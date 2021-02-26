Oscar 2021: l'Academy svela la lista di titoli eleggibili come Miglior Film

L'Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ha diffuso la lista delle 366 pellicole che sono eleggibili come Miglior Film agli Oscar 2021. La cerimonia di consegna degli Oscar quest'anno è fissata per il 25 aprile 2021 e sarà trasmessa live da ABC.

I film eleggibili di questa edizione superano i 344 del 2020. La lista di quest'anno è stata compilata sulla base delle nuove regole implementate a causa dell'emergenza sanitaria che ha causato lo slittamento della cerimonia di alcuni mesi.

Per quest'anno i film eleggibili dovranno debuttare entro il 28 febbraio in un cinema per almeno sette giorni in almeno una delle sei aree metropolitane: Los Angeles County, New York City, la Bay Area, Chicago, Miami e Atlanta. I Drive-in aperti la sera sono considerati alla stregua dei cinema, e tra i titoli elegggibili sono comprese le uscite cinematografiche slittate in streaming, VOD service o altri broadcast in seguito all'emergenza.

Le nomination agli Oscar 2021 verranno annunciate il 15 marzo. Ecco l'elenco completo dei film idonei per entrare nella cinquina a miglior film della 93a edizione degli Academy Awards, in ordine alfabetico: