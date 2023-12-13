Barbie stabilisce un nuovo record con 18 nomination ai Critics Choice Awards 2024

Le nomination ai Critics Choice Awards 2024 hanno portato il film Barbie a stabilire un nuovo record con ben 18 candidature ottenute nelle varie categorie.
La cerimonia di consegna dei premi si svolgerà il 14 gennaio nella città di Los Angeles, con la conduzione di Chelsea Handler. La serata sarà trasmessa in diretta sugli schermi americani di The CW.
I numeri stabiliti dal film di Greta Gerwig
Barbie ha ottenuto le nomination nell'ambita categoria Miglior Film e in quell dedicate alle performance degli attori, con Margot Robbie in corsa come Miglior Protagonista e Ryan Gosling come Miglior Attore Non Protagonista. America Ferrera è stata nominata tra le migliori attrici non protagoniste e Ariana Greenblatt è nella lista dei migliori attori emergenti.
Il lungometraggio prodotto in collaborazione con Mattel ha convinto anche dal punto di vista tecnico con nomination nelle categorie Miglior Montaggio, Miglior Sceneggiatura Originale, Miglior Regia, Migliori Scenografie, Miglior Costumi. Le canzoni originali Dance The Night, I'm Just Ken e What Was I Made For dovranno poi darsi battaglia nella categoria dedicata al Miglior Brano tratto da una colonna sonora.
Alle spalle di Barbie, con 13 nomination, ci sono Oppenheimer e Povere creature!, mentre Killers of the Flower Moon si è fermato a quota 12.
Le categorie televisive vedono invece The Morning Show a quota sei nomination, seguita da Succession a cinque, tra cui quelle per le interpretazioni dei protagonisti.
Cinema
Miglior Film
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
Migliore Attore Protagonista
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo - Rustin
- Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Migliore Attrice Protagonista
- Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
- Greta Lee - Past Livesù
- Carey Mulligan - Maestro
- Margot Robbie - Barbie
- Emma Stone - Poor Things
Migliore Attore Non Protagonista
- Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
- Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheime
- rRyan Gosling - Barbie
- Charles Melton - May December
- Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Migliore Attrice Non Protagonista
- Emily Blunt - Oppenheimerù
- Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
- America Ferrera - Barbie
- Jodie Foster - Nyad
- Julianne Moore - May December
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Migliore Attore/Attrice Emergente
- Abby Ryder Fortson - Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
- Ariana Greenblatt - Barbie
- Calah Lane - Wonka
- Milo Machado Graner - Anatomy of a Fall
- Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers
- Madeleine Yuna Voyles - The Creator
Migliore Cast
- Air
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
Miglior Regista
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Greta Gerwig - Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
- Alexander Payne - The Holdovers
- Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
Migliore Sceneggiatura Originale
- Samy Burch - May December
- Alex Convery - Air
- Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer - Maestro
- Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach - Barbie
- David Hemingson - The Holdovers
- Celine Song - Past Lives
Miglior Sceneggiatura Non Originale
- Kelly Fremon Craig - Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
- Andrew Haigh - All of Us Strangers
- Cord Jefferson - American Fiction
- Tony McNamara - Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
- Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
Miglior Fotografia
- Matthew Libatique - Maestro
- Rodrigo Prieto - Barbie
- Rodrigo Prieto - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robbie Ryan - Poor Things
- Linus Sandgren - Saltburn
- Hoyte van Hoytema - Oppenheimer
Migliori Scenografie
- Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx - Saltburn
- Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman - Oppenheimer
- Jack Fisk, Adam Willis - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer - Barbie
- James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek - Poor Things
- Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran - Asteroid City
Miglior Montaggio
- William Goldenberg - Air
- Nick Houy - Barbie
- Jennifer Lame - Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Mavropsaridis - Poor Things
- Thelma Schoonmaker - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Michelle Tesoro - Maestro
Migliori Costumi
- Jacqueline Durran - Barbie
- Lindy Hemming - Wonka
- Francine Jamison-Tanchuck - The Color Purple
- Holly Waddington - Poor Things
- Jacqueline West - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Janty Yates, David Crossman - Napoleon
Miglior Trucco e Acconciature
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Priscilla
Migliori Effetti Speciali
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Miglior Film di genere commedia
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Bottoms
- The Holdovers
- No Hard Feelings
- Poor Things
Miglior Film Animato
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
- Wish
Miglior Film in lingua straniera
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Godzilla Minus One
- Perfect Days
- Society of the Snow
- The Taste of Things
- The Zone of Interest
Migliore Canzone
- "Dance the Night" - Barbie
- "I'm Just Ken" - Barbie
- "Peaches" - The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- "Road to Freedom" - Rustin
- "This Wish" - Wish
- "What Was I Made For" - Barbie
Migliore Colonna sonora
- Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things
- Michael Giacchino - Society of the Snow
- Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
- Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt - Barbie
Televisione
Migliore serie drammatica
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Diplomat (Netflix)
