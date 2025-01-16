Challengers, Dune - Parte Due e Wicked tra i candidati ai WGA Awards 2025

Si consolida la corsa agli Oscar di titoli come Dune: Parte Due, Anora e Wicked con le candidature per le migliori sceneggiature, nel campo televisivo spiccano candidati di peso come la serie Netflix Shogun, la commedia Hacks e Ripley.

La Writers Guild of America (WGA) ha svelato i suoi candidati per i WGA Awards 2025, che includono alcuni dei favoriti nella corsa agli Oscar, ma anche nomination inaspettate.

Anora di Sean Baker, uno dei favoriti della critica, è in testa alla lista delle candidature per sceneggiature originali, ma tra i contendenti spicca anche A Real Pain di Jesse Eisenberg, dramma on the road semi-autobiografico che ha debuttato al Sundance Film Festival a inizio 2024.

L'inclusione di Challengers di Luca Guadagnino, il cui script è firmato da Justin Kuritzkes, è significativa. Dopo la sua esclusione dai BAFTA Awards, questa nomination potrebbe rinvigorire lo slancio nella stagione dei premi. Ad aggiungere varietà alla categoria sono l'audace thriller post-apocalittico di Alex Garland, Civil War, e la commedia irriverente di Megan Park, My Old Ass. Park è anche nominata ai DGA Awards come regista esordiente.

La categoria per la sceneggiatura non originale vede un testa a testa tra il film film biografico su Bob Dylan di James Mangold e Jay Cocks, A Complete Unknown e Dune: Parte Due di Denis Villeneuve e Jon Spaihts, un altro dei titoli più quotati in questa stagione dei premi.

Si segnalano, inoltre, le candidature alla sceneggiatura di Nickel Boys, firmata da RaMell Ross e Joslyn Barnes e tratta dal romanzo del premio Pulitzer Colson Whitehead, e lo script di Wicked, adattamento del celebre musical e del romanzo di Gregory Maguire. Tra gli ineleggibili spiccano, invece, _Conclave, Emilia Pérez, Sing Sing, e I'm Still Here, la cui assenza ha fatto tirare un sospiro di sollievo ai contendenti.

L'impatto di queste ineleggibilità è più evidente in assenza di contendenti chiave come l'horror gotico Nosferatu di Robert Eggers, l'adattamento di Malcolm Washington e Virgil Williams di The Piano Lesson di August Wilson e la commedia dark di Marielle Heller Nightbitch.

Per quanto riguarda la televisione, la WGA si è attenuta alle scelte dei fan per la categoria delle serie drammatiche, candidando l'epico adattamento di FX di Shōgun di James Clavell, il thriller politico di Netflix The Diplomat e tre pesi massimi di Prime Video: The Boys 4, Fallout e Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Poche sorprese anche nella categoria commedia, dove spiccano la serie ABC Abbott Elementary, il dramma culinario di FX The Bear, Curb Your Enthusiasm e l'inossidabile Hacks, insieme alla commedia sui vampiri di Taika Waititi What We Do in the Shadows.

La categoria delle serie limitate ha offerto le sue prime menzioni importanti per potenziali contendenti agli Emmy, tra cui The Penguin, il dramma giudiziario di Apple TV+ Presumed Innocent e il thriller politico di Hulu Say Nothing. Nel frattempo, la serie Netflix Ripley e _True Detective: Night Country hanno ottenuto le loro menzioni che ne attestano l0elevata qualità nonostante le discussione sorte durante la messa in onda.

Sceneggiatura originale

"A Real Pain" - Written by Jesse Eisenberg; Searchlight Pictures

"Anora" - Written by Sean Baker; NEON

"Challengers" - Written by Justin Kuritzkes; Amazon MGM Studios

"Civil War" - Written by Alex Garland; A24

"My Old Ass" - Written by Megan Park; Amazon MGM Studios

Sceneggiatura non originale

"A Complete Unknown" - Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks, Based on the Book Dylan Goes Electric! by Elijah Wald; Searchlight Pictures

"Dune: Part Two" - Screenplay by Denis Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts, Based on the Novel Dune by Frank Herbert; Warner Bros. Pictures

"Hit Man" - Screenplay by Richard Linklater & Glen Powell, Based on the Texas Monthly Article by Skip Hollandsworth; Netflix

"Nickel Boys" - Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes, Based on the Book The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead; Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios

"Wicked" - Screenplay by Winnie Holzman and Winnie Holzman & Dana Fox, Based on the musical stage play with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, From the Novel by Gregory Maguire; Universal Pictures

Documentario

"Jim Henson: Idea Man" - Written by Mark Monroe; Imagine Documentaries

"Kiss the Future" - Screenplay by Bill S. Carter, Story by Bill S. Carter and Nenad Cicin-Sain; Fifth Season

"Martha" - Written by R.J. Cutler; Netflix

"War Game" - Written by Tony Gerber & Jesse Moss; Submarine Deluxe

Serie drammatica

"The Boys" - Written by Geoff Aull, Jessica Chou, Paul Grellong, Eric Kripke, Ellie Monahan, Judalina Neira, David Reed, Anslem Richardson; Prime Video

"The Diplomat" - Written by Peter Ackerman, Eli Attie, Debora Cahn, Anna Hagen, Julianna Dudley Meagher, Peter Noah; Netflix

"Fallout" - Written by Jake Bender, Karey Dornetto, Zach Dunn, Kieran Fitzgerald, Chaz Hawkins, Lisa Joy, Carson Mell, Jonathan Nolan, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Gursimran Sandhu, Graham Wagner; Prime Video

"Mr. & Mrs. Smith" - Written by Carla Ching, Adamma Ebo, Adanne Ebo, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Schuyler Pappas, Francesca Sloane, Yvonne Hana Yi; Prime Video

"Shōgun" - Written by Shannon Goss, Maegan Houang, Rachel Kondo, Matt Lambert, Justin Marks, Caillin Puente, Nigel Williams, Emily Yoshida; FX/Hulu

Serie comica

"Abbott Elementary" - Written by Quinta Brunson, Ava Coleman, Riley Dufurrena, Justin Halpern, Joya McCrory, Chad Morton, Morgan Murphy, Brittani Nichols, Rebekka Pesqueira, Kate Peterman, Brian Rubenstein, Patrick Schumacker, Justin Tan, Jordan Temple, Garrett Werner; ABC

"The Bear" - Written by Karen Joseph Adcock, Joanna Calo, Rene Gube, Will Guidara, Matty Matheson, Alex Russell, Catherine Schetina, Christopher Storer, Courtney Storer; FX/Hulu

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" - Written by Larry David, Jon Hayman, Justin Hurwitz, Carol Leifer, Stephen Leff, Jeff Schaffer, Nathaniel Stein; HBO | Max

"Hacks" - Written by Genevieve Aniello, Lucia Aniello, Guy Branum, Jessica Chaffin, Paul W. Downs, Jess Dweck, Ariel Karlin, Andrew Law, Carol Leifer, Carolyn Lipka, Joe Mande, Aisha Muharrar, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Jen Statsky; HBO | Max

"What We Do in the Shadows" - Written by Jake Bender, Max Brockman, Zach Dunn, Shana Gohd, Amelia Haller, Sam Johnson, Jeremy Levick, Chris Marcil, William Meny, Sarah Naftalis, Marika Sawyer, Paul Simms, Rajat Suresh, Lauren Wells; FX/Hulu

Nuova serie

"English Teacher" - Written by Brian Jordan Alvarez, Wally Baram, Jake Bender, Emmy Blotnick, Zach Dunn, Dave King, Stephanie Koenig, Jonathan Krisel, Paul Simms, Samantha Shier; FX/Hulu

"Fallout" - Written by Jake Bender, Karey Dornetto, Zach Dunn, Kieran Fitzgerald, Chaz Hawkins, Lisa Joy, Carson Mell, Jonathan Nolan, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Gursimran Sandhu, Graham Wagner; Prime Video

"Mr. & Mrs. Smith" - Written by Carla Ching, Adamma Ebo, Adanne Ebo, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Schuyler Pappas, Francesca Sloane, Yvonne Hana Yi; Prime Video

"Nobody Wants This" - Written by Barbie Adler, Jane Becker, Jack Burditt, Vali Chandrasekaran, Craig DiGregorio, Erin Foster, Lindsay Golder, Steven Levitan, Pat Regan, Niki Schwartz-Wright, Neel Shah, Noelle Valdivia, Ron Weiner, Ryann Werner; Netflix

"Shōgun" - Written by Shannon Goss, Maegan Houang, Rachel Kondo, Matt Lambert, Justin Marks, Caillin Puente, Nigel Williams, Emily Yoshida; FX/Hulu

Serie limitata

"The Penguin" - Written by Vladimir Cvetko, Breannah Gibson, Erika L. Johnson, Lauren LeFranc, Corina Maritescu, Megan Martin, John McCutcheon, Shaye Ogbonna, Nick Towne, Noelle Valdivia, Kira Snyder; HBO | Max

"Presumed Innocent" - Written by Miki Johnson, David E. Kelley, Sharr White; Apple TV+

"Ripley" - Written by Steven Zaillian; Netflix

"Say Nothing" - Written by Clare Barron, Joe Murtagh, Kirsten Sheridan, Joshua Zetumer; FX/Hulu

"True Detective: Night Country" - Written by Katrina Albright, Alan Page Arriaga, Namsi Khan, Issa López, Chris Mundy, Wenonah Wilms; HBO | Max

Film per la tv

"The Great Lillian Hall" - Written by Elisabeth Seldes Annacone; HBO | Max

"Prom Dates" - Written by D.J. Mausner; Hulu

"Rebel Ridge" - Written by Jeremy Saulnier; Netflix

"Terry McMillan Presents Forever" - Written by Bart Baker; Lifetime

Animazione

"Bottle Episode" ("The Simpsons") - Written by Rob LaZebnik & Johnny LaZebnik; Fox

"Cremains of the Day" ("The Simpsons") - Written by John Frink; Fox

"Night of the Living Wage" ("The Simpsons") - Written by Cesar Mazariegos; Fox

"Saving Favorite Drive-In" ("Bob's Burgers") - Written by Katie Crown; Fox

"The Tina Table: The Tables Have Tina-ed" ("Bob's Burgers") - Written by Greg Thompson; Fox

"Winter Is Born" ("Blood of Zeus") - Written by Charles Parlapanides & Vlas Parlapanides; Netflix

Episodio dramma

"Anjin" ("Shōgun") - Written for Television by Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks; FX/Hulu

"The Beginning" ("Fallout") - Written by Gursimran Sandhu; Prime Video

"Fear of the End" ("Evil") - Written by Rockne S. O'Bannon & Nialla LeBouef; Paramount+

"First Date" ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith") - Written by Francesca Sloane & Donald Glover; Prime Video

"Olivia" ("Sugar") - Written by Mark Protosevich; Apple TV+

"Pilot" ("Elsbeth") - Written by Robert King & Michelle King; CBS

Episodio commedia