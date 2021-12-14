Critics Choice Awards 2021: West Side Story e Belfast in testa con 11 candidature

Un'immagine di scena di Belfast di Kenneth Branagh

West Side Story di Steven Spielberg e Belfast di Kenneth Branagh guidano la lista delle nomination dei Critics Choice Awards 2021 con 11 candidature ciascuno. A seguire, Dune e il potere del cane, forti di 10 candidature a testa. Tutti e quattro i titoli figurano tra i candidati al miglior film insieme a Licorice Pizza di Paul Thomas Anderson e a La fiera delle illusioni - Nightmare Alley, otto candidature, Una famiglia vincente - King Richard e Don't Look Up con sei nomination, CODA con quattro e Tick, tick...BOOM! con due tra cui quella al miglior attore per la star Andrew Garfield.

Ecco la lista di tutti i candidati ai Critics Choice Awards 2021:

MIGLIOR FILM

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick...Boom!

West Side Story

MIGLIOR ATTORE

Nicolas Cage - Pig

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Peter Dinklage - Cyrano

Andrew Garfield - tick, tick...Boom!

Will Smith - King Richard

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

MIGLIOR ATTRICE

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughte

Lady Gaga - House of Gucci

Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza

Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart - Spencer

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Jamie Dornan - Belfast

Ciarán Hinds - Belfast

Troy Kotsur - CODA

Jared Leto - House of Gucci

J.K. Simmons - Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Caitríona Balfe - Belfast

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

Ann Dowd - Mass

Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Rita Moreno - West Side Story

MIGLIOR ATTORE/ATTRICE EMERGENTE

Jude Hill - Belfast

Cooper Hoffman - Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones - CODA

Woody Norman - C'mon C'mon

Saniyya Sidney - King Richard

Rachel Zegler - West Side Story

MIGLIOR ENSEMBLE

Belfast

Don't Look Up

The Harder They Fall

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

MIGLIOR REGISTA

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Guillermo del Toro - Nightmare Alley

Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve - Dune

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Zach Baylin - King Richard

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Adam McKay, David Sirota - Don't Look Up

Aaron Sorkin - Being the Ricardos

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter

Siân Heder - CODA

Tony Kushner - West Side Story

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth - Dune

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA

Bruno Delbonnel - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Greig Fraser - Dune

Janusz Kaminski - West Side Story

Dan Laustsen - Nightmare Alley

Ari Wegner - The Power of the Dog

Haris Zambarloukos - Belfast

MIGLIOR SCENOGRAFIA

Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards - Belfast

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau - Nightmare Alley

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo - The French Dispatch

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo - West Side Story

Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos - Dune

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn - West Side Story

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle - Belfast

Andy Jurgensen - Licorice Pizza

Peter Sciberras - The Power of the Dog

Joe Walker - Dune

MIGLIORI COSTUMI

Jenny Beavan - Cruella

Luis Sequeira - Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell - West Side Story

Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan - Dune

Janty Yates - House of Gucci

MIGLIOR HAIR AND MAKEUP

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Nightmare Alley

MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

Nightmare Alley

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

MIGLIOR COMMEDIA

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Don't Look Up

Free Guy

The French Dispatch

Licorice Pizza

MIGLIOR FILM D'ANIMAZIONE

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO

A Hero

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

The Worst Person in the World

MIGLIOR CANZONE

Be Alive - King Richard

Dos Oruguitas - Encanto

Guns Go Bang - The Harder They Fall

Just Look Up - Don't Look Up

No Time to Die - No Time to Die

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

Nicholas Britell - Don't Look Up

Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog

Jonny Greenwood - Spencer

Nathan Johnson - Nightmare Alley

Hans Zimmer - Dune

Oltre a Andrew Garfield, l'elenco dei candidati a miglior attore include Nicolas Cage per Pig, Benedict Cumberbatch per Il potere del cane, Peter Dinklage per Cyrano, Will Smith per King Richard e Denzel Washington per The Tragedy of Macbeth. Come attrice protagonista troviamo Jessica Chastain in Gli occhi di Tammy Faye, Olivia Colman in La figlia oscura, Lady Gaga in House of Gucci, Alana Haim in Licorice Pizza, Nicole Kidman in Being the Ricardos e Kristen Stewart in Spencer.

I candidati per il miglior regista sono Branagh, Spielberg, Paul Thomas Anderson per Licorice Pizza, Jane Campion per The Power of the Dog, Guillermo del Toro per Nightmare Alley e Denis Villeneuve per Dune.

Le candidature ai Critics Choice Awards selezionate dagli oltre 500 membri si sono spesso rivelate un'anticipazione di quello che accadrà agli Oscar. i vincitori saranno annunciati nel corso di una cerimonia condotta da Taye Diggs e Nicole Byer che si terrà il 9 gennaio.