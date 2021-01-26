Da 5 Bloods di Spike Lee è il Miglior Film dell'anno per il National Board of Review

Il film di Spike Lee intitolato Da 5 Bloods è il Miglior Film dell'Anno per il National Board of Review, Riz Ahmed e Carey Mulligan Migliori Attori.

L'organizzazione, abitualmente, anticipa con una certa precisione le nomination agli Oscar e nel 2019 era stato The Irishman a ottenere il riconoscimento più ambito, arrivando poi a quota 10 candidature da parte dell'Academy.

Spike Lee ha ottenuto con Da 5 Bloods - Come fratelli anche il risconoscimento come Miglior Regista, mentre Sound Of Metal ha portato anche Paul Raci, oltre a Riz Ahmed, a veder riconosciuto il valore della propria performance.

Tra i film più apprezzati dell'anno ci sono inoltre Nomadland, Soul e News of the World.

Ecco tutti i premiati:

Miglior Film: Da 5 Bloods

Miglior Regista: Spike Lee, Da 5 Bloods

Miglior Attore: Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Miglior Attrice: Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista: Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista: Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Miglior Sceneggiatura Non Originale: Paul Greengrass & Luke Davies, News of the World

Miglior Sceneggiatura Originale: Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Miglior Interpretazione di un esordiente: Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Miglior Esordio alla Regia: Channing Godfrey Peoples, Miss Juneteenth

Miglior Film Animato: Soul

Miglior Film in Lingua Straniera: La llorona

Miglior Documentario: Time

NBR Icon Award: Chadwick Boseman

NBR Freedom of Expression Award: One Night In Miami

NBR Spotlight Award: Radha Blank per aver scritto, prodotto, diretto e interpretato The Forty-Year-Old Version

Miglior Cast: Da 5 Bloods

Miglior Fotografia: Joshua James Richards, Nomadland

Migliori Film Dell'Anno

First Cow

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Judas and the Black Messiah

The Midnight Sky

Minari

News of the World

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Soul

Sound of Metal

Top 5 Film in Lingua Straniera

Apples

Collective

Dear Comrades

The Mole Agent

Night of the Kings

Top 5 Documentari

All In: The Fight for Democracy

Boys State

Dick Johnson is Dead

Miss Americana

The Truffle Hunters

Top 10 Film Indipendenti

The Climb

Driveways

Farewell Amor

Miss Juneteenth

The Nest

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

The Outpost

Relic

Saint Frances

Wolfwalkers