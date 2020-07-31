BAFTA 2020: Chernobyl e The End of the F***king World tra i vincitori

Tra i vincitori dei BAFTA 2020 ci sono anche le serie Chernobyl e The End of the F***king World, che hanno conquistato più di un premio.

I BAFTA 2020 hanno celebrato le vittorie di progetti come Chernobyl, The End of the F--king World e Stath Lets Flats.

Tra i vincitori annunciati nella serata anche Glenda Jackson che è stata protagonista di Elizabeth Is Missing, il suo primo ruolo televisivo in oltre 25 anni.

Chernobyl, che grazie alle categorie tecniche ha conquistato nove riconoscimenti diventando il titolo più premiato nella storia dei BAFTA secondo Sky, il premio nella categoria Miglior miniserie e e quello come Miglior attore protagonista grazie alla performance di Jared Harris.

The End of the F***ing World, prodotto da Channel 4 e Netflix, è stata proclamata Miglior serie Drammatica e ha portato alla vittoria Naomi Ackie grazie alla categoria Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista.

Ecco la lista di tutti i vincitori:

Programma Comico

Taskmaster - Alex Horne, Andy Devonshire, Andy Cartwright, James Taylor - Avalon Television/Dave

Attualità

Undercover: Inside China's Digital Gulag (Exposure) - Robin Barnwell, David Henshaw, Guy Creasey, Gesbeen Mohammad - Hardcash Productions/ITV

Miglior Serie Drammatica

The End of the F---ing World - Clerkenwell Films, Dominic Buchanan Productions/Channel 4/Netflix

Miglior Performance in un programma di intrattenimento

Mo Gilligan - The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan - Expectation, Momo G/Channel 4

Miglior Programma di Intrattenimento

Strictly Come Dancing - BBC Studios/BBC One

Miglior Docuserie

Leaving Nerverland - Amos Pictures/Channel 4

Miglior Film TV

The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan - Emily Hudd, Morgan Roberts, Christopher Cottam - Rumpus Media/BBC Two

Miglior Attrice in una serie Comedy

Sian Clifford - Fleabag - Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three

Miglior Serie Internazionale

When They See Us - Ava DuVernay, Jonathan King, Jane Rosenthal, Berry Welsh - Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks/Netflix

Miglior Attore Protagonista

Jared Harris - Chernobyl - Sister, The Mighty Mint, Word Games, HBO/Sky Atlantic

Miglior Attrice Protagonista

Glenda Jackson - Elizabeth is Missing - STV Productions/BBC One

Miglior Evento Live

Blue Planet Live - BBC Studios Natural History Unit, Open University, BBC Learning/BBC One

Miglior Performance Maschile in un progetto Comedy

Jamie Demetriou - Stath Lets Flats - Roughcut TV/Channel 4

Miglior Miniserie

Chernobyl - Sister, The Mighty Mint, Word Games, HBO/Sky Atlantic

Miglior Copertura News

Hong Kong Protests - Sky News/Sky News

Miglior Reaility o Docufiction

Race Across the world - Studio Lambert/BBC Two

Miglior Comedy

Stath Lets Flats - Jamie Demetriou, Tom Kingsley, Seb Barwell, Ash Atalla - Roughcut TV/Channel 4

Miglior Programma di breve durata

Brain in Gear - Gbemisola Ikumelo, Fergal Costello, Inez Gordon - BBC Studios/BBC iPlayer

Miglior Documentario

The Last Survivors - Arthur Cary, Morgan Matthews, Katherine Anstey, Joby Gee - Minnow Films/BBC Two

Miglior Progetto Drammatico

The Left Behind - Alan Harris, Joseph Bullman, Aysha Rafaele, Tracie Simpson - BBC Studios/BBC Three

Miglior Soap Opera

Emerdale - ITV Studios/ITV

Specialist Factual

Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story - Liza Williams, Jasmine Macnabb, Nancy Bornat, Leanne Klein - Wall to Wall Media/BBC Four

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista

Will Sharpe - Giri/Haji - Sister/BBC Two/ Netflix

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista

Naomi Ackie - The End of the F***ing World - Clerkenwell Films, Dominic Buchanan Productions/Channel 4/Netflix

Momento da non perdere - Virgin Media (votato dal pubblico