Independent Spirit Awards 2023: Everything Everywhere All at Once ottiene 8 nomination

Le nomination ai premi Independent Spirit Awards 2023 vedono Everything Everywhere All at Once dominare con otto candidature, seguito da Tár.

NOTIZIA di 23/11/2022

Le nomination agli Independent Spirit Awards 2023 sono state rivelate e Everything Everywhere All At Once ha conquistato otto candidature, superando di poco Tár che si è fermato a sette. Alle spalle dei film diretti dai The Daniels e da Todd Field c'è poi Aftersun di Charlotte Wells, che ha ottenuto cinque candidature ai prestigiosi premi.

Tra i grandi esclusi dalle nomination agli Independent Spirit Awards 2023 ci sono Brendan Fraser, protagonista di The Whale, Armageddon Time di James Gray e My Policeman.
Il film Women Talking ha invece conquistato il premio Robert Altman Award e le sue protagoniste Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley e Rooney Mara non hanno potuto quindi essere nominate nelle rispettive categorie dedicate alle migliori performance dell'anno.
Il prodigio, con star Florence Pugh, è stato poi prodotto al di fuori degli Stati Uniti, potendo quindi essere in corsa solo come Miglior Film Internazionale.

I vincitori saranno annunciati il 4 marzo 2023.

Ecco tutte le nomination:

Miglior Film

  • Bones and All
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Our Father, the Devil
  • Tár
  • Women Talking

Miglior Regista

  • Todd Field - Tár
  • Kogonada - After Yang
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Sarah Polley - Women Talking
  • Halina Reijn - Bodies Bodies Bodies

Miglior Interpretazione in un ruolo da protagonista

  • Cate Blanchett - Tár
  • Dale Dickey - A Love Song
  • Mia Goth - Pearl
  • Regina Hall - Honk for Jesus: Save Your Soul
  • Paul Mescal - Aftersun
  • Aubrey Plaza - Emily the Criminal
  • Jeremy Pope - The Inspection
  • Taylor Russell - Bones and All
  • Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
  • Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Miglior Interpretazione in un ruolo da non protagonista

  • Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
  • Nina Hoss - Tár
  • Brian D'Arcy James - The Cathedral
  • Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Trevore Rhodes - Bruiser
  • Theo Rossi - Emily the Criminal
  • Mark Rylance - Bones and All
  • Jonathan Tucker - Palm Trees and Power Lines
  • Gabrielle Union - The Inspection

Miglior Attore Emergente

  • Frankie Corio - Aftersun
  • Garcija Filipovic - Murina
  • Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Lily McInemy - Palm Trees and Power Lines
  • Daniel Zolghardi - Funny Pages

Miglior Sceneggiatura

  • Bodies Bodies Bodies - Sarah DeLappe, Kristen Roupenian
  • Emergency - K.D. Davila
  • Emily the Criminal - John Patton Ford
  • Fire Island - Joel Kim Booster
  • Palm Trees and Power Lines - Jamie Dack, Audrey Findlay

Miglior Opera Prima

  • Aftersun - Charlotte Wells
  • Emily the Criminal - John Patton Ford
  • The Inspection - Elegance Bratton
  • Murina - Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic
  • Palm Trees and Power Lines - Jamie Dack

John Cassavetes Award (Miglior Film con budget inferiore a 1.000.000 di dollari)

  • The African Desperate
  • A Love Song
  • The Cathedral
  • Holy Emy
  • Something in the Dirt

Miglior Fotografia

  • Aftersun - Gregory Oke
  • Murina - Hélène Louvart
  • Neptune Frost - Anisia Uzeyman
  • Pearl - Eliot Rockett
  • Tár - Florian Hoffmeister

Miglior Documentario

  • A House Made of Splinters
  • All That Breathes
  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
  • Midwives
  • Riotsville, U.S.A.

Miglior Montaggio

  • Aftersun - Blair McClendon
  • The Cathedral - Ricky D'Ambrose
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On - Dean Fleischer Camp, Nick Paley
  • Tár - Monika Willi

Robert Altman Award (Assegnato a regista, casting director e cast)

  • Women Talking

Miglior Film Internazionale

  • Corsage
  • Joyland
  • Leonor Will Never Die
  • Return to Seoul
  • Saint Omer

Producers Award assegnato a un produttore emergente

  • Liz Cardenas
  • Tory Lenosky
  • David Grove Churchill Viste

Someone to Watch Award

  • Adamma Ebo - Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul
  • Nikyatu Jusu - Nanny
  • Araceli Lemos - Holy Emy

The Truer Than Fiction Award (assegnato a un regista emergente di documentari)

  • Isabel Castro - Mija
  • Reid Davenport - I Didn't See You There
  • Rebecca Hunt - Beba