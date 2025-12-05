I peccatori e Adolescence dominano le nomination ai Critics Choice Awards 2026

La stagione dei premi cinematografici e televisivi è ormai iniziata e dagli Stati Uniti arrivano le nomination ai Critics Choice Awards 2026. A dominare le categorie dedicate ai film è stato I peccatori, il vampire movie di Ryan Coogler, mentre tra quelle che celebrano il meglio delle serie tv è stato Adolescence il titolo con il numero di candidature più elevato.
I titoli con più nomination
I riconoscimenti, arrivati alla loro 31esima edizione, saranno consegnati il 4 gennaio al Barker Hangar di Santa Monica. La cerimonia di premiazione dei Critics Choice Awards 2026 sarà trasmessa negli Stati Uniti su E! e USA Network e può contare sulla conduzione di Chelsea Handler.
I Peccatori (di cui potete leggere la nostra recensione) ha dominato con 17 nomination, tra cui quelle nelle ambite categorie come Miglior Film, Miglior Regista e Miglior Attore, grazie alla performance di Michael B. Jordan. Alle spalle del film di Coogler si è poi piazzato Una battaglia dopo l'altra con 14 nomination, tra cui quella come Miglior Film, Miglior Regista (Paul Thomas Anderson) e Migliore Attore Protagonista (Leonardo DiCaprio).
A quota 11 potenziali premi si sono invece fermati Frankenstein e Hamnet, entrambi in corsa come Miglior Film con una concorrenza che comprende anche Bugonia, Jay Kelly, Train Dreams, Marty Supreme, Sentimental Value e il campione di incassi Wicked - Parte 2.
Adolescence, serie Netflix che ha avuto un grande impatto per la drammatica tematica affrontata e la qualità tecnico-artistica raggiunta, ha invece ottenuto sei nomination, una sola in più rispetto a Nobody Wants This.
Tutte le nomination dei Critics Choice Awards 2026
Film
Miglior Film
- Bugonia (Focus Features)
- Frankenstein (Netflix)
- Hamnet (Focus Features)
- Jay Kelly (Netflix)
- Marty Supreme (A24)
- Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)
- Sentimental Value (Neon)
- I peccatori (Warner Bros.)
- Train Dreams (Netflix)
- Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
Miglior Attore
- Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme (A24)
- Leonardo DiCaprio - Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)
- Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams (Netflix)
- Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)
- Michael B. Jordan - I peccatori (Warner Bros.)
- Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent (Neon)
Miglior Attrice
- Jessie Buckley - Hamnet (Focus Features)
- Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You (A24)
- Chase Infiniti - Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)
- Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value (Neon)
- Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)
- Emma Stone - Bugonia (Focus Features)
Miglior Attore Non Protagonista
- Benicio del Toro - Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)
- Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein (Netflix)
- Paul Mescal - Hamnet (Focus Features)
- Sean Penn - Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)
- Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly (Netflix)
- Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value (Neon)
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista
- Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value (Neon)
- Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value (Neon)
- Amy Madigan - Weapons (Warner Bros.)
- Wunmi Mosaku - I peccatori (Warner Bros.)
- Teyana Taylor - Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)
Miglior Attore/Attrice Emergente
- Everett Blunck - The Plague (Independent Film Company)
- Miles Caton - I peccatori (Warner Bros.)
- Cary Christopher - Weapons (Warner Bros.)
- Shannon Mahina Gorman - Rental Family (Searchlight Pictures)
- Jacobi Jupe - Hamnet (Focus Features)
- Nina Ye - Left-Handed Girl (Netflix)
Miglior Regista
- Paul Thomas Anderson - Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)
- Ryan Coogler - I peccatori (Warner Bros.)
- Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein (Netflix)
- Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme (A24)
- Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value (Neon)
- Chloé Zhao - Hamnet (Focus Features)
Miglior Sceneggiatura Originale
- Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer - Jay Kelly (Netflix)
- Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme (A24)
- Ryan Coogler - I peccatori (Warner Bros.)
- Zach Cregger - Weapons (Warner Bros.)
- Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby (A24)
- Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value (Neon)
Miglior Sceneggiatura Non Originale
- Paul Thomas Anderson - Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)
- Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar - Train Dreams (Netflix)
- Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don Mckellar, Jahye Lee - No Other Choice (Neon)
- Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein (Netflix)
- Will Tracy - Bugonia (Focus Features)
- Chloé Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell - Hamnet (Focus Features)
Miglior Casting ed Ensemble
- Nina Gold - Hamnet (Focus Features)
- Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold - Jay Kelly (Netflix)
- Jennifer Venditti - Marty Supreme (A24)
- Cassandra Kulukundis - Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)
- Francine Maisler - I peccatori (Warner Bros.)
