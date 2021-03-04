Annie Awards 2021: Soul e Wolfwalkers guidano le candidature

Soul e Wolfwalkers guidano le candidature degli Annie Awards 2021, premi del cinema d'animazione, con 10 nomination a testa. I vincitori veranno annunciati nel corso della cerimonia virtuale che si terrà il 16 aprile.
Wolfwalkers, piccolo film europeo, affonda le sue radici nell'Irlanda del 1650, mentre la pellicola Pixar Soul segue le disavventure nell'aldilà di un aspirante musicista jazz che ha un incidente proprio il giorno in cui si deve esibire live.
Soul e Onward, altro film Pixar, si contenderanno il premio per il Miglior Film agli Annie insieme al film Netflix La famiglia Willoughbys e a un paio di sequel targati DreamWorks Animation, I Croods 2 - Una nuova era e Trolls World Tour.
Wolfwalkers è in corsa per il premio al miglior film indie insieme a A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, Calamity Jane, On-Gaku: Our Sound e Ride Your Wave. Di seguito la lista completa delle nomination:
BEST FEATURE Onward (Pixar Animation Studios) Soul Pixar Animation Studios
The Croods: A New Age DreamWorks Animation
The Willoughbys Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media
Trolls World Tour DreamWorks Animation
BEST INDIE FEATURE
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon Studiocanal and Aardman present in association with Anton Capital Entertainment An Aardman Production for Netflix
Calamity Jane Maybe Movies
On-Gaku: Our Sound Rock'n Roll Mountain, Tip Top, Gkids
Ride Your Wave Science SARU/Gkids
Wolfwalkers Apple Original Films/Gkids
BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION
Baba Yaga Baobab Studios
Libresse/Bodyform - #WombStories Chelsea Pictures
Nixie & Nimbo Hornet
Shooom's Odyssey Picolo Pictures
The Snail and the Whale Magic Light Pictures
BEST SHORT SUBJECT
Filles Bleues, Peur Blanche Miyu Productions
KKUM open the portal
Souvenir Souvenir Blast Production
The Places Where We Live (Cake) FX Productions and FX
World of Tomorrow Episode Three: The Absent Destinations of David Prime Don Hertzfeldt
BEST SPONSORED
Erste Group 'Edgar's Christmas' Passion Animation Studios
Max & Maxine Hornet
The Last Mile Nexus Studios
There's a Monster in My Kitchen Cartoon Saloon, Mother
Travel the Vote Hornet
BEST TV/MEDIA - PRESCHOOL
Buddi Episode: Snow Unanico Group
Muppet Babies Episode: Wock-a-bye-Fozzie Oddbot/Disney Junior
Stillwater Episode: The Impossible Dream/Stuck in the Rain Apple/Gaumont/Scholastic
The Adventures of Paddington Episode: Paddington Digs a Tunnel to Peru Blue-Zoo Animation Studio and Nickelodeon Animation Studio
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: I Am Madam President Episode: I am Madam President 9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films
BEST TV/MEDIA - CHILDREN
Hilda Episode: Chapter 9: The Deerfox Silvergate Media for Netflix
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Episode: Finale Part 4: Rise Nickelodeon Animation Studio
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Episode: Heart Part 2 DreamWorks Animation
Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode: Shattered Lucasfilm Animation
Victor and Valentino Episode: The Lonely Haunts Club 3: La Llorona Cartoon Network Studios
BEST TV/MEDIA - GENERAL AUDIENCE
Close Enough Episode: Logan's Run'd/Room Parents Cartoon Network Studios
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Episode: Coven Of The Damned Cartoon Network Studios
Harley Quinn Episode: Something Borrowed, Something Green Eshugadee Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation
Rick and Morty Episode: The Vat of Acid Episode Rick and Morty LLC
The Midnight Gospel Episode: Mouse of Silver Titmouse Animation for Netflix
BEST STUDENT FILM
100,000 Acres of Pine Student director: Jennifer Alice Wright School: The Animation Workshop
Coffin Student director: Yuanqing Cai, Nathan Crabot, Houzhi Huang, Mikolaj Janiw, Mandimby Lebon, Théo Tran Ngoc School: Gobelins, l'école de l'image
La Bestia Student director: Marlijn Van Nuenen, Ram Tamez, Alfredo Gerard Kuttikatt School: Gobelins, l'école de l'image
Latitude du printemps Student director: Sylvain Cuvillier, Chloé Bourdic, Théophile Coursimault, Noémie Halberstam, Ma?lis Mosny, Zijing Ye School: Rubika
O Black Hole! Student director: Renee Zhan Student producer: Jesse Romain School: National Film and Television School, UK
BEST FX FOR TV/MEDIA
Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Episode: Sirocco Fire Explosion DreamWorks Animation Chris Browne, Brand Webb, Russell Richardson, Ardy Ala, Reggie Fourmyle
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Episode: Welcome to Jurassic World DreamWorks Animation Emad Khalili, Ivan Wang
Lamp Life Episode: Lamp Life Pixar Animation Studios Greg Gladstone, Keith Daniel Klohn, Matthew WonG
Tales of Arcadia: Wizards Episode: Killahead, Part Two DreamWorks Animation Greg Lev, Igor Lodeiro, Brandon Tyra, Cui Wei, Ma Xiao
Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy (Siege) Episode: Episode 6 Rooster Teeth Productions for NetfliX Masanori Sakakibara
BEST FX FOR FEATURE
Over the Moon Netflix Pearl Studio Ian Farnsworth, Brian Casper, Reinhold Rittinger, Zoran Stojanoski , Jennifer Lasrado
Soul Pixar Animation Studios Tolga Göktekin, Carl Kaphan, Hiroaki Narita, Enrique Vila, Kylie Wijsmuller
The Croods: A New Age DreamWorks Animation Amaury Aubel, Domin Lee, Alex Timchenko, Andrew Wheeler, Derek Cheun
Trolls World Tour DreamWorks Animation Zachary Glynn, Landon Gray, Youxi Woo, John Kosnik, Doug Rizeako
Wolfwalkers Apple Original Films/Gkids Kim Kelly, Leena Lecklin, Frédéric Plumey, Almu Redondo, Nicole Storck
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION - TV/MEDIA
Alien Xmas Netflix Presents Fairview Entertainment/Sonar Entertainment/Chiodo Bros. Productions Kim Blanchette
BoJack Horseman Episode: Good Damage Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix James Bowman
Cosmos: Possible Worlds Episode: Vavilov Starburns Industries Dan MacKenzie
Hilda Silvergate Media for Netflix David Laliberté
Lamp Life Episode: Lamp Life Pixar Animation Studios Lucas Fraga Pacheco
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION - FEATURE
Onward Pixar Animation Studios Shaun Chacko
Soul Pixar Animation Studios Michal Makarewicz
The Croods: A New Age DreamWorks Animation Rani Naamani
The Willoughbys Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media Andrés Bedate Marti
Wolfwalkers Apple Original Films/Gkids Emmanuel Asquier-Brassart
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION - LIVE ACTION
The Christmas Chronicles 2 Production Company: Netflix Presents A 26th Street Pictures/Wonder Worldwide Production FX Production Company: Weta Digital Nick Stein, Caroline Ting, Sebastian Trujillo, David Yabu, Paul Ramsden
The Mandalorian Production Company: Lucasfilm FX Production Company: Image Engine Nathan Fitzgerald, Leo Ito, Chris Rogers, Eung Ho Lo, Emily Luk
The Umbrella Academy 2 Production Company: UCP for Netflix FX Production Company: Weta Digital Aidan Martin, Hunter Parks, Craig Young, Viki Yeo, Krystal Sae Eua
Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made Production Company: Walt Disney Pictures FX Production Company: Framestore Anders Beer, Marianne Morency, Hennadii Prykhodko, Sophie Burie, Cedric Le Poullennec
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION - VIDEO GAME
League of Legends Riot Games, Inc. Jose "Sho" Hernandez, Lana Bachynski , Christopher Hsing, Matthew Johnson, Jason Hendrich
Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales Insomniac Games Brian Wyser, Michael Yosh, Danny Garnett, David Hancock
Ori and the Will of the Wisps Moon Studios Xbox Game Studios iam8bit Jim Donovan, Warren Goff, Boris Hiestand, Kim Nguyen, Jason Martinsen