- The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
- Loki (Disney+)
- The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
- Succession (HBO | Max)
- Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO | Max)
Migliore Attore in una serie drammatica
- Kieran Culkin - Succession (HBO | Max)
- Tom Hiddleston - Loki (Disney+)
- Timothy Olyphant - Justified: City Primeval (FX)
- Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
- Ramón Rodríguez - Will Trent (ABC)
- Jeremy Strong - Succession (HBO | Max)
Migliore Attrice in una serie drammatica
- Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Aunjanue Ellis - Justified: City Primeval (FX)
- Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Sarah Snook - Succession (HBO | Max)
- Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Migliore Attore Non Protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Khalid Abdalla - The Crown (Netflix)
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Ron Cephas Jones - Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)
- Matthew MacFadyen - Succession (HBO | Max)
- Ke Huy Quan - Loki (Disney+)
- Rufus Sewell - The Diplomat (Netflix)
Migliore Attrice Non Protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Nicole Beharie - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown (Netflix)
- Sophia Di Martino - Loki (Disney+)
- Celia Rose Gooding - Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
- Karen Pittman - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
- Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Migliore serie di genere comedy
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO | Max)
- The Bear (FX)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Poker Face (Peacock)
- Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Migliore Attore in una serie di genere comedy
- Bill Hader - Barry (HBO | Max)
- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Kayvan Novak - What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Drew Tarver - The Other Two (HBO | Max)
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear (FX)
- D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Reservation Dogs (FX)
Migliore Attrice in una serie di genere comedy
- Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear (FX)
- Bridget Everett - Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)
- Devery Jacobs - Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face (Peacock)
Migliore Attore Non Protagonista in una comedy
- Phil Dunster - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Harrison Ford - Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- Harvey Guillén - What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- James Marsden - Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear (FX)
- Henry Winkler - Barry (HBO | Max)
Migliore Attrice Non Protagonista in una serie comedy
- Paulina Alexis - Reservation Dogs (FX)
- Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Janelle James - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Jessica Williams - Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Migliore miniserie
- Beef (Netflix)
- Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
- Fargo (FX)
- Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
- Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Love & Death (HBO | Max)
- A Murder at the End of the World (FX)
- A Small Light (National Geographic)
Migliore Film TV
- The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
- Finestkind (Paramount+)
- Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
- No One Will Save You (Hulu)
- Quiz Lady (Hulu)
- Reality (HBO | Max)
Migliore attore in una miniserie o film tv
- Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
- Tom Holland - The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)
- David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)
- Tony Shalhoub - Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
- Kiefer Sutherland - The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
- Steven Yeun - Beef (Netflix)
Migliore Attrice in una miniserie o film tv
- Kaitlyn Dever - No One Will Save You (Hulu)
- Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Bel Powley - A Small Light (National Geographic)
- Sydney Sweeney - Reality (HBO | Max)
- Juno Temple - Fargo (FX)
- Ali Wong - Beef (Netflix)
Migliore Attore Non Protagonista in una miniserie o film tv
- Jonathan Bailey - Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
- Taylor Kitsch - Painkiller (Netflix)
- Jesse Plemons - Love & Death (HBO | Max)
- Lewis Pullman - Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Liev Schreiber - A Small Light (National Geographic)
- Justin Theroux - White House Plumbers (HBO | Max)
Migliore Attrice Non Protagonista in una miniserie o film tv
- Maria Bello - Beef (Netflix)
- Billie Boullet - A Small Light (National Geographic)
- Willa Fitzgerald - The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
- Aja Naomi King - Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
- Mary McDonnell - The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
- Camila Morrone - Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Migliore serie in lingua straniera
- Bargain (Paramount+)
- The Glory (Netflix)
- The Good Mothers (Hulu)
- The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)
- Lupin (Netflix)
- Mask Girl (Netflix)
- Moving (Hulu)
Migliore serie animata
- Bluey (Disney+)
- Bob's Burgers (Fox)
- Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)
- Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)
- Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
- Young Love (HBO | Max)
Miglior Talk Show
- The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Migliore Speciale Comico
- Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)
- Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)
- John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO | Max)
- John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)
- Wanda Sykes - I'm an Entertainer (Netflix)