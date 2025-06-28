Parasite è il miglior film del 21° secolo secondo la lista del New York Times

Il capolavoro di Bong Joon-ho, Parasite, ha ottenuto un prestigioso riconoscimento: è stato eletto il miglior film del 21° secolo secondo una classifica redatta dal New York Times.
La celebre testata ha organizzato un ampio sondaggio coinvolgendo registi, attori e figure di spicco dell'industria cinematografica per stilare la lista dei 100 migliori film di questo secolo. Nella selezione, spiccano titoli sia autoriali che mainstream, con una forte presenza di opere recenti. Christopher Nolan domina la classifica con ben cinque film inclusi nella top 100, seguito da Alfonso Cuarón, i fratelli Coen e Paul Thomas Anderson con quattro film ciascuno, mentre Quentin Tarantino e David Fincher ne piazzano tre.
I grandi registi e le assenze illustri
Tra i partecipanti al sondaggio compaiono nomi di grande rilievo come Edgar Wright, i fratelli Safdie, Pedro Almodóvar, Sofia Coppola, Robert Eggers, Luca Guadagnino, Barry Jenkins, Sean Baker, Nuri Bilge Ceylan, Lee Chang-dong, Cristian Mungiu e Joachim Trier.
Nonostante la ricchezza della classifica, alcune assenze hanno fatto discutere: film come ad esepmio Dogville, La La Land, Dunkirk, Burning e molti altri non sono stati inseriti nella top 100. Di seguito è possibile consultare la lista completa dei migliori film del 21° secolo selezionati dal New York Times.
- Parasite (Bong Joon Ho)
- Mulholland Drive (David Lynch)
- There Will Be Blood (Paul Thomas Anderson)
- In the Mood For Love (Wong Kar Wai)
- Moonlight (Barry Jenkins)
- No Country For Old Men (Joel & Ethan Coen)
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (Michel Gondry)
- Get Out (Jordan Peele)
- Spirited Away (Hayao Miyazaki)
-
The Social Network (David Fincher)
-
Mad Max: Fury Road (George Miller)
- The Zone of Interest (Jonathan Glazer)
- Children of Men (Alfonso Cuaron)
- Inglourious Basterds (Quentin Tarantino)
- City of God (Fernando Mereilles)
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (Ang Lee)
- Brokeback Mountain (Ang Lee)
- Y Tu Mama Tambien (Alfonso Cuaron)
- Zodiac (David Fincher)
-
The Wolf of Wall Street (Martin Scorsese)
-
The Royal Tenenbaums (Wes Anderson)
- The Grand Budapest Hotel (Wes Anderson)
- Boyhood (Richard Linklater)
- Her (Spike Jonze)
- Phantom Thread (Paul Thomas Anderson)
- Anatomy of a Fall (Justine Triet)
- Adaptation (Spike Jonze)
- The Dark Knight (Christopher Nolan)
- Arrival (Denis Villeneuve)
-
Lost in Translation (Sofia Coppola)
-
The Departed (Martin Scorsese)
- Bridesmaids (Paul Feig)
- A Separation (Asghar Farhadi)
- WALL-E Andrew Stanton)
- A Prophet (Jacques Audiard)
- A Serious Man (Joel & Ethan Coen)
- Call Me By Your Name (Luca Guadagnino)
- Portrait of A Lady on Fire (Celine Sciamma)
- Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig)
-
Yi Yi (Edward Yang)
-
Amelie (Jean-Pierre Jeunet)
- The Master (Paul Thomas Anderson)
- Oldboy (Park Chan Wook)
- Once Upon A Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
- Moneyball (Bennett Miller)
- ROMA (Alfonso Cuaron)
- Almost Famous (Cameron Crowe)
- The Lives of Others (Florian Donnersmarck)
-
Before Sunset (Richard Linklater)
-
Up! (Pete Docter)
- 12 Years A Slave (Steve McQueen)
- The Favourite (Yorgos Lanthimos)
- Borat (Larry Charles)
- Pan's Labyrinth (Guillermo Del Toro)
- Inception (Christopher Nolan)
- Punch-Drunk Love (Paul Thomas Anderson)
- Best in Show (Christopher Guest)
- Uncut Gems (Josh and Benny Safdie)
- Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)
-
Whiplash (Damien Chazelle)
-
Kill Bill Vol. 1 (Quentin Tarantino)
- Memento (Christopher Nolan)
- Little Miss Sunshine (Dayton & Faris)
- Gone Girl (David Fincher)
- Oppenheimer (Christopher Nolan)
- Spotlight (Tom McCarthy)
- TAR (Todd Field)
- The Hurt Locker (Kathryn Bigelow)
- Under The Skin (Jonathan Glazer)
-
Let The Right One In (Tomas Alfredson)
-
Ocean's Eleven (Steven Soderbergh)
- Carol (Todd Haynes)
- Ratatouille (Brad Bird)
- The Florida Project (Sean Baker)
- Amour (Michael Haneke)
- O Brother Where Art Thou (Joel & Ethan Coen)
- Everything Everywhere All At Once (The Daniels)
- Aftersun (Charlotte Wells)
- Tree of Life (Terrence Malick)
-
Volver (Pedro Almodovar)
-
Black Swan (Darren Aronofsky)
- The Act of Killing (Joshua Oppenheimer)
- Inside Llewyn Davis (Joel & Ethan Coen)
- Melancholia (Lars Von Trier)
- Anchorman (Adam McKay)
- Past Lives (Celine Song)
- The Fellowship of the Ring (Peter Jackson)
- The Gleaners and I (Agnes Varda)
-
Interstellar (Christopher Nolan)
-
Frances Ha (Noah Baumbach)
- Fish Tank (Andrea Arnold)
- Gladiator (Ridley Scott)
- Michael Clayton (Tony Gilroy)
- Minority Report (Steven Spielberg)
- The Worst Person in the World (Joachim Trier)
- Black Panther (Ryan Coogler)
- Gravity (Alfonso Cuaron)
- Grizzly Man (Werner Herzog)
- Memories of A Murder (Bong Joon-ho)
- Superbad (Greg Motolla)