London Critics' Circle Film Awards 2021: Saint Maud domina con otto nomination

Saint Maud continua a dominare la stagione dei premi britannici con otto nomination ai London Critics' Circle Film Awards 2021, la quarantunesima edizione dei premi che potrebbe assegnare una statuetta anche Chadwick Boseman.

L'attore, morto prematuramente, potrebbe infatti essere il vincitore nella categoria come Miglior Attore Protagonista grazie alla sua performance nel film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Alle spalle dell'horror Saint Maud diretto da Rose Glass, in corsa nelle categorie principali tra cui quelle come Miglior Film dell'anno e Miglior Regista, ci sono Rocks di Sarah Gavron che si è fermato a sei nomination e Nomadland di Chloé Zhao a quota cinque candidature.

Mank e Lovers Rock, diretti da David Fincher e Steve McQueen, sono invece arrivati a quattro potenziali premi.

I premi London Critics' Circle Film Awards 2021 saranno consegnati virtualmente il 7 febbraio, mentre un evento si svolgerà successivamente presso il The May Fair Hotel per celebrare i vincitori e consegnare il premio Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Cinema.

Ecco tutte le nomination:

Film dell'anno

About Endlessness

Collective

I'm Thinking of Ending Things

Lovers Rock

The Mauritanian

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

Miglior Film in lingua straniera dell'anno

About Endlessness

Another Round

Collective

Les Misérables

Minari

Miglior Documentario dell'anno

Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets

Collective

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Time

The Truffle Hunters

The Attenborough Award - Miglior Fim Britannico/Irlandese dell'anno

The Father

Lovers Rock

Mangrove

Rocks

Saint Maud

Regista dell'anno

David Fincher - "Mank"

Rose Glass - "Saint Maud"

Kevin Macdonald - "The Mauritanian"

Steve McQueen - "Small Axe"

Chloé Zhao - "Nomadland"

Sceneggiatore dell'anno

Jack Fincher - "Mank"

Rose Glass - "Saint Maud"

Charlie Kaufman - "I'm Thinking of Ending Things"

Aaron Sorkin - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Chloé Zhao - "Nomadland"

Attrice dell'anno

Morfydd Clark - "Saint Maud"

Viola Davis - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Vanessa Kirby - "Pieces of a Woman"

Frances McDormand - "Nomadland"

Carey Mulligan - "Promising Young Woman"

Attore dell'anno

Riz Ahmed - "Sound of Metal"

Chadwick Boseman - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Anthony Hopkins - "The Father"

Delroy Lindo - "Da 5 Bloods"

Tahar Rahim - "The Mauritanian"

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista dell'anno

Maria Bakalova - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Ellen Burstyn - "Pieces of a Woman"

Essie Davis - "Babyteeth"

Jennifer Ehle - "Saint Maud"

Amanda Seyfried - "Mank"

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista dell'anno

Sacha Baron Cohen - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Chadwick Boseman - "Da 5 Bloods"

Aldis Hodge - "Clemency"

Ben Mendelsohn - "Babyteeth"

Shaun Parkes - "Mangrove"

Miglior Attrice britannica/irlandese dell'anno

Bukky Bakray - "Rocks"

Jessie Buckley - "I'm Thinking of Ending Things," "Misbehaviour"

Morfydd Clark - "Eternal Beauty," "Saint Maud"

Vanessa Kirby - "Pieces of a Woman," "The World to Come"

Carey Mulligan - "The Dig," "Promising Young Woman"

Miglior Attore britannico/irlandese dell'anno

Riz Ahmed - "Mogul Mowgli," "Sound of Metal"

Sacha Baron Cohen - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

John Boyega - "Red, White and Blue"

Anthony Hopkins - "The Father"

Cosmo Jarvis - "Calm With Horses," "Nocturnal"

The Philip French Award - Filmmaker britannico/irlandese emergente

Henry Blake - "County Lines"

Fyzal Boulifa - "Lynn + Lucy"

Emerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman"

Rose Glass - "Saint Maud"

Remi Weekes - "His House"

Giovane performer britannico/irlandese

Kosar Ali - "Rocks"

Bukky Bakray - "Rocks"

Millie Bobby Brown - "Enola Holmes"

Conrad Khan - "County Lines"

Molly Windsor - "Make Up"

Miglior Cortometraggio britannico/irlandese

Filipiñana - Rafael Manuel, regista

Hungry Joe - Paul Holbrook, registsa

Lizard - Akinola Davies Jr, regista

The Long Goodbye - Aneil Karia, regista

The Shift - Laura Carreira, regista