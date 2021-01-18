Critics' Choice Awards 2021: Ozark, The Crown e The Mandalorian tra le nomination

Le nomination ai Critics' Choice Awards 2021 sono state annunciate e tra le serie che sono in corsa per i prestigiosi premi ci sono anche Ozark, The Crown e The Mandalorian.

Netflix guida la classifica del maggior numero di candidature con 26, seguita da Warner Media che si è fermata a 22.

La cerimonia di consegna dei premi Critics' Choice Television Award andrà in onda sugli schermi americani il 7 marzo su The CW.

Nella categoria dedicata alla Miglior Serie Drammatica ci sono The Mandalorian, il successo di Disney+, Better Call Saul, The Crown, The Good Fight, Ozark, Lovecraft Country, Perry Mason e This Is Us.

I protagonisti delle serie sono poi presenti nelle rispettive categorie, con l'eccezione di Claire Danes, che è nuovamente in corsa per un premio grazie all'ultima stagione di Homeland, e Cynthia Erivo che si è distinta grazie alla sua performance in The Outsider, titoli non presenti tra i potenziali vincitori nel gruppo delle Miglior Serie Drammatiche.

Tra le serie comedy spazio invece a Better Things, all'esordiente The Flight Attendant, Mom, PEN15, Ramy, allo show dominatore agli Emmy Schitt's Creek, a Ted Lasso e What We Do in the Shadows.

Nelle categorie dedicate alle migliori interpretazioni c'è maggior spazio ad altri titoli come The Great grazie a Nicholas Hoult e Hank Azaria con Brockmire, o Christina Applegate e Issa Rae, star di Dead to Me e Insecure.

Nomination importanti anche per Normal People, La regina degli Scacchi, Small Axe, Unorthodox e The Undoing.