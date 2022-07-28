Toronto 2022: tra le anteprime mondiali The Bad Nurse, Causeway e Il Colibrì di Francesca Archibugi

Toronto 2022 ha svelato i film che verranno presentati al festival canadese in anteprima mondiale e tra i titoli più attesi ci sono anche Causeway con Jennifer Lawrence, Butcher's Crossing con star Nicolas Cage e Il Colibrì di Francesca Archibugi.
L'appuntamento cinematografico ben 130 titoli che comprendono anche titoli già presentati nel programma di altri eventi come il Festival di Cannes o la Mostra del Cinema di Venezia.
Tra i film che verranno presentati per la prima volta in tutto il mondo agli spettatori ci sono The Fabelmans di Steven Spielberg, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery diretto da Rian Johnson, My Policeman con star Harry Styles, Prisoner's Daughter che segna il ritorno dietro la macchina da presa di Catherine Hardwicke, The Bad Nurse con star Jessica Chastain ed Eddie Redmayne, The Menu che ha come protagonisti Nicholas Hoult e Ralph Fiennes, The Lost King di Stephen Frears con Sally Hawkins e Steve Coogan, e What's Love Got To Do It? con Lily James ed Emma Thompson.
Il colibrì, diretto da Francesca Archibugi, è tratto dal romanzo di Sandro Veronesi e nel cast ci sono Pierfranesco Favino, Bérénice Bejo, Kasia Smutniak e Laura Morante. Al centro della storia c'è la vita di Marco Carrera, "il Colibrì", una vita di coincidenze fatali, perdite e amori assoluti. La storia procede secondo la forza dei ricordi che permettono di saltare da un periodo a un altro, da un'epoca a un'altra, in un tempo liquido che va dai primi anni '70 fino a un futuro prossimo.
Il festival di Toronto 2022 si svolgerà pressoché totalmente di persona e solo qualche film sarà proposto anche in streaming agli spettatori canadesi.
Cameron Bailey, CEO di TIFF, ha dichiarato: "Il festival si svolgerà di persona, nei cinema ed è dove vogliamo che tutti lo vedano".
Ecco i titoli annunciati dall'edizione 2022 del Festival di Toronto:
Gala
-
Alice, Darling, Mary Nighy | Canada, USA
-
Black Ice, Hubert Davis | Canada
-
Butcher's Crossing, Gabe Polsky | USA
-
The Greatest Beer Run Ever, Peter Farrelly | USA
-
The Hummingbird, Francesca Archibugi | Italy, France
-
Hunt, Lee Jung-jae | South Korea
-
A Jazzman's Blues, Tyler Perry | USA
-
Kacchey, Limbu Shubham Yogi | India
-
Moving On, Paul Weitz | USA
-
Paris Memories, Alice Winocour | France
-
Prisoner's Daughter, Catherine Hardwicke | USA
-
Raymond & Ray, Rodrigo García | USA
-
Roost, Amy Redford | USA
-
Sidney, Reginald Hudlin | USA
-
The Son, Florian Zeller | United Kingdom
-
The Swimmers, Sally El Hosaini | United Kingdom
-
What's Love Got To Do With It?, Shekhar Kapur | United Kingdom
-
The Woman King, Gina Prince-Bythewood | USA
Presentazioni Speciali
-
Allelujah, Richard Eyre | United Kingdom
-
All Quiet on the Western Front Edward Berger | USA, Germany
-
The Banshees Of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh | United Kingdom, Ireland, USA
-
Blueback, Robert Connolly | Australia
-
The Blue Caftan, Maryam Touzani | Morocco, France, Belgium, Denmark
-
Broker, Hirokazu Kore-eda | South Korea
-
Brother, Clement Virgo | Canada
-
Bros, Nicholas Stoller | USA
-
Catherine Called Birdy, Lena Dunham | United Kingdom
-
Causeway, Lila Neugebauer | USA
-
Chevalier, Stephen Williams | USA
-
Corsage, Marie Kreutzer | Austria, France, Germany
-
Decision to Leave, Park Chan-wook | South Korea
-
Devotion, JD Dillard | USA
-
Driving Madeleine, Christian Carion | France
-
El Suplente, Diego Lerman | Argentina, Italy, Mexico, Spain, France
-
Empire of Light, Sam Mendes | United Kingdom, USA
-
The Eternal Daughter, Joanna Hogg | United Kingdom
-
The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg | USA
-
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson | USA
-
Good Night Oppy, Ryan White | USA
-
The Good Nurse, Tobias Lindholm | USA
-
Holy Spider, Ali Abbasi | Denmark, Germany, Sweden, France
-
Joyland, Saim Sadiq | Pakistan
-
The King's Horseman, Biyi Bandele | Nigeria
-
The Lost King, Stephen Frears | United Kingdom
-
A Man of Reason, Jung Woo-sung | South Korea
-
The Menu, Mark Mylod | USA
-
On the Come Up, Sanaa Lathan | USA
-
One Fine Morning, Mia Hansen-Løve | France
-
Other People's Children, Rebecca Zlotowski | France
-
Moonage Daydream, Brett Morgen | USA
-
My Policeman, Michael Grandage | United Kingdom
-
Nanny, Nikyatu Jusu | USA
-
No Bears, Jafar Panahi | Iran
-
The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile, Kathlyn Horan | USA
-
Saint Omer, Alice Diop | France
-
Sanctuary, Zachary Wigon | USA
-
Stories Not to be Told, Cesc Gay | Spain
-
Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund | Sweden, United Kingdom, USA, France, Greece
-
Walk Up, Hong Sangsoo | South Korea
-
Wendell & Wild, Henry Selick | USA
-
The Whale, Darren Aronofsky | USA
-
Women Talking, Sarah Polley | USA
-
The Wonder, Sebastián Lelio | United Kingdom, Ireland