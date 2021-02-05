BAFTA 2021: svelate le longlist, Il processo ai Chicago 7 in testa con 15 menzioni, segue Mank a 14

I BAFTA 2021 cambiano metodo nelle candidature e svelano le longlist di tutte le categorie: Il processo ai Chicago 7 in testa con 15 menzioni, seguono Mank a 14 e la rivelazione Promising Young Woman con 13 menzioni.
Quest'anno i BAFTA Awards hanno ribaltato il sistema delle candidature nel tentativo di aumentare le visioni di tutti i film presentati favorendo la diversità. Come parte di questo processo, i BAFTA hanno diffuso le longlist annunciate poche ore. Il processo ai Chicago 7 ha ottenuto 15 menzioni; Mank ne ha 14, Promising Young Woman è a quota 13, Notizie dal mondo è a quota 12, seguono Ma Rainey's Black Bottom e The Mauritanian con 11 menzioni ciascuno.
A tutti gli elettori dei BAFTA sono stati assegnati 15 film da guardare tramite un portale online. Nel primo round, conclusosi di recente, gli elettori hanno stilato la classifica dei loro primi 15 film. Quelli con il maggior numero di voti sono entrati in longlist. Per le categorie di recitazione e regia, le giurie composte da circa una dozzina di elettori diversi provenienti da differenti background hanno scelto i quattro finalisti delle liste lunghe. Saranno loro a decidere i sei nominati.
Le candidature definitive sanno annunciate il 9 marzo, mentre la cerimonia di premiazione è stata rinviata all'11 aprile. Di seguito, ecco le longlist dei BAFTA 2021:
BEST PICTURE
Questa è l'unica categoria in cui tutti i votanti votano in tutti i round.
Another Round
Da 5 Bloods
The Dig
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
The Mauritanian
News of the World
Nomadland
One Night In Miami
Promising Young Woman
Soul
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The White Tiger
BEST DIRECTOR
Another Round
The Assistant
Babyteeth
The Dig
The Father
The Forty-Year-Old Version
Mank
The Mauritanian
Minari
My Octopus Teacher
News of the World
Nomadland
One Night In Miami
Promising Young Woman
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Rocks
Saint Maud
Tenet
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The White Tiger
BEST ACTOR
Riz Ahmed Sound of Metal
Kingsley Ben-Adir One Night In Miami
Chadwick Boseman Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Ralph Fiennes The Dig
Adarsh Gourav The White Tiger
Tom Hanks News of the World
Anthony Hopkins The Father
Cosmo Jarvis Calm With Horses
Delroy Lindo Da 5 Bloods
Mads Mikkelsen Another Round
Gary Oldman Mank
Tahar Rahim The Mauritanian
LaKeith Stanfield Judas and the Black Messiah
John David Washington Malcolm & Marie
Steven Yeun Minari
BEST ACTRESS
Amy Adams Hillbilly Elegy
Bukky Bakray Rocks
Radha Blank The Forty-Year-Old Version
Jessie Buckley I'm Thinking of Ending Things
Morfydd Clark Saint Maud
Viola Davis Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Julia Garner The Assistant
Vanessa Kirby Pieces of a Woman
Sophia Loren The Life Ahead
Frances McDormand Nomadland
Carey Mulligan Promising Young Woman
Wunmi Mosaku His House
Kate Winslet Ammonite
Alfre Woodard Clemency
Zendaya Malcolm & Marie
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Chadwick Boseman Da 5 Bloods
Bo Burnham Promising Young Woman
Sacha Baron Cohen The Trial of the Chicago 7
Benedict Cumberbatch The Mauritanian
Daniel Kaluuya Judas and the Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan Calm With Horses
Alan Kim Minari
Frank Langella The Trial of the Chicago 7
Leslie Odom Jr. One Night In Miami
Clarke Peters Da 5 Bloods
Eddie Redmayne The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mark Rylance The Trial of the Chicago 7
Paul Raci Sound of Metal
David Strathairn Nomadland
Stanley Tucci Supernova
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Niamh Algar Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali Rocks
Maria Bakalova Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Ellen Burstyn Pieces of a Woman
Priyanka Chopra Jonas The White Tiger
Glenn Close Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman The Father
Jennifer Ehle Saint Maud
Dominique Fishback Judas and the Black Messiah
Jodie Foster The Mauritanian
Ashley Madekwe County Lines
Amanda Seyfried Mank
Saoirse Ronan Ammonite
Yuh-Jung Youn Minari
Helena Zengel News of the World
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Ammonite
Another Round
The Assistant
Da 5 Bloods
The Forty-Year-Old Version
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
Soul
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Babyteeth
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Dig
Emma.
The Father
Hillbilly Elegy
I'm Thinking of Ending Things
The Invisible Man
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
The Mauritanian
News of the World
Nomadland
One Night In Miami
Pieces of a Woman
The White Tiger
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ammonite
The Dig
Greyhound
Judas and the Black Messiah
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
The Mauritanian
The Midnight Sky
News of the World
Nomadland
Rebecca
Saint Maud
Tenet
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The White Tiger
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Ammonite
The Dig
Emma.
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Misbehaviour
Mulan
News of the World
Promising Young Woman
Radioactive
Rebecca
The Secret Garden
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
BEST FILM EDITING
Another Round
Da 5 Bloods
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
The Mauritanian
News of the World
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
Sound of Metal
Tenet
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The White Tiger
BEST MAKE UP & HAIR
Ammonite
Blithe Spirit
The Dig
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Promising Young Woman
Rebecca
The Trial of the Chicago 7
True History of the Kelly Gang
The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Wonder Woman 1984
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Ammonite
Da 5 Bloods
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
Hillbilly Elegy
The Little Things
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
The Midnight Sky
Minari
News of the World
Promising Young Woman
Saint Maud
Soul
Tenet
The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Ammonite
The Dig
Emma
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
The Midnight Sky
News of the World
Promising Young Woman
Radioactive
Rebecca
The Secret Garden
Tenet
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Wonder Woman 1984
BEST SOUND
Greyhound
The Invisible Man
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
The Mauritanian
The Midnight Sky
News of the World
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Saint Maud
Soul
Sound of Metal
Tenet
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Wonder Woman 1984
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Da 5 Bloods
Greyhound
The Invisible Man
Mank
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
News of the World
The Old Guard
The One and Only Ivan
Pinocchio
The Secret Garden
Sonic The Hedgehog
Soul
Tenet
Wonder Woman 1984
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
The Willoughbys
Wolfwalkers
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
All In: The Fight For Democracy
Athlete A
Beastie Boys Story
Becoming
Billie
Collective
Crip Camp
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
Dick Johnson is Dead
The Dissident
I Am Greta
MLK/FBI
My Octopus Teacher
The Social Dilemma
The Truffle Hunters
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
Another Round
Bacurau
Collective
Dear Comrades!
I'm No Longer Here (Ya No Estoy Aqui)
The Life Ahead
Les Misérables
Minari
The Mole Agent
New Order
The Painter and the Thief
Quo Vadis, Aida?
System Crasher
The Traitor
The Truffle Hunters
BEST BRITISH FILM
Ammonite
Calm With Horses
County Lines
The Courier
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
The Dig
Emma.
The Father
Herself
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Misbehaviour
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Radioactive
Rebecca
Rocks
Saint Maud
Supernova