Annunciate le candidature dei Gotham Awards 2021, The Lost Daughter e Passing guidano le nomination nell'anno in cui le candidature per la recitazione diventano neutre a livello di genere, distinguendo solo attori protagonisti, non protagonisti e rivelazione.

Ecco la lista delle candidature ai Gotham Awards 2021:

Miglior Film

"The Green Knight"

"The Lost Daughter"

"Passing"

"Pig"

"Test Pattern"

Miglior documentario

"Ascension"

"Faya Dayi"

"Flee"

"President"

"Summer Of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)"

Miglior film internazionale

"Azor"

"Drive My Car"

"The Souvenir Part II"

"Titane"

"What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?"

"The Worst Person In The World"

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Maggie Gyllenhaal for "The Lost Daughter"

Edson Oda for "Nine Days"

Rebecca Hall for "Passing"

Emma Seligman for "Shiva Baby"

Shatara Michelle Ford for "Test Pattern"

Miglior sceneggiatura

"The Card Counter," Paul Schrader

"El Planeta," Amalia Ulman

"The Green Knight," David Lowery

"The Lost Daughter," Maggie Gyllenhaal

"Passing," Rebecca Hall

"Red Rocket," Sean Baker & Chris Bergoch

Miglior interpretazione protagonista

Olivia Colman in "The Lost Daughter"

Frankie Faison in "The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain"

Michael Greyeyes in "Wild Indian"

Brittany S. Hall in "Test Pattern"

Oscar Isaac in "The Card Counter"

Taylour Paige in "Zola"

Joaquin Phoenix in "C'mon C'mon"

Simon Rex in "Red Rocket"

Lili Taylor in "Paper Spiders"

Tessa Thompson in "Passing"

Miglior interpretazione non protagonista

Reed Birney in "Mass"

Jessie Buckley in "The Lost Daughter"

Colman Domingo in "Zola"

Gaby Hoffmann in "C'mon C'mon"

Troy Kotsur in "CODA"

Marlee Matlin in "CODA"

Ruth Negga in "Passing"

Interprete rivelazione

Emilia Jones in "CODA"

Natalie Morales in "Language Lessons"

Rachel Sennott in Shiva Baby"

Suzanna Son in "Red Rocket"

Amalia Ulman in "El Planeta"

Serie rivelazione - Long Format (oltre 40 minuti)

"The Good Lord Bird"

"It's A Sin"

"Small Axe"

"Squid Game"

"The Underground Railroad"

"The White Lotus"

Serie rivelazione - Short Format (meno di 40 minuti)

"Blindspotting"

"Hacks"

"Reservation Dogs"

"Run the World"

"We Are Lady Parts"

Serie rivelazione Nonfiction

"City So Real"

"Exterminate All the Brutes"

"How To with John Wilson"

"Philly D.A."

"Pride"

Miglior performance in una nuova serie

Jennifer Coolidge in "The White Lotus"

Michael Greyeyes in "Rutherford Falls"

Ethan Hawke in "The Good Lord Bird"

Devery Jacobs in "Reservation Dogs"

Lee Jung-jae in "Squid Game"

Thuso Mbedu in "The Underground Railroad"

Jean Smart in "Hacks"

Omar Sy in "Lupin"

Anya Taylor-Joy in "The Queen's Gambit"

Anjana Vasan in "We Are Lady Parts"

I Gotham Awards hanno confermato che Kristen Stewart riceverà il Performer Tribute grazie alla sua performance in Spencer. Tra i premiati anche Eamonn Bowles (Industry Tribute), il cast del western Netflix The Harder They Fall (Ensemble Tribute), e la regista Jane Campion (Director's Tribute).

Ricordiamo che i Gotham Awards prendono in considerazione film il cui budget è inferiore a 35 milioni di dollari. Ecco spiegata l'assenza di titoli in corsa nella stagione dei premi come Il potere del cane di Jane Campion, il musical di Lin-Manuel Miranda Tick Tick Boom, The Harder They Fall e il nuovo lavoro di Adam McKay Don't Look Up, tutte produzioni Netflix.