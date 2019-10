Angelina Jolie: Malefica (e magrissima) con i figli alla premiere di Maleficent 2 (FOTO)

"He's good But he's flying to meet me in Japan. So I am two days from my hug.Yes... He’s great. I know he is solid, he’s fine, but I need it." 🙈👩‍👦~ So are we going to see Maddox at the premiere of Maleficent in Japan🇯🇵? 💃💕 #AngelinaJolie missing one hug!! pic.twitter.com/7V9gUhqLVm