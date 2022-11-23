Independent Spirit Awards 2023: Everything Everywhere All at Once ottiene 8 nomination

Le nomination ai premi Independent Spirit Awards 2023 vedono Everything Everywhere All at Once dominare con otto candidature, seguito da Tár.

Le nomination agli Independent Spirit Awards 2023 sono state rivelate e Everything Everywhere All At Once ha conquistato otto candidature, superando di poco Tár che si è fermato a sette. Alle spalle dei film diretti dai The Daniels e da Todd Field c'è poi Aftersun di Charlotte Wells, che ha ottenuto cinque candidature ai prestigiosi premi.

Tra i grandi esclusi dalle nomination agli Independent Spirit Awards 2023 ci sono Brendan Fraser, protagonista di The Whale, Armageddon Time di James Gray e My Policeman.

Il film Women Talking ha invece conquistato il premio Robert Altman Award e le sue protagoniste Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley e Rooney Mara non hanno potuto quindi essere nominate nelle rispettive categorie dedicate alle migliori performance dell'anno.

Il prodigio, con star Florence Pugh, è stato poi prodotto al di fuori degli Stati Uniti, potendo quindi essere in corsa solo come Miglior Film Internazionale.

I vincitori saranno annunciati il 4 marzo 2023.

Ecco tutte le nomination:

Miglior Film

Bones and All

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Our Father, the Devil

Tár

Women Talking

Miglior Regista

Todd Field - Tár

Kogonada - After Yang

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Sarah Polley - Women Talking

Halina Reijn - Bodies Bodies Bodies

Miglior Interpretazione in un ruolo da protagonista

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Dale Dickey - A Love Song

Mia Goth - Pearl

Regina Hall - Honk for Jesus: Save Your Soul

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Aubrey Plaza - Emily the Criminal

Jeremy Pope - The Inspection

Taylor Russell - Bones and All

Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Miglior Interpretazione in un ruolo da non protagonista

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Nina Hoss - Tár

Brian D'Arcy James - The Cathedral

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Trevore Rhodes - Bruiser

Theo Rossi - Emily the Criminal

Mark Rylance - Bones and All

Jonathan Tucker - Palm Trees and Power Lines

Gabrielle Union - The Inspection

Miglior Attore Emergente

Frankie Corio - Aftersun

Garcija Filipovic - Murina

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Lily McInemy - Palm Trees and Power Lines

Daniel Zolghardi - Funny Pages

Miglior Sceneggiatura

Bodies Bodies Bodies - Sarah DeLappe, Kristen Roupenian

Emergency - K.D. Davila

Emily the Criminal - John Patton Ford

Fire Island - Joel Kim Booster

Palm Trees and Power Lines - Jamie Dack, Audrey Findlay

Miglior Opera Prima

Aftersun - Charlotte Wells

Emily the Criminal - John Patton Ford

The Inspection - Elegance Bratton

Murina - Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic

Palm Trees and Power Lines - Jamie Dack

John Cassavetes Award (Miglior Film con budget inferiore a 1.000.000 di dollari)

The African Desperate

A Love Song

The Cathedral

Holy Emy

Something in the Dirt

Miglior Fotografia

Aftersun - Gregory Oke

Murina - Hélène Louvart

Neptune Frost - Anisia Uzeyman

Pearl - Eliot Rockett

Tár - Florian Hoffmeister

Miglior Documentario

A House Made of Splinters

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Midwives

Riotsville, U.S.A.

Miglior Montaggio

Aftersun - Blair McClendon

The Cathedral - Ricky D'Ambrose

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On - Dean Fleischer Camp, Nick Paley

Tár - Monika Willi

Robert Altman Award (Assegnato a regista, casting director e cast)

Women Talking

Miglior Film Internazionale

Corsage

Joyland

Leonor Will Never Die

Return to Seoul

Saint Omer

Producers Award assegnato a un produttore emergente

Liz Cardenas

Tory Lenosky

David Grove Churchill Viste

Someone to Watch Award

Adamma Ebo - Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul

Nikyatu Jusu - Nanny

Araceli Lemos - Holy Emy

The Truer Than Fiction Award (assegnato a un regista emergente di documentari)