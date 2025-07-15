Emmy 2025, tutte le nomination: ci sono Pedro Pascal e Jeremy Allen White, Scissione fa incetta di candidature

Per sapere quali saranno le serie televisive più premiate dell'anno agli Emmy 2025 bisognerà aspettare la notte tra il 14 e il 15 settembre, ma oggi potremo intanto conoscere, attraverso le nomination, quali sono gli show candidati ai massimi riconoscimenti in ambito TV.
In diretta dal Wolf Theatre di North Hollywood a Los Angeles, la Television Academy ha annunciato quali sono state le serie tv più amate dai suoi 26.000 membri votanti per la 77esima edizione dei Primetime Emmy Awards.
Stamattina, intanto, sono stati già annunciati i reality e i talk show in lizza per una statuetta, e nella lista figurano per ora programmi molto conosciuti anche all'estero come The Amazing Race, RuPaul's Drag Race, Survivor, Top Chef e The Traitors. Oltre ai reality, spazio anche ai talk show come The Daily Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
Emmy 2025: l'elenco completo delle nomination
A presentare l'evento e ad annunciare i titoli in lizza per i premi sono stati Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) e Brenda Song (Running Point), insieme con il presidente della Television Academy Cris Abrego.
SERIE DRAMA
-
Andor
-
The Diplomat
-
The Last of Us
-
Paradise
-
The Pitt
-
Scissione
-
Slow Horses
-
The White Lotus
SERIE COMEDY
-
Abbott Elementary
-
The Bear
-
Hacks
-
Nobody Wants This
-
Only Murders in the Building
-
Shrinking
-
The Studio
-
What We Do in the Shadows
MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLOGICA
-
Adolescence
-
Black Mirror
-
Dying for Sex
-
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
-
The Penguin
TV MOVIE
-
Bridget Jones - Un amore di ragazzo
-
Misteri dal profondo
-
Mountainhead
-
Nonnas
-
Rebel Ridge
SERIE ANIMATA
-
Arcane
-
Bob's Burgers
-
Common Side Effects
-
I Simpson
-
Love, Death & Robots
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA
-
Sterling K. Brown - Paradise
-
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
-
Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
-
Adam Scott - Scissione
-
Noah Wyle - The Pitt
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA
-
Kathy Bates - Matlock
-
Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters
-
Britt Lower - Scissione
-
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
-
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY
-
Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
-
Seth Rogen - The Studio
-
Jason Segel - Shrinking
-
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
-
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY
-
Uzo Aduba - The Residence
-
Kristin Bell - Nobody Wants This
-
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
-
Ayo Adebiri - The Bear
-
Jean Smart - Hacks
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
-
Colin Farrell - The Penguin
-
Stephen Graham - Adolescence
-
Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent
-
Brian Tyree Henry - Dope Thief
-
Cooper Koch - Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
-
Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer
-
Meghann Fahy - Sirens
-
Rashida Jones - Black Mirror
-
Cristin Milioti - The Penguin
-
Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA
-
Zach Cherry - Scissione
-
Walton Goggins - The White Lotus
-
Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus
-
James Marsden - Paradise
-
Sam Rockwell - The White Lotus
-
Tramell Tillman - Scissione
-
John Turturro - Scissione
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA
-
Patricia Arquette - Scissione
-
Carrie Coon - The White Lotus
-
Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt
-
Julianne Nicholson - Paradise
-
Parker Posey - The White Lotus
-
Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus
-
Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY
-
Ike Barinholtz - The Studio
-
Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons
-
Harrison Ford - Shrinking
-
Jeff Hiller - Somebody Somewhere
-
Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
