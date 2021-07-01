Oscar 2022: Robert Pattinson ed Emerald Fennell tra gli invitati a far parte dell'Academy

L'Academy ha invitato ben 395 persone, tra artisti e produttori, a entrare a far parte del gruppo che ogni anno decide le nomination agli Oscar e chi conquisterà un'ambita statuetta, e tra le star coinvolte ci sono anche Robert Pattinson, Vanessa Kirby e Leslie Odom Jr..

La lunga lista dei potenziali nuovi arrivi tra i membri dell'organizzazione è composta per il 46% da donne, il 39% da persone appartenenti a minoranze etniche e razziale, e da 53 membri internazionali provenienti da 49 nazioni diverse.

Tra gli inviti inviati dall'Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in vista degli Oscar 2002 ci sono 89 nominati agli Oscar, categoria che comprende anche Maria Bakalova e Vanessa Kirby, e 25 vincitori, tra cui Yuh-jung Young ed Emerald Fennell che fa parte del gruppo di artisti che dovrà scegliere a quale sezione appartenere, essendo stata nominata agli Oscar 2021 come regista e sceneggiatrice. Nella stessa situazione ci sarà anche Leslie Odom Jr., invitato come attore e anche nel settore dedicato alla musica, e gli sceneggiatori e registi Florian Zeller e Lee Isaac Chung.

Ecco alcuni degli artisti che hanno ricevuto l'invito dell'Academy:

Attori:

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II - "The Trial of the Chicago 7," "Us"

Maria Bakalova - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to

American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan," "XIIa"

Vidya Balan - "Tumhari Sulu," "Kahaani"

Nicole Beharie - "Miss Juneteenth," "42"

Kingsley Ben-Adir - "One Night in Miami...," "Noelle"

Hugh Bonneville - "Downton Abbey," "Paddington 2"

Jesse Borrego - "Colombiana," "Con Air"

Carrie Coon - "The Nest," "Gone Girl"

Laverne Cox - "Promising Young Woman," "Bad Hair"

Andra Day - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday," "Cars 3"

Clea DuVall - "Argo," "Zodiac"

Henry Golding - "A Simple Favor," "Crazy Rich Asians"

Eiza González - "I Care a Lot," "Baby Driver"

Kimberly Norris Guerrero - "The Glorias," "Hidalgo"

Nicholas Guest - "Big Hero 6," "Rango"

Ye-ri Han - "Minari," "Worst Woman"

Vanessa Kirby - "Pieces of a Woman," "Mission: Impossible - Fallout"

Nathan Lane - "The Producers," "The Birdcage"

Jonathan Majors - "Da 5 Bloods," "The Last Black Man in San Francisco"

Luis Gerardo Méndez - "Charlie's Angels," "Murder Mystery"

Wagner Moura - "Sergio," "Wasp Network"

Ramsey Nouah - "'76," "The Figurine"

Leslie Odom, Jr. - "One Night in Miami...," "Harriet"

Robert Pattinson - "Tenet," "The Lighthouse"

Clarke Peters - "Da 5 Bloods," "Harriet"

Paul Raci - "Sound of Metal," "No Ordinary Hero: The SuperDeafy Movie"

Issa Rae - "The Lovebirds," "The Photograph"

Stephen Root - "Get Out," "Office Space"

Jurnee Smollett - "Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn," "The Great Debaters"

Isaiah Whitlock, Jr. - "Da 5 Bloods," "BlacKkKlansman"

Steven Yeun - "Minari," "Burning"

Yuh-Jung Youn - "Minari," "The Housemaid"

Registi:

Muhammad Al Darraji - "The Journey," "Sons of Babylon"

Michael Almereyda - "Tesla," "Marjorie Prime"

Kaouther Ben Hania - "The Man Who Sold His Skin," "Beauty and the Dogs"

Wayne Blair - "Top End Wedding," "The Sapphires"

Lizzie Borden - "Working Girls," "Born in Flames"

Janicza Bravo - "Zola," "Lemon"

Craig Brewer - "Black Snake Moan," "Hustle & Flow"

Lee Isaac Chung - "Minari," "Munyurangabo"

Cherien Dabis - "May in the Summer," "Amreeka"

Nia DaCosta - "Candyman," "Little Woods"

Andrew Dosunmu - "Mother of George," "Restless City"

Sean Durkin - "The Nest," "Martha Marcy May Marlene"

Emerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman"

Johnathan Glazer - "Under the Skin," "Sexy Beast"

Nicole Tristan Kassell - "A Little Bit of Heaven," "The Woodsman"

Shaka King - "Judas and the Black Messiah," "Newlyweeds"

Darius Marder - "Sound of Metal," "Loot"

Nina Menkes - "Phantom Love," "Queen of Diamonds"

Alexander Nanau - "Collective," "Toto and His Sisters"

Derek Kwok-cheung Tsang - "Better Days," "Soulmate"

George C. Wolfe - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," "Lackawanna Blues"

Cathy Yan - "Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn," "Dead Pigs"

Florian Zeller - "The Father"

Musica:

Jon Batiste - "Soul," "Red Hook Summer"

Amanda Brown - "Babyteeth," "Red Obsession"

Len Calvo - "Finding Agnes"

Dernst Emile II - "Judas and the Black Messiah," "The Photograph"

H.E.R. - "Judas and the Black Messiah," "The Photograph"

Janet Jackson - "Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Too?," "Poetic Justice"

Nora Kroll-Rosenbaum - "In Case of Emergency," "Remember Me"

Aska Matsumiya - "I'm Your Woman," "Selah and the Spades"

Emile Mosseri - "Minari," "The Last Black Man in San Francisco"

Meshell Ndegeocello - "How Stella Got Her Groove Back," "love jones"

Leslie Odom, Jr. - "One Night in Miami..."

Lolita Ritmanis - "Blizzard of Souls," "Wild Daze"

Lisbeth Scott - "All My Life," "The Passion of the Christ"

Adam Milo Smalley - "Missing Link," "The Town"

Tiara Thomas - "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Pinar Toprak - "Captain Marvel," "The Angel"

Amelia Warner - "Wild Mountain Thyme," "Mary Shelley"

Sceneggiatori:

Kenya Barris - "Coming 2 America," "Girls Trip"

Peter Baynham - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan," "Borat Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan"

Kaouther Ben Hania - "The Man Who Sold His Skin," "Beauty and the Dogs"

Paul Mayeda Berges - "Blinded by the Light," "Bend It Like Beckham"

Craig Brewer - "Black Snake Moan," "Hustle & Flow"

Lee Isaac Chung - "Minari," "Munyurangabo"

Will Collins - "Wolfwalkers," "Song of the Sea"

Emerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman"

Anthony Hines - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan," "Borat Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan"

Jon Hurwitz - "American Reunion," "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle"

Brad Ingelsby - "Our Friend," "The Way Back"

Shaka King - "Judas and the Black Messiah," "Newlyweeds"

Lam Wing Sum - "Better Days," "Soulmate"

Li Yuan - "Better Days," "Soulmate"

Dan Mazer - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan," "Borat Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" Tarell Alvin McCraney - "High Flying Bird," "Moonlight"

Kemp Powers - "One Night in Miami...," "Soul"

Hayden Schlossberg - "American Reunion," "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle"

Alice Wu - "The Half of It," "Save Face"

Xu Yimeng - "Better Days," "Soulmate"

Florian Zeller - "The Father," "Florida"