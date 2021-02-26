Il cinema da leggere firmato dalla redazione di Movieplayer.it, il regalo last minute perfetto!

Oscar 2021: l'Academy svela la lista di titoli eleggibili come Miglior Film

Svelato l'elenco dei 366 titoli idonei all'ingresso nella cinquina a Miglior Film della 93° edizione degli Academy Awards.

NOTIZIA di 26/02/2021

L'Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ha diffuso la lista delle 366 pellicole che sono eleggibili come Miglior Film agli Oscar 2021. La cerimonia di consegna degli Oscar quest'anno è fissata per il 25 aprile 2021 e sarà trasmessa live da ABC.

I film eleggibili di questa edizione superano i 344 del 2020. La lista di quest'anno è stata compilata sulla base delle nuove regole implementate a causa dell'emergenza sanitaria che ha causato lo slittamento della cerimonia di alcuni mesi.

Per quest'anno i film eleggibili dovranno debuttare entro il 28 febbraio in un cinema per almeno sette giorni in almeno una delle sei aree metropolitane: Los Angeles County, New York City, la Bay Area, Chicago, Miami e Atlanta. I Drive-in aperti la sera sono considerati alla stregua dei cinema, e tra i titoli elegggibili sono comprese le uscite cinematografiche slittate in streaming, VOD service o altri broadcast in seguito all'emergenza.

Oscar 2021: le shortlist di nove categorie, Notturno presente solo come Miglior Documentario

Le nomination agli Oscar 2021 verranno annunciate il 15 marzo. Ecco l'elenco completo dei film idonei per entrare nella cinquina a miglior film della 93a edizione degli Academy Awards, in ordine alfabetico:

