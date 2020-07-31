BAFTA 2020: Chernobyl e The End of the F***king World tra i vincitori

I BAFTA 2020 hanno celebrato le vittorie di progetti come Chernobyl, The End of the F--king World e Stath Lets Flats.
Tra i vincitori annunciati nella serata anche Glenda Jackson che è stata protagonista di Elizabeth Is Missing, il suo primo ruolo televisivo in oltre 25 anni.
Chernobyl, che grazie alle categorie tecniche ha conquistato nove riconoscimenti diventando il titolo più premiato nella storia dei BAFTA secondo Sky, il premio nella categoria Miglior miniserie e e quello come Miglior attore protagonista grazie alla performance di Jared Harris.
The End of the F***ing World, prodotto da Channel 4 e Netflix, è stata proclamata Miglior serie Drammatica e ha portato alla vittoria Naomi Ackie grazie alla categoria Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista.
Ecco la lista di tutti i vincitori:
Programma Comico
- Taskmaster - Alex Horne, Andy Devonshire, Andy Cartwright, James Taylor - Avalon Television/Dave
Attualità
- Undercover: Inside China's Digital Gulag (Exposure) - Robin Barnwell, David Henshaw, Guy Creasey, Gesbeen Mohammad - Hardcash Productions/ITV
Miglior Serie Drammatica
- The End of the F---ing World - Clerkenwell Films, Dominic Buchanan Productions/Channel 4/Netflix
Miglior Performance in un programma di intrattenimento
- Mo Gilligan - The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan - Expectation, Momo G/Channel 4
Miglior Programma di Intrattenimento
- Strictly Come Dancing - BBC Studios/BBC One
Miglior Docuserie
- Leaving Nerverland - Amos Pictures/Channel 4
Miglior Film TV
- The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan - Emily Hudd, Morgan Roberts, Christopher Cottam - Rumpus Media/BBC Two
Miglior Attrice in una serie Comedy
- Sian Clifford - Fleabag - Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three
Miglior Serie Internazionale
- When They See Us - Ava DuVernay, Jonathan King, Jane Rosenthal, Berry Welsh - Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks/Netflix
Miglior Attore Protagonista
- Jared Harris - Chernobyl - Sister, The Mighty Mint, Word Games, HBO/Sky Atlantic
Miglior Attrice Protagonista
- Glenda Jackson - Elizabeth is Missing - STV Productions/BBC One
Miglior Evento Live
- Blue Planet Live - BBC Studios Natural History Unit, Open University, BBC Learning/BBC One
Miglior Performance Maschile in un progetto Comedy
- Jamie Demetriou - Stath Lets Flats - Roughcut TV/Channel 4
Miglior Miniserie
- Chernobyl - Sister, The Mighty Mint, Word Games, HBO/Sky Atlantic
Miglior Copertura News
- Hong Kong Protests - Sky News/Sky News
Miglior Reaility o Docufiction
- Race Across the world - Studio Lambert/BBC Two
Miglior Comedy
- Stath Lets Flats - Jamie Demetriou, Tom Kingsley, Seb Barwell, Ash Atalla - Roughcut TV/Channel 4
Miglior Programma di breve durata
- Brain in Gear - Gbemisola Ikumelo, Fergal Costello, Inez Gordon - BBC Studios/BBC iPlayer
Miglior Documentario
- The Last Survivors - Arthur Cary, Morgan Matthews, Katherine Anstey, Joby Gee - Minnow Films/BBC Two
Miglior Progetto Drammatico
- The Left Behind - Alan Harris, Joseph Bullman, Aysha Rafaele, Tracie Simpson - BBC Studios/BBC Three
Miglior Soap Opera
- Emerdale - ITV Studios/ITV
Specialist Factual
- Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story - Liza Williams, Jasmine Macnabb, Nancy Bornat, Leanne Klein - Wall to Wall Media/BBC Four
Miglior Attore Non Protagonista
- Will Sharpe - Giri/Haji - Sister/BBC Two/ Netflix
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista
- Naomi Ackie - The End of the F***ing World - Clerkenwell Films, Dominic Buchanan Productions/Channel 4/Netflix
Momento da non perdere - Virgin Media (votato dal pubblico
- Gavin and Stacey - Nessa fa la proposta di matrimonio a Smithy - Fulwell 73, Tidy Productions e Baby Cow Production per BBC One