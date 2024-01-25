Dragon Trainer, ecco tutti i personaggi e gli attori che li interpreteranno nel live-action

Dopo averci mostrato il protagonista sul set, Universal ha annunciato i nuovi ingressi nel cast di Dragon Trainer, remake in live-action del classico dell'animazione prodotto dalla DreamWorks Animation del 2010.

Il tre volte candidato all'Oscar Marc Platt (La La Land, Bridge of Spies, Trial Of The Chicago 7) produrrà il film per la sua Marc Platt Productions, con sede alla Universal, insieme ad Adam Siegel, presidente della Marc Platt Productions.

Il film arriverà nelle sale il 13 giugno 2025.

Scopriamo il cast di Dragon Trainer

Julian Dennison (Y2K, Deadpool 2), Gabriel Howell (Nightsleeper, Bodies), Bronwyn James (Wicked, Masters of the Air) e Harry Trevaldwyn (The Bubble, Ten Percent) sono stati scelti rispettivamente per i ruoli di Gambedipesce Ingerman, Moccicoso Jorgenson, Testabruta Thorston e Testaditufo Thorston.

Dragon Trainer: Mason Thames, interprete di Hiccup, nelle nuove foto dal set del film live-action

Questi si uniscono a Mason Thames e Nico Parker, che interpreteranno Hiccup e Astrid in questo adattamento del regista di How to Train Your Dragon Dean DeBlois, che è anche regista, sceneggiatore e produttore di questo nuovo remake. Gerard Butler riprenderà il suo ruolo di Stoick l'Immenso e Nick Frost si unirà al franchise come Skaracchio Ruttans.