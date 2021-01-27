Independent Spirit Awards 2020: Mai raramente a volte sempre e Minari in testa alle nomination

Con sette candidature, Mai raramente a volte sempre guida le nomination degli Independent Spirit Awards 2020 seguito da Minari, a quota sei candidature. Seguono Nomadland e il film Netflix Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, con cinque candidature a testa.
Ad attirare l'attenzione è soprattutto il film di Eliza Hittman Mai raramente a volte sempre che centra le candidature a miglior film, regia e miglior protagonista femminile grazie all'incredibile esordio di Sidney Flanigan.
L'attenzione alla diversità nelle nomination agli Independent Spirit Awards 2020 porta ad avere il 57 percento dei contendenti donne e il 48 percento persone di colore. Spesso l'importante riconoscimento, per i vincitori, ha rappresentato un'anticamera per l'Oscar.
Quest'anno la cerimonia di consegna degli Indie Spirit Awards si terrà il 22 aprile. Di seguito l'elenco completo dei candidati:
FILM AWARDS: BEST FEATURE (Award given to the producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)
First Cow
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Minari
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Nomadland
BEST FIRST FEATURE (Award given to director and producer)
I Carry You With Me
The Forty-Year-Old Version
Miss Juneteenth
Nine Days
Sound of Metal
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD - Given to the best feature made for under $500,000 (Award given to the writer, director and producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)
The Killing of Two Lovers
La Leyenda Negra
Lingua Franca
Residue
Saint Frances
BEST DIRECTOR
Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
Eliza Hittman - Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Kelly Reichardt - First Cow
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
BEST SCREENPLAY
Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
Eliza Hittman - Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Mike Makowsky - Bad Education
Alice Wu - The Half of It
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
Kitty Green - The Assistant
Noah Hutton - Lapsis
Channing Godfrey Peoples - Juneteenth
Andy Siara - Palm Springs
James Sweeney - Straight Up
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Jay Keitel - She Dies Tomorrow
Shabier Kirchner - Bull
Michael Latham - The Assistant
Hélène Louvart - Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Joshua James Richards - Nomadland
BEST EDITING
Andy Canny - The Invisible Man
Scott Cummings - Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Merawi Gerima - Residue
Enat Sidi - I Carry You With Me
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
BEST FEMALE LEAD
Nicole Beharie - Miss Juneteenth
Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Sidney Flanigan - Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Julia Garner - The Assistant
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
BEST MALE LEAD
Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav - The White Tiger
Rob Morgan - Bull
Steven Yeun - Minari
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE
Alexis Chikaeze - Miss Juneteenth
Yeri Han - Minari
Valerie Mahaffey - French Exit
Talia Ryder - Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Yuh-jung Youn - Minari
BEST SUPPORTING MALE
Colman Domingo - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Orion Lee - First Cow
Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
Glynn Turman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Benedict Wong - Nine Days
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD - Given to one film's director, casting director and ensemble cast
One Night in Miami
BEST DOCUMENTARY (Award given to the director and producer)
Collective
Crip Camp
Dick Johnson is Dead
The Mole Agent
Time
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM (Award given to the director)
Bacurau
The Disciple
Night of the Kings
Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time
Quo Vadis, Aida?
PRODUCERS AWARD - The Producers Award, now in its 24th year, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films.
Kara Durrett
Lucas Joaquin
Gerry Kim
SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD - The Someone to Watch Award, now in its 27th year, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition.
David Midell - Director of The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
Ekwa Msangi - Director of Farewell Amor
Annie Silverstein - Director of Bull
TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD - The Truer Than Fiction Award, now in its 26th year, is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition.
Cecilia Aldarondo - Director of Landfall
Elegance Bratton - Director of Pier Kids
Elizabeth Lo - Director of Stray
TV AWARDS: BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)
Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children
City So Real
Immigration Nation
Love Fraud
We're Here
BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)
I May Destroy You
Little America
Small Axe
A Teacher
Unorthodox
BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
Elle Fanning - The Great
Shira Haas - Unorthodox
Abby McEnany - Work in Progress
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan - Never Have I Ever
Jordan Kristine Seamón - We Are Who We Are
BEST MALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
Conphidance - Little America
Adam Ali - Little America
Nicco Annan - P-Valley
Amit Rahav - Unorthodox
Harold Torres - Zero, Zero, Zero
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
I May Destroy You
Ensemble Cast: Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu, Wruche Opia, Stephen Wight