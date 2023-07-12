Emmy 2023: Succession domina le nomination dei premi televisivi

Le nomination agli Emmy 2023 sono state annunciate nella giornata di oggi da Yvette Nicole Brown e Frank Scherma, CEO della Television Academy.

A dominare le candidature, che premiano il meglio offerto sul piccolo schermo nel periodo di tempo compreso tra giugno 2022 e maggio 2023, sono state serie come Succession e The Last Of Us, arrivate a quota 27 e 24 nomination.

Le candidature di questa edizione

L'ultima stagione dello show con star Brian Cox ha infatti dominato le categorie dedicate alle interpretazioni maschili in una serie drammatica, ma anche Sarah Snook è riuscita a ottenere una nomination agli Emmy 2023 grazie alla sua performance in Succession.

Tra i candidati alle ambite statuette anche Pedro Pascal e Bella Ramsay, star di The Last of Us che potrebbe regalare i primi premi importanti per una serie tratta da un videogioco durante la cerimonia di premiazione che si svolgerà il 18 settembre al Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles.

Succession, la recensione del finale: le divinità non hanno mai trattato bene i propri figli

Ecco tutte le nomination:

Miglior Serie Drammatica

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Miglior Serie Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Miglior Miniserie

Beef

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Miglior Attore Protagonista in una serie drammatica

Jeff Bridges ("The Old Man")

Brian Cox ("Succession")

Kieran Culkin ("Succession")

Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul")

Pedro Pascal ("The Last of Us")

Jeremy Strong ("Succession")

Miglior Attrice Protagonista in una serie drammatica

Sharon Horgan ("Bad Sisters")

Melanie Lynskey ("Yellowjackets")

Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Bella Ramsey ("The Last of Us")

Keri Russell ("The Diplomat")

Sarah Snook ("Succession")

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una serie drammatica

F. Murray Abraham, "The White Lotus"

Nicholas Braun, "Succession"

Michael Imperioli, "The White Lotus"

Theo James, "The White Lotus"

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

Alan Ruck, "Succession"

Will Sharpe, "The White Lotus"

Alexander Skarsgård, "Succession"

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una serie drammatica

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

Meghann Fahy, "The White Lotus"

Sabrina Impacciatore, "The White Lotus"

Aubrey Plaza, "The White Lotus"

Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul"

J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession"

Simona Tabasco, "The White Lotus"

Miglior Attore Protagonista in una serie Comedy

Bill Hader ("Barry")

Jason Segel ("Shrinking")

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building")

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso")

Jeremy Allen White ("The Bear")

Miglior Attrice Protagonista in una serie Comedy

Christina Applegate ("Dead to Me")

Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary")

Natasha Lyonne ("Poker Face")

Jenna Ortega ("Wednesday")

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una serie comedy

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Jessica Williams, "Shrinking"

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una serie comedy

Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"

Phil Dunster, "Ted Lasso"

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

James Marsden, "Jury Duty"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Miglior Attore protagonista in una miniserie o film tv

Taron Egerton ("Black Bird")

Kumail Nanjiani ("Welcome to Chippendales")

Evan Peters ("Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story")

Daniel Radcliffe ("Weird: The Al Yankovic Story")

Michael Shannon ("George & Tammy")

Steven Yeun ("Beef")

Miglior Attrice Protagonista in una miniserie o film tv

Lizzy Caplan ("Fleishman Is in Trouble")

Jessica Chastain ("George & Tammy")

Dominique Fishback ("Swarm")

Kathryn Hahn ("Tiny Beautiful Things")

Riley Keough ("Daisy Jones & the Six")

Ali Wong ("Beef")

Miglior Attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv

Murray Bartlett, "Welcome To Chippendales"

Paul Walter Hauser, "Black Bird"

Richard Jenkins Dahmer, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Joseph Lee, "Beef"

Ray Liotta, "Black Bird"

Young Mazino, "Beef"

Jesse Plemons, "Love & Death"

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una miniserie o film tv