- Tiffany Little Canfield, Bernard Telsey - Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
Miglior Fotografia
- Claudio Miranda - F1 (Apple Original Films)
- Dan Laustsen - Frankenstein (Netflix)
- Łukasz Żal - Hamnet (Focus Features)
- Michael Bauman - Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)
- Autumn Durald Arkapaw - I peccatori (Warner Bros.)
- Adolpho Veloso - Train Dreams (Netflix)
Miglior Production Design
- Kasra Farahani, Jille Azis - The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Marvel Studios)
- Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau - Frankenstein (Netflix)
- Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton - Hamnet (Focus Features)
- Jack Fisk, Adam Willis - Marty Supreme (A24)
- Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne - Sinners (Warner Bros.)
- Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales - Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
Miglior Montaggio
- Kirk Baxter - A House of Dynamite (Netflix)
- Stephen Mirrione - F1 (Apple Original Films)
- Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme (A24)
- Andy Jurgensen - Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)
- Viridiana Lieberman - The Perfect Neighbor (Netflix)
- Michael P. Shawver - I peccatori (Warner Bros.)
Migliori Costumi
- Kate Hawley - Frankenstein (Netflix)
- Malgosia Turzanska - Hamnet (Focus Features)
- Lindsay Pugh - Hedda (Amazon MGM Studios)
- Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella - Kiss of the Spider Woman (Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions)
- Ruth E. Carter - I peccatori (Warner Bros.)
- Paul Tazewell - Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
Migliori acconciature e trucco
- Flora Moody, John Nolan - 28 Years Later (Sony Pictures)
- Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey - Frankenstein (Netflix)
- Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry - I peccatori (Warner Bros.)
- Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, Mia Neal - The Smashing Machine (A24)
- Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, Jason Collins - Weapons (Warner Bros.)
- Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, Laura Blount - Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
Migliori Effetti visivi
- Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett - Avatar: Fire and Ash (20th Century Studios)
- Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson - F1 (Apple Original Films)
- Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell - Frankenstein (Netflix)
- Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, Kirstin Hall - Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)
- Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean - I peccatori (Warner Bros.)
- Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, Guy Williams - Superman (Warner Bros.)
Miglior Stunt Design
- Stephen Dunlevy, Kyle Gardiner, Jackson Spidell, Jeremy Marinas, Jan Petřina, Domonkos Párdányi, Kinga Kósa-Gavalda - Ballerina (Lionsgate)
- Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby - F1 (Apple Original Films)
- Wade Eastwood - Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)
- Brian Machleit - Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)
- Andy Gill - Sinners (Warner Bros.)
- Giedrius Nagys - Warfare (A24)
Miglior Film Animato
- Arco (Neon)
- Elio (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- In Your Dreams (Netflix)
- KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (GKIDS)
- Zootropolis 2 (Walt Disney Animation Studios)
Miglior Commedia
- The Ballad of Wallis Island (Focus Features)
- Eternity (A24)
- Friendship (A24)
- The Naked Gun (Paramount)
- The Phoenician Scheme (Focus Features)
- Splitsville (Neon)
Miglior Film in Lingua Straniera
- Un semplice incidente (Neon)
- Left-Handed Girl (Netflix)
- No Other Choice (Neon)
- The Secret Agent (Neon)
- Sirāt (Neon)
- Belén (Amazon MGM Studios)
Miglior Canzone
- "Drive" - Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin - F1 (Apple Original Films)
- "Golden" - Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy - KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)
- "I Lied to You" - Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson - Sinners (Warner Bros.)
- "Clothed by the Sun" - Daniel Blumberg - The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)
- "Train Dreams" - Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner - Train Dreams (Netflix)
- "The Girl in the Bubble" - Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
Miglior Colonna Sonora
- Hans Zimmer - F1 (Apple Original Films)
- Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein (Netflix)
- Max Richter - Hamnet (Focus Features)
- Daniel Lopatin - Marty Supreme (A24)
- Jonny Greenwood - Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)
- Ludwig Göransson - I peccatori (Warner Bros.)
Miglior Sonoro
- Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John - F1 (Apple Original Films)
- Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, Greg Chapman - Frankenstein (Netflix)
- Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor - Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)
- Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco, David V. Butler - I peccatori (Warner Bros.)
