Emmy 2025, tutti i vincitori: per Adolescence e The Studio è un trionfo

Nella lunga notte dei premi televisivi americani più prestigiosi, gli Emmy 2025, i veri trionfatori sono stati la miniserie Netflix Adolescence, la serie Apple The Studio e The Pitt, il medical drama che ha riportato in corsia Noah Wyle e i produttori di ER-Medici in prima linea. Tra i vincitori, però, come non menzionare anche Stephen Colbert, che vince la sua prima statuetta con The Late Show With Stephen Colbert proprio nell'anno della sua discussa cancellazione.
Emmy 2025: l'elenco completo dei premi
Una serata snella, caratterizzata da discorsi brevi e da pochi riferimenti alla difficile situazione internazionale (soltanto Hannah Einbinder, premiata per Hacks, e Javier Bardem hanno menzionato Gaza), ma da diverse frecciatine alla politica interna.
In diretta dal Peacock Theater di Los Angeles (in Italia la cerimonia è stata trasmessa da Sky), condotti dal comico Nate Bargatze, gli Emmy hanno così sancito quali sono stati, secondo i 20.000 votanti, i migliori show dell'anno.
SERIE DRAMA
-
Andor
-
The Diplomat
-
The Last of Us
-
Paradise
-
The Pitt - Miglior serie drammatica
-
Scissione
-
Slow Horses
-
The White Lotus
SERIE COMEDY
-
Abbott Elementary
-
The Bear
-
Hacks
-
Nobody Wants This
-
Only Murders in the Building
-
Shrinking
-
The Studio - Miglior serie comica
-
What We Do in the Shadows
MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLOGICA
-
Adolescence - Migliore miniserie
-
Black Mirror
-
Dying for Sex
-
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
-
The Penguin
TV MOVIE
-
Bridget Jones - Un amore di ragazzo
-
Misteri dal profondo
-
Mountainhead
-
Nonnas
-
Rebel Ridge - Miglior film per la TV
SERIE ANIMATA
-
Arcane - Miglior programma animato
-
Bob's Burgers
-
Common Side Effects
-
I Simpson
-
Love, Death & Robots
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA
-
Sterling K. Brown - Paradise
-
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
-
Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
-
Adam Scott - Scissione
-
Noah Wyle - The Pitt (vincitore)
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA
-
Kathy Bates - Matlock
-
Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters
-
Britt Lower - Scissione (vincitrice)
-
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
-
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY
-
Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
-
Seth Rogen - The Studio (vincitore)
-
Jason Segel - Shrinking
-
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
-
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY
-
Uzo Aduba - The Residence
-
Kristin Bell - Nobody Wants This
-
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
-
Ayo Adebiri - The Bear
-
Jean Smart - Hacks (vincitrice)
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
-
Colin Farrell - The Penguin
-
Stephen Graham - Adolescence (vincitore)
-
Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent
-
Brian Tyree Henry - Dope Thief
-
Cooper Koch - Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
-
Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer
-
Meghann Fahy - Sirens
-
Rashida Jones - Black Mirror
-
Cristin Milioti - The Penguin (vincitrice)
-
Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA
-
Zach Cherry - Scissione
-
Walton Goggins - The White Lotus
-
Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus
-
James Marsden - Paradise
-
Sam Rockwell - The White Lotus
-
Tramell Tillman - Scissione (vincitore)
-
John Turturro - Scissione
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA
-
Patricia Arquette - Scissione
-
Carrie Coon - The White Lotus
-
Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt (vincitrice)
-
Julianne Nicholson - Paradise
-
Parker Posey - The White Lotus
-
Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus
-
Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY
-
Ike Barinholtz - The Studio
-
Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons
-
Harrison Ford - Shrinking
-
Jeff Hiller - Somebody Somewhere (vincitore)
-
Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
-
Michael Urie - Shrinking
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY
-
Liza Colon-Zayas - The Bear
-
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks (vincitrice)
-
Kathryn Hahn - The Studio
-
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
-
Catherine O'Hara - The Studio
-
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
-
Jessica Williams - Shrinking
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
-
Javier Bardem - Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
-
Bill Camp - Presunto innocente
-
Owen Cooper - Adolescence (vincitore)
-
Rob Delaney - Dying for Sex
-
Peter Sarsgaard - Presunto innocente
-
Ashley Walters - Adolescence
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
-
Erin Doherty - Adolescence (vincitrice)
-
Ruth Negga - Presunto innocente
-
Deirdre O'Connell - The Penguin
-
Chloe Sevigny - Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
-
Jenny Slate - Dying for Sex
-
Christine Tremarco - Adolescence
ATTORE OSPITE IN UNA SERIE DRAMA
-
Giancarlo Esposito - The Boys
-
Scott Glenn - The White Lotus
-
Shawn Hatosy - The Pitt (vincitore)
-
Joe Pantoliano - The Last of Us
-
Forest Whitaker - Andor
-
Jeffrey Wright - The Last of Us
ATTRICE OSPITE IN UNA SERIE DRAMA
-
Jane Alexander - Scissione
-
Gwendoline Christie - Scissione
-
Kaitlyn Dever - The Last of Us
-
Cherry Jones - The Handmaid's Tale
-
Catherine O'Hara - The Last of Us
-
Merrit Wever - Scissione (vincitrice)
ATTORE OSPITE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY
-
Jon Bernthal - The Bear
-
Bryan Cranston - The Studio (vincitore)
-
Dave Franco - The Studio
-
Ron Howard - The Studio
-
Anthony Mackie - The Studio
-
Martin Scorsese - The Studio
ATTRICE OSPITE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY
-
Olivia Colman - The Bear
-
Jamie Lee Curtis - The Bear
-
Cynthia Erivo - Poker Face
-
Robby Hoffman - Hacks
-
Zoe Kravitz - The Studio
-
Julianne Nicholson - Hacks (vincitrice)
SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA SERIE DRAMA
-
Dan Gilroy - Andor (Benvenuta nella Ribellione)
-
Dan Erickson - Scissione (Cold Harbor)
-
R. Scott Gemmill - The Pitt (7:00 A.M.)
-
Joe Sachs - The Pitt (2:00 P.M.)
-
Will Smithm - Slow Horses (Arrivederci)
SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA SERIE COMEDY
-
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky - Hacks (A Slippery Slope)
-
Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen e Bridget Everett - Somebody Somewhere (AGG)
-
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (Ritorno a scuola)
-
Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton e Eric Notarnicola - The Rehearsal (Pilot's Code)
-
Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis e Paul Simms - What We Do In The Shadows (The Finale)
-
Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory e Frida Perez - The Studio (La promozione)
SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
-
Charlie Brooker e Bisha K. Ali - Black Mirror (Gente comune)
-
Kim Rosenstock e Elizabeth Meriwether - Dying for Sex (Una bibita dietetica conveniente)
-
Lauren LeFranc - The Penguin (Una grave o piccola colpa)
-
Jack Thorne e Stephen Graham - Adolescence (vincitori)
-
Joshua Zetumer - Non dire niente (La gente nella terra)
REGIA PER UNA SERIE DRAMA
-
Jessica Lee Gagné - Scissione (Il bardo Chikhai)
-
Dan Gilroy - Andor (Benvenuta nella Ribellione)
-
Amanda Marsalis - The Pitt (6:00 P.M.)
-
Adam Randall - Slow Horses (Arrivederci)
-
Ben Stiller - Scissione (Cold Harbor)
-
John Wells - The Pitt (7:00 A.M.)
-
Mike White - The White Lotus (Amor fati)
REGIA PER UNA SERIE COMEDY
-
Lucia Aniello - Hacks (A Slippery Slope)
-
James Burrows - Mid-Century Modern (A te, signora Schneiderman)
-
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear (Tovaglioli)
-
Nathan Fielder - The Rehearsal (Pilot's Code)
-
Seth Rogen e Evan Goldberg - The Studio (Il piano sequenza)
REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
-
Philip Barantini - Adolescence
-
Jennifer Getzinger - The Penguin (Una grave o piccola colpa)
-
Lesli Linka Glatter - Zero Day
-
Nicole Kassell - Sirens (Esilio)
-
Shannon Murphy - Dying for Sex (Non è così grave)
-
Helen Shaver - The Penguin (Cent'anni)