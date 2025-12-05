I peccatori e Adolescence dominano le nomination ai Critics Choice Awards 2026

Il film diretto da Ryan Coogler e la serie ideata e interpretata da Stephen Graham hanno il maggior numero di candidature nella 31esima edizione dei premi.

Una foto di Sinners
NOTIZIA di 05/12/2025

La stagione dei premi cinematografici e televisivi è ormai iniziata e dagli Stati Uniti arrivano le nomination ai Critics Choice Awards 2026. A dominare le categorie dedicate ai film è stato I peccatori, il vampire movie di Ryan Coogler, mentre tra quelle che celebrano il meglio delle serie tv è stato Adolescence il titolo con il numero di candidature più elevato.

I titoli con più nomination

I riconoscimenti, arrivati alla loro 31esima edizione, saranno consegnati il 4 gennaio al Barker Hangar di Santa Monica. La cerimonia di premiazione dei Critics Choice Awards 2026 sarà trasmessa negli Stati Uniti su E! e USA Network e può contare sulla conduzione di Chelsea Handler.
I Peccatori (di cui potete leggere la nostra recensione) ha dominato con 17 nomination, tra cui quelle nelle ambite categorie come Miglior Film, Miglior Regista e Miglior Attore, grazie alla performance di Michael B. Jordan. Alle spalle del film di Coogler si è poi piazzato Una battaglia dopo l'altra con 14 nomination, tra cui quella come Miglior Film, Miglior Regista (Paul Thomas Anderson) e Migliore Attore Protagonista (Leonardo DiCaprio).

A quota 11 potenziali premi si sono invece fermati Frankenstein e Hamnet, entrambi in corsa come Miglior Film con una concorrenza che comprende anche Bugonia, Jay Kelly, Train Dreams, Marty Supreme, Sentimental Value e il campione di incassi Wicked - Parte 2.

Adolescence, serie Netflix che ha avuto un grande impatto per la drammatica tematica affrontata e la qualità tecnico-artistica raggiunta, ha invece ottenuto sei nomination, una sola in più rispetto a Nobody Wants This.

Tutte le nomination dei Critics Choice Awards 2026

Film

Miglior Film

  • Bugonia (Focus Features)
  • Frankenstein (Netflix)
  • Hamnet (Focus Features)
  • Jay Kelly (Netflix)
  • Marty Supreme (A24)
  • Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)
  • Sentimental Value (Neon)
  • I peccatori (Warner Bros.)
  • Train Dreams (Netflix)
  • Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Miglior Attore

  • Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme (A24)
  • Leonardo DiCaprio - Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)
  • Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams (Netflix)
  • Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)
  • Michael B. Jordan - I peccatori (Warner Bros.)
  • Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent (Neon)

Miglior Attrice

  • Jessie Buckley - Hamnet (Focus Features)
  • Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You (A24)
  • Chase Infiniti - Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)
  • Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value (Neon)
  • Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Emma Stone - Bugonia (Focus Features)

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista

  • Benicio del Toro - Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)
  • Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein (Netflix)
  • Paul Mescal - Hamnet (Focus Features)
  • Sean Penn - Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)
  • Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly (Netflix)
  • Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value (Neon)

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista

  • Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value (Neon)
  • Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value (Neon)
  • Amy Madigan - Weapons (Warner Bros.)
  • Wunmi Mosaku - I peccatori (Warner Bros.)
  • Teyana Taylor - Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)

Miglior Attore/Attrice Emergente

  • Everett Blunck - The Plague (Independent Film Company)
  • Miles Caton - I peccatori (Warner Bros.)
  • Cary Christopher - Weapons (Warner Bros.)
  • Shannon Mahina Gorman - Rental Family (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Jacobi Jupe - Hamnet (Focus Features)
  • Nina Ye - Left-Handed Girl (Netflix)

Miglior Regista

  • Paul Thomas Anderson - Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)
  • Ryan Coogler - I peccatori (Warner Bros.)
  • Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein (Netflix)
  • Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme (A24)
  • Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value (Neon)
  • Chloé Zhao - Hamnet (Focus Features)

Miglior Sceneggiatura Originale

  • Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer - Jay Kelly (Netflix)
  • Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme (A24)
  • Ryan Coogler - I peccatori (Warner Bros.)
  • Zach Cregger - Weapons (Warner Bros.)
  • Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby (A24)
  • Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value (Neon)

Miglior Sceneggiatura Non Originale

  • Paul Thomas Anderson - Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)
  • Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar - Train Dreams (Netflix)
  • Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don Mckellar, Jahye Lee - No Other Choice (Neon)
  • Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein (Netflix)
  • Will Tracy - Bugonia (Focus Features)
  • Chloé Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell - Hamnet (Focus Features)
I Peccatori
I peccatori: un'immagine di Michael B. Jordan

Miglior Casting ed Ensemble

  • Nina Gold - Hamnet (Focus Features)
  • Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold - Jay Kelly (Netflix)
  • Jennifer Venditti - Marty Supreme (A24)
  • Cassandra Kulukundis - Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)
  • Francine Maisler - I peccatori (Warner Bros.)
  • Tiffany Little Canfield, Bernard Telsey - Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Miglior Fotografia

  • Claudio Miranda - F1 (Apple Original Films)
  • Dan Laustsen - Frankenstein (Netflix)
  • Łukasz Żal - Hamnet (Focus Features)
  • Michael Bauman - Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)
  • Autumn Durald Arkapaw - I peccatori (Warner Bros.)
  • Adolpho Veloso - Train Dreams (Netflix)

Miglior Production Design

  • Kasra Farahani, Jille Azis - The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Marvel Studios)
  • Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau - Frankenstein (Netflix)
  • Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton - Hamnet (Focus Features)
  • Jack Fisk, Adam Willis - Marty Supreme (A24)
  • Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne - Sinners (Warner Bros.)
  • Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales - Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Miglior Montaggio

  • Kirk Baxter - A House of Dynamite (Netflix)
  • Stephen Mirrione - F1 (Apple Original Films)
  • Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme (A24)
  • Andy Jurgensen - Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)
  • Viridiana Lieberman - The Perfect Neighbor (Netflix)
  • Michael P. Shawver - I peccatori (Warner Bros.)

Migliori Costumi

  • Kate Hawley - Frankenstein (Netflix)
  • Malgosia Turzanska - Hamnet (Focus Features)
  • Lindsay Pugh - Hedda (Amazon MGM Studios)
  • Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella - Kiss of the Spider Woman (Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions)
  • Ruth E. Carter - I peccatori (Warner Bros.)
  • Paul Tazewell - Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Migliori acconciature e trucco

  • Flora Moody, John Nolan - 28 Years Later (Sony Pictures)
  • Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey - Frankenstein (Netflix)
  • Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry - I peccatori (Warner Bros.)
  • Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, Mia Neal - The Smashing Machine (A24)
  • Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, Jason Collins - Weapons (Warner Bros.)
  • Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, Laura Blount - Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
Frankenstein Jacob Elordi
Frankenstein: Jacob Elordi in una foto

Migliori Effetti visivi

  • Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett - Avatar: Fire and Ash (20th Century Studios)
  • Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson - F1 (Apple Original Films)
  • Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell - Frankenstein (Netflix)
  • Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, Kirstin Hall - Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)
  • Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean - I peccatori (Warner Bros.)
  • Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, Guy Williams - Superman (Warner Bros.)

Miglior Stunt Design

  • Stephen Dunlevy, Kyle Gardiner, Jackson Spidell, Jeremy Marinas, Jan Petřina, Domonkos Párdányi, Kinga Kósa-Gavalda - Ballerina (Lionsgate)
  • Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby - F1 (Apple Original Films)
  • Wade Eastwood - Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)
  • Brian Machleit - Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)
  • Andy Gill - Sinners (Warner Bros.)
  • Giedrius Nagys - Warfare (A24)

Miglior Film Animato

  • Arco (Neon)
  • Elio (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
  • In Your Dreams (Netflix)
  • KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)
  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (GKIDS)
  • Zootropolis 2 (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Miglior Commedia

  • The Ballad of Wallis Island (Focus Features)
  • Eternity (A24)
  • Friendship (A24)
  • The Naked Gun (Paramount)
  • The Phoenician Scheme (Focus Features)
  • Splitsville (Neon)

Miglior Film in Lingua Straniera

  • Un semplice incidente (Neon)
  • Left-Handed Girl (Netflix)
  • No Other Choice (Neon)
  • The Secret Agent (Neon)
  • Sirāt (Neon)
  • Belén (Amazon MGM Studios)

Miglior Canzone

  • "Drive" - Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin - F1 (Apple Original Films)
  • "Golden" - Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy - KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)
  • "I Lied to You" - Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson - Sinners (Warner Bros.)
  • "Clothed by the Sun" - Daniel Blumberg - The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)
  • "Train Dreams" - Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner - Train Dreams (Netflix)
  • "The Girl in the Bubble" - Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Miglior Colonna Sonora

  • Hans Zimmer - F1 (Apple Original Films)
  • Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein (Netflix)
  • Max Richter - Hamnet (Focus Features)
  • Daniel Lopatin - Marty Supreme (A24)
  • Jonny Greenwood - Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)
  • Ludwig Göransson - I peccatori (Warner Bros.)

Miglior Sonoro

  • Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John - F1 (Apple Original Films)
  • Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, Greg Chapman - Frankenstein (Netflix)
  • Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor - Una battaglia dopo l'altra (Warner Bros.)
  • Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco, David V. Butler - I peccatori (Warner Bros.)
  • Laia Casanovas - Sirāt (Neon)
  • Mitch Low, Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner - Warfare (A24)
Televisione

Miglior Serie Drammatica

  • Alien: Earth (FX)
  • Andor (Disney+)
  • The Diplomat (Netflix)
  • Paradise (Hulu)
  • The Pitt (HBO Max)
  • Pluribus (Apple TV)
  • Scissione (Apple TV)
  • Task (HBO Max)

Migliore Attore in una serie drammatica

  • Sterling K. Brown - Paradise (Hulu)
  • Diego Luna - Andor (Disney+)
  • Mark Ruffalo - Task (HBO Max)
  • Adam Scott - Scissione (Apple TV)
  • Billy Bob Thornton - Landman (Paramount+)
  • Noah Wyle - The Pitt (HBO Max)
The Pitt Scena Cast Serie Sky
The Pitt. In primo piano Taylor Cranston, Noah Wyle e Patrick Ball

Miglior Attrice in una serie drammatica

  • Kathy Bates - Matlock (CBS)
  • Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age (HBO Max)
  • Britt Lower - Scissione (Apple TV)
  • Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us (HBO Max)
  • Keri Russell - The Diplomat (Netflix)
  • Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus (Apple TV)

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una serie drammatica

  • Patrick Ball - The Pitt (HBO Max)
  • Billy Crudup - The Morning Show (Apple TV)
  • Ato Essandoh - The Diplomat (Netflix)
  • Wood Harris - Forever (Netflix)
  • Tom Pelphrey - Task (HBO Max)
  • Tramell Tillman - Scissione (Apple TV)

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una serie drammatica

  • Nicole Beharie - The Morning Show (Apple TV)
  • Denée Benton - The Gilded Age (HBO Max)
  • Allison Janney - The Diplomat (Netflix)
  • Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt (HBO Max)
  • Greta Lee - The Morning Show (Apple TV)
  • Skye P. Marshall - Matlock (CBS)

Miglior Serie Comedy

  • Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Elsbeth (CBS)
  • Ghosts (CBS)
  • Hacks (HBO Max)
  • Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
  • Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)
  • The Studio (Apple TV)
Miglior Attore in una serie comedy

  • Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
  • Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside (Netflix)
  • David Alan Grier - St. Denis Medical (NBC)
  • Danny McBride - The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)
  • Seth Rogen - The Studio (Apple TV)
  • Alexander Skarsgård - Murderbot (Apple TV)

