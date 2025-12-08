Golden Globes 2026, tutte le nomination: Netflix guida la classifica, niente da fare per l'italiano Familia

Sono state annunciate oggi le nomination per i Golden Globes 2026: 28 categorie, presentate da Marlon Wayans e Skye P. Marshall, di cui si scopriranno vincitori e vincitrici il prossimo 11 gennaio 2026, con cerimonia trasmessa alle 2:00 di notte, ora italiana.
Chi sono tutti i candidati ai Golden Globes 2026
In testa per numero di candidature, lato cinema, c'è l'ultimo film di Paul Thomas Anderson, Una battaglia dopo l'altra, con 9 nomination. Per le serie tv invece è la terza stagione di The White Lotus a dominare la classifica, con 6 nomination.
Netflix è il distributore con il numero maggiore di candidature: 35 tra cinema e TV. Per ironia della sorte, è seguita a ruota dalla società che vorrebbe acquistare: Warner Bros. e HBO hanno ricevuto complessivamente 31 nomination.
Miglior film drammatico
-
Frankenstein (Netflix)
-
Hamnet (Focus Features)
-
Solo un semplice incidente (Neon)
-
The Secret Agent (Neon)
-
Sentimental Values (Neon)
-
I peccatori (Sinners) - Warner Bros.
Miglior film - musical o commedia
-
Blue Moon
-
Bugonia
-
Marty Supreme
-
No Other Choice
-
Nouvelle Vague
-
Una battaglia dopo l'altra
Miglior serie TV
-
Adolescence - Netflix
-
All Her Fault - Peacock
-
The Beast in Me - Netflix
-
Black Mirror - Netflix
-
Dying for Sex - FX on Hulu
-
The Girlfriend - Prime Video
Miglior serie drammatica
-
The Diplomat - Netflix
-
The Pitt - HBO Max
-
Pluribus - Apple TV
-
Scissione - Apple TV
-
Slow Horses Apple TV
-
The White Lotus - HBO Max
Miglior serie comedy
-
Abbott Elementary - ABC
-
The Bear - FX on Hulu
-
Hacks - HBO Max
-
Nobody Wants This - Netflix
-
Only Murders in the Building - Hulu
-
The Studio - Apple TV
Miglior attrice protagonista in un film drammatico
-
Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
-
Jennifer Lawrence - Die My Love
-
Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
-
Julia Roberts - After The Hunt
-
Tessa Thompson - Hedda
-
Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby
Miglior attore in un film drammatico
-
Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams
-
Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein
-
Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine
-
Michael B. Jordan - I peccatori (Sinners)
-
Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
-
Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Liberami dal nulla
Miglior risultato cinematografico e al botteghino
-
Avatar: Fuoco e cenere
-
F1
-
KPop Demon Hunters
-
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
-
I peccatori (Sinners)
-
Weapons
-
Wicked: Parte 2
-
Zootropolis 2
Miglior attrice protagonista - film (musical/commedia)
-
Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
-
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: Parte 2
-
Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
-
Chase Infiniti - Una battaglia dopo l'altra
-
Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee
-
Emma Stone - Bugonia
Miglior attore - film - musical/commedia
-
Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
-
George Clooney - Jay Kelly
-
Leonardo DiCaprio - Una battaglia dopo l'altra
-
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
-
Lee Byung-Hun - No Other Choice
-
Jesse Plemons - Bugonia
Miglior regista - film
-
Paul Thomas Anderson - Una battaglia dopo l'altra
-
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
-
Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein
-
Jafar Panahi - Un semplice incidente
-
Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
-
Chloe Zhao - Hamnet
Miglior attrice non protagonista - film
-
Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine
-
Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
-
Ariana Grande - Wicked - Parte 2
-
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
-
Amy Madigan - Weapons
-
Teyana Taylor - Una battaglia dopo l'altra
Miglior film d'animazione
-
Arco
-
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
-
Elio
-
KPop Demon Hunters
-
La piccola Amelie
-
Zootropolis 2
Miglior attrice protagonista - TV
-
Claire Danes - The Beast in Me
-
Rashida Jones - Black Mirror
-
Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River: I cieli di Philadelphia
-
Sarah Snook - All Her Fault
-
Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex
-
Robin Wright - The Girlfriend
Miglior attrice - serie tv comedy
-
Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
-
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
-
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
-
Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
-
Jenna Ortega - Mercoledì
-
Jean Smart - Hacks
Miglior attrice protagonista - Serie tv drama
-
Kathy Bates - Matlock
-
Britt Lower - Scissione
-
Helen Mirren - Mobland
-
Bella Ramsey - The Last Of Us
-
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
-
Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus
Miglior attore - miniserie o film per la TV
-
Jacob Elordi - La strada stretta verso il profondo Nord
-
Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror
-
Stephen Graham - Adolescence
-
Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The ED Gein Story
-
Jude Law - Black Rabbit
-
Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me
Miglior attore - serie tv comedy
-
Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
-
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
-
Glen Powell - Chad Powers
-
Seth Rogen - The Studio
-
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
-
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Miglior attore - serie tv drama
-
Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)
-
Diego Luna (Andor)
-
Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
-
Mark Ruffalo (Task)
-
Adam Scott (Scissione)
-
Noah Wyle (The Pitt)
Miglior sceneggiatura - film
-
Paul Thomas Anderson - Una battaglia dopo l'altra
-
Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
-
Ryan Coogler - I peccatori (Sinners)
-
Jafar Panahi - Un semplice incidente
-
Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
-
Chloé Zhao & Maggie O'Farrel - Hamnet
Miglior attrice non protagonista - TV
-
Carrie Coon - The White Lotus
-
Erin Doherty - Adolescence
-
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
-
Catherine O'Hara - The Studio
-
Parker Posey - The White Lotus
-
Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus
Miglior film internazionale
-
Un semplice incidente - Francia
-
No Other Choice - Corea del Sud
-
The Secret Agent - Brasile
-
Sentimental Value - Norvegia
-
Sirāt - Spagna
-
La voce di Hind Rajab - Tunisia
Miglior attore non protagonista - TV
-
Owen Cooper - Adolescence
-
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
-
Walton Goggins - The White Lotus
-
Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus
-
Tramell Tillman - Scissione
-
Ashley Walters - Adolescence
Miglior canzone - film
-
Dream As One - Avatar: Fuoco e Cenere
-
Golden - KPop Demon Hunters
-
I Lied To You - Sinners
-
No Place Like Home - Wicked: Parte 2
-
The Girl In The Bubble - Wicked: Parte 2
-
Train Dreams - Train Dreams
Miglior attore non protagonista - film
-
Benicio del Toro - Una battaglia dopo l'altra
-
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
-
Paul Mescal - Hamnet
-
Sean Penn - Una battaglia dopo l'altra
-
Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly
-
Stellan Skarsgard - Sentimental Value
Miglior colonna sonora originale - film
-
Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein
-
Ludwig Göransson - I peccatori (Sinners)
-
Jonny Greenwood - Una battaglia dopo l'altra
-
Kangding Ray - Sirāt
-
Max Richter - Hamnet
-
Hans Zimmer - F1
Miglior interpretazione in uno stand-up comedy in televisione
-
Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
-
Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
-
Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
-
Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
-
Ricky Gervais: Mortality
-
Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
Miglior podcast
-
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
-
Call Her Daddy
-
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
-
The Mel Robbins Podcast
-
Smartless
-
Up First