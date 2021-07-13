Emmy 2021: The Crown, The Mandalorian e Bridgerton tra le nomination

Le nomination agli Emmy 2021 sono state annunciate e tra le serie in corsa per il maggior numero di premi ci sono The Crown, The Mandalorian e Bridgerton.

I premi della 73esima edizione dei prestigiosi premi verranno consegnati domenica 19 settembre sul palco del Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles, con una cerimonia presentata da Cedric the Entertainer.

Il maggior numero di nomination le hanno ottenute i progetti targati HBO arrivate a quota 130, superando di pochissimo Netflix rimasta a 129. Alle loro spalle c'è Disney+ con 71 potenziali vittorie, mentre NBC riesce a strappare 46 candidature alla concorrenza.

A contendersi il titolo di Miglior Serie Drammatica saranno The Boys, Bridgerton, The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Pose e This Is Us. In corsa per una vittoria tra le comedy saranno invece Black-ish, Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris, Hacks, The Flight Attendant, Il Metodo Kominsky, Pen15 e Ted Lasso.

Tra le nomination da segnalare, oltre al successo di Omicidio a Easttown, c'è anche quella storia a Mj Rodriguez che è la prima attrice transgender a entrare nella lista delle preferenze dell'Academy.

Ecco le nomination:

Miglior Serie Drammatica

The Boys (Amazon Prime)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)

Miglior Attore Protagonista in una serie drammatica

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Miglior Attrice Protagonista in una serie Drammatica

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una serie Drammatica

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una serie Drammatica

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale

Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Miglior Attrice Guest Star in una serie Drammatica

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown

Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Miglior Attore Guest Star in una serie Drammatica

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Charles Dance, The Crown

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

Miglior Comedy

black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Miglior Attrice Protagonista in una Comedy

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Miglior Attore protagonista in una Comedy

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Aidy Bryant, SNL

Kate McKinnon, SNL

Cecily Strong, SNL

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una Comedy

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Kenan Thompson, SNL

Bowen Yang, SNL

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Miglior Attrice Guest Star in una comedy

Jane Adams, Hacks

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph, SNL

Kristen Wiig, SNL

Migliore Attore Guest Star in una Comedy

Alec Baldwin, SNL

Dave Chappelle, SNL

Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

Daniel Kaluuya, SNL

Daniel Levy, SNL

Miglior Miniserie

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime)

WandaVision (Disney+)

Miglior Film TV

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square (Netflix)

Oslo (HBO)

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Sylvie's Love (Amazon Prime)

Uncle Frank (Amazon Prime)

Miglior Attrice in una Miniserie o in un Film TV

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Miglior Attore Protagonista in una Miniserie o in un Film TV

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una Miniserie o in un Film TV

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una Miniserie o in un Film TV