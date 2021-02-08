Critics' Choice Awards 2021: Mank domina le nomination, Chadwick Boseman ottiene 4 candidature

Le nomination ai Critics' Choice Awards sono state annunciate e Mank domina con ben 12 candidature in un'annata all'insegna del dominio di Netflix e dalla possibile conquista di Chadwick Boseman di ben tre riconoscimenti postumi grazie a quattro candidature.

La star di Black Panther è infatti nominata singolarmente per le sue interpretazioni in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom e nel lungometraggio di Spike Lee Da 5 Bloods, entrambi in corsa anche nella categoria dedicata al Miglior Cast.

La ventiseiesima edizione dei premi assegnati dai critici americani si concluderà con una cerimomia di premiazione che andrà in onda su The CW domenica 7 marzo, quasi sicuramente senza la presenza di persone in sala, con i nominati collegati a distanza.

Netflix è in corsa per ottenere 46 premi e l'organizzazione, composta da circa 400 giornalisti, in passato ha anticipato in più occasione le preferenze dei membri dell'Academy.

Ecco tutte le nomination:

Miglior Film

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)

Mank (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

News of the World (Universal Pictures)

Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Miglior Attore Protagonista

Ben Affleck - The Way Back (Warner Bros.)

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)

Tom Hanks - News of the World (Universal Pictures)

Anthony Hopkins - The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Delroy Lindo - Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Gary Oldman - Mank (Netflix)

Steven Yeun - Minari (A24)

Miglior Attrice Protagonista

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)

Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)

Sidney Flanigan - Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Focus Features)

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman (Netflix)

Frances McDormand - Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Zendaya - Malcolm & Marie (Netflix)

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista

Chadwick Boseman - Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

Bill Murray - On the Rocks (A24/Apple TV+)

Leslie Odom, Jr. - One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Paul Raci - Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)

Ellen Burstyn - Pieces of a Woman (Netflix)

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix)

Olivia Colman - The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Amanda Seyfried - Mank (Netflix)

Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari (A24)

Miglior Attore/Attrice Emergente

Ryder Allen - Palmer (Apple TV+)

Ibrahima Gueye - The Life Ahead (Netflix)

Alan Kim - Minari (A24)

Talia Ryder - Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Focus Features)

Caoilinn Springall - The Midnight Sky (Netflix)

Helena Zengel - News of the World (Universal Pictures)

Miglior Cast

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Miglior Regista

Lee Isaac Chung - Minari (A24)

Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

David Fincher - Mank (Netflix)

Spike Lee - Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Regina King - One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Chloé Zhao - Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Miglior Sceneggiatura Originale

Lee Isaac Chung - Minari (A24)

Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Jack Fincher - Mank (Netflix)

Eliza Hittman - Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Focus Features)

Darius Marder & Abraham Marder - Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Miglior Sceneggiatura Non Originale

Paul Greengrass & Luke Davies - News of the World (Universal Pictures)

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller - The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Kemp Powers - One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Jon Raymond & Kelly Reichardt - First Cow (A24)

Ruben Santiago-Hudson - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)

Chloé Zhao - Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Miglior Fotografia

Christopher Blauvelt - First Cow (A24)

Erik Messerschmidt - Mank (Netflix)

Lachlan Milne - Minari (A24)

Joshua James Richards - Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Newton Thomas Sigel - Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Hoyte Van Hoytema - Tenet (Warner Bros.)

Dariusz Wolski - News of the World (Universal Pictures)

Migliori Scenografie

Cristina Casali, Charlotte Dirickx - The Personal History of David Copperfield (Searchlight Pictures)

David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan - News of the World (Universal Pictures)

Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas - Tenet (Warner Bros.)

Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale - Mank (Netflix)

Kave Quinn, Stella Fox - Emma (Focus Features)

Mark Ricker, Karen O'Hara & Diana Stoughton - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)

Miglior Montaggio

Alan Baumgarten - The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Kirk Baxter - Mank (Netflix)

Jennifer Lame - Tenet (Warner Bros.)

Yorgos Lamprinos - The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Mikkel E. G. Nielsen - Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

Chloé Zhao - Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Migliori Costumi

Alexandra Byrne - Emma (Focus Features)

Bina Daigeler - Mulan (Disney)

Suzie Harman & Robert Worley - The Personal History of David Copperfield (Searchlight Pictures)

Ann Roth - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)

Nancy Steiner - Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Trish Summerville - Mank (Netflix)

Miglior Trucco e Acconciature

Emma (Focus Features)

Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix)

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)

Mank (Netflix)

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)

Migliori Effetti Speciali

Greyhound (Apple TV+)

The Invisible Man (Universal Pictures)

Mank (Netflix)

The Midnight Sky (Netflix)

Mulan (Disney)

Tenet (Warner Bros.)

Wonder Woman 1984 (Warner Bros.)

Miglior Commedia

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)

The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix)

The King of Staten Island (Universal Pictures)

On the Rocks (A24/Apple TV+)

Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)

The Prom (Netflix)

Miglior Film in Lingua Straniera

Another Round (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

Collective (Magnolia Pictures)

La Llorona (Shudder)

The Life Ahead (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

Two of Us (Magnolia Pictures)

Miglior Canzone Originale

Everybody Cries - The Outpost (Screen Media Films)

Fight for You - Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

Husavik (My Home Town) - Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix)

Io sì (Seen) - The Life Ahead (Netflix)

Speak Now - One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Tigress & Tweed - The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)

Miglior Colonna Sonora

Alexandre Desplat - The Midnight Sky (Netflix)

Ludwig Göransson - Tenet (Warner Bros.)

James Newton Howard - News of the World (Universal Pictures)

Emile Mosseri - Minari (A24)

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste - Mank (Netflix)

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - Soul (Disney)