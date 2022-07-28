Toronto 2022: tra le anteprime mondiali The Bad Nurse, Causeway e Il Colibrì di Francesca Archibugi

Gli organizzatori di Toronto 2022 hanno presentato i titoli in programma in questa edizione e tra i protagonisti ci sarà anche Francesca Archibugi con Il Colibrì.

Toronto 2022 ha svelato i film che verranno presentati al festival canadese in anteprima mondiale e tra i titoli più attesi ci sono anche Causeway con Jennifer Lawrence, Butcher's Crossing con star Nicolas Cage e Il Colibrì di Francesca Archibugi.

L'appuntamento cinematografico ben 130 titoli che comprendono anche titoli già presentati nel programma di altri eventi come il Festival di Cannes o la Mostra del Cinema di Venezia.

Tra i film che verranno presentati per la prima volta in tutto il mondo agli spettatori ci sono The Fabelmans di Steven Spielberg, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery diretto da Rian Johnson, My Policeman con star Harry Styles, Prisoner's Daughter che segna il ritorno dietro la macchina da presa di Catherine Hardwicke, The Bad Nurse con star Jessica Chastain ed Eddie Redmayne, The Menu che ha come protagonisti Nicholas Hoult e Ralph Fiennes, The Lost King di Stephen Frears con Sally Hawkins e Steve Coogan, e What's Love Got To Do It? con Lily James ed Emma Thompson.

Il colibrì, diretto da Francesca Archibugi, è tratto dal romanzo di Sandro Veronesi e nel cast ci sono Pierfranesco Favino, Bérénice Bejo, Kasia Smutniak e Laura Morante. Al centro della storia c'è la vita di Marco Carrera, "il Colibrì", una vita di coincidenze fatali, perdite e amori assoluti. La storia procede secondo la forza dei ricordi che permettono di saltare da un periodo a un altro, da un'epoca a un'altra, in un tempo liquido che va dai primi anni '70 fino a un futuro prossimo.

Il festival di Toronto 2022 si svolgerà pressoché totalmente di persona e solo qualche film sarà proposto anche in streaming agli spettatori canadesi.

Cameron Bailey, CEO di TIFF, ha dichiarato: "Il festival si svolgerà di persona, nei cinema ed è dove vogliamo che tutti lo vedano".

Ecco i titoli annunciati dall'edizione 2022 del Festival di Toronto:

Gala

Alice, Darling, Mary Nighy | Canada, USA

Black Ice, Hubert Davis | Canada

Butcher's Crossing, Gabe Polsky | USA

The Greatest Beer Run Ever, Peter Farrelly | USA

The Hummingbird, Francesca Archibugi | Italy, France

Hunt, Lee Jung-jae | South Korea

A Jazzman's Blues, Tyler Perry | USA

Kacchey, Limbu Shubham Yogi | India

Moving On, Paul Weitz | USA

Paris Memories, Alice Winocour | France

Prisoner's Daughter, Catherine Hardwicke | USA

Raymond & Ray, Rodrigo García | USA

Roost, Amy Redford | USA

Sidney, Reginald Hudlin | USA

The Son, Florian Zeller | United Kingdom

The Swimmers, Sally El Hosaini | United Kingdom

What's Love Got To Do With It?, Shekhar Kapur | United Kingdom

The Woman King, Gina Prince-Bythewood | USA

