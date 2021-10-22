Gotham Awards 2021: The Lost Daughter e Passing guidano le nomination

The Lost Daughter e Passing, entrambi esordi alla regia delle attrici Maggie Gyllenhaal e Rebecca Hall, tra i titoli con maggior numero di candidature ai Gotham Awards 2021.

NOTIZIA di 22/10/2021

Annunciate le candidature dei Gotham Awards 2021, The Lost Daughter e Passing guidano le nomination nell'anno in cui le candidature per la recitazione diventano neutre a livello di genere, distinguendo solo attori protagonisti, non protagonisti e rivelazione.

Ecco la lista delle candidature ai Gotham Awards 2021:

Miglior Film

  • "The Green Knight"

  • "The Lost Daughter"

  • "Passing"

  • "Pig"

  • "Test Pattern"

Miglior documentario

  • "Ascension"

  • "Faya Dayi"

  • "Flee"

  • "President"

  • "Summer Of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)"

Miglior film internazionale

  • "Azor"

  • "Drive My Car"

  • "The Souvenir Part II"

  • "Titane"

  • "What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?"

  • "The Worst Person In The World"

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

  • Maggie Gyllenhaal for "The Lost Daughter"

  • Edson Oda for "Nine Days"

  • Rebecca Hall for "Passing"

  • Emma Seligman for "Shiva Baby"

  • Shatara Michelle Ford for "Test Pattern"

Miglior sceneggiatura

  • "The Card Counter," Paul Schrader

  • "El Planeta," Amalia Ulman

  • "The Green Knight," David Lowery

  • "The Lost Daughter," Maggie Gyllenhaal

  • "Passing," Rebecca Hall

  • "Red Rocket," Sean Baker & Chris Bergoch

Miglior interpretazione protagonista

  • Olivia Colman in "The Lost Daughter"

  • Frankie Faison in "The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain"

  • Michael Greyeyes in "Wild Indian"

  • Brittany S. Hall in "Test Pattern"

  • Oscar Isaac in "The Card Counter"

  • Taylour Paige in "Zola"

  • Joaquin Phoenix in "C'mon C'mon"

  • Simon Rex in "Red Rocket"

  • Lili Taylor in "Paper Spiders"

  • Tessa Thompson in "Passing"

Miglior interpretazione non protagonista

  • Reed Birney in "Mass"

  • Jessie Buckley in "The Lost Daughter"

  • Colman Domingo in "Zola"

  • Gaby Hoffmann in "C'mon C'mon"

  • Troy Kotsur in "CODA"

  • Marlee Matlin in "CODA"

  • Ruth Negga in "Passing"

Interprete rivelazione

  • Emilia Jones in "CODA"

  • Natalie Morales in "Language Lessons"

  • Rachel Sennott in Shiva Baby"

  • Suzanna Son in "Red Rocket"

  • Amalia Ulman in "El Planeta"

Serie rivelazione - Long Format (oltre 40 minuti)

  • "The Good Lord Bird"

  • "It's A Sin"

  • "Small Axe"

  • "Squid Game"

  • "The Underground Railroad"

  • "The White Lotus"

Serie rivelazione - Short Format (meno di 40 minuti)

  • "Blindspotting"

  • "Hacks"

  • "Reservation Dogs"

  • "Run the World"

  • "We Are Lady Parts"

Serie rivelazione Nonfiction

  • "City So Real"

  • "Exterminate All the Brutes"

  • "How To with John Wilson"

  • "Philly D.A."

  • "Pride"

Miglior performance in una nuova serie

  • Jennifer Coolidge in "The White Lotus"

  • Michael Greyeyes in "Rutherford Falls"

  • Ethan Hawke in "The Good Lord Bird"

  • Devery Jacobs in "Reservation Dogs"

  • Lee Jung-jae in "Squid Game"

  • Thuso Mbedu in "The Underground Railroad"

  • Jean Smart in "Hacks"

  • Omar Sy in "Lupin"

  • Anya Taylor-Joy in "The Queen's Gambit"

  • Anjana Vasan in "We Are Lady Parts"

I Gotham Awards hanno confermato che Kristen Stewart riceverà il Performer Tribute grazie alla sua performance in Spencer. Tra i premiati anche Eamonn Bowles (Industry Tribute), il cast del western Netflix The Harder They Fall (Ensemble Tribute), e la regista Jane Campion (Director's Tribute).

Ricordiamo che i Gotham Awards prendono in considerazione film il cui budget è inferiore a 35 milioni di dollari. Ecco spiegata l'assenza di titoli in corsa nella stagione dei premi come Il potere del cane di Jane Campion, il musical di Lin-Manuel Miranda Tick Tick Boom, The Harder They Fall e il nuovo lavoro di Adam McKay Don't Look Up, tutte produzioni Netflix.