Da 5 Bloods di Spike Lee è il Miglior Film dell'anno per il National Board of Review

Da 5 Bloods è il Miglior Film dell'Anno secondo il National Board of Review e tra i premiati ci sono anche Riz Ahmed e Carey Mulligan nelle categorie dedicate alle Migliori Interpretazioni.
L'organizzazione, abitualmente, anticipa con una certa precisione le nomination agli Oscar e nel 2019 era stato The Irishman a ottenere il riconoscimento più ambito, arrivando poi a quota 10 candidature da parte dell'Academy.
Spike Lee ha ottenuto con Da 5 Bloods - Come fratelli anche il risconoscimento come Miglior Regista, mentre Sound Of Metal ha portato anche Paul Raci, oltre a Riz Ahmed, a veder riconosciuto il valore della propria performance.
Tra i film più apprezzati dell'anno ci sono inoltre Nomadland, Soul e News of the World.
Ecco tutti i premiati:
Miglior Film: Da 5 Bloods
Miglior Regista: Spike Lee, Da 5 Bloods
Miglior Attore: Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Miglior Attrice: Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Miglior Attore Non Protagonista: Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista: Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
Miglior Sceneggiatura Non Originale: Paul Greengrass & Luke Davies, News of the World
Miglior Sceneggiatura Originale: Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Miglior Interpretazione di un esordiente: Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Miglior Esordio alla Regia: Channing Godfrey Peoples, Miss Juneteenth
Miglior Film Animato: Soul
Miglior Film in Lingua Straniera: La llorona
Miglior Documentario: Time
NBR Icon Award: Chadwick Boseman
NBR Freedom of Expression Award: One Night In Miami
NBR Spotlight Award: Radha Blank per aver scritto, prodotto, diretto e interpretato The Forty-Year-Old Version
Miglior Cast: Da 5 Bloods
Miglior Fotografia: Joshua James Richards, Nomadland
Migliori Film Dell'Anno
First Cow
The Forty-Year-Old Version
Judas and the Black Messiah
The Midnight Sky
Minari
News of the World
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Soul
Sound of Metal
Top 5 Film in Lingua Straniera
Apples
Collective
Dear Comrades
The Mole Agent
Night of the Kings
Top 5 Documentari
All In: The Fight for Democracy
Boys State
Dick Johnson is Dead
Miss Americana
The Truffle Hunters
Top 10 Film Indipendenti
The Climb
Driveways
Farewell Amor
Miss Juneteenth
The Nest
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
The Outpost
Relic
Saint Frances
Wolfwalkers