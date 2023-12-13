Barbie stabilisce un nuovo record con 18 nomination ai Critics Choice Awards 2024

Le nomination ai Critics Choice Awards 2024 hanno portato il film Barbie a stabilire un nuovo record con ben 18 candidature ottenute nelle varie categorie.

La cerimonia di consegna dei premi si svolgerà il 14 gennaio nella città di Los Angeles, con la conduzione di Chelsea Handler. La serata sarà trasmessa in diretta sugli schermi americani di The CW.

I numeri stabiliti dal film di Greta Gerwig

Barbie: Margot Robbie in una foto

Barbie ha ottenuto le nomination nell'ambita categoria Miglior Film e in quell dedicate alle performance degli attori, con Margot Robbie in corsa come Miglior Protagonista e Ryan Gosling come Miglior Attore Non Protagonista. America Ferrera è stata nominata tra le migliori attrici non protagoniste e Ariana Greenblatt è nella lista dei migliori attori emergenti.

Il lungometraggio prodotto in collaborazione con Mattel ha convinto anche dal punto di vista tecnico con nomination nelle categorie Miglior Montaggio, Miglior Sceneggiatura Originale, Miglior Regia, Migliori Scenografie, Miglior Costumi. Le canzoni originali Dance The Night, I'm Just Ken e What Was I Made For dovranno poi darsi battaglia nella categoria dedicata al Miglior Brano tratto da una colonna sonora.

Alle spalle di Barbie, con 13 nomination, ci sono Oppenheimer e Povere creature!, mentre Killers of the Flower Moon si è fermato a quota 12.

Le categorie televisive vedono invece The Morning Show a quota sei nomination, seguita da Succession a cinque, tra cui quelle per le interpretazioni dei protagonisti.

Cinema

Miglior Film

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

Migliore Attore Protagonista

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Migliore Attrice Protagonista

Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee - Past Livesù

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Margot Robbie - Barbie

Emma Stone - Poor Things

Migliore Attore Non Protagonista

Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheime

rRyan Gosling - Barbie

Charles Melton - May December

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Migliore Attrice Non Protagonista

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimerù

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

America Ferrera - Barbie

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Julianne Moore - May December

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Migliore Attore/Attrice Emergente

Abby Ryder Fortson - Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Ariana Greenblatt - Barbie

Calah Lane - Wonka

Milo Machado Graner - Anatomy of a Fall

Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers

Madeleine Yuna Voyles - The Creator

Migliore Cast

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Miglior Regista

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Greta Gerwig - Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Alexander Payne - The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon

Migliore Sceneggiatura Originale

Samy Burch - May December

Alex Convery - Air

Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer - Maestro

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach - Barbie

David Hemingson - The Holdovers

Celine Song - Past Lives

Miglior Sceneggiatura Non Originale

Kelly Fremon Craig - Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Andrew Haigh - All of Us Strangers

Cord Jefferson - American Fiction

Tony McNamara - Poor Things

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon

Miglior Fotografia

Matthew Libatique - Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto - Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan - Poor Things

Linus Sandgren - Saltburn

Hoyte van Hoytema - Oppenheimer

Migliori Scenografie

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx - Saltburn

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman - Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis - Killers of the Flower Moon

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer - Barbie

James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek - Poor Things

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran - Asteroid City

Miglior Montaggio

William Goldenberg - Air

Nick Houy - Barbie

Jennifer Lame - Oppenheimer

Yorgos Mavropsaridis - Poor Things

Thelma Schoonmaker - Killers of the Flower Moon

Michelle Tesoro - Maestro

Migliori Costumi

Jacqueline Durran - Barbie

Lindy Hemming - Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck - The Color Purple

Holly Waddington - Poor Things

Jacqueline West - Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates, David Crossman - Napoleon

Miglior Trucco e Acconciature

Barbie

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

Migliori Effetti Speciali

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Miglior Film di genere commedia

American Fiction

Barbie

Bottoms

The Holdovers

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things

Miglior Film Animato

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

Miglior Film in lingua straniera

Anatomy of a Fall

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

Migliore Canzone

"Dance the Night" - Barbie

"I'm Just Ken" - Barbie

"Peaches" - The Super Mario Bros. Movie

"Road to Freedom" - Rustin

"This Wish" - Wish

"What Was I Made For" - Barbie

Migliore Colonna sonora

Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things

Michael Giacchino - Society of the Snow

Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer

Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt - Barbie

Televisione

Migliore serie drammatica

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Loki (Disney+)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Succession (HBO | Max)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO | Max)

Migliore Attore in una serie drammatica

Kieran Culkin - Succession (HBO | Max)

Tom Hiddleston - Loki (Disney+)

Timothy Olyphant - Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Ramón Rodríguez - Will Trent (ABC)

Jeremy Strong - Succession (HBO | Max)

Migliore Attrice in una serie drammatica

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Aunjanue Ellis - Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Keri Russell - The Diplomat (Netflix)

Sarah Snook - Succession (HBO | Max)

Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Migliore Attore Non Protagonista in una serie drammatica

Khalid Abdalla - The Crown (Netflix)

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Ron Cephas Jones - Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)

Matthew MacFadyen - Succession (HBO | Max)

Ke Huy Quan - Loki (Disney+)

Rufus Sewell - The Diplomat (Netflix)

Migliore Attrice Non Protagonista in una serie drammatica

Nicole Beharie - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown (Netflix)

Sophia Di Martino - Loki (Disney+)

Celia Rose Gooding - Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Karen Pittman - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Migliore serie di genere comedy

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO | Max)

The Bear (FX)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Migliore Attore in una serie di genere comedy

Bill Hader - Barry (HBO | Max)

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak - What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Drew Tarver - The Other Two (HBO | Max)

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear (FX)

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Reservation Dogs (FX)

Migliore Attrice in una serie di genere comedy

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear (FX)

Bridget Everett - Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)

Devery Jacobs - Reservation Dogs (FX)

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face (Peacock)

Migliore Attore Non Protagonista in una comedy

Phil Dunster - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Harrison Ford - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Harvey Guillén - What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

James Marsden - Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear (FX)

Henry Winkler - Barry (HBO | Max)

Migliore Attrice Non Protagonista in una serie comedy

Paulina Alexis - Reservation Dogs (FX)

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jessica Williams - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Migliore miniserie

Beef (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fargo (FX)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Love & Death (HBO | Max)

A Murder at the End of the World (FX)

A Small Light (National Geographic)

Migliore Film TV

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Finestkind (Paramount+)

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Quiz Lady (Hulu)

Reality (HBO | Max)

Migliore attore in una miniserie o film tv

Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Tom Holland - The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)

David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)

Tony Shalhoub - Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

Kiefer Sutherland - The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Steven Yeun - Beef (Netflix)

Migliore Attrice in una miniserie o film tv

Kaitlyn Dever - No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Bel Powley - A Small Light (National Geographic)

Sydney Sweeney - Reality (HBO | Max)

Juno Temple - Fargo (FX)

Ali Wong - Beef (Netflix)

Migliore Attore Non Protagonista in una miniserie o film tv

Jonathan Bailey - Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Taylor Kitsch - Painkiller (Netflix)

Jesse Plemons - Love & Death (HBO | Max)

Lewis Pullman - Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Liev Schreiber - A Small Light (National Geographic)

Justin Theroux - White House Plumbers (HBO | Max)

Migliore Attrice Non Protagonista in una miniserie o film tv

Maria Bello - Beef (Netflix)

Billie Boullet - A Small Light (National Geographic)

Willa Fitzgerald - The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Aja Naomi King - Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Mary McDonnell - The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Camila Morrone - Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Migliore serie in lingua straniera

Bargain (Paramount+)

The Glory (Netflix)

The Good Mothers (Hulu)

The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)

Lupin (Netflix)

Mask Girl (Netflix)

Moving (Hulu)

Migliore serie animata

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob's Burgers (Fox)

Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Young Love (HBO | Max)

Miglior Talk Show

The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Migliore Speciale Comico