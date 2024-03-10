Razzie Awards, i vincitori: ecco quali sono i peggiori film e i peggiori attori

Come ogni anno, prima della cerimonia degli Oscar, sono stati assegnati i premi ai peggiori film e ai peggiori attori dell'anno. L'horror Winnie the Pooh: sangue e miele si è aggiudicato ben cinque premi, ma anche I Mercen4ri si è distinto grazie alle pessime interpretazioni di Megan Fox e Sylvester Stallone.

Anche nel 2024, come da tradizione, sono stati annunciati i "vincitori" dei Razzie Awards, i "pompelmi d'oro" assegnati dalla The Golden Raspberry Award Foundation ai peggiori film e ai peggiori attori della stagione cinematografica appena conclusasi.

Winnie the Pooh: Sangue e Miele si è aggiudicato ben cinque Razzie nelle categorie: Peggior film, Peggior regista (Rhys Frake-Waterfield), Peggior sceneggiatura, Peggior remake, rip-off o sequel e Peggior coppia sullo schermo.

I mercenari 4, invece, si è distinto per le interpretazioni: Peggior attore non protagonista e Peggior attrice non protagonista, assegnati rispettivamente a Sylvester Stallone e a Megan Fox. L'attrice, non paga, si è aggiudicata anche il Razzie come Peggior attrice protagonista per Johnny & Clyde. Il Razzie al Peggior attore protagonista, invece, è andato a Jon Voight per Mercy.

In mezzo a tanto pessimo cinema e orribili performance, c'è una nota positiva: il Razzie Redeemer Award assegnato a Fran Drescher (da noi celebre per la sit-com La tata), presidentessa del SAG/AFTRA, per aver sapientemente guidato il sindacato attori durante tutto lo sciopero del 2023, che si è poi chiuso con un accordo positivo per la categoria.

Qui sotto l'elenco completo dei Razzie Awards 2024:

PEGGIOR FILM

L'esorcista - Il credente

I mercenari 4

Shark 2 - L'abisso

Shazam! Furia degli Dei

Winnie the Pooh: sangue e miele

PEGGIOR REGISTA

Rhys Frake-Waterfield (Winnie the Pooh: sangue e miele)

David Gordon Green (L'esorcista: il credente)

Peyton Reed (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania)

Scott Waugh (I mercenari 4)

Ben Wheatley (Shark 2 - L'abisso)

PEGGIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA

Russell Crowe (L'esorcista del Papa)

Vin Diesel (Fast X)

Chris Evans (Ghosted)

Jason Statham (Shark 2 - L'abisso)

Jon Voight (Mercy)

PEGGIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA

Ana de Armas (Ghosted)

Megan Fox (Johnny & Clyde)

Salma Hayek (Magic Mike The Last Dance)

Jennifer Lopez (The Mother)

Helen Mirren (Shazam! Furia degli Dei)

PEGGIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Michael Douglas (Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania)

Mel Gibson (Confidential Informant)

Bill Murray (Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania)

Franco Nero (L'esorcista del Papa)

Sylvester Stallone (I mercenari 4)

PEGGIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Kim Cattrall (About My Father)

Megan Fox (I mercenari 4)

Bai Ling (Johnny & Clyde)

Lucy Liu (Shazam! Furia degli Dei)

Mary Stuart Masterson (Five Nights at Freddy's)

PEGGIOR SCENEGGIATURA

L'esorcista: il credente

I mercenari 4

Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino

Shazam! Furia degli Dei

Winnie the Pooh: sangue e miele

PEGGIORE COPPIA SULLO SCHERMO

Qualsiasi coppia de I mercenari 4

Qualsiasi coppia di investitori che ha dato 400 milioni di dollari per i diritti del remake de L'esorcista (L'esorcista - Il credente)

Ana de Armas e Chris Evans (Ghosted)

Salma Hayek e Channing Tatum (Magic Mike The Last Dance)

Pooh & Pimpi come killer assetati di sangue (Winnie the Pooh: Sangue e miele)

PEGGIOR REMAKE, RIP-OFF O SEQUEL

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

L'esorcista: il credente

I mercenari 4

Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino

Winnie the Pooh: sangue e miele

RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD