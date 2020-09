Star Trek: William Shatner offeso da un video deepfake

For those asking if I have seen this. No. Personally I find it an umbrage. It may be acceptable as a joke but it’s offensive as an actor to the hard work that was done by the other actors. It’s tantamount to plagiarism. I respect that cast too much to glorify this. Just my 2¢.🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/RFDEWtLW41