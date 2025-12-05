I peccatori e Adolescence dominano le nomination ai Critics Choice Awards 2026

La stagione dei premi cinematografici e televisivi è ormai iniziata e dagli Stati Uniti arrivano le nomination ai Critics Choice Awards 2026. A dominare le categorie dedicate ai film è stato I peccatori, il vampire movie di Ryan Coogler, mentre tra quelle che celebrano il meglio delle serie tv è stato Adolescence il titolo con il numero di candidature più elevato.

I titoli con più nomination

I riconoscimenti, arrivati alla loro 31esima edizione, saranno consegnati il 4 gennaio al Barker Hangar di Santa Monica. La cerimonia di premiazione dei Critics Choice Awards 2026 sarà trasmessa negli Stati Uniti su E! e USA Network e può contare sulla conduzione di Chelsea Handler.

I Peccatori (di cui potete leggere la nostra recensione) ha dominato con 17 nomination, tra cui quelle nelle ambite categorie come Miglior Film, Miglior Regista e Miglior Attore, grazie alla performance di Michael B. Jordan. Alle spalle del film di Coogler si è poi piazzato Una battaglia dopo l'altra con 14 nomination, tra cui quella come Miglior Film, Miglior Regista (Paul Thomas Anderson) e Migliore Attore Protagonista (Leonardo DiCaprio).

A quota 11 potenziali premi si sono invece fermati Frankenstein e Hamnet, entrambi in corsa come Miglior Film con una concorrenza che comprende anche Bugonia, Jay Kelly, Train Dreams, Marty Supreme, Sentimental Value e il campione di incassi Wicked - Parte 2.

Adolescence, serie Netflix che ha avuto un grande impatto per la drammatica tematica affrontata e la qualità tecnico-artistica raggiunta, ha invece ottenuto sei nomination, una sola in più rispetto a Nobody Wants This.

Tutte le nomination dei Critics Choice Awards 2026

Film

Miglior Film

Bugonia (Focus Features)

Frankenstein (Netflix)

Hamnet (Focus Features)

Jay Kelly (Netflix)

Marty Supreme (A24)

Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)

Sentimental Value (Neon)

I peccatori (Warner Bros.)

Train Dreams (Netflix)

Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Miglior Attore

Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme (A24)

Leonardo DiCaprio - Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)

Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams (Netflix)

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)

Michael B. Jordan - I peccatori (Warner Bros.)

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent (Neon)

Miglior Attrice

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet (Focus Features)

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You (A24)

Chase Infiniti - Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value (Neon)

Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)

Emma Stone - Bugonia (Focus Features)

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista

Benicio del Toro - Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein (Netflix)

Paul Mescal - Hamnet (Focus Features)

Sean Penn - Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)

Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly (Netflix)

Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value (Neon)

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista

Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value (Neon)

Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value (Neon)

Amy Madigan - Weapons (Warner Bros.)

Wunmi Mosaku - I peccatori (Warner Bros.)

Teyana Taylor - Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)

Miglior Attore/Attrice Emergente

Everett Blunck - The Plague (Independent Film Company)

Miles Caton - I peccatori (Warner Bros.)

Cary Christopher - Weapons (Warner Bros.)

Shannon Mahina Gorman - Rental Family (Searchlight Pictures)

Jacobi Jupe - Hamnet (Focus Features)

Nina Ye - Left-Handed Girl (Netflix)

Miglior Regista

Paul Thomas Anderson - Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)

Ryan Coogler - I peccatori (Warner Bros.)

Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein (Netflix)

Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme (A24)

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value (Neon)

Chloé Zhao - Hamnet (Focus Features)

Miglior Sceneggiatura Originale

Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer - Jay Kelly (Netflix)

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme (A24)

Ryan Coogler - I peccatori (Warner Bros.)

Zach Cregger - Weapons (Warner Bros.)

Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby (A24)

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value (Neon)

Miglior Sceneggiatura Non Originale

Paul Thomas Anderson - Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)

Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar - Train Dreams (Netflix)

Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don Mckellar, Jahye Lee - No Other Choice (Neon)

Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein (Netflix)

Will Tracy - Bugonia (Focus Features)

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell - Hamnet (Focus Features)

I peccatori: un'immagine di Michael B. Jordan

Miglior Casting ed Ensemble

Nina Gold - Hamnet (Focus Features)

Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold - Jay Kelly (Netflix)

Jennifer Venditti - Marty Supreme (A24)

Cassandra Kulukundis - Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)

Francine Maisler - I peccatori (Warner Bros.)

Tiffany Little Canfield, Bernard Telsey - Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Miglior Fotografia

Claudio Miranda - F1 (Apple Original Films)

Dan Laustsen - Frankenstein (Netflix)

Łukasz Żal - Hamnet (Focus Features)

Michael Bauman - Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)

Autumn Durald Arkapaw - I peccatori (Warner Bros.)

Adolpho Veloso - Train Dreams (Netflix)

Miglior Production Design

Kasra Farahani, Jille Azis - The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Marvel Studios)

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau - Frankenstein (Netflix)

Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton - Hamnet (Focus Features)

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis - Marty Supreme (A24)

Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne - Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales - Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Miglior Montaggio

Kirk Baxter - A House of Dynamite (Netflix)

Stephen Mirrione - F1 (Apple Original Films)

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme (A24)

Andy Jurgensen - Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)

Viridiana Lieberman - The Perfect Neighbor (Netflix)

Michael P. Shawver - I peccatori (Warner Bros.)

Migliori Costumi

Kate Hawley - Frankenstein (Netflix)

Malgosia Turzanska - Hamnet (Focus Features)

Lindsay Pugh - Hedda (Amazon MGM Studios)

Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella - Kiss of the Spider Woman (Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions)

Ruth E. Carter - I peccatori (Warner Bros.)

Paul Tazewell - Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Migliori acconciature e trucco

Flora Moody, John Nolan - 28 Years Later (Sony Pictures)

Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey - Frankenstein (Netflix)

Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry - I peccatori (Warner Bros.)

Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, Mia Neal - The Smashing Machine (A24)

Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, Jason Collins - Weapons (Warner Bros.)

Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, Laura Blount - Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Frankenstein: Jacob Elordi in una foto

Migliori Effetti visivi

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett - Avatar: Fire and Ash (20th Century Studios)

Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson - F1 (Apple Original Films)

Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell - Frankenstein (Netflix)

Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, Kirstin Hall - Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)

Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean - I peccatori (Warner Bros.)

Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, Guy Williams - Superman (Warner Bros.)

Miglior Stunt Design

Stephen Dunlevy, Kyle Gardiner, Jackson Spidell, Jeremy Marinas, Jan Petřina, Domonkos Párdányi, Kinga Kósa-Gavalda - Ballerina (Lionsgate)

Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby - F1 (Apple Original Films)

Wade Eastwood - Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)

Brian Machleit - Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)

Andy Gill - Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Giedrius Nagys - Warfare (A24)

Miglior Film Animato

Arco (Neon)

Elio (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

In Your Dreams (Netflix)

KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (GKIDS)

Zootropolis 2 (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Miglior Commedia

The Ballad of Wallis Island (Focus Features)

Eternity (A24)

Friendship (A24)

The Naked Gun (Paramount)

The Phoenician Scheme (Focus Features)

Splitsville (Neon)

Miglior Film in Lingua Straniera

Un semplice incidente (Neon)

Left-Handed Girl (Netflix)

No Other Choice (Neon)

The Secret Agent (Neon)

Sirāt (Neon)

Belén (Amazon MGM Studios)

Miglior Canzone

"Drive" - Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin - F1 (Apple Original Films)

"Golden" - Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy - KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)

"I Lied to You" - Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson - Sinners (Warner Bros.)

"Clothed by the Sun" - Daniel Blumberg - The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)

"Train Dreams" - Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner - Train Dreams (Netflix)

"The Girl in the Bubble" - Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Miglior Colonna Sonora

Hans Zimmer - F1 (Apple Original Films)

Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein (Netflix)

Max Richter - Hamnet (Focus Features)

Daniel Lopatin - Marty Supreme (A24)

Jonny Greenwood - Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)

Ludwig Göransson - I peccatori (Warner Bros.)

Miglior Sonoro

Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John - F1 (Apple Original Films)

Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, Greg Chapman - Frankenstein (Netflix)

Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor - Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)

Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco, David V. Butler - I peccatori (Warner Bros.)

Laia Casanovas - Sirāt (Neon)

Mitch Low, Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner - Warfare (A24)

Televisione

Miglior Serie Drammatica

Alien: Earth (FX)

Andor (Disney+)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

Paradise (Hulu)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

Pluribus (Apple TV)

Scissione (Apple TV)

Task (HBO Max)

Migliore Attore in una serie drammatica

Sterling K. Brown - Paradise (Hulu)

Diego Luna - Andor (Disney+)

Mark Ruffalo - Task (HBO Max)

Adam Scott - Scissione (Apple TV)

Billy Bob Thornton - Landman (Paramount+)

Noah Wyle - The Pitt (HBO Max)

The Pitt. In primo piano Taylor Cranston, Noah Wyle e Patrick Ball

Miglior Attrice in una serie drammatica

Kathy Bates - Matlock (CBS)

Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age (HBO Max)

Britt Lower - Scissione (Apple TV)

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Keri Russell - The Diplomat (Netflix)

Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus (Apple TV)

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una serie drammatica

Patrick Ball - The Pitt (HBO Max)

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show (Apple TV)

Ato Essandoh - The Diplomat (Netflix)

Wood Harris - Forever (Netflix)

Tom Pelphrey - Task (HBO Max)

Tramell Tillman - Scissione (Apple TV)

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una serie drammatica

Nicole Beharie - The Morning Show (Apple TV)

Denée Benton - The Gilded Age (HBO Max)

Allison Janney - The Diplomat (Netflix)

Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt (HBO Max)

Greta Lee - The Morning Show (Apple TV)

Skye P. Marshall - Matlock (CBS)

Miglior Serie Comedy

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Elsbeth (CBS)

Ghosts (CBS)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)

The Studio (Apple TV)

Miglior Attore in una serie comedy

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside (Netflix)

David Alan Grier - St. Denis Medical (NBC)

Danny McBride - The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)

Seth Rogen - The Studio (Apple TV)

Alexander Skarsgård - Murderbot (Apple TV)

Miglior Attrice in una serie comedy

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face (Peacock)

Rose McIver - Ghosts (CBS)

Edi Patterson - The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)

Carrie Preston - Elsbeth (CBS)

Jean Smart - Hacks (HBO Max)

Miglior Attore non protagonista in una serie comedy

Ike Barinholtz - The Studio (Apple TV)

Paul W. Downs - Hacks (HBO Max)

Asher Grodman - Ghosts (CBS)

Oscar Nuñez - The Paper (Peacock)

Chris Perfetti - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Timothy Simons - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Miglior Attrice non protagonista in una serie comedy

Danielle Brooks - Peacemaker (HBO Max)

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks (HBO Max)

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Justine Lupe - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Ego Nwodim - Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Rebecca Wisocky - Ghosts (CBS)

Miglior Miniserie

Adolescence (Netflix)

All Her Fault (Peacock)

Chief of War (Apple TV)

Death by Lightning (Netflix)

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock)

Dope Thief (Apple TV)

Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)

The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

Miglior Film TV

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock)

Deep Cover (Prime Video)

The Gorge (Apple TV)

Mountainhead (HBO Max)

Nonnas (Netflix)

Summer of '69 (Hulu)

Miglior Attore in una miniserie o film TV

Michael Chernus - Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock)

Stephen Graham - Adolescence (Netflix)

Brian Tyree Henry - Dope Thief (Apple TV)

Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Netflix)

Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me (Netflix)

Michael Shannon - Death by Lightning (Netflix)

Miglior Attrice in una miniserie o film TV

Jessica Biel - The Better Sister (Prime Video)

Meghann Fahy - Sirens (Netflix)

Sarah Snook - All Her Fault (Peacock)

Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)

Robin Wright - The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

Renée Zellweger - Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock)

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una miniserie o film TV

Owen Cooper - Adolescence (Netflix)

Wagner Moura - Dope Thief (Apple TV)

Nick Offerman - Death by Lightning (Netflix)

Michael Peña - All Her Fault (Peacock)

Ashley Walters - Adolescence (Netflix)

Ramy Youssef - Mountainhead (HBO Max)

Miglior Attrice Non protagonista in una miniserie o film TV

Erin Doherty - Adolescence (Netflix)

Betty Gilpin - Death by Lightning (Netflix)

Marin Ireland - Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock)

Sophia Lillis - All Her Fault (Peacock)

Julianne Moore - Sirens (Netflix)

Christine Tremarco - Adolescence (Netflix)

Miglior Serie in lingua straniera

Acapulco (Apple TV)

Last Samurai Standing (Netflix)

Mussolini: Son of the Century (MUBI)

Red Alert (Paramount+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

When No One Sees Us (HBO Max)

Miglior Serie Animata

Bob's Burgers (Fox)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Long Story Short (Netflix)

Marvel Zombies (Disney+)

South Park (Comedy Central)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Disney+)

Miglior Talk Show

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Hot Ones (YouTube)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Miglior Serie Varietà

Conan O'Brien Must Go (HBO Max)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Miglior Comedy Special