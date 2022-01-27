Directors Guild of America 2022: Succession e Ted Lasso guidano le candidature per la TV

La Directors Guild of America ha annunciato le candidature per la regia in televisione, pubblicità e documentari per il 2021. La serie HBO Succession non ha rivali nella categoria delle serie drammatiche televisive, mentre lo show di Apple TV+, Ted Lasso, se la deve vedere con Hacks e The White Lotus nella categoria commedia.
Nella categoria Film per la Tv e Miniserie troviamo candidati coe la serie Amazon Prime Video di Barry Jenkins La ferrovia sotterranea, lo show HBO Omicidio a Easttown e Dopesick di Hulu, con una doppia nomination.
I DGA Awards sono votati da oltre 18.000 membri della Guild. I candidati del 2022 includono serie TV trasmesse tra il 1 marzo 2021 e il 31 dicembre 2021. Le votazioni per i premi si sono svolte tra il 15 dicembre 2021 e il 21 gennaio 2022. La cerimonia di consegna dei 74° Annual DGA Awards si terrà sabato 12 marzo.
Qui l'elenco completo delle candidature ai DGA Awards 2022:
Dramma
-
Kevin Bray, "Succession" - "Retired Janitors of Idaho" (HBO)
-
Mark Mylod, "Succession" - "All the Bells Say" (HBO)
-
Andrij Parekh, "Succession" - "What It Takes" (HBO)
-
Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman, "Succession" - "Lion in the Meadow" (HBO)
-
Lorene Scafaria, "Succession" - "Too Much Birthday" (HBO)
Commedia
-
Lucia Aniello, "Hacks" - "There Is No Line" (HBO Max)
-
MJ Delaney, "Ted Lasso" - "No Weddings and a Funeral" (Apple TV+)
-
Erica Dunton, "Ted Lasso" - "Rainbow" (Apple TV+)
-
Sam Jones, "Ted Lasso" - "Beard After Hours" (Apple TV+)
-
Mike White, "The White Lotus" - "Mysterious Monkeys" (HBO)
Movies for Television and Limited Series
-
Barry Jenkins, "The Underground Railroad" (Amazon Prime Video)
-
Barry Levinson, "Dopesick" - "First Bottle" (Hulu)
-
Hiro Murai, "Station Eleven" - "Wheel of Fire" (HBO Max)
-
Danny Strong, "Dopesick" - "The People vs. Purdue Pharma" (Hulu)
-
Craig Zobel, "Mare of Easttown" (HBO)
Variety Talk/News/Sports
-
Paul G. Casey, "Real Time With Bill Maher," "Episode 1935: Fareed Zakaria, Chris Christie, Eric Adams" (HBO)
-
Jim Hoskinson, "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "Episode 1105" (CBS)
-
Don Roy King, "Saturday Night Live," " Keegan-Michael Key; Olivia Rodrigo" (NBC)
-
David Paul Meyer, "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah," "Episode 26112" (Comedy Central)
-
Paul Pennolino & Christopher Werner, "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," "Episode 830 - Season Finale" (HBO)
Variety Talk/News/Sports (Specials)
-
Ian Berger, "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - Into the Magaverse" (Comedy Central)
-
Bo Burnham, "Bo Burnham: Inside" (Netflix)
-
Paul Dugdale, "Adele: One Night Only" (CBS)
-
Stan Lathan, "Dave Chappelle: The Closer" (Netflix)
-
Glenn P. Weiss, The 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)
Reality
-
Joseph Guidry, "Full Bloom," "Final Floral Face Off" (HBO Max)
-
Patrick McManus, "American Ninja Warrior," "1304: Qualifiers 4" (NBC)
-
Ramy Romany, "Making the Cut," "Brand Statement" (Amazon)
-
Ben Simms, "Running Wild with Bear Grylls," "Gina Carano In The Dolomites" (National Geographic Channel)
-
Adam Vetri, "Getaway Driver," "Electric Shock" (Discovery Channel)
Programmi per bambini
-
James Bobin, "The Mysterious Benedict Society," "A Bunch of Smart Orphans" (Disney+)
-
Michael Lembeck, "The J Team" (Paramount+)
-
Phil Lewis, "Head of the Class," "Three More Years" (HBO Max)
-
Smriti Mundhra, "Through Our Eyes," "Shelter" (HBO Max)
-
Jeff Wadlow, "Are You Afraid of the Dark?," "The Tale of the Darkhouse" (Nickelodeon)
Documentari
-
Jessica Kingdon, "Ascension" (Paramount+)
-
Stanley Nelson, "Attica" (Showtime)
-
Raoul Peck, "Exterminate All the Brutes" (HBO)
-
Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, "Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)" (Searchlight Pictures)
-
Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi & Jimmy Chin, "The Rescue" (National Geographic)