Annunciate le candidature dei Gotham Awards 2021, The Lost Daughter e Passing guidano le nomination nell'anno in cui le candidature per la recitazione diventano neutre a livello di genere, distinguendo solo attori protagonisti, non protagonisti e rivelazione.
Ecco la lista delle candidature ai Gotham Awards 2021:
Miglior Film
-
"The Green Knight"
-
"The Lost Daughter"
-
"Passing"
-
"Pig"
-
"Test Pattern"
Miglior documentario
-
"Ascension"
-
"Faya Dayi"
-
"Flee"
-
"President"
-
"Summer Of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)"
Miglior film internazionale
-
"Azor"
-
"Drive My Car"
-
"The Souvenir Part II"
-
"Titane"
-
"What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?"
-
"The Worst Person In The World"
Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award
-
Maggie Gyllenhaal for "The Lost Daughter"
-
Edson Oda for "Nine Days"
-
Rebecca Hall for "Passing"
-
Emma Seligman for "Shiva Baby"
-
Shatara Michelle Ford for "Test Pattern"
Miglior sceneggiatura
-
"The Card Counter," Paul Schrader
-
"El Planeta," Amalia Ulman
-
"The Green Knight," David Lowery
-
"The Lost Daughter," Maggie Gyllenhaal
-
"Passing," Rebecca Hall
-
"Red Rocket," Sean Baker & Chris Bergoch
Miglior interpretazione protagonista
-
Olivia Colman in "The Lost Daughter"
-
Frankie Faison in "The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain"
-
Michael Greyeyes in "Wild Indian"
-
Brittany S. Hall in "Test Pattern"
-
Oscar Isaac in "The Card Counter"
-
Taylour Paige in "Zola"
-
Joaquin Phoenix in "C'mon C'mon"
-
Simon Rex in "Red Rocket"
-
Lili Taylor in "Paper Spiders"
-
Tessa Thompson in "Passing"
Miglior interpretazione non protagonista
-
Reed Birney in "Mass"
-
Jessie Buckley in "The Lost Daughter"
-
Colman Domingo in "Zola"
-
Gaby Hoffmann in "C'mon C'mon"
-
Troy Kotsur in "CODA"
-
Marlee Matlin in "CODA"
-
Ruth Negga in "Passing"
Interprete rivelazione
-
Emilia Jones in "CODA"
-
Natalie Morales in "Language Lessons"
-
Rachel Sennott in Shiva Baby"
-
Suzanna Son in "Red Rocket"
-
Amalia Ulman in "El Planeta"
Serie rivelazione - Long Format (oltre 40 minuti)
-
"The Good Lord Bird"
-
"It's A Sin"
-
"Small Axe"
-
"Squid Game"
-
"The Underground Railroad"
-
"The White Lotus"
Serie rivelazione - Short Format (meno di 40 minuti)
-
"Blindspotting"
-
"Hacks"
-
"Reservation Dogs"
-
"Run the World"
-
"We Are Lady Parts"
Serie rivelazione Nonfiction
-
"City So Real"
-
"Exterminate All the Brutes"
-
"How To with John Wilson"
-
"Philly D.A."
-
"Pride"
Miglior performance in una nuova serie
-
Jennifer Coolidge in "The White Lotus"
-
Michael Greyeyes in "Rutherford Falls"
-
Ethan Hawke in "The Good Lord Bird"
-
Devery Jacobs in "Reservation Dogs"
-
Lee Jung-jae in "Squid Game"
-
Thuso Mbedu in "The Underground Railroad"
-
Jean Smart in "Hacks"
-
Omar Sy in "Lupin"
-
Anya Taylor-Joy in "The Queen's Gambit"
-
Anjana Vasan in "We Are Lady Parts"
I Gotham Awards hanno confermato che Kristen Stewart riceverà il Performer Tribute grazie alla sua performance in Spencer. Tra i premiati anche Eamonn Bowles (Industry Tribute), il cast del western Netflix The Harder They Fall (Ensemble Tribute), e la regista Jane Campion (Director's Tribute).
Ricordiamo che i Gotham Awards prendono in considerazione film il cui budget è inferiore a 35 milioni di dollari. Ecco spiegata l'assenza di titoli in corsa nella stagione dei premi come Il potere del cane di Jane Campion, il musical di Lin-Manuel Miranda Tick Tick Boom, The Harder They Fall e il nuovo lavoro di Adam McKay Don't Look Up, tutte produzioni Netflix.