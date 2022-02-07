Razzie 2022: Space Jam 2, Amy Adams e Jared Leto in nomination, otto candidature per Bruce Willis

Nonostante l'entusiasmo dei fan per l'operazione, Space Jam - New Legends conquista quattro candidature ai Razzie 2022, i divertenti anti-Oscar che premiano i peggiori film dell'anno. Candidature anche per Amy Adams, la produzione Netflix Diana: Il Musical e una doppia candidatura per Jared Leto e la sua colorita performance in House of Gucci.

House of Gucci: Jared Leto in una scena

Jared Leto ha attirato l'attenzione dei Razzie in due categorie: peggior attore non protagonista e peggiore coppia - quest'ultima nomination abbinata al suo "ridicolo" accento italiano o alla sua "faccia di lattice da 17 libbre" - per la sua interpretazione di Paolo Gucci in House of Gucci di Ridley Scott.

Non se la cava meglio Space Jam - New Legends, candidato a peggior film, peggior sequel, peggior coppia sullo schermo e peggior attore per Lebron James. A fargli compagnia Ben Affleck, anche luii candidato a peggior attore non protagonista per il ruolo del nobile francese Pierre d'Alençon in The Last Duel, sempre di Ridley Scott.

House of Gucci: l'accento di Jared Leto paragonato a quello di Super Mario

A guidare la pattuglia delle candidature ai Razzie è però Diana: Il Musical di Netflix, basato sullo show di Broadway che si è concluso dopo meno di 40 repliche, che domina con nove nomination, incluso il peggior film.

La donna alla finestra: Amy Adams in una scena del film

I Razzie hanno riservato un trattamento speciale a Bruce Willis, che si è guadagnato la sua categoria speciale: la peggiore interpretazione di Bruce Willis in un film del 2021. Le otto nomination hanno abbracciato l'intera opera di Willis nel 2021, includendo American Siege, Apex, Cosmic Sin, Deadlock, Fortress, Out of Death, Survive the Game e Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Più di 1.000 membri dei Razzie dagli Stati Uniti e oltre due dozzine di paesi hanno votato online per le candidature. I vincitori di quest'anno saranno svelati nell'ormai tradizionale appuntamento della Vigilia degli Oscar, il 26 marzo.

Ecco l'elenco completo delle candidature ai Razzie 2022:

WORST PICTURE

"Diana the Musical" (The Netflix Version)

"Infinite"

"Karen"

"Space Jam: A New Legacy"

"The Woman in the Window"

WORST ACTOR

Scott Eastwood, "Dangerous"

Roe Hartrampf (as Prince Charles), "Diana the Musical"

LeBron James, "Space Jam: A New Legacy"

Ben Platt, "Dear Evan Hansen"

Mark Wahlberg, "Infinite"

WORST ACTRESS

Amy Adams, "The Woman in the Window"

Jeanna de Waal, "Diana the Musical"

Megan Fox, "Midnight in the Switchgrass"

Taryn Manning, "Karen"

Ruby Rose, "Vanquish"

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams, "Dear Evan Hansen"

Sophie Cookson, "Infinite"

Erin Davie (as Camilla), "Diana the Musical"

Judy Kaye (as both Queen Elizabeth and Barbara Cartland), "Diana the Musical"

Taryn Manning, "Every Last One of Them"

Ben Affleck plays Count Pierre d'Alençon, a French baron who likes to party and has no patience for boring knights, in "The Last Duel."

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ben Affleck, "The Last Duel"

Nick Cannon, "The Misfits"

Mel Gibson, "Dangerous"

Gareth Keegan (as James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer), "Diana the Musical"

Jared Leto, "House of Gucci"

WORST PERFORMANCE by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie

Bruce Willis, "American Siege"

Bruce Willis, "Apex"

Bruce Willis, "Cosmic Sin"

Bruce Willis, "Deadlock"

Bruce Willis, "Fortress"

Bruce Willis, "Midnight in the Switchgrass"

Bruce Willis, "Out of Death"

Bruce Willis, "Survive the Game"

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or choreographed) Musical Number, "Diana the Musical"

LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner product) He Dribbles on, "Space Jam: A New Legacy"

Jared Leto & Either His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent, "House of Gucci"

Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal, "Dear Evan Hansen"

Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy), "Tom & Jerry the Movie"

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

"Karen" (inadvertent remake of "Cruella deVil")

"Space Jam: A New Legacy"

"Tom & Jerry the Movie"

"Twist" (rap remake of "Oliver Twist")

"The Woman in the Window" (rip-off of "Rear Window")

WORST DIRECTOR

Christopher Ashley, "Diana the Musical"

Stephen Chbosky, "Dear Evan Hansen"

Coke Daniels, "Karen"

Renny Harlin, "The Misfits"

Joe Wright, "The Woman in the Window"

