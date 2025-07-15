Emmy 2025, tutte le nomination: ci sono Pedro Pascal e Jeremy Allen White, Scissione fa incetta di candidature

Con poca sorpresa, è la serie Apple Scissione a guidare l'elenco di nomination agli Emmy 2025, con 27 candidature, tra gli attori in odor di statuetta ci sono anche Pedro Pascal e Noah Wyle per The Pitt. Ecco la lista completa

Per sapere quali saranno le serie televisive più premiate dell'anno agli Emmy 2025 bisognerà aspettare la notte tra il 14 e il 15 settembre, ma oggi potremo intanto conoscere, attraverso le nomination, quali sono gli show candidati ai massimi riconoscimenti in ambito TV.

In diretta dal Wolf Theatre di North Hollywood a Los Angeles, la Television Academy ha annunciato quali sono state le serie tv più amate dai suoi 26.000 membri votanti per la 77esima edizione dei Primetime Emmy Awards.

Stamattina, intanto, sono stati già annunciati i reality e i talk show in lizza per una statuetta, e nella lista figurano per ora programmi molto conosciuti anche all'estero come The Amazing Race, RuPaul's Drag Race, Survivor, Top Chef e The Traitors. Oltre ai reality, spazio anche ai talk show come The Daily Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Emmy 2025: l'elenco completo delle nomination

A presentare l'evento e ad annunciare i titoli in lizza per i premi sono stati Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) e Brenda Song (Running Point), insieme con il presidente della Television Academy Cris Abrego.

SERIE DRAMA

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Scissione

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

SERIE COMEDY

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLOGICA

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

TV MOVIE

Bridget Jones - Un amore di ragazzo

Misteri dal profondo

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Rebel Ridge

SERIE ANIMATA

Arcane

Bob's Burgers

Common Side Effects

I Simpson

Love, Death & Robots

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown - Paradise

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Adam Scott - Scissione

Noah Wyle - The Pitt

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters

Britt Lower - Scissione

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen - The Studio

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Uzo Aduba - The Residence

Kristin Bell - Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Ayo Adebiri - The Bear

Jean Smart - Hacks

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Colin Farrell - The Penguin

Stephen Graham - Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry - Dope Thief

Cooper Koch - Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy - Sirens

Rashida Jones - Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti - The Penguin

Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Zach Cherry - Scissione

Walton Goggins - The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus

James Marsden - Paradise

Sam Rockwell - The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman - Scissione

John Turturro - Scissione

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Patricia Arquette - Scissione

Carrie Coon - The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson - Paradise

Parker Posey - The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Ike Barinholtz - The Studio

Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford - Shrinking

Jeff Hiller - Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

Michael Urie - Shrinking

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Liza Colon-Zayas - The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kathryn Hahn - The Studio

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Catherine O'Hara - The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams - Shrinking

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Javier Bardem - Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez

Bill Camp - Presunto innocente

Owen Cooper - Adolescence

Rob Delaney - Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard - Presunto innocente

Ashley Walters - Adolescence

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Erin Doherty - Adolescence

Ruth Negga - Presunto innocente

Deirdre O'Connell - The Penguin

Chloe Sevigny - Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez

Jenny Slate - Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco - Adolescence

ATTORE OSPITE IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Giancarlo Esposito - The Boys

Scott Glenn - The White Lotus

Shawn Hatosy - The Pitt

Joe Pantoliano - The Last of Us

Forest Whitaker - Andor

Jeffrey Wright - The Last of Us

ATTRICE OSPITE IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Jane Alexander - Scissione

Gwendoline Christie - Scissione

Kaitlyn Dever - The Last of Us

Cherry Jones - The Handmaid's Tale

Catherine O'Hara - The Last of Us

Merrit Wever - Scissione

ATTORE OSPITE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Jon Bernthal - The Bear

Bryan Cranston - The Studio

Dave Franco - The Studio

Ron Howard - The Studio

Anthony Mackie - The Studio

Martin Scorsese - The Studio

ATTRICE OSPITE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Olivia Colman - The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis - The Bear

Cynthia Erivo - Poker Face

Robby Hoffman - Hacks

Zoe Kravitz - The Studio

Julianne Nicholson - Hacks

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA SERIE DRAMA

Dan Gilroy - Andor (Benvenuta nella Ribellione)

Dan Erickson - Scissione (Cold Harbor)

R. Scott Gemmill - The Pitt (7:00 A.M.)

Joe Sachs - The Pitt (2:00 P.M.)

Will Smithm - Slow Horses (Arrivederci)

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA SERIE COMEDY

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky - Hacks (A Slippery Slope)

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen e Bridget Everett - Somebody Somewhere (AGG)

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (Ritorno a scuola)

Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton e Eric Notarnicola - The Rehearsal (Pilot's Code)

Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis e Paul Simms - What We Do In The Shadows (The Finale)

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory e Frida Perez - The Studio (La promozione)

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV

Charlie Brooker e Bisha K. Ali - Black Mirror (Gente comune)

Kim Rosenstock e Elizabeth Meriwether - Dying for Sex (Una bibita dietetica conveniente)

Lauren LeFranc - The Penguin (Una grave o piccola colpa)

Jack Thorne e Stephen Graham - Adolescence

Joshua Zetumer - Non dire niente (La gente nella terra)

REGIA PER UNA SERIE DRAMA

Jessica Lee Gagné - Scissione (Il bardo Chikhai)

Dan Gilroy - Andor (Benvenuta nella Ribellione)

Amanda Marsalis - The Pitt (6:00 P.M.)

Adam Randall - Slow Horses (Arrivederci)

Ben Stiller - Scissione (Cold Harbor)

John Wells - The Pitt (7:00 A.M.)

Mike White - The White Lotus (Amor fati)

REGIA PER UNA SERIE COMEDY

Lucia Aniello - Hacks (A Slippery Slope)

James Burrows - Mid-Century Modern (A te, signora Schneiderman)

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear (Tovaglioli)

Nathan Fielder - The Rehearsal (Pilot's Code)

Seth Rogen e Evan Goldberg - The Studio (Il piano sequenza)

REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV