Annie Awards 2021: Soul e Wolfwalkers guidano le candidature

Soul e Wolfwalkers guidano le candidature degli Annie Awards 2021, premi del cinema d'animazione, con 10 nomination a testa. I vincitori veranno annunciati nel corso della cerimonia virtuale che si terrà il 16 aprile.

Wolfwalkers: una scena del film animato

Wolfwalkers, piccolo film europeo, affonda le sue radici nell'Irlanda del 1650, mentre la pellicola Pixar Soul segue le disavventure nell'aldilà di un aspirante musicista jazz che ha un incidente proprio il giorno in cui si deve esibire live.

Soul e Onward, altro film Pixar, si contenderanno il premio per il Miglior Film agli Annie insieme al film Netflix La famiglia Willoughbys e a un paio di sequel targati DreamWorks Animation, I Croods 2 - Una nuova era e Trolls World Tour.

Wolfwalkers è in corsa per il premio al miglior film indie insieme a A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, Calamity Jane, On-Gaku: Our Sound e Ride Your Wave. Di seguito la lista completa delle nomination:

BEST FEATURE Onward (Pixar Animation Studios) Soul Pixar Animation Studios

The Croods: A New Age DreamWorks Animation

The Willoughbys Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media

Trolls World Tour DreamWorks Animation

BEST INDIE FEATURE

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon Studiocanal and Aardman present in association with Anton Capital Entertainment An Aardman Production for Netflix

Calamity Jane Maybe Movies

On-Gaku: Our Sound Rock'n Roll Mountain, Tip Top, Gkids

Ride Your Wave Science SARU/Gkids

Wolfwalkers Apple Original Films/Gkids

BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION

Baba Yaga Baobab Studios

Libresse/Bodyform - #WombStories Chelsea Pictures

Nixie & Nimbo Hornet

Shooom's Odyssey Picolo Pictures

The Snail and the Whale Magic Light Pictures

BEST SHORT SUBJECT

Filles Bleues, Peur Blanche Miyu Productions

KKUM open the portal

Souvenir Souvenir Blast Production

The Places Where We Live (Cake) FX Productions and FX

World of Tomorrow Episode Three: The Absent Destinations of David Prime Don Hertzfeldt

BEST SPONSORED

Erste Group 'Edgar's Christmas' Passion Animation Studios

Max & Maxine Hornet

The Last Mile Nexus Studios

There's a Monster in My Kitchen Cartoon Saloon, Mother

Travel the Vote Hornet

BEST TV/MEDIA - PRESCHOOL

Buddi Episode: Snow Unanico Group

Muppet Babies Episode: Wock-a-bye-Fozzie Oddbot/Disney Junior

Stillwater Episode: The Impossible Dream/Stuck in the Rain Apple/Gaumont/Scholastic

The Adventures of Paddington Episode: Paddington Digs a Tunnel to Peru Blue-Zoo Animation Studio and Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: I Am Madam President Episode: I am Madam President 9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films

BEST TV/MEDIA - CHILDREN

Hilda Episode: Chapter 9: The Deerfox Silvergate Media for Netflix

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Episode: Finale Part 4: Rise Nickelodeon Animation Studio

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Episode: Heart Part 2 DreamWorks Animation

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode: Shattered Lucasfilm Animation

Victor and Valentino Episode: The Lonely Haunts Club 3: La Llorona Cartoon Network Studios

BEST TV/MEDIA - GENERAL AUDIENCE

Close Enough Episode: Logan's Run'd/Room Parents Cartoon Network Studios

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Episode: Coven Of The Damned Cartoon Network Studios

Harley Quinn Episode: Something Borrowed, Something Green Eshugadee Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation

Rick and Morty Episode: The Vat of Acid Episode Rick and Morty LLC

The Midnight Gospel Episode: Mouse of Silver Titmouse Animation for Netflix

BEST STUDENT FILM

100,000 Acres of Pine Student director: Jennifer Alice Wright School: The Animation Workshop

Coffin Student director: Yuanqing Cai, Nathan Crabot, Houzhi Huang, Mikolaj Janiw, Mandimby Lebon, Théo Tran Ngoc School: Gobelins, l'école de l'image

La Bestia Student director: Marlijn Van Nuenen, Ram Tamez, Alfredo Gerard Kuttikatt School: Gobelins, l'école de l'image

Latitude du printemps Student director: Sylvain Cuvillier, Chloé Bourdic, Théophile Coursimault, Noémie Halberstam, Ma?lis Mosny, Zijing Ye School: Rubika

O Black Hole! Student director: Renee Zhan Student producer: Jesse Romain School: National Film and Television School, UK

BEST FX FOR TV/MEDIA

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Episode: Sirocco Fire Explosion DreamWorks Animation Chris Browne, Brand Webb, Russell Richardson, Ardy Ala, Reggie Fourmyle

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Episode: Welcome to Jurassic World DreamWorks Animation Emad Khalili, Ivan Wang

Lamp Life Episode: Lamp Life Pixar Animation Studios Greg Gladstone, Keith Daniel Klohn, Matthew WonG

Tales of Arcadia: Wizards Episode: Killahead, Part Two DreamWorks Animation Greg Lev, Igor Lodeiro, Brandon Tyra, Cui Wei, Ma Xiao

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy (Siege) Episode: Episode 6 Rooster Teeth Productions for NetfliX Masanori Sakakibara

BEST FX FOR FEATURE

Over the Moon Netflix Pearl Studio Ian Farnsworth, Brian Casper, Reinhold Rittinger, Zoran Stojanoski , Jennifer Lasrado

Soul Pixar Animation Studios Tolga Göktekin, Carl Kaphan, Hiroaki Narita, Enrique Vila, Kylie Wijsmuller

The Croods: A New Age DreamWorks Animation Amaury Aubel, Domin Lee, Alex Timchenko, Andrew Wheeler, Derek Cheun

Trolls World Tour DreamWorks Animation Zachary Glynn, Landon Gray, Youxi Woo, John Kosnik, Doug Rizeako

Wolfwalkers Apple Original Films/Gkids Kim Kelly, Leena Lecklin, Frédéric Plumey, Almu Redondo, Nicole Storck

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION - TV/MEDIA

Alien Xmas Netflix Presents Fairview Entertainment/Sonar Entertainment/Chiodo Bros. Productions Kim Blanchette

BoJack Horseman Episode: Good Damage Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix James Bowman

Cosmos: Possible Worlds Episode: Vavilov Starburns Industries Dan MacKenzie

Hilda Silvergate Media for Netflix David Laliberté

Lamp Life Episode: Lamp Life Pixar Animation Studios Lucas Fraga Pacheco

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION - FEATURE

Onward Pixar Animation Studios Shaun Chacko

Soul Pixar Animation Studios Michal Makarewicz

The Croods: A New Age DreamWorks Animation Rani Naamani

The Willoughbys Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media Andrés Bedate Marti

Wolfwalkers Apple Original Films/Gkids Emmanuel Asquier-Brassart

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION - LIVE ACTION

The Christmas Chronicles 2 Production Company: Netflix Presents A 26th Street Pictures/Wonder Worldwide Production FX Production Company: Weta Digital Nick Stein, Caroline Ting, Sebastian Trujillo, David Yabu, Paul Ramsden

The Mandalorian Production Company: Lucasfilm FX Production Company: Image Engine Nathan Fitzgerald, Leo Ito, Chris Rogers, Eung Ho Lo, Emily Luk

The Umbrella Academy 2 Production Company: UCP for Netflix FX Production Company: Weta Digital Aidan Martin, Hunter Parks, Craig Young, Viki Yeo, Krystal Sae Eua

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made Production Company: Walt Disney Pictures FX Production Company: Framestore Anders Beer, Marianne Morency, Hennadii Prykhodko, Sophie Burie, Cedric Le Poullennec

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION - VIDEO GAME

League of Legends Riot Games, Inc. Jose "Sho" Hernandez, Lana Bachynski , Christopher Hsing, Matthew Johnson, Jason Hendrich

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales Insomniac Games Brian Wyser, Michael Yosh, Danny Garnett, David Hancock

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Moon Studios Xbox Game Studios iam8bit Jim Donovan, Warren Goff, Boris Hiestand, Kim Nguyen, Jason Martinsen

The Last of Us Part II Naughty Dog Jeremy Yates, Eric Baldwin, Almudena Soria, Michal Mach, August Davies

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN - TV/MEDIA

Amphibia Episode: The Shut-In! Disney TV Animation Joe Sparrow

BNA Episode: Runaway Raccoon Trigger/Netflix Yusuke Yoshigaki

Craig of the Creek Cartoon Network Studios Danny Hynes

Looney Tunes Cartoons Warner Bros. Animation Jim Soper

The Owl House Episode: Young Blood, Old Souls Disney Television Animation Marina Gardner

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN - FEATURE

Soul Pixar Animation Studios Daniel López Muñoz

The Croods: A New Age DreamWorks Animation Joe Pitt

The Willoughbys Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media Craig Kellman

Trolls World Tour DreamWorks Animation Timothy Lamb

Wolfwalkers Apple Original Films/Gkids Federico Pirovano

BEST DIRECTION - TV/MEDIA

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Episode: Plague Of Madness Cartoon Network Studios Genndy Tartakovsky

Great Pretender Episode: Case 1_1: Los Angeles Connection Production I.G. for Fuji Television Network and Netflix Hiro Kaburagi

Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart Episode: Mao Mao's Nakey Titmouse Inc/Cartoon Network Studios Michael Moloney

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Episode: Battle Nexus NYC Nickelodeon Animation Studio Alan Wan

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse Episode: Hard to Swallow Disney Television Animation Eddie Trigueros

BEST DIRECTION - FEATURE

Calamity Jane Maybe Movies Rémi Chayé

Over the Moon Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl Studio Production/a Glen Keane Productions Presentation Glen Keane

Ride Your Wave Science SARU/Gkids Masaaki Yuasa

Soul Pixar Animation Studios Pete Docter, Kemp Powers

Wolfwalkers Apple Original Films/Gkids Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart

BEST MUSIC - TV/MEDIA

Blood of Zeus Episode: Escape or Die Powerhouse Animation Studios for Netflix Paul Edward-Francis

Mira, Royal Detective Episode: The Great Diwali Mystery Wild Canary/Disney Junior Amritha Vaz, Matthew Tishler, Jeannie Lurie

Star Trek: Lower Decks Episode: Crisis Point CBS's Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment Chris Westlake

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode: Victory and Death Lucasfilm Animation Kevin Kiner

The Tiger That Came to Tea Lupus Films David Arnold, Don Black

BEST MUSIC - FEATURE

Onward Pixar Animation Studios Mychael Danna, Jeff Danna

Over the Moon Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl Studio Production/a Glen Keane Productions Presentation Steven Price, Christopher Curtis, Marjorie Duffield, Helen Park

Soul Pixar Animation Studios Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

The Willoughbys Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media Mark Mothersbaugh, Alessia Cara, Jon Levine, Colton Fisher

Wolfwalkers Apple Original Films/Gkids Bruno Coulais, Kíla -

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN - TV/MEDIA

Baba Yaga Baobab Studios Glenn Hernandez, Matthieu Saghezchi

Shooom's Odyssey Picolo Pictures Julien Bisaro

The Adventures of Paddington Episode: Paddington And Halloween Blue-Zoo Animation Studio and Nickelodeon Animation Studio Negar Bagheri

To: Gerard DreamWorks Animation Raymond Zibach

Trash Truck Glen Keane Productions for Netflix Eastwood Wong, Sylvia Liu, Elaine Lee, Tor Aunet, Lauren Zurcher

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN - FEATURE

Onward Pixar Animation Studios Noah Klocek, Sharon Calahan, Huy Nguyen, Bert Berry, Paul Conrad

Soul Pixar Animation Studios Steve Pilcher, Albert Lozano, Paul Abadilla, Bryn Imagire

The Willoughbys Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media Kyle McQueen

Trolls World Tour DreamWorks Animation Kendal Cronkhite Shaindlin, Timothy Lamb

Wolfwalkers Apple Original Films/Gkids María Pareja, Ross Stewart, Tomm Moore

BEST STORYBOARDING - TV/MEDIA

Archibald's Next Big Thing Episode: Baritone Tea Part 1 DreamWorks Animation Ben McLaughlin

Big City Greens Episode: Cheap Show Walt Disney Television Animation Kiana Khansmith

Looney Tunes Cartoons Warner Bros. Animation Andrew Dickman

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge Warner Bros. Animation Milo Neuman

Shooom's Odyssey Picolo Pictures Julien Bisaro

BEST STORYBOARDING - FEATURE

Earwig and the Witch Studio Ghibli Goro Miyazaki

Over the Moon Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl Studio Production/a Glen Keane Productions Presentation Glen Keane

Soul Pixar Animation Studios Trevor Jimenez

The Croods: A New Age DreamWorks Animation Evon Freeman

Wolfwalkers Apple Original Films/Gkids Guillaume Lorin

BEST VOICE ACTING - TV/MEDIA

Dragons: Rescue Riders Episode: Hunt for the Golden Dragon DreamWorks Animation Jeff Bennett (Erik the Wretched)

It's Pony Episode: Episode 107 Blue-Zoo Animation and Nickelodeon Animation Studio Jessica DiCicco (Annie)

Phineas and Ferb the Movie Episode: Candace Against the Universe Walt Disney Television Animation & Disney+ Ashley Tisdale (Candace)

Tales of Arcadia: Wizards Episode: Our Final Act DreamWorks Animation David Bradley (Merlin)

ThunderCats ROAR! Episode: ThunderSlobs Warner Bros. Animation Patrick Seitz (Mumm-Ra, Tygra)

BEST VOICE ACTING - FEATURE

Earwig and the Witch Studio Ghibli Vanessa Marshall (Bella Yaga)

Onward Pixar Animation Studios Tom Holland (Ian Lightfoot)

Over the Moon Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl Studio Production/a Glen Keane Productions Presentation Robert G. Chiu (Chin)

The Croods: A New Age DreamWorks Animation Nicolas Cage (Grug)

Wolfwalkers Apple Original Films/Gkids Eva Whittaker (Mebh Óg MacTíre)

BEST WRITING - TV/MEDIA

Big Mouth Episode: The New Me Netflix Andrew Goldberg, Patti Harrison, Andrew Goldberg

Craig of the Creek Cartoon Network Studios Jeff Trammell, Tiffany Ford, Dashawn Mahone, Najja Porter

Fancy Nancy Episode: Nancy's New Friend Disney Television Animation Krista Tucker, Andy Guerdat, Matt Hoverman, Laurie Israel, Marisa Evans-Sanden

Harley Quinn Episode: Something Borrowed, Something Green Eshugadee Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation Sarah Peters

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Episode: Heart Part 2 DreamWorks Animation Noelle Stevenson

BEST WRITING - FEATURE

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon Studiocanal and Aardman present in association with Anton Capital Entertainment An Aardman Production for Netflix Mark Burton, Jon Brown

Onward Pixar Animation Studios Dan Scanlon, Jason Headley, Keith Bunin

Over the Moon Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl Studio Production/a Glen Keane Productions Presentation Audrey Wells

Soul Pixar Animation Studios Pete Docter, Mike Jones, Kemp Powers

Wolfwalkers Apple Original Films/Gkids Will Collins

BEST EDITORIAL - TV/MEDIA

Cops and Robbers Lawrence Bender Productions for Netflix Brandon Terry, Ezra Dweck, Del Spiva

Hilda Episode: Chapter 9: The Deerfox Silvergate Media for Netflix John McKinnon

If Anything Happens I Love You Gilbert Films/Oh Good Productions for Netflix Peter Ettinger, Michael Babcock

Lamp Life Episode: Lamp Life Pixar Animation Studios Serena Warner

To: Gerard DreamWorks Animation James Ryan

BEST EDITORIAL - FEATURE

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon Studiocanal and Aardman present in association with Anton Capital Entertainment An Aardman Production for Netflix Sim Evan-Jones, ACE, Adrian Rhodes

Calamity Jane Maybe Movies Benjamin Massoubre

Onward Pixar Animation Studios Catherine Apple, Anna Wolitzky, Dave Suther

Soul Pixar Animation Studios Kevin Nolting, Gregory Amundson, Robert Grahamjones, Amera Rizk

The Willoughbys Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media Fiona Toth, Ken Schretzmann, ACE