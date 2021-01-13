Il cinema da leggere firmato dalla redazione di Movieplayer.it, il regalo last minute perfetto!

London Critics' Circle Film Awards 2021: Saint Maud domina con otto nomination

Saint Maud domina le nomination ai London Critics' Circle Film Awards 2021 con otto candidature, Chadwick Boseman tra i potenziali vincitori.

Saint Maud continua a dominare la stagione dei premi britannici con otto nomination ai London Critics' Circle Film Awards 2021, la quarantunesima edizione dei premi che potrebbe assegnare una statuetta anche Chadwick Boseman.
L'attore, morto prematuramente, potrebbe infatti essere il vincitore nella categoria come Miglior Attore Protagonista grazie alla sua performance nel film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Alle spalle dell'horror Saint Maud diretto da Rose Glass, in corsa nelle categorie principali tra cui quelle come Miglior Film dell'anno e Miglior Regista, ci sono Rocks di Sarah Gavron che si è fermato a sei nomination e Nomadland di Chloé Zhao a quota cinque candidature.
Mank e Lovers Rock, diretti da David Fincher e Steve McQueen, sono invece arrivati a quattro potenziali premi.

I premi London Critics' Circle Film Awards 2021 saranno consegnati virtualmente il 7 febbraio, mentre un evento si svolgerà successivamente presso il The May Fair Hotel per celebrare i vincitori e consegnare il premio Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Cinema.

Ecco tutte le nomination:

  • Film dell'anno
    About Endlessness
    Collective
    I'm Thinking of Ending Things
    Lovers Rock
    The Mauritanian
    Minari
    Nomadland
    Promising Young Woman
    Rocks
    Saint Maud

  • Miglior Film in lingua straniera dell'anno
    About Endlessness
    Another Round
    Collective
    Les Misérables
    Minari

  • Miglior Documentario dell'anno
    Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets
    Collective
    Dick Johnson Is Dead
    Time
    The Truffle Hunters

  • The Attenborough Award - Miglior Fim Britannico/Irlandese dell'anno
    The Father
    Lovers Rock
    Mangrove
    Rocks
    Saint Maud

  • Regista dell'anno
    David Fincher - "Mank"
    Rose Glass - "Saint Maud"
    Kevin Macdonald - "The Mauritanian"
    Steve McQueen - "Small Axe"
    Chloé Zhao - "Nomadland"

  • Sceneggiatore dell'anno
    Jack Fincher - "Mank"
    Rose Glass - "Saint Maud"
    Charlie Kaufman - "I'm Thinking of Ending Things"
    Aaron Sorkin - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
    Chloé Zhao - "Nomadland"

  • Attrice dell'anno
    Morfydd Clark - "Saint Maud"
    Viola Davis - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
    Vanessa Kirby - "Pieces of a Woman"
    Frances McDormand - "Nomadland"
    Carey Mulligan - "Promising Young Woman"

  • Attore dell'anno
    Riz Ahmed - "Sound of Metal"
    Chadwick Boseman - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
    Anthony Hopkins - "The Father"
    Delroy Lindo - "Da 5 Bloods"
    Tahar Rahim - "The Mauritanian"

  • Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista dell'anno
    Maria Bakalova - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
    Ellen Burstyn - "Pieces of a Woman"
    Essie Davis - "Babyteeth"
    Jennifer Ehle - "Saint Maud"
    Amanda Seyfried - "Mank"

  • Miglior Attore Non Protagonista dell'anno
    Sacha Baron Cohen - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
    Chadwick Boseman - "Da 5 Bloods"
    Aldis Hodge - "Clemency"
    Ben Mendelsohn - "Babyteeth"
    Shaun Parkes - "Mangrove"

  • Miglior Attrice britannica/irlandese dell'anno
    Bukky Bakray - "Rocks"
    Jessie Buckley - "I'm Thinking of Ending Things," "Misbehaviour"
    Morfydd Clark - "Eternal Beauty," "Saint Maud"
    Vanessa Kirby - "Pieces of a Woman," "The World to Come"
    Carey Mulligan - "The Dig," "Promising Young Woman"

  • Miglior Attore britannico/irlandese dell'anno
    Riz Ahmed - "Mogul Mowgli," "Sound of Metal"
    Sacha Baron Cohen - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
    John Boyega - "Red, White and Blue"
    Anthony Hopkins - "The Father"
    Cosmo Jarvis - "Calm With Horses," "Nocturnal"

  • The Philip French Award - Filmmaker britannico/irlandese emergente
    Henry Blake - "County Lines"
    Fyzal Boulifa - "Lynn + Lucy"
    Emerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman"
    Rose Glass - "Saint Maud"
    Remi Weekes - "His House"

  • Giovane performer britannico/irlandese
    Kosar Ali - "Rocks"
    Bukky Bakray - "Rocks"
    Millie Bobby Brown - "Enola Holmes"
    Conrad Khan - "County Lines"
    Molly Windsor - "Make Up"

  • Miglior Cortometraggio britannico/irlandese
    Filipiñana - Rafael Manuel, regista
    Hungry Joe - Paul Holbrook, registsa
    Lizard - Akinola Davies Jr, regista
    The Long Goodbye - Aneil Karia, regista
    The Shift - Laura Carreira, regista

  • Premio Tecnico
    Ammonite - Stéphane Fontaine, fotografia
    Birds of Prey - Deborah Lamia Denaver & Adruitha Lee, trucco e acconciature
    Lovers Rock - Mica Levi, musica
    Mank - Donald Graham Burt, scenografie
    Nomadland - Joshua James Richards, fotografia
    Rocks - Lucy Pardee, casting
    Soul - Pete Docter, animazione
    Sound of Metal - Phillip Bladh, sound design
    Tenet - Jennifer Lame, montaggio
    WolfWalkers - Tomm Moore & Ross Stewart, animazione

