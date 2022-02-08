Oscar 2022: tutte le nomination

Le nomination degli Oscar 2022 sono state annunciate oggi 8 febbraio: ecco l'elenco completo delle candidature di questa edizione degli Academy Awards.

NOTIZIA di 08/02/2022

Le nomination degli Oscar 2021 - i più importanti premi al mondo per il cinema - sono state annunciate oggi 8 febbraio da Leslie Jordan e Tracee Ellis Ross. A molti farà piacere sapere che E' stata la mano di Dio di Paolo Sorrentino ha ricevuto una candidatura al miglior film straniero. Gli Oscar, che quest'anno approdano alla 94esima edizione, sono assegnati dalla Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, che riunisce migliaia di professionisti del settore tra cui registi, attori, direttori della fotografia e costumisti, e così via. La Notte degli Oscar, la cerimonia durante la quale saranno annunciati i vincitori, si terrà il 27 marzo 2022. (elenco in aggiornamento)

Miglior film

  • belfast
  • coda
  • don't look up
  • drive my car
  • dune
  • king richard
  • licorice pizza
  • nightmare alley
  • the power of the dog
  • west side story

Miglior regia

  • Kenneth branagh belfast
  • drive my car
  • paul thomas anderson
  • jane campion
  • steven spielberg

Miglior attore protagonista

  • Javier Bardem in being the ricardos
  • benedict cumberbatch in power of the Dog
  • andrew garfield
  • will smith
  • denzel washington

Miglior attrice protagonista

  • Jessica Chastain in Tammy Faye
  • Olivia Colman in Lost Daughter
  • Penelope Cruz parallel mothers
  • Nicole Kidman being the ricardos
  • Kristen stewart in spencer

Miglior attrice non protagonista

  • jessie buckley lost daughter
  • ariana debose west side
  • judi dench belfast
  • kristen dunst power of the dog
  • anjanue ellis king richard

Miglior attore non protagonista

  • Ciaran hinds belfast,
  • troy kotsur coda
  • jesse plemeons the power of the dog
  • j.k simonns being the ricardos
  • kodi smith mcphee the power of the dog

Miglior sceneggiatura originale

  • belfast
  • don't look up
  • king richard
  • licorice pizza
  • the worst person in the world

Miglior sceneggiatura non originale

  • Coda
  • Drive my car
  • dune
  • The lost daughter
  • the power of the dog

Miglior fotografia

  • dune
  • nightmare alley
  • the power of the dog
  • the tragedy of macbeth
  • west side story

Miglior montaggio

  • don't look up
  • dune
  • king richard
  • the power of the dog
  • tick tick boom

Miglior scenografia

  • dune
  • nightmare alley
  • the power of the dog
  • the tragedy of macbeth
  • west side story

Migliori costumi

  • Cruella
  • Cyrano
  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • West Side story

Miglior colonna sonora originale

  • don't look up
  • dune
  • encanto
  • parallel mothers
  • the powe of the dog

Miglior canzone originale

  • Be alive king richard
  • Dos oroguitas Encanto
  • Down to Joy belfast, no time to die da no time to die
  • Somehow you do da Four good days

Miglior sonoro

  • Belfast
  • Dune
  • No time to die
  • the power of the dog
  • west side story

Migliori effetti speciali

  • Dune
  • Free guy
  • no time to die
  • shang-chi
  • spiderman no way home

Miglior film d'animazione

  • Encanto
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • the mitchell vs machines
  • raya and the last dragon

Miglior film straniero

  • Drive my car
  • Flee
  • E' stata la mano di dio
  • Lunana
  • The worst person int he world

Miglior documentario

  • Ascension
  • Attica
  • Flee
  • Summer of soul
  • Writing with fire

Miglior trucco e acconciatura

  • Coming 2 america
  • cruella
  • dune
  • the eyes of tammy faye
  • house of gucci

Miglior corto d'animazione

  • Affairs of the art
  • Bestia
  • Boxballet
  • robin robin
  • the windshield wiper

Miglior cortometraggio

  • Ala Kachuu take and run
  • the dress
  • the long goodbye
  • on my mind
  • please hold

Miglior corto documentario

  • Audible
  • lead me home
  • the queen of basketball
  • three songs for benazir
  • when we were bullies