The Last of Us Part II Naughty Dog Jeremy Yates, Eric Baldwin, Almudena Soria, Michal Mach, August Davies
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN - TV/MEDIA
Amphibia Episode: The Shut-In! Disney TV Animation Joe Sparrow
BNA Episode: Runaway Raccoon Trigger/Netflix Yusuke Yoshigaki
Craig of the Creek Cartoon Network Studios Danny Hynes
Looney Tunes Cartoons Warner Bros. Animation Jim Soper
The Owl House Episode: Young Blood, Old Souls Disney Television Animation Marina Gardner
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN - FEATURE
Soul Pixar Animation Studios Daniel López Muñoz
The Croods: A New Age DreamWorks Animation Joe Pitt
The Willoughbys Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media Craig Kellman
Trolls World Tour DreamWorks Animation Timothy Lamb
Wolfwalkers Apple Original Films/Gkids Federico Pirovano
BEST DIRECTION - TV/MEDIA
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Episode: Plague Of Madness Cartoon Network Studios Genndy Tartakovsky
Great Pretender Episode: Case 1_1: Los Angeles Connection Production I.G. for Fuji Television Network and Netflix Hiro Kaburagi
Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart Episode: Mao Mao's Nakey Titmouse Inc/Cartoon Network Studios Michael Moloney
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Episode: Battle Nexus NYC Nickelodeon Animation Studio Alan Wan
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse Episode: Hard to Swallow Disney Television Animation Eddie Trigueros
BEST DIRECTION - FEATURE
Calamity Jane Maybe Movies Rémi Chayé
Over the Moon Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl Studio Production/a Glen Keane Productions Presentation Glen Keane
Ride Your Wave Science SARU/Gkids Masaaki Yuasa
Soul Pixar Animation Studios Pete Docter, Kemp Powers
Wolfwalkers Apple Original Films/Gkids Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart
BEST MUSIC - TV/MEDIA
Blood of Zeus Episode: Escape or Die Powerhouse Animation Studios for Netflix Paul Edward-Francis
Mira, Royal Detective Episode: The Great Diwali Mystery Wild Canary/Disney Junior Amritha Vaz, Matthew Tishler, Jeannie Lurie
Star Trek: Lower Decks Episode: Crisis Point CBS's Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment Chris Westlake
Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode: Victory and Death Lucasfilm Animation Kevin Kiner
The Tiger That Came to Tea Lupus Films David Arnold, Don Black
BEST MUSIC - FEATURE
Onward Pixar Animation Studios Mychael Danna, Jeff Danna
Over the Moon Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl Studio Production/a Glen Keane Productions Presentation Steven Price, Christopher Curtis, Marjorie Duffield, Helen Park
Soul Pixar Animation Studios Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
The Willoughbys Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media Mark Mothersbaugh, Alessia Cara, Jon Levine, Colton Fisher
Wolfwalkers Apple Original Films/Gkids Bruno Coulais, Kíla -
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN - TV/MEDIA
Baba Yaga Baobab Studios Glenn Hernandez, Matthieu Saghezchi
Shooom's Odyssey Picolo Pictures Julien Bisaro
The Adventures of Paddington Episode: Paddington And Halloween Blue-Zoo Animation Studio and Nickelodeon Animation Studio Negar Bagheri
To: Gerard DreamWorks Animation Raymond Zibach
Trash Truck Glen Keane Productions for Netflix Eastwood Wong, Sylvia Liu, Elaine Lee, Tor Aunet, Lauren Zurcher
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN - FEATURE
Onward Pixar Animation Studios Noah Klocek, Sharon Calahan, Huy Nguyen, Bert Berry, Paul Conrad
Soul Pixar Animation Studios Steve Pilcher, Albert Lozano, Paul Abadilla, Bryn Imagire
The Willoughbys Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media Kyle McQueen
Trolls World Tour DreamWorks Animation Kendal Cronkhite Shaindlin, Timothy Lamb
Wolfwalkers Apple Original Films/Gkids María Pareja, Ross Stewart, Tomm Moore
BEST STORYBOARDING - TV/MEDIA
Archibald's Next Big Thing Episode: Baritone Tea Part 1 DreamWorks Animation Ben McLaughlin
Big City Greens Episode: Cheap Show Walt Disney Television Animation Kiana Khansmith
Looney Tunes Cartoons Warner Bros. Animation Andrew Dickman
Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge Warner Bros. Animation Milo Neuman
Shooom's Odyssey Picolo Pictures Julien Bisaro
BEST STORYBOARDING - FEATURE
Earwig and the Witch Studio Ghibli Goro Miyazaki
Over the Moon Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl Studio Production/a Glen Keane Productions Presentation Glen Keane
Soul Pixar Animation Studios Trevor Jimenez
The Croods: A New Age DreamWorks Animation Evon Freeman
Wolfwalkers Apple Original Films/Gkids Guillaume Lorin
BEST VOICE ACTING - TV/MEDIA
Dragons: Rescue Riders Episode: Hunt for the Golden Dragon DreamWorks Animation Jeff Bennett (Erik the Wretched)
It's Pony Episode: Episode 107 Blue-Zoo Animation and Nickelodeon Animation Studio Jessica DiCicco (Annie)
Phineas and Ferb the Movie Episode: Candace Against the Universe Walt Disney Television Animation & Disney+ Ashley Tisdale (Candace)
Tales of Arcadia: Wizards Episode: Our Final Act DreamWorks Animation David Bradley (Merlin)
ThunderCats ROAR! Episode: ThunderSlobs Warner Bros. Animation Patrick Seitz (Mumm-Ra, Tygra)
BEST VOICE ACTING - FEATURE
Earwig and the Witch Studio Ghibli Vanessa Marshall (Bella Yaga)
Onward Pixar Animation Studios Tom Holland (Ian Lightfoot)
Over the Moon Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl Studio Production/a Glen Keane Productions Presentation Robert G. Chiu (Chin)
The Croods: A New Age DreamWorks Animation Nicolas Cage (Grug)
Wolfwalkers Apple Original Films/Gkids Eva Whittaker (Mebh Óg MacTíre)
BEST WRITING - TV/MEDIA
Big Mouth Episode: The New Me Netflix Andrew Goldberg, Patti Harrison, Andrew Goldberg
Craig of the Creek Cartoon Network Studios Jeff Trammell, Tiffany Ford, Dashawn Mahone, Najja Porter
Fancy Nancy Episode: Nancy's New Friend Disney Television Animation Krista Tucker, Andy Guerdat, Matt Hoverman, Laurie Israel, Marisa Evans-Sanden
Harley Quinn Episode: Something Borrowed, Something Green Eshugadee Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation Sarah Peters
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Episode: Heart Part 2 DreamWorks Animation Noelle Stevenson
BEST WRITING - FEATURE
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon Studiocanal and Aardman present in association with Anton Capital Entertainment An Aardman Production for Netflix Mark Burton, Jon Brown
Onward Pixar Animation Studios Dan Scanlon, Jason Headley, Keith Bunin
Over the Moon Netflix Presents a Netflix/Pearl Studio Production/a Glen Keane Productions Presentation Audrey Wells
Soul Pixar Animation Studios Pete Docter, Mike Jones, Kemp Powers
Wolfwalkers Apple Original Films/Gkids Will Collins
BEST EDITORIAL - TV/MEDIA
Cops and Robbers Lawrence Bender Productions for Netflix Brandon Terry, Ezra Dweck, Del Spiva
Hilda Episode: Chapter 9: The Deerfox Silvergate Media for Netflix John McKinnon
If Anything Happens I Love You Gilbert Films/Oh Good Productions for Netflix Peter Ettinger, Michael Babcock
Lamp Life Episode: Lamp Life Pixar Animation Studios Serena Warner
To: Gerard DreamWorks Animation James Ryan
BEST EDITORIAL - FEATURE
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon Studiocanal and Aardman present in association with Anton Capital Entertainment An Aardman Production for Netflix Sim Evan-Jones, ACE, Adrian Rhodes
Calamity Jane Maybe Movies Benjamin Massoubre
Onward Pixar Animation Studios Catherine Apple, Anna Wolitzky, Dave Suther
Soul Pixar Animation Studios Kevin Nolting, Gregory Amundson, Robert Grahamjones, Amera Rizk
The Willoughbys Netflix Presents A Bron Animation Production in association with Creative Wealth Media Fiona Toth, Ken Schretzmann, ACE