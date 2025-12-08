Golden Globes 2026, tutte le nomination: Netflix guida la classifica, niente da fare per l'italiano Familia

Una battaglia dopo l'altra è il film con più candidature, The White Lotus guida la classifica per le serie tv: ecco tutte le nomination dei Golden Globes 2026

Leonardo DiCaprio è candidato per Una battaglia dopo l'altra
Sono state annunciate oggi le nomination per i Golden Globes 2026: 28 categorie, presentate da Marlon Wayans e Skye P. Marshall, di cui si scopriranno vincitori e vincitrici il prossimo 11 gennaio 2026, con cerimonia trasmessa alle 2:00 di notte, ora italiana.

Chi sono tutti i candidati ai Golden Globes 2026

In testa per numero di candidature, lato cinema, c'è l'ultimo film di Paul Thomas Anderson, Una battaglia dopo l'altra, con 9 nomination. Per le serie tv invece è la terza stagione di The White Lotus a dominare la classifica, con 6 nomination.
Netflix è il distributore con il numero maggiore di candidature: 35 tra cinema e TV. Per ironia della sorte, è seguita a ruota dalla società che vorrebbe acquistare: Warner Bros. e HBO hanno ricevuto complessivamente 31 nomination.

Miglior film drammatico

  • Frankenstein (Netflix)

  • Hamnet (Focus Features)

  • Solo un semplice incidente (Neon)

  • The Secret Agent (Neon)

  • Sentimental Values (Neon)

  • I peccatori (Sinners) - Warner Bros.

Miglior film - musical o commedia

  • Blue Moon

  • Bugonia

  • Marty Supreme

  • No Other Choice

  • Nouvelle Vague

  • Una battaglia dopo l'altra

Miglior serie TV

  • Adolescence - Netflix

  • All Her Fault - Peacock

  • The Beast in Me - Netflix

  • Black Mirror - Netflix

  • Dying for Sex - FX on Hulu

  • The Girlfriend - Prime Video

Miglior serie drammatica

  • The Diplomat - Netflix

  • The Pitt - HBO Max

  • Pluribus - Apple TV

  • Scissione - Apple TV

  • Slow Horses Apple TV

  • The White Lotus - HBO Max

Miglior serie comedy

  • Abbott Elementary - ABC

  • The Bear - FX on Hulu

  • Hacks - HBO Max

  • Nobody Wants This - Netflix

  • Only Murders in the Building - Hulu

  • The Studio - Apple TV

Miglior attrice protagonista in un film drammatico

  • Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

  • Jennifer Lawrence - Die My Love

  • Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

  • Julia Roberts - After The Hunt

  • Tessa Thompson - Hedda

  • Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby

Miglior attore in un film drammatico

  • Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams

  • Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein

  • Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine

  • Michael B. Jordan - I peccatori (Sinners)

  • Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

  • Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Liberami dal nulla

Miglior risultato cinematografico e al botteghino

  • Avatar: Fuoco e cenere

  • F1

  • KPop Demon Hunters

  • Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

  • I peccatori (Sinners)

  • Weapons

  • Wicked: Parte 2

  • Zootropolis 2

Miglior attrice protagonista - film (musical/commedia)

  • Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

  • Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: Parte 2

  • Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

  • Chase Infiniti - Una battaglia dopo l'altra

  • Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee

  • Emma Stone - Bugonia

Miglior attore - film - musical/commedia

  • Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

  • George Clooney - Jay Kelly

  • Leonardo DiCaprio - Una battaglia dopo l'altra

  • Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

  • Lee Byung-Hun - No Other Choice

  • Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

Miglior regista - film

  • Paul Thomas Anderson - Una battaglia dopo l'altra

  • Ryan Coogler - Sinners

  • Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein

  • Jafar Panahi - Un semplice incidente

  • Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

  • Chloe Zhao - Hamnet

Miglior attrice non protagonista - film

  • Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine

  • Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

  • Ariana Grande - Wicked - Parte 2

  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

  • Amy Madigan - Weapons

  • Teyana Taylor - Una battaglia dopo l'altra

Miglior film d'animazione

  • Arco

  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle

  • Elio

  • KPop Demon Hunters

  • La piccola Amelie

  • Zootropolis 2

Miglior attrice protagonista - TV

  • Claire Danes - The Beast in Me

  • Rashida Jones - Black Mirror

  • Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River: I cieli di Philadelphia

  • Sarah Snook - All Her Fault

  • Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex

  • Robin Wright - The Girlfriend

Miglior attrice - serie tv comedy

  • Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

  • Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

  • Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

  • Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

  • Jenna Ortega - Mercoledì

  • Jean Smart - Hacks

Miglior attrice protagonista - Serie tv drama

  • Kathy Bates - Matlock

  • Britt Lower - Scissione

  • Helen Mirren - Mobland

  • Bella Ramsey - The Last Of Us

  • Keri Russell - The Diplomat

  • Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus

Miglior attore - miniserie o film per la TV

  • Jacob Elordi - La strada stretta verso il profondo Nord

  • Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror

  • Stephen Graham - Adolescence

  • Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The ED Gein Story

  • Jude Law - Black Rabbit

  • Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me

Miglior attore - serie tv comedy

  • Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

  • Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

  • Glen Powell - Chad Powers

  • Seth Rogen - The Studio

  • Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

  • Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Miglior attore - serie tv drama

  • Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)

  • Diego Luna (Andor)

  • Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

  • Mark Ruffalo (Task)

  • Adam Scott (Scissione)

  • Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Miglior sceneggiatura - film

  • Paul Thomas Anderson - Una battaglia dopo l'altra

  • Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

  • Ryan Coogler - I peccatori (Sinners)

  • Jafar Panahi - Un semplice incidente

  • Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

  • Chloé Zhao & Maggie O'Farrel - Hamnet

Miglior attrice non protagonista - TV

  • Carrie Coon - The White Lotus

  • Erin Doherty - Adolescence

  • Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

  • Catherine O'Hara - The Studio

  • Parker Posey - The White Lotus

  • Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus

Miglior film internazionale

  • Un semplice incidente - Francia

  • No Other Choice - Corea del Sud

  • The Secret Agent - Brasile

  • Sentimental Value - Norvegia

  • Sirāt - Spagna

  • La voce di Hind Rajab - Tunisia

Miglior attore non protagonista - TV

  • Owen Cooper - Adolescence

  • Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

  • Walton Goggins - The White Lotus

  • Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus

  • Tramell Tillman - Scissione

  • Ashley Walters - Adolescence

Miglior canzone - film

  • Dream As One - Avatar: Fuoco e Cenere

  • Golden - KPop Demon Hunters

  • I Lied To You - Sinners

  • No Place Like Home - Wicked: Parte 2

  • The Girl In The Bubble - Wicked: Parte 2

  • Train Dreams - Train Dreams

Miglior attore non protagonista - film

  • Benicio del Toro - Una battaglia dopo l'altra

  • Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

  • Paul Mescal - Hamnet

  • Sean Penn - Una battaglia dopo l'altra

  • Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly

  • Stellan Skarsgard - Sentimental Value

Miglior colonna sonora originale - film

  • Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein

  • Ludwig Göransson - I peccatori (Sinners)

  • Jonny Greenwood - Una battaglia dopo l'altra

  • Kangding Ray - Sirāt

  • Max Richter - Hamnet

  • Hans Zimmer - F1

Miglior interpretazione in uno stand-up comedy in televisione

  • Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

  • Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

  • Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

  • Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

  • Ricky Gervais: Mortality

  • Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Miglior podcast

  • Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

  • Call Her Daddy

  • Good Hang with Amy Poehler

  • The Mel Robbins Podcast

  • Smartless

  • Up First