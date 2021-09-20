Toronto 2021: Belfast di Kenneth Branagh vince il premio del pubblico

Va a Belfast, l'opera semiautobiografica di Kenneth Branagh, il TIFF People's Choice Award, premio del pubblico al Festival di Toronto 2021 che si è concluso sabato scorso.
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) e Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain) figurano tra i premiati nel corso della cerimonia dei TIFF Tribute Awards che ha concluso la 46° edizione del festival canadese.
Al regista di Dune Denis Villeneuve è andato il TIFF Ebert Director, mentre la musicista Dionne Warwick (al centro del documentario Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over) ha ricevuto un Special Tribute Award.
Di seguito la lista completa dei riconoscimenti di Toronto 2021.
PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD
Belfast, dir. Kenneth Branagh
PEOPLE'S CHOICE DOCUMENTARY AWARD
The Rescue, dirs. E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin
PEOPLE's CHOICE MIDNIGHT MADNESS AWARD
Titane, dir. Julia Ducournau
TIFF TRIBUTE ACTOR AWARDS
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog / The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
SPECIAL TRIBUTE AWARD
Dionne Warwick, Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over
TIFF EBERT DIRECTOR AWARD
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
TIFF EMERGING TALENT AWARD
Danis Goulet, Night Raiders
PLATFORM PRIZE
Yuni, dir. Kamila Andini
JEFF SKOLL AWARD IN IMPACT MEDIA
Alanis Obomsawin
SHAWN MENDES FOUNDATION CHANGEMAKER AWARD
Scarborough, dirs. Shasha Nakhai and Rich Williamson
AMPLIFY VOICES AWARD FOR BEST CANADIAN FEATURE FILM
Ste. Anne, dir. Rhayne Vermette
AMPLIFY VOICES AWARD
The Gravedigger's Wife, dir. Khadar Ayderus Ahmed
A Night of Knowing Nothing, dir. Payal Kapadia
TIFF VARIETY ARTISAN AWARD
Cinematographer Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog