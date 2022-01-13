Ghosts of the Ozarks: trailer e poster del western horror con David Arquette e Tim Blake Nelson

David Arquette e Tim Blake Nelson star dell'oscuro western horror Ghosts of the Ozarks, svelato dal trailer e poster.

David Arquette e Tim Blake Nelson nel trailer e nel poster di Ghosts of the Ozarks, un nuovo horror-western ambientato nell'oscuro passato della storia americana.

Ambientato nell'Arkansas del post-Guerra Civile, Ghosts of the Ozarks, scritto da Sean Anthony Davis, Jordan Wayne Long e Tara Perry, segue il viaggio di un giovane dottore che viene convocato in una remota cittadina degli Ozarks apparentemente idilliaca. Ma questo paradiso apparentemente utopico nasconde oscuri segreti... e una minaccia soprannaturale.

Nel cast del western troviamo Tim Blake Nelson, David Arquette, Angela Bettis, Thomas Hobson, Phil Morris e Tara Perry. Ghosts of the Ozarks è diretto da Matt Glass e Jordan Wayne Long.