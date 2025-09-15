Emmy 2025, tutti i vincitori: per Adolescence e The Studio è un trionfo

La serie comedy targata Apple, The Studio, stravince l'edizione 2025 degli Emmy con ben 13 statuette totali, seguita a ruota da The Penguin e Adolescence, la miniserie Netflix che porta sul palco il più giovane attore mai premiato

Owen Cooper ha vinto nella sua categoria per Adolescence
Nella lunga notte dei premi televisivi americani più prestigiosi, gli Emmy 2025, i veri trionfatori sono stati la miniserie Netflix Adolescence, la serie Apple The Studio e The Pitt, il medical drama che ha riportato in corsia Noah Wyle e i produttori di ER-Medici in prima linea. Tra i vincitori, però, come non menzionare anche Stephen Colbert, che vince la sua prima statuetta con The Late Show With Stephen Colbert proprio nell'anno della sua discussa cancellazione.

Emmy 2025: l'elenco completo dei premi

Adolescence Graham Cooper
Adolescence: un'immagine del primo episodio

Una serata snella, caratterizzata da discorsi brevi e da pochi riferimenti alla difficile situazione internazionale (soltanto Hannah Einbinder, premiata per Hacks, e Javier Bardem hanno menzionato Gaza), ma da diverse frecciatine alla politica interna.
In diretta dal Peacock Theater di Los Angeles (in Italia la cerimonia è stata trasmessa da Sky), condotti dal comico Nate Bargatze, gli Emmy hanno così sancito quali sono stati, secondo i 20.000 votanti, i migliori show dell'anno.

SERIE DRAMA

  • Andor

  • The Diplomat

  • The Last of Us

  • Paradise

  • The Pitt - Miglior serie drammatica

  • Scissione

  • Slow Horses

  • The White Lotus

SERIE COMEDY

  • Abbott Elementary

  • The Bear

  • Hacks

  • Nobody Wants This

  • Only Murders in the Building

  • Shrinking

  • The Studio - Miglior serie comica

  • What We Do in the Shadows

MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLOGICA

  • Adolescence - Migliore miniserie

  • Black Mirror

  • Dying for Sex

  • Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

  • The Penguin

TV MOVIE

  • Bridget Jones - Un amore di ragazzo

  • Misteri dal profondo

  • Mountainhead

  • Nonnas

  • Rebel Ridge - Miglior film per la TV

SERIE ANIMATA

  • Arcane - Miglior programma animato

  • Bob's Burgers

  • Common Side Effects

  • I Simpson

  • Love, Death & Robots

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

  • Sterling K. Brown - Paradise

  • Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

  • Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

  • Adam Scott - Scissione

  • Noah Wyle - The Pitt (vincitore)

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

  • Kathy Bates - Matlock

  • Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters

  • Britt Lower - Scissione (vincitrice)

  • Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

  • Keri Russell - The Diplomat

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

  • Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

  • Seth Rogen - The Studio (vincitore)

  • Jason Segel - Shrinking

  • Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

  • Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

  • Uzo Aduba - The Residence

  • Kristin Bell - Nobody Wants This

  • Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

  • Ayo Adebiri - The Bear

  • Jean Smart - Hacks (vincitrice)

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

  • Colin Farrell - The Penguin

  • Stephen Graham - Adolescence (vincitore)

  • Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent

  • Brian Tyree Henry - Dope Thief

  • Cooper Koch - Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

  • Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer

  • Meghann Fahy - Sirens

  • Rashida Jones - Black Mirror

  • Cristin Milioti - The Penguin (vincitrice)

  • Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

  • Zach Cherry - Scissione

  • Walton Goggins - The White Lotus

  • Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus

  • James Marsden - Paradise

  • Sam Rockwell - The White Lotus

  • Tramell Tillman - Scissione (vincitore)

  • John Turturro - Scissione

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

  • Patricia Arquette - Scissione

  • Carrie Coon - The White Lotus

  • Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt (vincitrice)

  • Julianne Nicholson - Paradise

  • Parker Posey - The White Lotus

  • Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus

  • Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

  • Ike Barinholtz - The Studio

  • Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons

  • Harrison Ford - Shrinking

  • Jeff Hiller - Somebody Somewhere (vincitore)

  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

  • Michael Urie - Shrinking

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

  • Liza Colon-Zayas - The Bear

  • Hannah Einbinder - Hacks (vincitrice)

  • Kathryn Hahn - The Studio

  • Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

  • Catherine O'Hara - The Studio

  • Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

  • Jessica Williams - Shrinking

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

  • Javier Bardem - Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez

  • Bill Camp - Presunto innocente

  • Owen Cooper - Adolescence (vincitore)

  • Rob Delaney - Dying for Sex

  • Peter Sarsgaard - Presunto innocente

  • Ashley Walters - Adolescence

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

  • Erin Doherty - Adolescence (vincitrice)

  • Ruth Negga - Presunto innocente

  • Deirdre O'Connell - The Penguin

  • Chloe Sevigny - Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez

  • Jenny Slate - Dying for Sex

  • Christine Tremarco - Adolescence

ATTORE OSPITE IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

  • Giancarlo Esposito - The Boys

  • Scott Glenn - The White Lotus

  • Shawn Hatosy - The Pitt (vincitore)

  • Joe Pantoliano - The Last of Us

  • Forest Whitaker - Andor

  • Jeffrey Wright - The Last of Us

ATTRICE OSPITE IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

  • Jane Alexander - Scissione

  • Gwendoline Christie - Scissione

  • Kaitlyn Dever - The Last of Us

  • Cherry Jones - The Handmaid's Tale

  • Catherine O'Hara - The Last of Us

  • Merrit Wever - Scissione (vincitrice)

ATTORE OSPITE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

  • Jon Bernthal - The Bear

  • Bryan Cranston - The Studio (vincitore)

  • Dave Franco - The Studio

  • Ron Howard - The Studio

  • Anthony Mackie - The Studio

  • Martin Scorsese - The Studio

ATTRICE OSPITE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

  • Olivia Colman - The Bear

  • Jamie Lee Curtis - The Bear

  • Cynthia Erivo - Poker Face

  • Robby Hoffman - Hacks

  • Zoe Kravitz - The Studio

  • Julianne Nicholson - Hacks (vincitrice)

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA SERIE DRAMA

  • Dan Gilroy - Andor (Benvenuta nella Ribellione)

  • Dan Erickson - Scissione (Cold Harbor)

  • R. Scott Gemmill - The Pitt (7:00 A.M.)

  • Joe Sachs - The Pitt (2:00 P.M.)

  • Will Smithm - Slow Horses (Arrivederci)

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA SERIE COMEDY

  • Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky - Hacks (A Slippery Slope)

  • Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen e Bridget Everett - Somebody Somewhere (AGG)

  • Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (Ritorno a scuola)

  • Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton e Eric Notarnicola - The Rehearsal (Pilot's Code)

  • Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis e Paul Simms - What We Do In The Shadows (The Finale)

  • Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory e Frida Perez - The Studio (La promozione)

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

  • Charlie Brooker e Bisha K. Ali - Black Mirror (Gente comune)

  • Kim Rosenstock e Elizabeth Meriwether - Dying for Sex (Una bibita dietetica conveniente)

  • Lauren LeFranc - The Penguin (Una grave o piccola colpa)

  • Jack Thorne e Stephen Graham - Adolescence (vincitori)

  • Joshua Zetumer - Non dire niente (La gente nella terra)

REGIA PER UNA SERIE DRAMA

  • Jessica Lee Gagné - Scissione (Il bardo Chikhai)

  • Dan Gilroy - Andor (Benvenuta nella Ribellione)

  • Amanda Marsalis - The Pitt (6:00 P.M.)

  • Adam Randall - Slow Horses (Arrivederci)

  • Ben Stiller - Scissione (Cold Harbor)

  • John Wells - The Pitt (7:00 A.M.)

  • Mike White - The White Lotus (Amor fati)

REGIA PER UNA SERIE COMEDY

  • Lucia Aniello - Hacks (A Slippery Slope)

  • James Burrows - Mid-Century Modern (A te, signora Schneiderman)

  • Ayo Edebiri - The Bear (Tovaglioli)

  • Nathan Fielder - The Rehearsal (Pilot's Code)

  • Seth Rogen e Evan Goldberg - The Studio (Il piano sequenza)

REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

  • Philip Barantini - Adolescence

  • Jennifer Getzinger - The Penguin (Una grave o piccola colpa)

  • Lesli Linka Glatter - Zero Day

  • Nicole Kassell - Sirens (Esilio)

  • Shannon Murphy - Dying for Sex (Non è così grave)

  • Helen Shaver - The Penguin (Cent'anni)