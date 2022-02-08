Oscar 2022: tutte le nomination

Le nomination degli Oscar 2021 - i più importanti premi al mondo per il cinema - sono state annunciate oggi 8 febbraio da Leslie Jordan e Tracee Ellis Ross. A molti farà piacere sapere che E' stata la mano di Dio di Paolo Sorrentino ha ricevuto una candidatura al miglior film straniero. Gli Oscar, che quest'anno approdano alla 94esima edizione, sono assegnati dalla Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, che riunisce migliaia di professionisti del settore tra cui registi, attori, direttori della fotografia e costumisti, e così via. La Notte degli Oscar, la cerimonia durante la quale saranno annunciati i vincitori, si terrà il 27 marzo 2022. (elenco in aggiornamento)

Miglior film

belfast

coda

don't look up

drive my car

dune

king richard

licorice pizza

nightmare alley

the power of the dog

west side story

Miglior regia

Kenneth branagh belfast

drive my car

paul thomas anderson

jane campion

steven spielberg

Miglior attore protagonista

Javier Bardem in being the ricardos

benedict cumberbatch in power of the Dog

andrew garfield

will smith

denzel washington

Miglior attrice protagonista

Jessica Chastain in Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman in Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz parallel mothers

Nicole Kidman being the ricardos

Kristen stewart in spencer

Miglior attrice non protagonista

jessie buckley lost daughter

ariana debose west side

judi dench belfast

kristen dunst power of the dog

anjanue ellis king richard

Miglior attore non protagonista

Ciaran hinds belfast,

troy kotsur coda

jesse plemeons the power of the dog

j.k simonns being the ricardos

kodi smith mcphee the power of the dog

Miglior sceneggiatura originale

belfast

don't look up

king richard

licorice pizza

the worst person in the world

Miglior sceneggiatura non originale

Coda

Drive my car

dune

The lost daughter

the power of the dog

Miglior fotografia

dune

nightmare alley

the power of the dog

the tragedy of macbeth

west side story

Miglior montaggio

don't look up

dune

king richard

the power of the dog

tick tick boom

Miglior scenografia

dune

nightmare alley

the power of the dog

the tragedy of macbeth

west side story

Migliori costumi

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side story

Miglior colonna sonora originale

don't look up

dune

encanto

parallel mothers

the powe of the dog

Miglior canzone originale

Be alive king richard

Dos oroguitas Encanto

Down to Joy belfast, no time to die da no time to die

Somehow you do da Four good days

Miglior sonoro

Belfast

Dune

No time to die

the power of the dog

west side story

Migliori effetti speciali

Dune

Free guy

no time to die

shang-chi

spiderman no way home

Miglior film d'animazione

Encanto

Flee

Luca

the mitchell vs machines

raya and the last dragon

Miglior film straniero

Drive my car

Flee

E' stata la mano di dio

Lunana

The worst person int he world

Miglior documentario

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of soul

Writing with fire

Miglior trucco e acconciatura

Coming 2 america

cruella

dune

the eyes of tammy faye

house of gucci

Miglior corto d'animazione

Affairs of the art

Bestia

Boxballet

robin robin

the windshield wiper

Miglior cortometraggio

Ala Kachuu take and run

the dress

the long goodbye

on my mind

please hold

Miglior corto documentario