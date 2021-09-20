Toronto 2021: Belfast di Kenneth Branagh vince il premio del pubblico

Va a Belfast, l'opera semiautobiografica di Kenneth Branagh, il TIFF People's Choice Award, premio del pubblico al Festival di Toronto 2021 che si è concluso sabato scorso.

Belfast: una scena del film

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) e Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain) figurano tra i premiati nel corso della cerimonia dei TIFF Tribute Awards che ha concluso la 46° edizione del festival canadese.

Al regista di Dune Denis Villeneuve è andato il TIFF Ebert Director, mentre la musicista Dionne Warwick (al centro del documentario Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over) ha ricevuto un Special Tribute Award.

Di seguito la lista completa dei riconoscimenti di Toronto 2021.

PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD

Belfast, dir. Kenneth Branagh

PEOPLE'S CHOICE DOCUMENTARY AWARD

The Rescue, dirs. E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin

PEOPLE's CHOICE MIDNIGHT MADNESS AWARD

Titane, dir. Julia Ducournau

TIFF TRIBUTE ACTOR AWARDS

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog / The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

SPECIAL TRIBUTE AWARD

Dionne Warwick, Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over

TIFF EBERT DIRECTOR AWARD

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

TIFF EMERGING TALENT AWARD

Danis Goulet, Night Raiders

PLATFORM PRIZE

Yuni, dir. Kamila Andini

JEFF SKOLL AWARD IN IMPACT MEDIA

Alanis Obomsawin

SHAWN MENDES FOUNDATION CHANGEMAKER AWARD

Scarborough, dirs. Shasha Nakhai and Rich Williamson

AMPLIFY VOICES AWARD FOR BEST CANADIAN FEATURE FILM

Ste. Anne, dir. Rhayne Vermette

AMPLIFY VOICES AWARD

The Gravedigger's Wife, dir. Khadar Ayderus Ahmed

A Night of Knowing Nothing, dir. Payal Kapadia

TIFF VARIETY ARTISAN AWARD

Cinematographer Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog