British Independent Film Awards 2019: David Copperfield, Renee Zellweger e Hugh Laurie tra i vincitori

Il David Copperfield di Armando Iannucci, Renee Zellweger e Hugh Laurie sono tra i premiati ai British Independent Film Awards 2019.

The Personal History of David Copperfield si è portato a casa ben cinque premi, mentre Renée Zellweger è stata premiata come miglior attrice per il ruolo di Judy Garland nel biopic Judy.

La star di The Personal History of David Copperfield Hugh Laurie ha conquistato il riconoscimento come miglior attore non protagonista nel ruolo di Mr. Dick, tra i premi anche quello per la miglior sceneggiatura andato ad Armando Iannucci e Simon Blackwell. Nel suo discorso di ringraziamento, il regista e autore scozzese ha dato una stoccata al Primo Ministro Inglese Boris Johnson, definito "un personaggio dickensiano che parla soprattutto di favole."

The Personal History of David Copperfield: Dev Patel in una scena del film

Di seguito l'elenco dei premi: