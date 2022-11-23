Independent Spirit Awards 2023: Everything Everywhere All at Once ottiene 8 nomination

Le nomination agli Independent Spirit Awards 2023 sono state rivelate e Everything Everywhere All At Once ha conquistato otto candidature, superando di poco Tár che si è fermato a sette. Alle spalle dei film diretti dai The Daniels e da Todd Field c'è poi Aftersun di Charlotte Wells, che ha ottenuto cinque candidature ai prestigiosi premi.
Tra i grandi esclusi dalle nomination agli Independent Spirit Awards 2023 ci sono Brendan Fraser, protagonista di The Whale, Armageddon Time di James Gray e My Policeman.
Il film Women Talking ha invece conquistato il premio Robert Altman Award e le sue protagoniste Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley e Rooney Mara non hanno potuto quindi essere nominate nelle rispettive categorie dedicate alle migliori performance dell'anno.
Il prodigio, con star Florence Pugh, è stato poi prodotto al di fuori degli Stati Uniti, potendo quindi essere in corsa solo come Miglior Film Internazionale.
I vincitori saranno annunciati il 4 marzo 2023.
Ecco tutte le nomination:
Miglior Film
- Bones and All
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Our Father, the Devil
- Tár
- Women Talking
Miglior Regista
- Todd Field - Tár
- Kogonada - After Yang
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Sarah Polley - Women Talking
- Halina Reijn - Bodies Bodies Bodies
Miglior Interpretazione in un ruolo da protagonista
- Cate Blanchett - Tár
- Dale Dickey - A Love Song
- Mia Goth - Pearl
- Regina Hall - Honk for Jesus: Save Your Soul
- Paul Mescal - Aftersun
- Aubrey Plaza - Emily the Criminal
- Jeremy Pope - The Inspection
- Taylor Russell - Bones and All
- Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
- Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Miglior Interpretazione in un ruolo da non protagonista
- Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
- Nina Hoss - Tár
- Brian D'Arcy James - The Cathedral
- Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Trevore Rhodes - Bruiser
- Theo Rossi - Emily the Criminal
- Mark Rylance - Bones and All
- Jonathan Tucker - Palm Trees and Power Lines
- Gabrielle Union - The Inspection
Miglior Attore Emergente
- Frankie Corio - Aftersun
- Garcija Filipovic - Murina
- Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Lily McInemy - Palm Trees and Power Lines
- Daniel Zolghardi - Funny Pages
Miglior Sceneggiatura
- Bodies Bodies Bodies - Sarah DeLappe, Kristen Roupenian
- Emergency - K.D. Davila
- Emily the Criminal - John Patton Ford
- Fire Island - Joel Kim Booster
- Palm Trees and Power Lines - Jamie Dack, Audrey Findlay
Miglior Opera Prima
- Aftersun - Charlotte Wells
- Emily the Criminal - John Patton Ford
- The Inspection - Elegance Bratton
- Murina - Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic
- Palm Trees and Power Lines - Jamie Dack
John Cassavetes Award (Miglior Film con budget inferiore a 1.000.000 di dollari)
- The African Desperate
- A Love Song
- The Cathedral
- Holy Emy
- Something in the Dirt
Miglior Fotografia
- Aftersun - Gregory Oke
- Murina - Hélène Louvart
- Neptune Frost - Anisia Uzeyman
- Pearl - Eliot Rockett
- Tár - Florian Hoffmeister
Miglior Documentario
- A House Made of Splinters
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Midwives
- Riotsville, U.S.A.
Miglior Montaggio
- Aftersun - Blair McClendon
- The Cathedral - Ricky D'Ambrose
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On - Dean Fleischer Camp, Nick Paley
- Tár - Monika Willi
Robert Altman Award (Assegnato a regista, casting director e cast)
- Women Talking
Miglior Film Internazionale
- Corsage
- Joyland
- Leonor Will Never Die
- Return to Seoul
- Saint Omer
Producers Award assegnato a un produttore emergente
- Liz Cardenas
- Tory Lenosky
- David Grove Churchill Viste
Someone to Watch Award
- Adamma Ebo - Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul
- Nikyatu Jusu - Nanny
- Araceli Lemos - Holy Emy
The Truer Than Fiction Award (assegnato a un regista emergente di documentari)
- Isabel Castro - Mija
- Reid Davenport - I Didn't See You There
- Rebecca Hunt - Beba