-
Michael Urie - Shrinking
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY
-
Liza Colon-Zayas - The Bear
-
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
-
Kathryn Hahn - The Studio
-
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
-
Catherine O'Hara - The Studio
-
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
-
Jessica Williams - Shrinking
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
-
Javier Bardem - Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
-
Bill Camp - Presunto innocente
-
Owen Cooper - Adolescence
-
Rob Delaney - Dying for Sex
-
Peter Sarsgaard - Presunto innocente
-
Ashley Walters - Adolescence
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
-
Erin Doherty - Adolescence
-
Ruth Negga - Presunto innocente
-
Deirdre O'Connell - The Penguin
-
Chloe Sevigny - Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
-
Jenny Slate - Dying for Sex
-
Christine Tremarco - Adolescence
ATTORE OSPITE IN UNA SERIE DRAMA
-
Giancarlo Esposito - The Boys
-
Scott Glenn - The White Lotus
-
Shawn Hatosy - The Pitt
-
Joe Pantoliano - The Last of Us
-
Forest Whitaker - Andor
-
Jeffrey Wright - The Last of Us
ATTRICE OSPITE IN UNA SERIE DRAMA
-
Jane Alexander - Scissione
-
Gwendoline Christie - Scissione
-
Kaitlyn Dever - The Last of Us
-
Cherry Jones - The Handmaid's Tale
-
Catherine O'Hara - The Last of Us
-
Merrit Wever - Scissione
ATTORE OSPITE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY
-
Jon Bernthal - The Bear
-
Bryan Cranston - The Studio
-
Dave Franco - The Studio
-
Ron Howard - The Studio
-
Anthony Mackie - The Studio
-
Martin Scorsese - The Studio
ATTRICE OSPITE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY
-
Olivia Colman - The Bear
-
Jamie Lee Curtis - The Bear
-
Cynthia Erivo - Poker Face
-
Robby Hoffman - Hacks
-
Zoe Kravitz - The Studio
-
Julianne Nicholson - Hacks
SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA SERIE DRAMA
-
Dan Gilroy - Andor (Benvenuta nella Ribellione)
-
Dan Erickson - Scissione (Cold Harbor)
-
R. Scott Gemmill - The Pitt (7:00 A.M.)
-
Joe Sachs - The Pitt (2:00 P.M.)
-
Will Smithm - Slow Horses (Arrivederci)
SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA SERIE COMEDY
-
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky - Hacks (A Slippery Slope)
-
Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen e Bridget Everett - Somebody Somewhere (AGG)
-
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (Ritorno a scuola)
-
Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton e Eric Notarnicola - The Rehearsal (Pilot's Code)
-
Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis e Paul Simms - What We Do In The Shadows (The Finale)
-
Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory e Frida Perez - The Studio (La promozione)
SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
-
Charlie Brooker e Bisha K. Ali - Black Mirror (Gente comune)
-
Kim Rosenstock e Elizabeth Meriwether - Dying for Sex (Una bibita dietetica conveniente)
-
Lauren LeFranc - The Penguin (Una grave o piccola colpa)
-
Jack Thorne e Stephen Graham - Adolescence
-
Joshua Zetumer - Non dire niente (La gente nella terra)
REGIA PER UNA SERIE DRAMA
-
Jessica Lee Gagné - Scissione (Il bardo Chikhai)
-
Dan Gilroy - Andor (Benvenuta nella Ribellione)
-
Amanda Marsalis - The Pitt (6:00 P.M.)
-
Adam Randall - Slow Horses (Arrivederci)
-
Ben Stiller - Scissione (Cold Harbor)
-
John Wells - The Pitt (7:00 A.M.)
-
Mike White - The White Lotus (Amor fati)
REGIA PER UNA SERIE COMEDY
-
Lucia Aniello - Hacks (A Slippery Slope)
-
James Burrows - Mid-Century Modern (A te, signora Schneiderman)
-
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear (Tovaglioli)
-
Nathan Fielder - The Rehearsal (Pilot's Code)
-
Seth Rogen e Evan Goldberg - The Studio (Il piano sequenza)
REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLOGICA O FILM TV
-
Philip Barantini - Adolescence
-
Jennifer Getzinger - The Penguin (Una grave o piccola colpa)
-
Lesli Linka Glatter - Zero Day
-
Nicole Kassell - Sirens (Esilio)
-
Shannon Murphy - Dying for Sex (Non è così grave)
-
Helen Shaver - The Penguin (Cent'anni)