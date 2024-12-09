Anora, Wicked e Emilia Perez guidano le nomination ai Golden Globes 2025

Pochi minuti fa sono state ufficializzate le candidature ai Golden Globes 2025, 82esima edizione dei prestigiosi riconoscimenti assegnati in precedenza dalla Hollywood Foreign Press Association e ora dalla Golden Globe Foundation.

A dominare le nomination sono stati Anora, Emilia Pérez e Wicked, ma anche diversi altri film come A Real Pain, The Brutalist e The Substance hanno ottenuto numerose candidature nelle varie categorie.

Si tratta della seconda cerimonia da quando lo show è passato sotto la nuova direzione di Dick Clark Prods. and Eldridge Industries. La premiazione si terrà lunedì 6 gennaio 2025 e andrà in onda in America su CBS e in streaming su Paramount+.

Emilia Perez: Selena Gomez in una scena del film

Mindy Kailing e Morris Chestnut hanno annunciato il primo gruppo di nomination nel corso di una diretta streaming sui canali della CBS, mentre le rimanenti sono state ufficializzate nel corso della trasmissione CBS This Morning.

Vermiglio, Paolo Sorrentino fa il tifo per il film di Maura Delpero candidato agli Oscar: "Auguri sinceri"

Per l'Italia è presente Vermiglio, candidato come miglior film non in lingua inglese; il film di Maura Delpero è stato selezionato dalla commissione anche come nostro candidato per i prossimi Premi Oscar, le cui candidature verranno annunciate il prossimo gennaio.

Vermiglio: una scena del film

La lista completa dei candidati ai Golden Globes 2025

Miglior colonna sonora

Conclave

The Brutalist

Il robot selvaggio

Emilia Perez

Challengers

Dune - Parte Due

Miglior miniserie, serie limitata

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective - Night Country

Miglior attore protagonista in una serie drammatica

Donald Glover - Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal - Presunto innocente

Gary Oldman - Slow Horse

Eddie Redmayne - Il giorno dello sciacallo

Hiroyuki Sanada - Shogun

Billy Bob Thornton - Landman

Miglior attore protagonista in un film comedy

Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain

Hugh Grant - Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle - Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons - Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell - Hit Man

Sebastian Stan - A Different Man

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie

Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Dakota Fanning - Ripley

Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer

Allison Janney - The Diplomat

Kali Reis - True Detective 4

Miglior film non in lingua inglese

All We Imagine As Light

Emilia Perez

I'm Still Here

The Girl With the Needle

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Vermiglio

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie

Tadanobu Asano - Shogun

Javier Bardem - Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez

Harrison Ford - Shrinking

Jack Lowden - Slow Horses

Diego Luna - La Machina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

Miglior canzone originale in un film

"The Last Showgirl" (Roadside Attractions), "Beautiful That Way" by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, and Andrew Wyatt

"Compress/Repress" from "Challengers"

"Emilia Pérez" (Netflix), "El Mal" by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

"Better Man" (Paramount Pictures) - "Forbidden Road" by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek

"Kiss the Sky" from "The Wild Robot"

"Emilia Pérez" (Netflix), "Mi Camino" by Clément Ducol and Camille

Miglior attrice in una serie comedy

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Kathryn Hahn - Agatha All Along

Jean Smart - Hacks

Miglior attrice protagonista in una miniserie o serie limitata

Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer

Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country

Cristin Milioti - The Penguin

Sofia Vergara - Griselda

Naomi Watts - Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Kate Winslet - The Regime

Miglior film d'animazione

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Oceania 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Il robot selvaggio

Miglior attrice comedy

Selena Gomez - Emilia Perez

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Felicity Jones - The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley - The Substance

Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez

Miglior sceneggiatura

Emilia Perez

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

The Substance

Conclave

Miglior attore in una serie comedy

Adrian Brody - Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Miglior attore protagonista in una miniserie o serie limitata

Colin Farrell - The Penguin

Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline - Disclaimer

Cooper Coch - Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez

Ewan McGregor - Un gentiluomo a Mosca

Andrew Scott - Ripley

Miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Emma D'Arcy - House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine - Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Keira Knightley - Black Doves

Anna Sawai - Shogun

Miglior regia

Jacque Audiard - Emilia Perez

Sean Baker - Anora

Andrew Berger - Conclave

Brady Corbet - The Brutalist

Coralie Sargeat - The Substance

Payal Kapadia - All We Imagine As Light

Miglior serie drammatica

Il giorno dello sciacallo

The Diplomat

Mr. & Mrs Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

Squid Game

Miglior attore non protagonista

Yura Borisov - Anora

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Denzel Washington - Il Gladiatore II

Miglior attrice protagonista in un film comedy

Amy Adams - Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Perez

Mikey Madison - Anora

Demi Moore - The Substance

Zendaya - Challengers

Miglior serie comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Il Gladiatore II

Inside Out 2

Twisters

Wicked

Il robot selvaggio

Miglior performance in uno Stand-Up Comedy

Jamie Foxx

Nikky Glaser

Seth Meyers

Adam Sandler

Ali Wong

Ramy Youssef

Miglior attore protagonista in un film drammatico

Adrien Brody - The Brutalit

Timothee Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig - Queer

Colman Domingo - Sin Sin

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Sebastian Stan - Yhe Apprentie

Miglior attrice protagonista in un film drammatico

Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie - Maria

Nicole Kidman - Babygirl

Tilda Swinton - La stanza accanto

Fernanda Torres - I'm Still Here

Kate Winslet - Lee

Miglior film comedy

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Perez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Miglior film drammatico