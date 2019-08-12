Teen Choice Awards 2019, Avengers: Endgame domina tra i film, ecco tutti i vincitori!

I Teen Choice Awards 2019 sono stati consegnati nella serata di ieri e a dominare, come previsto, è stato Avengers: Endgame, mentre tra le categorie televisive c'è stato spazio per Riverdale e Shadowhunters.

La serata, andata in onda su Fox, è stata condotta da Lucy Hale e David Dobrik e a decidere i vincitori di questa edizione dei Teen Choice Awards sono stati i teenager che hanno assegnato oltre 55 milioni di voti per sostenere i propri beniamini, i film e gli show televisivi che più amano.

Avengers: Endgame si è portato a casa il premio più ambito e ha conquistato i riconoscimenti anche nelle categorie dedicate agli attori grazie alle performance di Robert Downey Jr. e Scarlett Johansson, oltre al miglior villain che è stato Josh Brolin per la sua interpretazione di Thanos. Apprezzati dagli adolescenti anche Aladdin, After e Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Per quanto riguarda la tv Riverdale ha dominato le categorie dedicate alle serie drammatiche, Shadowhunters quelle di genere fantasy e Stranger Things ha vinto tre premi.

Ecco la lista di tutti i vincitori:

FILM

Choice Action Movie - Avengers: Endgame

Choice Action Movie Actor - Robert Downey Jr. - "Avengers: Endgame"

Choice Action Movie Actress - Scarlett Johansson - "Avengers: Endgame"

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie - Aladdin

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor - Will Smith - "Aladdin"

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress - Naomi Scott - "Aladdin"

Choice Drama Movie - After

Choice Drama Movie Actor - Hero Fiennes Tiffin - "After"

Choice Drama Movie Actress - Josephine Langford - "After"

Choice Comedy Movie - Crazy Rich Asians

Choice Comedy Movie Actor - Noah Centineo - "The Perfect Date"

Choice Comedy Movie Actress - Laura Marano - "The Perfect Date"

Choice Movie Villain - Josh Brolin - "Avengers: Endgame"

Choice Summer Movie - Spider-Man: Far From Home

Choice Summer Movie Actor - Tom Holland - "Spider-Man: Far From Home"

Choice Summer Movie Actress - Zendaya - "Spider-Man: Far From Home"

TELEVISIONE

Choice Drama TV Show - Riverdale

Choice Drama TV Actor - Cole Sprouse - "Riverdale"

Choice Drama TV Actress - Lili Reinhart - "Riverdale"

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show - Shadowhunters

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor - Jared Padalecki - "Supernatural"

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress - Katherine McNamara - "Shadowhunters"

Choice Action TV Show - MacGyver

Choice Action TV Actor - Stephen Amell - "Arrow"

Choice Action TV Actress - Gabrielle Union - "L.A.'s Finest"

Choice Comedy TV Show - The Big Bang Theory

Choice Comedy TV Actor - Jaime Camil - "Jane the Virgin"

Choice Comedy TV Actress - Nina Dobrev - "Fam"

Choice TV Villain - Cameron Monaghan - "Gotham"

Choice Reality TV Show - America's Got Talent

Choice Throwback TV Show - Friends

Choice Summer TV Show - Stranger Things

Choice Summer TV Actor - Noah Schnapp - "Stranger Things"

Choice Summer TV Actress - Millie Bobby Brown - "Stranger Things"

VARI

Choice Song From A Movie - A Whole New World" (End Title) (from "Aladdin") - ZAYN & Zhavia Ward

Choice Ship - Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse - "Riverdale"

Choice Comedian - Ethan & Grayson Dolan