  • Absent Now the Dead
  • Accidental Luxuriance of the Translucent Watery Rebus
  • Alberto and the Concrete Jungle
  • All I Can Say
  • All In: The Fight for Democracy
  • All My Life
  • All Together Now
  • Alone
  • American Skin
  • Ammonite
  • And Then We Danced
  • Another Round
  • Antebellum
  • Anton
  • Apocalypse '45
  • Apples
  • The Artist's Wife
  • Assassins
  • The Assistant
  • Athlete A
  • Atlantis
  • Babyteeth
  • Bacurau
  • Bad Boys For Life
  • Bad Hair
  • The Banker
  • Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar
  • Be Water
  • Beastie Boys Story
  • Becoming
  • Belly Of The Beast
  • Belushi
  • Big Time Adolescence
  • The Big Ugly
  • Bill & Ted Face The Music
  • Billie
  • The Billionaire
  • Birds Of Prey
  • Black Bear
  • Blackbird
  • Blizzard Of Souls
  • Bloodshot
  • Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets
  • Blue Story
  • Blumhouse's Fantasy Island
  • Bombay Rose
  • The Booksellers
  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • The Boys In The Band
  • Boys State
  • Brahms: The Boy Ii
  • Broken Keys
  • Buddy Games
  • Burden
  • The Burnt Orange Heresy
  • Calamity Jane
  • The Call Of The Wild
  • Canaan Land
  • Capone
  • Charm City Kings
  • Cherry
  • The Christmas Chronicles 2
  • Circus Of Books
  • Clementine
  • The Climb
  • Collective
  • Color Out Of Space
  • Come Away
  • Come Play
  • Coming Clean
  • Coronation
  • Coup 53
  • Creem: America's Only Rock 'N' Roll Magazine Crip Camp
  • Crisis
  • The Croods: A New Age
  • The Cuban
  • Cut Throat City
  • Da 5 Bloods
  • Dads
  • Dara Of Jasenovac
  • The Dark And The Wicked
  • The Dark Divide
  • David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
  • Dear Comrades!
  • Death Protocol
  • Demon Slayer -Kimetsu No Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train
  • Desert One
  • The Devil All The Time
  • Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy
  • Dick Johnson Is Dead
  • The Dig
  • Disclosure
  • The Dissident
  • Dolittle
  • The Donut King
  • Downhill
  • Dreambuilders
  • Driveways
  • Earwig And The Witch
  • Echo Boomers
  • Effigy - Poison And The City
  • Emma
  • Emperor
  • The Empty Man
  • Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga
  • Extraction
  • Faith Based
  • Falling
  • The Family Tree
  • Fandango At The Wall
  • Farewell Amor
  • Fatale
  • The Father
  • Father Soldier Son
  • Fatima
  • Feels Good Man
  • The Fight
  • Finding Hannah
  • Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds
  • First Cow
  • First Vote
  • Flannery
  • The Forty-Year-Old Version
  • Foster Boy
  • Freak Power: The Ballot Or The Bomb
  • Freaky
  • French Exit
  • Funny Boy
  • The Gentlemen
  • The Ghost Of Peter Sellers
  • Giving Voice
  • The Glorias
  • Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind
  • Greed
  • Greyhound
  • The Grizzlies
  • Gunda
  • Guns Akimbo
  • Half Brothers
  • The Half Of It
  • Happiest Season
  • Harry Chapin: When In Doubt, Do Something
  • Herself
  • The High Note
  • Hillbilly Elegy
  • His House
  • Hope Gap
  • Horse Girl
  • How To Build A Girl
  • The Human Factor
  • The Hunt
  • I Am Greta
  • I Care A Lot
  • I Carry You With Me (Te Llevo Conmigo)
  • I Hate New Year's
  • I Still Believe
  • I Will Make You Mine
  • The Illegal
  • I'm No Longer Here (Ya No Estoy Aquí)
  • I'm Thinking Of Ending Things
  • I'm Your Woman
  • The Infiltrators
  • The Invisible Man
  • Irresistible
  • Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President
  • Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
  • John Lewis: Good Trouble
  • Journey To Royal: A Wwii Rescue Mission
  • Judas And The Black Messiah
  • Jungle Beat: The Movie
  • Juvenile Delinquents
  • Kajillionaire
  • Kalira Atita
  • A Kid From Coney Island
  • Kill It And Leave This Town
  • Killer Raccoons! 2! Dark Christmas In The Dark
  • Killian & The Comeback Kids
  • The King Of Staten Island
  • Kingdom Of Silence
  • Kiss The Ground
  • La Llorona
  • Lance
  • Land
  • The Last Blockbuster
  • Last Call
  • The Last Full Measure
  • The Last Shift
  • The Last Thing He Wanted
  • The Last Vermeer
  • Let Him Go
  • Let Them All Talk
  • The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti A Se)
  • Like A Boss
  • Lingua Franca
  • The Little Things
  • Locked Down
  • The Lodge
  • Lost Girls
  • Love And Monsters
  • Lupin Iii: The First
  • Luxor
  • Mlk/Fbi
  • Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Malcolm & Marie
  • Mank
  • Marjoun And The Flying
  • Headscarf
  • The Marksman
  • Martin Eden
  • Martin Margiela: In His Own Words
  • The Mauritanian
  • Max Winslow And The House Of Secrets
  • The Midnight Sky
  • Mighty Oak
  • Military Wives
  • Minari
  • Miss Americana
  • Miss Juneteenth
  • Mr. Jones
  • Mr. Soul!
  • Mmmmm (Sound Of Pain)
  • The Mole Agent
  • Monster Hunter
  • Mosley
  • Mosul
  • Mucho Mucho Amor: The
  • Legend Of Walter Mercado
  • Mulan
  • Music
  • My Favorite War
  • My Octopus Teacher
  • My Psychedelic Love Story
  • Nasrin
  • The Nest
  • Never Rarely Sometimes Always
  • News Of The World
  • Night Of The Kings
  • Nomadland
  • The Nose Or The Conspiracy Of Mavericks Notturno
  • No. 7 Cherry Lane
  • The Old Guard
  • Oliver Sacks: His Own Life
  • Olympia
  • On-Gaku: Our Sound
  • On The Record
  • On The Rocks
  • The One And Only Ivan
  • One Night In Miami...
  • Onward
  • Ordinary Love
  • The Other Lamb
  • Our Friend
  • Our Time Machine
  • The Outpost
  • Over The Moon
  • The Painter And The Thief
  • Palm Springs
  • Palmer
  • Pearl
  • Penguin Bloom
  • The Personal History Of David Copperfield
  • The Phenomenon
  • The Photograph
  • Pieces Of A Woman
  • Pinocchio
  • Possessor
  • Pray: The Story Of Patrick Peyton
  • Premature
  • Princess Of The Row
  • Project Power
  • The Prom
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Radioactive
  • The Real Exorcist
  • Rebecca
  • Rebuilding Paradise
  • Red Shoes And The Seven Dwarfs
  • Relic
  • The Rental
  • Resistance
  • The Rhythm Section
  • The Ride
  • Ride Your Wave
  • Rising Phoenix
  • River Tales
  • The Roads Not Taken
  • Roald Dahl's The Witches Run
  • Saint Frances
  • Saint Maud
  • Save Yourselves!
  • Scoob!
  • Searching For Mr. Rugoff
  • The Secret Garden
  • The Secrets We Keep
  • 76 Days
  • A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
  • She Dies Tomorrow
  • Shirley
  • Show Me What You Got
  • Sky Blossom
  • Snake White: Love Endures
  • The Social Dilemma
  • Son Of The South
  • Songs Of Solomon
  • Sonic The Hedgehog
  • Soorarai Pottru
  • Soul
  • Sound Of Metal
  • Spaceship Earth
  • Spell
  • Stand!
  • Standing Up, Falling Down
  • Stars And Strife
  • Supernova
  • Swallow
  • System K
  • Tenet
  • Terra Willy
  • This Is Not A Movie
  • A Thousand Cuts
  • Tiger Within
  • Tigertail
  • Time
  • Tom And Jerry
  • Tommaso
  • Totally Under Control
  • The Traitor
  • The Trial Of The Chicago 7
  • The Trip To Greece
  • Trolls World Tour
  • True History Of The Kelly Gang
  • The Truffle Hunters
  • The Truth
  • Tulsa
  • The Turning
  • Tuscaloosa
  • The Twentieth Century
  • Twiceborn
  • 2 Hearts
  • Underneath The Same Moon
  • Underwater
  • The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
  • Used And Borrowed Time
  • Valley Girl
  • Wonder Woman 1984
  • Waiting For The Barbarians
  • Wander Darkly
  • The Way Back
  • The Way I See It
  • We Are Little Zombies
  • Welcome To Chechnya
  • Wendy
  • A Whisker Away
  • The White Tiger
  • Who Is Gatsby Randolph
  • Wild Daze
  • Wild Mountain Thyme
  • The Willoughbys
  • Wolfwalkers
  • Words On Bathroom Walls
  • Working Man
  • The World To Come
  • The Wretched
  • Yellow Rose
  • You Cannot Kill David Arquette