Miglior Attrice in una serie comedy

  • Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
  • Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face (Peacock)
  • Rose McIver - Ghosts (CBS)
  • Edi Patterson - The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)
  • Carrie Preston - Elsbeth (CBS)
  • Jean Smart - Hacks (HBO Max)

Miglior Attore non protagonista in una serie comedy

  • Ike Barinholtz - The Studio (Apple TV)
  • Paul W. Downs - Hacks (HBO Max)
  • Asher Grodman - Ghosts (CBS)
  • Oscar Nuñez - The Paper (Peacock)
  • Chris Perfetti - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Timothy Simons - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Miglior Attrice non protagonista in una serie comedy

  • Danielle Brooks - Peacemaker (HBO Max)
  • Hannah Einbinder - Hacks (HBO Max)
  • Janelle James - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Justine Lupe - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
  • Ego Nwodim - Saturday Night Live (NBC)
  • Rebecca Wisocky - Ghosts (CBS)

Miglior Miniserie

  • Adolescence (Netflix)
  • All Her Fault (Peacock)
  • Chief of War (Apple TV)
  • Death by Lightning (Netflix)
  • Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock)
  • Dope Thief (Apple TV)
  • Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)
  • The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

Miglior Film TV

  • Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock)
  • Deep Cover (Prime Video)
  • The Gorge (Apple TV)
  • Mountainhead (HBO Max)
  • Nonnas (Netflix)
  • Summer of '69 (Hulu)

Miglior Attore in una miniserie o film TV

  • Michael Chernus - Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock)
  • Stephen Graham - Adolescence (Netflix)
  • Brian Tyree Henry - Dope Thief (Apple TV)
  • Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Netflix)
  • Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me (Netflix)
  • Michael Shannon - Death by Lightning (Netflix)

Miglior Attrice in una miniserie o film TV

  • Jessica Biel - The Better Sister (Prime Video)
  • Meghann Fahy - Sirens (Netflix)
  • Sarah Snook - All Her Fault (Peacock)
  • Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)
  • Robin Wright - The Girlfriend (Prime Video)
  • Renée Zellweger - Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock)

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una miniserie o film TV

  • Owen Cooper - Adolescence (Netflix)
  • Wagner Moura - Dope Thief (Apple TV)
  • Nick Offerman - Death by Lightning (Netflix)
  • Michael Peña - All Her Fault (Peacock)
  • Ashley Walters - Adolescence (Netflix)
  • Ramy Youssef - Mountainhead (HBO Max)
Miglior Attrice Non protagonista in una miniserie o film TV

  • Erin Doherty - Adolescence (Netflix)
  • Betty Gilpin - Death by Lightning (Netflix)
  • Marin Ireland - Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock)
  • Sophia Lillis - All Her Fault (Peacock)
  • Julianne Moore - Sirens (Netflix)
  • Christine Tremarco - Adolescence (Netflix)

Miglior Serie in lingua straniera

  • Acapulco (Apple TV)
  • Last Samurai Standing (Netflix)
  • Mussolini: Son of the Century (MUBI)
  • Red Alert (Paramount+)
  • Squid Game (Netflix)
  • When No One Sees Us (HBO Max)

Miglior Serie Animata

  • Bob's Burgers (Fox)
  • Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
  • Long Story Short (Netflix)
  • Marvel Zombies (Disney+)
  • South Park (Comedy Central)
  • Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Disney+)

Miglior Talk Show

  • The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
  • Hot Ones (YouTube)
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
  • Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Miglior Serie Varietà

  • Conan O'Brien Must Go (HBO Max)
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)
  • Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Miglior Comedy Special

  • Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life (HBO Max)
  • Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian (HBO Max)
  • Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things (Netflix)
  • Marc Maron: Panicked (HBO Max)
  • Sarah Silverman: PostMortem (Netflix)
  • SNL50: The Anniversary Special (NBC)