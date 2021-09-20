Toronto 2021: Belfast di Kenneth Branagh vince il premio del pubblico

Belfast, opera semiautobiografica di Kenneth Branagh, si porta a casa il premio del pubblico al Festival di Toronto 2021.

NOTIZIA di 20/09/2021

Va a Belfast, l'opera semiautobiografica di Kenneth Branagh, il TIFF People's Choice Award, premio del pubblico al Festival di Toronto 2021 che si è concluso sabato scorso.

Belfast Kenneth Branagh Caitriona Balfe Jamie Dornan Ciaran Hinds Judi Dench
Belfast: una scena del film

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) e Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain) figurano tra i premiati nel corso della cerimonia dei TIFF Tribute Awards che ha concluso la 46° edizione del festival canadese.

Al regista di Dune Denis Villeneuve è andato il TIFF Ebert Director, mentre la musicista Dionne Warwick (al centro del documentario Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over) ha ricevuto un Special Tribute Award.

Di seguito la lista completa dei riconoscimenti di Toronto 2021.

PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD
Belfast, dir. Kenneth Branagh

PEOPLE'S CHOICE DOCUMENTARY AWARD
The Rescue, dirs. E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin

PEOPLE's CHOICE MIDNIGHT MADNESS AWARD
Titane, dir. Julia Ducournau

TIFF TRIBUTE ACTOR AWARDS
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog / The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

SPECIAL TRIBUTE AWARD
Dionne Warwick, Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over

TIFF EBERT DIRECTOR AWARD
Denis Villeneuve, Dune

TIFF EMERGING TALENT AWARD
Danis Goulet, Night Raiders

PLATFORM PRIZE
Yuni, dir. Kamila Andini

JEFF SKOLL AWARD IN IMPACT MEDIA
Alanis Obomsawin

SHAWN MENDES FOUNDATION CHANGEMAKER AWARD
Scarborough, dirs. Shasha Nakhai and Rich Williamson

AMPLIFY VOICES AWARD FOR BEST CANADIAN FEATURE FILM
Ste. Anne, dir. Rhayne Vermette

AMPLIFY VOICES AWARD
The Gravedigger's Wife, dir. Khadar Ayderus Ahmed
A Night of Knowing Nothing, dir. Payal Kapadia

TIFF VARIETY ARTISAN AWARD
Cinematographer Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog