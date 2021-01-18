Critics' Choice Awards 2021: Ozark, The Crown e The Mandalorian tra le nomination

Le nomination ai Critics' Choice Awards 2021 sono state annunciate e tra le serie che sono in corsa per i prestigiosi premi ci sono anche Ozark, The Crown e The Mandalorian.
Netflix guida la classifica del maggior numero di candidature con 26, seguita da Warner Media che si è fermata a 22.
La cerimonia di consegna dei premi Critics' Choice Television Award andrà in onda sugli schermi americani il 7 marzo su The CW.
Nella categoria dedicata alla Miglior Serie Drammatica ci sono The Mandalorian, il successo di Disney+, Better Call Saul, The Crown, The Good Fight, Ozark, Lovecraft Country, Perry Mason e This Is Us.
I protagonisti delle serie sono poi presenti nelle rispettive categorie, con l'eccezione di Claire Danes, che è nuovamente in corsa per un premio grazie all'ultima stagione di Homeland, e Cynthia Erivo che si è distinta grazie alla sua performance in The Outsider, titoli non presenti tra i potenziali vincitori nel gruppo delle Miglior Serie Drammatiche.
Tra le serie comedy spazio invece a Better Things, all'esordiente The Flight Attendant, Mom, PEN15, Ramy, allo show dominatore agli Emmy Schitt's Creek, a Ted Lasso e What We Do in the Shadows.
Nelle categorie dedicate alle migliori interpretazioni c'è maggior spazio ad altri titoli come The Great grazie a Nicholas Hoult e Hank Azaria con Brockmire, o Christina Applegate e Issa Rae, star di Dead to Me e Insecure.
Nomination importanti anche per Normal People, La regina degli Scacchi, Small Axe, Unorthodox e The Undoing.
-
Miglior Serie Drammatica
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Ozark (Netflix)
Perry Mason (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
-
Miglior Attore Protagonista in una serie drammatica
Jason Bateman - "Ozark" (Netflix)
Sterling K. Brown - "This Is Us" (NBC)
Jonathan Majors - "Lovecraft Country" (HBO)
Josh O'Connor - "The Crown" (Netflix)
Bob Odenkirk - "Better Call Saul" (AMC)
Matthew Rhys - "Perry Mason" (HBO)
-
Miglior Attrice Protagonista in una serie drammatica
Christine Baranski - "The Good Fight" (CBS All Access)
Olivia Colman - "The Crown" (Netflix)
Emma Corrin - "The Crown" (Netflix)
Claire Danes - "Homeland" (Showtime)
Laura Linney - "Ozark" (Netflix)
Jurnee Smollett - "Lovecraft Country" (HBO)
-
Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una serie drammatica
Jonathan Banks - "Better Call Saul" (AMC)
Justin Hartley - "This Is Us" (NBC)
John Lithgow - "Perry Mason" (HBO)
Tobias Menzies - "The Crown" (Netflix)
Tom Pelphrey - "Ozark" (Netflix)
Michael K. Williams - "Lovecraft Country" (HBO)
-
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una serie drammatica
Gillian Anderson - "The Crown" (Netflix)
Cynthia Erivo - "The Outsider" (HBO)
Julia Garner - "Ozark" (Netflix)
Janet McTeer - "Ozark" (Netflix)
Wunmi Mosaku - "Lovecraft Country" (HBO)
Rhea Seehorn - "Better Call Saul" (AMC)
-
Miglior Comedy
"Better Things" (FX)
"The Flight Attendant" (HBO Max)
"Mom" (CBS)
"PEN15" (Hulu)
"Ramy" (Hulu)
"Schitt's Creek" (Pop)
"Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)
"What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)
-
Miglior Attore Protagonista in una comedy
Hank Azaria - "Brockmire" (IFC)
Matt Berry - "What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)
Nicholas Hoult - "The Great" (Hulu)
Eugene Levy - "Schitt's Creek" (Pop)
Jason Sudeikis - "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)
Ramy Youssef - "Ramy" (Hulu)
-
Miglior Attrice Protagonista in una comedy
Pamela Adlon - "Better Things" (FX)
Christina Applegate - "Dead to Me" (Netflix)
Kaley Cuoco - "The Flight Attendant" (HBO Max)
Natasia Demetriou - "What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)
Catherine O'Hara - "Schitt's Creek" (Pop)
Issa Rae - "Insecure" (HBO)
-
Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una comedy
William Fichtner - "Mom" (CBS)
Harvey Guillén - "What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)
Daniel Levy - "Schitt's Creek" (Pop)
Alex Newell - "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" (NBC)
Mark Proksch - "What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)
Andrew Rannells - "Black Monday" (Showtime)
-
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una comedy
Lecy Goranson - "The Conners" (ABC)
Rita Moreno - "One Day at a Time" (Pop)
Annie Murphy - "Schitt's Creek" (Pop)
Ashley Park - "Emily in Paris" (Netflix)
Jaime Pressly - "Mom" (CBS)
Hannah Waddingham - "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)
-
Miglior Serie Limitata
"I May Destroy You" (HBO)
"Mrs. America" (FX)
"Normal People" (Hulu)
"The Plot Against America" (HBO)
"The Queen's Gambit" (Netflix)
"Small Axe" (Amazon Studios)
"The Undoing" (HBO)
"Unorthodox" (Netflix)
-
Miglior Film Realizzato per la TV
"Bad Education" (HBO)
"Between the World and Me" (HBO)
"The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel" (Lifetime)
"Hamilton" (Disney+)
"Sylvie's Love" (Amazon Studios)
"What the Constitution Means to Me" (Amazon Studios)
-
Miglior Attore Protagonista in una serie limitata o film realizzato per la tv
John Boyega - "Small Axe" (Amazon Studios)
Hugh Grant - "The Undoing" (HBO)
Paul Mescal - "Normal People" (Hulu)
Chris Rock - "Fargo" (FX)
Mark Ruffalo - "I Know This Much is True" (HBO)
Morgan Spector - "The Plot Against America" (HBO)
-
Miglior Attrice Protagonista in una serie limitata o film realizzato per la tv
Cate Blanchett - "Mrs. America" (FX)
Michaela Coel - "I May Destroy You" (HBO)
Daisy Edgar-Jones - "Normal People" (Hulu)
Shira Haas - "Unorthodox" (Netflix)
Anya Taylor-Joy - "The Queen's Gambit" (Netflix)
Tessa Thompson - "Sylvie's Love" (Amazon Studios)
-
Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una serie limitata o film realizzato per la tv
Daveed Diggs - "The Good Lord Bird" (Showtime)
Joshua Caleb Johnson - "The Good Lord Bird" (Showtime)
Dylan McDermott - "Hollywood" (Netflix)
Donald Sutherland - "The Undoing" (HBO)
Glynn Turman - "Fargo" (FX)
John Turturro - "The Plot Against America" (HBO)
-
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una serie limitata o film realizzato per la tv
Uzo Aduba - "Mrs. America" (FX)
Betsy Brandt - "Soulmates" (AMC)
Marielle Heller - "The Queen's Gambit" (Netflix)
Margo Martindale - "Mrs. America" (FX)
Winona Ryder - "The Plot Against America" (HBO)
Tracey Ullman - "Mrs. America" (FX)