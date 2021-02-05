BAFTA 2021: svelate le longlist, Il processo ai Chicago 7 in testa con 15 menzioni, segue Mank a 14

I BAFTA 2021 cambiano metodo nelle candidature e svelano le longlist di tutte le categorie: Il processo ai Chicago 7 in testa con 15 menzioni, seguono Mank a 14 e la rivelazione Promising Young Woman con 13 menzioni.

Quest'anno i BAFTA Awards hanno ribaltato il sistema delle candidature nel tentativo di aumentare le visioni di tutti i film presentati favorendo la diversità. Come parte di questo processo, i BAFTA hanno diffuso le longlist annunciate poche ore. Il processo ai Chicago 7 ha ottenuto 15 menzioni; Mank ne ha 14, Promising Young Woman è a quota 13, Notizie dal mondo è a quota 12, seguono Ma Rainey's Black Bottom e The Mauritanian con 11 menzioni ciascuno.

A tutti gli elettori dei BAFTA sono stati assegnati 15 film da guardare tramite un portale online. Nel primo round, conclusosi di recente, gli elettori hanno stilato la classifica dei loro primi 15 film. Quelli con il maggior numero di voti sono entrati in longlist. Per le categorie di recitazione e regia, le giurie composte da circa una dozzina di elettori diversi provenienti da differenti background hanno scelto i quattro finalisti delle liste lunghe. Saranno loro a decidere i sei nominati.

Le candidature definitive sanno annunciate il 9 marzo, mentre la cerimonia di premiazione è stata rinviata all'11 aprile. Di seguito, ecco le longlist dei BAFTA 2021:

Questa è l'unica categoria in cui tutti i votanti votano in tutti i round.

The White Tiger

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Sound of Metal

One Night In Miami

News of the World

The Mauritanian

The Father

The Dig

Another Round

LaKeith Stanfield Judas and the Black Messiah

Tahar Rahim The Mauritanian

Mads Mikkelsen Another Round

Cosmo Jarvis Calm With Horses

Anthony Hopkins The Father

Tom Hanks News of the World

Adarsh Gourav The White Tiger

Ralph Fiennes The Dig

Kingsley Ben-Adir One Night In Miami

Riz Ahmed Sound of Metal

Wunmi Mosaku His House

Sophia Loren The Life Ahead

Vanessa Kirby Pieces of a Woman

Julia Garner The Assistant

Jessie Buckley I'm Thinking of Ending Things

Radha Blank The Forty-Year-Old Version

Chadwick Boseman Da 5 Bloods

Bo Burnham Promising Young Woman

Sacha Baron Cohen The Trial of the Chicago 7

Benedict Cumberbatch The Mauritanian

Daniel Kaluuya Judas and the Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan Calm With Horses

Alan Kim Minari

Frank Langella The Trial of the Chicago 7

Leslie Odom Jr. One Night In Miami

Clarke Peters Da 5 Bloods

Eddie Redmayne The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mark Rylance The Trial of the Chicago 7

Paul Raci Sound of Metal

David Strathairn Nomadland