British Independent Film Awards 2019: David Copperfield, Renee Zellweger e Hugh Laurie tra i vincitori

Il David Copperfield di Armando Iannucci, Renee Zellweger e Hugh Laurie sono tra i premiati ai British Independent Film Awards 2019.
The Personal History of David Copperfield si è portato a casa ben cinque premi, mentre Renée Zellweger è stata premiata come miglior attrice per il ruolo di Judy Garland nel biopic Judy.
La star di The Personal History of David Copperfield Hugh Laurie ha conquistato il riconoscimento come miglior attore non protagonista nel ruolo di Mr. Dick, tra i premi anche quello per la miglior sceneggiatura andato ad Armando Iannucci e Simon Blackwell. Nel suo discorso di ringraziamento, il regista e autore scozzese ha dato una stoccata al Primo Ministro Inglese Boris Johnson, definito "un personaggio dickensiano che parla soprattutto di favole."
Di seguito l'elenco dei premi:
-
The Richard Harris Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Actor to British Film
-
Kristin Scott Thomas
-
Special Jury Prize
-
Amanda Nevill
-
Best British Independent Film
-
"For Sama"
-
Best Director
-
Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts ("For Sama")
-
Best Screenplay
-
Armando Ianucci, Simon Blackwell ("The Personal History of David Copperfield")
-
Best Documentary
-
"For Sama"
-
Best Actress
-
Renee Zellweger ("Judy")
-
Best Actor
-
Josh O'Connor ("Only You")
-
Best Supporting Actress
-
Ruthxija Bellena ("The Last Tree")
-
Best Supporting Actor
-
Hugh Laurie ("The Personal History of David Copperfield")
-
Most Promising Newcomer
-
Sam Adewunmi ("The Last Tree")
-
The Douglas Hickox Award (Debut Director)
-
Harry Wootliff ("Only You")
-
Debut Screenwriter
-
Emma Jane Unsworth ("Animals")
-
Breakthrough Producer
-
Kate Byers, Linn Waite ("Bait")
-
The Raindance Discovery Award
-
"Children of the Snow Land"
-
Best Casting
-
Sarah Crowe ("The Personal History of David Copperfield")
-
Best Cinematography
-
Benjamin Kracun ("Beats")
-
Best Costume Design
-
Suzie Harman, Robert Worley ("The Personal History of David Copperfield")
-
Best Editing
-
Chloe Lambourne, Simon McMahon ("For Sama")
-
Best Effects
-
Howard Jones ("A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon")
-
Best Make-Up & Hair Design
-
Jeremy Woodhead ("Judy")
-
Best Music
-
Jack Arnold ("Wild Rose")
-
Best Production Design
-
Cristina Casali ("The Personal History of David Copperfield")
-
Best Sound
-
David Bowte-McMillan, Joakim Sundstrom, Robert Farr ("Beats")
-
Best British Short Film
-
"Anna"
-
Best International Independent Film
-
"Parasite"