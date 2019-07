Terremoto in California: da Dwayne Johnson a Mark Ruffalo, le reazioni delle star sui social

Called to check on my Gramma. She is 86. Born in Los Angeles in 1933. Raised in South Central. Seen it all.



Me: Hi Gram. Everything okay there? You okay? Anything you need?



Gram: (laughing) Oh yeah. That was a good one. Kinda fun. #ThingsSeniorAngelenosSay pic.twitter.com/Uq8HMqILHt