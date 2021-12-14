Critics Choice Awards 2021: West Side Story e Belfast in testa con 11 candidature

West Side Story di Steven Spielberg e Belfast di Kenneth Branagh guidano la lista delle nomination dei Critics Choice Awards 2021 con 11 candidature ciascuno. A seguire, Dune e il potere del cane, forti di 10 candidature a testa. Tutti e quattro i titoli figurano tra i candidati al miglior film insieme a Licorice Pizza di Paul Thomas Anderson e a La fiera delle illusioni - Nightmare Alley, otto candidature, Una famiglia vincente - King Richard e Don't Look Up con sei nomination, CODA con quattro e Tick, tick...BOOM! con due tra cui quella al miglior attore per la star Andrew Garfield.
Ecco la lista di tutti i candidati ai Critics Choice Awards 2021:
MIGLIOR FILM
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don't Look Up
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- tick, tick...Boom!
- West Side Story
MIGLIOR ATTORE
- Nicolas Cage - Pig
- Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
- Peter Dinklage - Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield - tick, tick...Boom!
- Will Smith - King Richard
- Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
MIGLIOR ATTRICE
- Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughte
- Lady Gaga - House of Gucci
- Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza
- Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart - Spencer
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Jamie Dornan - Belfast
- Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
- Troy Kotsur - CODA
- Jared Leto - House of Gucci
- J.K. Simmons - Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Caitríona Balfe - Belfast
- Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
- Ann Dowd - Mass
- Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
- Rita Moreno - West Side Story
MIGLIOR ATTORE/ATTRICE EMERGENTE
- Jude Hill - Belfast
- Cooper Hoffman - Licorice Pizza
- Emilia Jones - CODA
- Woody Norman - C'mon C'mon
- Saniyya Sidney - King Richard
- Rachel Zegler - West Side Story
MIGLIOR ENSEMBLE
- Belfast
- Don't Look Up
- The Harder They Fall
- Licorice Pizza
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
MIGLIOR REGISTA
- Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
- Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
- Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
- Guillermo del Toro - Nightmare Alley
- Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
- Denis Villeneuve - Dune
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE
-
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
-
Zach Baylin - King Richard
-
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
-
Adam McKay, David Sirota - Don't Look Up
-
Aaron Sorkin - Being the Ricardos
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE
-
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
-
Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter
-
Siân Heder - CODA
-
Tony Kushner - West Side Story
-
Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth - Dune
MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA
-
Bruno Delbonnel - The Tragedy of Macbeth
-
Greig Fraser - Dune
-
Janusz Kaminski - West Side Story
-
Dan Laustsen - Nightmare Alley
-
Ari Wegner - The Power of the Dog
-
Haris Zambarloukos - Belfast
MIGLIOR SCENOGRAFIA
-
Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards - Belfast
-
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau - Nightmare Alley
-
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo - The French Dispatch
-
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo - West Side Story
-
Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos - Dune
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO
-
Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn - West Side Story
-
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle - Belfast
-
Andy Jurgensen - Licorice Pizza
-
Peter Sciberras - The Power of the Dog
-
Joe Walker - Dune
MIGLIORI COSTUMI
-
Jenny Beavan - Cruella
-
Luis Sequeira - Nightmare Alley
-
Paul Tazewell - West Side Story
-
Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan - Dune
-
Janty Yates - House of Gucci
MIGLIOR HAIR AND MAKEUP
-
Cruella
-
Dune
-
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
-
House of Gucci
-
Nightmare Alley
MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI
-
Dune
-
The Matrix Resurrections
-
Nightmare Alley
-
No Time to Die
-
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
MIGLIOR COMMEDIA
-
Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
-
Don't Look Up
-
Free Guy
-
The French Dispatch
-
Licorice Pizza
MIGLIOR FILM D'ANIMAZIONE
-
Encanto
-
Flee
-
Luca
-
The Mitchells vs the Machines
-
Raya and the Last Dragon
MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO
-
A Hero
-
Drive My Car
-
Flee
-
The Hand of God
-
The Worst Person in the World
MIGLIOR CANZONE
-
Be Alive - King Richard
-
Dos Oruguitas - Encanto
-
Guns Go Bang - The Harder They Fall
-
Just Look Up - Don't Look Up
-
No Time to Die - No Time to Die
MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA
- Nicholas Britell - Don't Look Up
- Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog
- Jonny Greenwood - Spencer
- Nathan Johnson - Nightmare Alley
- Hans Zimmer - Dune
Oltre a Andrew Garfield, l'elenco dei candidati a miglior attore include Nicolas Cage per Pig, Benedict Cumberbatch per Il potere del cane, Peter Dinklage per Cyrano, Will Smith per King Richard e Denzel Washington per The Tragedy of Macbeth. Come attrice protagonista troviamo Jessica Chastain in Gli occhi di Tammy Faye, Olivia Colman in La figlia oscura, Lady Gaga in House of Gucci, Alana Haim in Licorice Pizza, Nicole Kidman in Being the Ricardos e Kristen Stewart in Spencer.
I candidati per il miglior regista sono Branagh, Spielberg, Paul Thomas Anderson per Licorice Pizza, Jane Campion per The Power of the Dog, Guillermo del Toro per Nightmare Alley e Denis Villeneuve per Dune.
Le candidature ai Critics Choice Awards selezionate dagli oltre 500 membri si sono spesso rivelate un'anticipazione di quello che accadrà agli Oscar. i vincitori saranno annunciati nel corso di una cerimonia condotta da Taye Diggs e Nicole Byer che si terrà il 9 gennaio.