- Laia Casanovas - Sirāt (Neon)
- Mitch Low, Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner - Warfare (A24)
Televisione
Miglior Serie Drammatica
- Alien: Earth (FX)
- Andor (Disney+)
- The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Paradise (Hulu)
- The Pitt (HBO Max)
- Pluribus (Apple TV)
- Scissione (Apple TV)
- Task (HBO Max)
Migliore Attore in una serie drammatica
- Sterling K. Brown - Paradise (Hulu)
- Diego Luna - Andor (Disney+)
- Mark Ruffalo - Task (HBO Max)
- Adam Scott - Scissione (Apple TV)
- Billy Bob Thornton - Landman (Paramount+)
- Noah Wyle - The Pitt (HBO Max)
Miglior Attrice in una serie drammatica
- Kathy Bates - Matlock (CBS)
- Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age (HBO Max)
- Britt Lower - Scissione (Apple TV)
- Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us (HBO Max)
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus (Apple TV)
Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Patrick Ball - The Pitt (HBO Max)
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show (Apple TV)
- Ato Essandoh - The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Wood Harris - Forever (Netflix)
- Tom Pelphrey - Task (HBO Max)
- Tramell Tillman - Scissione (Apple TV)
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Nicole Beharie - The Morning Show (Apple TV)
- Denée Benton - The Gilded Age (HBO Max)
- Allison Janney - The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt (HBO Max)
- Greta Lee - The Morning Show (Apple TV)
- Skye P. Marshall - Matlock (CBS)
Miglior Serie Comedy
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Elsbeth (CBS)
- Ghosts (CBS)
- Hacks (HBO Max)
- Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)
- The Studio (Apple TV)
Miglior Attore in una serie comedy
- Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside (Netflix)
- David Alan Grier - St. Denis Medical (NBC)
- Danny McBride - The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)
- Seth Rogen - The Studio (Apple TV)
- Alexander Skarsgård - Murderbot (Apple TV)
Miglior Attrice in una serie comedy
- Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face (Peacock)
- Rose McIver - Ghosts (CBS)
- Edi Patterson - The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)
- Carrie Preston - Elsbeth (CBS)
- Jean Smart - Hacks (HBO Max)
Miglior Attore non protagonista in una serie comedy
- Ike Barinholtz - The Studio (Apple TV)
- Paul W. Downs - Hacks (HBO Max)
- Asher Grodman - Ghosts (CBS)
- Oscar Nuñez - The Paper (Peacock)
- Chris Perfetti - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Timothy Simons - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Miglior Attrice non protagonista in una serie comedy
- Danielle Brooks - Peacemaker (HBO Max)
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks (HBO Max)
- Janelle James - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Justine Lupe - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Ego Nwodim - Saturday Night Live (NBC)
- Rebecca Wisocky - Ghosts (CBS)
Miglior Miniserie
- Adolescence (Netflix)
- All Her Fault (Peacock)
- Chief of War (Apple TV)
- Death by Lightning (Netflix)
- Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock)
- Dope Thief (Apple TV)
- Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)
- The Girlfriend (Prime Video)
Miglior Film TV
- Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock)
- Deep Cover (Prime Video)
- The Gorge (Apple TV)
- Mountainhead (HBO Max)
- Nonnas (Netflix)
- Summer of '69 (Hulu)
Miglior Attore in una miniserie o film TV
- Michael Chernus - Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock)
- Stephen Graham - Adolescence (Netflix)
- Brian Tyree Henry - Dope Thief (Apple TV)
- Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Netflix)
- Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me (Netflix)
- Michael Shannon - Death by Lightning (Netflix)
Miglior Attrice in una miniserie o film TV
- Jessica Biel - The Better Sister (Prime Video)
- Meghann Fahy - Sirens (Netflix)
- Sarah Snook - All Her Fault (Peacock)
- Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)
- Robin Wright - The Girlfriend (Prime Video)
- Renée Zellweger - Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock)
Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una miniserie o film TV
- Owen Cooper - Adolescence (Netflix)
- Wagner Moura - Dope Thief (Apple TV)
- Nick Offerman - Death by Lightning (Netflix)
- Michael Peña - All Her Fault (Peacock)
- Ashley Walters - Adolescence (Netflix)
- Ramy Youssef - Mountainhead (HBO Max)
Miglior Attrice Non protagonista in una miniserie o film TV
- Erin Doherty - Adolescence (Netflix)
- Betty Gilpin - Death by Lightning (Netflix)
- Marin Ireland - Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock)
- Sophia Lillis - All Her Fault (Peacock)
- Julianne Moore - Sirens (Netflix)
- Christine Tremarco - Adolescence (Netflix)
Miglior Serie in lingua straniera
- Acapulco (Apple TV)
- Last Samurai Standing (Netflix)
- Mussolini: Son of the Century (MUBI)
- Red Alert (Paramount+)
- Squid Game (Netflix)
- When No One Sees Us (HBO Max)
Miglior Serie Animata
- Bob's Burgers (Fox)
- Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
- Long Story Short (Netflix)
- Marvel Zombies (Disney+)
- South Park (Comedy Central)
- Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Disney+)
Miglior Talk Show
- The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
- Hot Ones (YouTube)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
Miglior Serie Varietà
- Conan O'Brien Must Go (HBO Max)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)
- Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Miglior Comedy Special
- Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life (HBO Max)
- Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian (HBO Max)
- Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things (Netflix)
- Marc Maron: Panicked (HBO Max)
- Sarah Silverman: PostMortem (Netflix)
- SNL50: The Anniversary Special (NBC)