Emmy 2025, tutti i vincitori: per Adolescence e The Studio è un trionfo

La serie comedy targata Apple, The Studio, stravince l'edizione 2025 degli Emmy con ben 13 statuette totali, seguita a ruota da The Penguin e Adolescence, la miniserie Netflix che porta sul palco il più giovane attore mai premiato

Nella lunga notte dei premi televisivi americani più prestigiosi, gli Emmy 2025, i veri trionfatori sono stati la miniserie Netflix Adolescence, la serie Apple The Studio e The Pitt, il medical drama che ha riportato in corsia Noah Wyle e i produttori di ER-Medici in prima linea. Tra i vincitori, però, come non menzionare anche Stephen Colbert, che vince la sua prima statuetta con The Late Show With Stephen Colbert proprio nell'anno della sua discussa cancellazione.

Emmy 2025: l'elenco completo dei premi

Adolescence: un'immagine del primo episodio

Una serata snella, caratterizzata da discorsi brevi e da pochi riferimenti alla difficile situazione internazionale (soltanto Hannah Einbinder, premiata per Hacks, e Javier Bardem hanno menzionato Gaza), ma da diverse frecciatine alla politica interna.

In diretta dal Peacock Theater di Los Angeles (in Italia la cerimonia è stata trasmessa da Sky), condotti dal comico Nate Bargatze, gli Emmy hanno così sancito quali sono stati, secondo i 20.000 votanti, i migliori show dell'anno.

SERIE DRAMA

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt - Miglior serie drammatica

Scissione

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

SERIE COMEDY

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio - Miglior serie comica

What We Do in the Shadows

MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLOGICA

Adolescence - Migliore miniserie

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

TV MOVIE

Bridget Jones - Un amore di ragazzo

Misteri dal profondo

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Rebel Ridge - Miglior film per la TV

SERIE ANIMATA

Arcane - Miglior programma animato

Bob's Burgers

Common Side Effects

I Simpson

Love, Death & Robots

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown - Paradise

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Adam Scott - Scissione

Noah Wyle - The Pitt (vincitore)

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters

Britt Lower - Scissione (vincitrice)

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen - The Studio (vincitore)

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Uzo Aduba - The Residence

Kristin Bell - Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Ayo Adebiri - The Bear

Jean Smart - Hacks (vincitrice)

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Colin Farrell - The Penguin

Stephen Graham - Adolescence (vincitore)

Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry - Dope Thief

Cooper Koch - Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy - Sirens

Rashida Jones - Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti - The Penguin (vincitrice)

Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Zach Cherry - Scissione

Walton Goggins - The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus

James Marsden - Paradise

Sam Rockwell - The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman - Scissione (vincitore)

John Turturro - Scissione

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Patricia Arquette - Scissione

Carrie Coon - The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt (vincitrice)

Julianne Nicholson - Paradise

Parker Posey - The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Ike Barinholtz - The Studio

Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford - Shrinking

Jeff Hiller - Somebody Somewhere (vincitore)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

Michael Urie - Shrinking

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Liza Colon-Zayas - The Bear

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks (vincitrice)

Kathryn Hahn - The Studio

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Catherine O'Hara - The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams - Shrinking

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Javier Bardem - Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez

Bill Camp - Presunto innocente

Owen Cooper - Adolescence (vincitore)

Rob Delaney - Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard - Presunto innocente

Ashley Walters - Adolescence

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Erin Doherty - Adolescence (vincitrice)

Ruth Negga - Presunto innocente

Deirdre O'Connell - The Penguin

Chloe Sevigny - Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez

Jenny Slate - Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco - Adolescence

ATTORE OSPITE IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Giancarlo Esposito - The Boys

Scott Glenn - The White Lotus

Shawn Hatosy - The Pitt (vincitore)

Joe Pantoliano - The Last of Us

Forest Whitaker - Andor

Jeffrey Wright - The Last of Us

ATTRICE OSPITE IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Jane Alexander - Scissione

Gwendoline Christie - Scissione

Kaitlyn Dever - The Last of Us

Cherry Jones - The Handmaid's Tale

Catherine O'Hara - The Last of Us

Merrit Wever - Scissione (vincitrice)

ATTORE OSPITE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Jon Bernthal - The Bear

Bryan Cranston - The Studio (vincitore)

Dave Franco - The Studio

Ron Howard - The Studio

Anthony Mackie - The Studio

Martin Scorsese - The Studio

ATTRICE OSPITE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Olivia Colman - The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis - The Bear

Cynthia Erivo - Poker Face

Robby Hoffman - Hacks

Zoe Kravitz - The Studio

Julianne Nicholson - Hacks (vincitrice)

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA SERIE DRAMA

Dan Gilroy - Andor (Benvenuta nella Ribellione)

Dan Erickson - Scissione (Cold Harbor)

R. Scott Gemmill - The Pitt (7:00 A.M.)

Joe Sachs - The Pitt (2:00 P.M.)

Will Smithm - Slow Horses (Arrivederci)

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA SERIE COMEDY

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky - Hacks (A Slippery Slope)

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen e Bridget Everett - Somebody Somewhere (AGG)

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (Ritorno a scuola)

Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton e Eric Notarnicola - The Rehearsal (Pilot's Code)

Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis e Paul Simms - What We Do In The Shadows (The Finale)

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory e Frida Perez - The Studio (La promozione)

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Charlie Brooker e Bisha K. Ali - Black Mirror (Gente comune)

Kim Rosenstock e Elizabeth Meriwether - Dying for Sex (Una bibita dietetica conveniente)

Lauren LeFranc - The Penguin (Una grave o piccola colpa)

Jack Thorne e Stephen Graham - Adolescence (vincitori)

Joshua Zetumer - Non dire niente (La gente nella terra)

REGIA PER UNA SERIE DRAMA

Jessica Lee Gagné - Scissione (Il bardo Chikhai)

Dan Gilroy - Andor (Benvenuta nella Ribellione)

Amanda Marsalis - The Pitt (6:00 P.M.)

Adam Randall - Slow Horses (Arrivederci)

Ben Stiller - Scissione (Cold Harbor)

John Wells - The Pitt (7:00 A.M.)

Mike White - The White Lotus (Amor fati)

REGIA PER UNA SERIE COMEDY

Lucia Aniello - Hacks (A Slippery Slope)

James Burrows - Mid-Century Modern (A te, signora Schneiderman)

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear (Tovaglioli)

Nathan Fielder - The Rehearsal (Pilot's Code)

Seth Rogen e Evan Goldberg - The Studio (Il piano sequenza)

REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV