Razzie Awards, i vincitori: ecco quali sono i peggiori film e i peggiori attori

Anche nel 2024, come da tradizione, sono stati annunciati i "vincitori" dei Razzie Awards, i "pompelmi d'oro" assegnati dalla The Golden Raspberry Award Foundation ai peggiori film e ai peggiori attori della stagione cinematografica appena conclusasi.
Winnie the Pooh: Sangue e Miele si è aggiudicato ben cinque Razzie nelle categorie: Peggior film, Peggior regista (Rhys Frake-Waterfield), Peggior sceneggiatura, Peggior remake, rip-off o sequel e Peggior coppia sullo schermo.
I mercenari 4, invece, si è distinto per le interpretazioni: Peggior attore non protagonista e Peggior attrice non protagonista, assegnati rispettivamente a Sylvester Stallone e a Megan Fox. L'attrice, non paga, si è aggiudicata anche il Razzie come Peggior attrice protagonista per Johnny & Clyde. Il Razzie al Peggior attore protagonista, invece, è andato a Jon Voight per Mercy.
In mezzo a tanto pessimo cinema e orribili performance, c'è una nota positiva: il Razzie Redeemer Award assegnato a Fran Drescher (da noi celebre per la sit-com La tata), presidentessa del SAG/AFTRA, per aver sapientemente guidato il sindacato attori durante tutto lo sciopero del 2023, che si è poi chiuso con un accordo positivo per la categoria.
Qui sotto l'elenco completo dei Razzie Awards 2024:
PEGGIOR FILM
-
L'esorcista - Il credente
-
I mercenari 4
-
Shark 2 - L'abisso
-
Shazam! Furia degli Dei
-
Winnie the Pooh: sangue e miele
PEGGIOR REGISTA
-
Rhys Frake-Waterfield (Winnie the Pooh: sangue e miele)
-
David Gordon Green (L'esorcista: il credente)
-
Peyton Reed (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania)
-
Scott Waugh (I mercenari 4)
-
Ben Wheatley (Shark 2 - L'abisso)
PEGGIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA
-
Russell Crowe (L'esorcista del Papa)
-
Vin Diesel (Fast X)
-
Chris Evans (Ghosted)
-
Jason Statham (Shark 2 - L'abisso)
-
Jon Voight (Mercy)
PEGGIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA
-
Ana de Armas (Ghosted)
-
Megan Fox (Johnny & Clyde)
-
Salma Hayek (Magic Mike The Last Dance)
-
Jennifer Lopez (The Mother)
-
Helen Mirren (Shazam! Furia degli Dei)
PEGGIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
-
Michael Douglas (Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania)
-
Mel Gibson (Confidential Informant)
-
Bill Murray (Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania)
-
Franco Nero (L'esorcista del Papa)
-
Sylvester Stallone (I mercenari 4)
PEGGIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
-
Kim Cattrall (About My Father)
-
Megan Fox (I mercenari 4)
-
Bai Ling (Johnny & Clyde)
-
Lucy Liu (Shazam! Furia degli Dei)
-
Mary Stuart Masterson (Five Nights at Freddy's)
PEGGIOR SCENEGGIATURA
-
L'esorcista: il credente
-
I mercenari 4
-
Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino
-
Shazam! Furia degli Dei
-
Winnie the Pooh: sangue e miele
PEGGIORE COPPIA SULLO SCHERMO
-
Qualsiasi coppia de I mercenari 4
-
Qualsiasi coppia di investitori che ha dato 400 milioni di dollari per i diritti del remake de L'esorcista (L'esorcista - Il credente)
-
Ana de Armas e Chris Evans (Ghosted)
-
Salma Hayek e Channing Tatum (Magic Mike The Last Dance)
-
Pooh & Pimpi come killer assetati di sangue (Winnie the Pooh: Sangue e miele)
PEGGIOR REMAKE, RIP-OFF O SEQUEL
-
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
-
L'esorcista: il credente
-
I mercenari 4
-
Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino
-
Winnie the Pooh: sangue e miele
RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD
- Fran Drescher, nominata ai Razzie nel 1998, ora presidentessa del SAG/AFTRA, per aver brillantemente guidato il sindacato attori nel lungo sciopero del 2023 conclusosi con successo.