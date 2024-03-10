Razzie Awards, i vincitori: ecco quali sono i peggiori film e i peggiori attori

Come ogni anno, prima della cerimonia degli Oscar, sono stati assegnati i premi ai peggiori film e ai peggiori attori dell'anno. L'horror Winnie the Pooh: sangue e miele si è aggiudicato ben cinque premi, ma anche I Mercen4ri si è distinto grazie alle pessime interpretazioni di Megan Fox e Sylvester Stallone.

Razzie Awards, i vincitori: ecco quali sono i peggiori film e i peggiori attori
NOTIZIA di 10/03/2024

Anche nel 2024, come da tradizione, sono stati annunciati i "vincitori" dei Razzie Awards, i "pompelmi d'oro" assegnati dalla The Golden Raspberry Award Foundation ai peggiori film e ai peggiori attori della stagione cinematografica appena conclusasi.

Winnie the Pooh: Sangue e Miele si è aggiudicato ben cinque Razzie nelle categorie: Peggior film, Peggior regista (Rhys Frake-Waterfield), Peggior sceneggiatura, Peggior remake, rip-off o sequel e Peggior coppia sullo schermo.

I mercenari 4, invece, si è distinto per le interpretazioni: Peggior attore non protagonista e Peggior attrice non protagonista, assegnati rispettivamente a Sylvester Stallone e a Megan Fox. L'attrice, non paga, si è aggiudicata anche il Razzie come Peggior attrice protagonista per Johnny & Clyde. Il Razzie al Peggior attore protagonista, invece, è andato a Jon Voight per Mercy.

In mezzo a tanto pessimo cinema e orribili performance, c'è una nota positiva: il Razzie Redeemer Award assegnato a Fran Drescher (da noi celebre per la sit-com La tata), presidentessa del SAG/AFTRA, per aver sapientemente guidato il sindacato attori durante tutto lo sciopero del 2023, che si è poi chiuso con un accordo positivo per la categoria.

Qui sotto l'elenco completo dei Razzie Awards 2024:

PEGGIOR FILM

  • L'esorcista - Il credente

  • I mercenari 4

  • Shark 2 - L'abisso

  • Shazam! Furia degli Dei

  • Winnie the Pooh: sangue e miele

PEGGIOR REGISTA

  • Rhys Frake-Waterfield (Winnie the Pooh: sangue e miele)

  • David Gordon Green (L'esorcista: il credente)

  • Peyton Reed (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania)

  • Scott Waugh (I mercenari 4)

  • Ben Wheatley (Shark 2 - L'abisso)

PEGGIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA

  • Russell Crowe (L'esorcista del Papa)

  • Vin Diesel (Fast X)

  • Chris Evans (Ghosted)

  • Jason Statham (Shark 2 - L'abisso)

  • Jon Voight (Mercy)

PEGGIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA

  • Ana de Armas (Ghosted)

  • Megan Fox (Johnny & Clyde)

  • Salma Hayek (Magic Mike The Last Dance)

  • Jennifer Lopez (The Mother)

  • Helen Mirren (Shazam! Furia degli Dei)

PEGGIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

  • Michael Douglas (Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania)

  • Mel Gibson (Confidential Informant)

  • Bill Murray (Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania)

  • Franco Nero (L'esorcista del Papa)

  • Sylvester Stallone (I mercenari 4)

PEGGIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

  • Kim Cattrall (About My Father)

  • Megan Fox (I mercenari 4)

  • Bai Ling (Johnny & Clyde)

  • Lucy Liu (Shazam! Furia degli Dei)

  • Mary Stuart Masterson (Five Nights at Freddy's)

PEGGIOR SCENEGGIATURA

  • L'esorcista: il credente

  • I mercenari 4

  • Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino

  • Shazam! Furia degli Dei

  • Winnie the Pooh: sangue e miele

PEGGIORE COPPIA SULLO SCHERMO

  • Qualsiasi coppia de I mercenari 4

  • Qualsiasi coppia di investitori che ha dato 400 milioni di dollari per i diritti del remake de L'esorcista (L'esorcista - Il credente)

  • Ana de Armas e Chris Evans (Ghosted)

  • Salma Hayek e Channing Tatum (Magic Mike The Last Dance)

  • Pooh & Pimpi come killer assetati di sangue (Winnie the Pooh: Sangue e miele)

PEGGIOR REMAKE, RIP-OFF O SEQUEL

  • Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

  • L'esorcista: il credente

  • I mercenari 4

  • Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino

  • Winnie the Pooh: sangue e miele

RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD

  • Fran Drescher, nominata ai Razzie nel 1998, ora presidentessa del SAG/AFTRA, per aver brillantemente guidato il sindacato attori nel lungo sciopero del 2023 conclusosi con successo.