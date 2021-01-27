Il cinema da leggere firmato dalla redazione di Movieplayer.it, il regalo last minute perfetto!

Independent Spirit Awards 2020: Mai raramente a volte sempre e Minari in testa alle nomination

Con sette candidature,Mai raramente a volte sempre guida le nomination degli Independent Spirit Awards 2020 seguito da Minari e Nomadland.

NOTIZIA di 27/01/2021

Con sette candidature, Mai raramente a volte sempre guida le nomination degli Independent Spirit Awards 2020 seguito da Minari, a quota sei candidature. Seguono Nomadland e il film Netflix Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, con cinque candidature a testa.

Minari
Minari: un'immagine del film

Ad attirare l'attenzione è soprattutto il film di Eliza Hittman Mai raramente a volte sempre che centra le candidature a miglior film, regia e miglior protagonista femminile grazie all'incredibile esordio di Sidney Flanigan.

L'attenzione alla diversità nelle nomination agli Independent Spirit Awards 2020 porta ad avere il 57 percento dei contendenti donne e il 48 percento persone di colore. Spesso l'importante riconoscimento, per i vincitori, ha rappresentato un'anticamera per l'Oscar.

Quest'anno la cerimonia di consegna degli Indie Spirit Awards si terrà il 22 aprile. Di seguito l'elenco completo dei candidati:

FILM AWARDS: BEST FEATURE (Award given to the producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)

  • First Cow

  • Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

  • Minari

  • Never Rarely Sometimes Always

  • Nomadland

BEST FIRST FEATURE (Award given to director and producer)

  • I Carry You With Me

  • The Forty-Year-Old Version

  • Miss Juneteenth

  • Nine Days

  • Sound of Metal

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD - Given to the best feature made for under $500,000 (Award given to the writer, director and producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)

  • The Killing of Two Lovers

  • La Leyenda Negra

  • Lingua Franca

  • Residue

  • Saint Frances

BEST DIRECTOR

  • Lee Isaac Chung - Minari

  • Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

  • Eliza Hittman - Never Rarely Sometimes Always

  • Kelly Reichardt - First Cow

  • Chloé Zhao - Nomadland

BEST SCREENPLAY

  • Lee Isaac Chung - Minari

  • Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

  • Eliza Hittman - Never Rarely Sometimes Always

  • Mike Makowsky - Bad Education

  • Alice Wu - The Half of It

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

  • Kitty Green - The Assistant

  • Noah Hutton - Lapsis

  • Channing Godfrey Peoples - Juneteenth

  • Andy Siara - Palm Springs

  • James Sweeney - Straight Up

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

  • Jay Keitel - She Dies Tomorrow

  • Shabier Kirchner - Bull

  • Michael Latham - The Assistant

  • Hélène Louvart - Never Rarely Sometimes Always

  • Joshua James Richards - Nomadland

BEST EDITING

  • Andy Canny - The Invisible Man

  • Scott Cummings - Never Rarely Sometimes Always

  • Merawi Gerima - Residue

  • Enat Sidi - I Carry You With Me

  • Chloé Zhao - Nomadland

BEST FEMALE LEAD

  • Nicole Beharie - Miss Juneteenth

  • Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

  • Sidney Flanigan - Never Rarely Sometimes Always

  • Julia Garner - The Assistant

  • Frances McDormand - Nomadland

  • Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

BEST MALE LEAD

  • Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

  • Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

  • Adarsh Gourav - The White Tiger

  • Rob Morgan - Bull

  • Steven Yeun - Minari

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

  • Alexis Chikaeze - Miss Juneteenth

  • Yeri Han - Minari

  • Valerie Mahaffey - French Exit

  • Talia Ryder - Never Rarely Sometimes Always

  • Yuh-jung Youn - Minari

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

  • Colman Domingo - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

  • Orion Lee - First Cow

  • Paul Raci - Sound of Metal

  • Glynn Turman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

  • Benedict Wong - Nine Days

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD - Given to one film's director, casting director and ensemble cast

One Night in Miami

BEST DOCUMENTARY (Award given to the director and producer)

  • Collective

  • Crip Camp

  • Dick Johnson is Dead

  • The Mole Agent

  • Time

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM (Award given to the director)

  • Bacurau

  • The Disciple

  • Night of the Kings

  • Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time

  • Quo Vadis, Aida?

PRODUCERS AWARD - The Producers Award, now in its 24th year, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films.

  • Kara Durrett

  • Lucas Joaquin

  • Gerry Kim

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD - The Someone to Watch Award, now in its 27th year, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition.

  • David Midell - Director of The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

  • Ekwa Msangi - Director of Farewell Amor

  • Annie Silverstein - Director of Bull

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD - The Truer Than Fiction Award, now in its 26th year, is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition.

  • Cecilia Aldarondo - Director of Landfall

  • Elegance Bratton - Director of Pier Kids

  • Elizabeth Lo - Director of Stray

TV AWARDS: BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)

  • Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children

  • City So Real

  • Immigration Nation

  • Love Fraud

  • We're Here

BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)

  • I May Destroy You

  • Little America

  • Small Axe

  • A Teacher

  • Unorthodox

BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

  • Elle Fanning - The Great

  • Shira Haas - Unorthodox

  • Abby McEnany - Work in Progress

  • Maitreyi Ramakrishnan - Never Have I Ever

  • Jordan Kristine Seamón - We Are Who We Are

BEST MALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

  • Conphidance - Little America

  • Adam Ali - Little America

  • Nicco Annan - P-Valley

  • Amit Rahav - Unorthodox

  • Harold Torres - Zero, Zero, Zero

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

I May Destroy You

Ensemble Cast: Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu, Wruche Opia, Stephen Wight

Cinecittà World