Emmy 2021: The Crown, The Mandalorian e Bridgerton tra le nomination

Le nomination agli Emmy 2021 sono state annunciate e tra le serie con il maggior numero di potenziali premi ci sono The Crown, The Mandalorian e Bridgerton.
I premi della 73esima edizione dei prestigiosi premi verranno consegnati domenica 19 settembre sul palco del Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles, con una cerimonia presentata da Cedric the Entertainer.
Il maggior numero di nomination le hanno ottenute i progetti targati HBO arrivate a quota 130, superando di pochissimo Netflix rimasta a 129. Alle loro spalle c'è Disney+ con 71 potenziali vittorie, mentre NBC riesce a strappare 46 candidature alla concorrenza.
A contendersi il titolo di Miglior Serie Drammatica saranno The Boys, Bridgerton, The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Pose e This Is Us. In corsa per una vittoria tra le comedy saranno invece Black-ish, Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris, Hacks, The Flight Attendant, Il Metodo Kominsky, Pen15 e Ted Lasso.
Tra le nomination da segnalare, oltre al successo di Omicidio a Easttown, c'è anche quella storia a Mj Rodriguez che è la prima attrice transgender a entrare nella lista delle preferenze dell'Academy.
Ecco le nomination:
Miglior Serie Drammatica
- The Boys (Amazon Prime)
- Bridgerton (Netflix)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
- Lovecraft Country (HBO)
- The Mandalorian (Disney+)
- Pose (FX)
- This Is Us (NBC)
Miglior Attore Protagonista in una serie drammatica
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
- Josh O'Connor, The Crown
- Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Miglior Attrice Protagonista in una serie Drammatica
- Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Emma Corrin, The Crown
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
- Mj Rodriguez, Pose
- Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una serie Drammatica
- Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
- Gillian Anderson, The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Emerald Fennell, The Crown
- Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
- Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
- Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
- Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una serie Drammatica
- Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
- John Lithgow, Perry Mason
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown
- O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale
- Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale
- Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
- Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
- Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Miglior Attrice Guest Star in una serie Drammatica
- Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale
- Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
- Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Miglior Attore Guest Star in una serie Drammatica
- Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Charles Dance, The Crown
- Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
- Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
- Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
Miglior Comedy
- black-ish (ABC)
- Cobra Kai (Netflix)
- Emily in Paris (Netflix)
- Hacks (HBO Max)
- The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
- The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
- PEN15 (Hulu)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Miglior Attrice Protagonista in una Comedy
- Aidy Bryant, Shrill
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Allison Janney, Mom
- Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Miglior Attore protagonista in una Comedy
- Anthony Anderson, black-ish
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- William H. Macy, Shameless
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una Comedy
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Aidy Bryant, SNL
- Kate McKinnon, SNL
- Cecily Strong, SNL
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una Comedy
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
- Kenan Thompson, SNL
- Bowen Yang, SNL
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
- Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Miglior Attrice Guest Star in una comedy
- Jane Adams, Hacks
- Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
- Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Maya Rudolph, SNL
- Kristen Wiig, SNL
Migliore Attore Guest Star in una Comedy
- Alec Baldwin, SNL
- Dave Chappelle, SNL
- Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
- Daniel Kaluuya, SNL
- Daniel Levy, SNL
Miglior Miniserie
- I May Destroy You (HBO)
- Mare of Easttown (HBO)
- The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)
- The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime)
- WandaVision (Disney+)
Miglior Film TV
- Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square (Netflix)
- Oslo (HBO)
- Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
- Sylvie's Love (Amazon Prime)
- Uncle Frank (Amazon Prime)
Miglior Attrice in una Miniserie o in un Film TV
- Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
- Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Miglior Attore Protagonista in una Miniserie o in un Film TV
- Paul Bettany, WandaVision
- Hugh Grant, The Undoing
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una Miniserie o in un Film TV
- Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
- Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
- Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
- Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
- Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit
- Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una Miniserie o in un Film TV
- Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
- Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
- Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
- Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
- Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit