Golden Globes 2026, tutte le nomination: Netflix guida la classifica, niente da fare per l'italiano Familia

Una battaglia dopo l'altra è il film con più candidature, The White Lotus guida la classifica per le serie tv: ecco tutte le nomination dei Golden Globes 2026

Sono state annunciate oggi le nomination per i Golden Globes 2026: 28 categorie, presentate da Marlon Wayans e Skye P. Marshall, di cui si scopriranno vincitori e vincitrici il prossimo 11 gennaio 2026, con cerimonia trasmessa alle 2:00 di notte, ora italiana.

Chi sono tutti i candidati ai Golden Globes 2026

The White Lotus. Walton Goggins e Aimee Lou Wood in una scena della terza stagione.

In testa per numero di candidature, lato cinema, c'è l'ultimo film di Paul Thomas Anderson, Una battaglia dopo l'altra, con 9 nomination. Per le serie tv invece è la terza stagione di The White Lotus a dominare la classifica, con 6 nomination.

Netflix è il distributore con il numero maggiore di candidature: 35 tra cinema e TV. Per ironia della sorte, è seguita a ruota dalla società che vorrebbe acquistare: Warner Bros. e HBO hanno ricevuto complessivamente 31 nomination.

Miglior film drammatico

Frankenstein (Netflix)

Hamnet (Focus Features)

Solo un semplice incidente (Neon)

The Secret Agent (Neon)

Sentimental Values (Neon)

I peccatori (Sinners) - Warner Bros.

Miglior film - musical o commedia

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

Una battaglia dopo l'altra

Miglior serie TV

Adolescence - Netflix

All Her Fault - Peacock

The Beast in Me - Netflix

Black Mirror - Netflix

Dying for Sex - FX on Hulu

The Girlfriend - Prime Video

Miglior serie drammatica

The Diplomat - Netflix

The Pitt - HBO Max

Pluribus - Apple TV

Scissione - Apple TV

Slow Horses Apple TV

The White Lotus - HBO Max

Miglior serie comedy

Abbott Elementary - ABC

The Bear - FX on Hulu

Hacks - HBO Max

Nobody Wants This - Netflix

Only Murders in the Building - Hulu

The Studio - Apple TV

Miglior attrice protagonista in un film drammatico

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence - Die My Love

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts - After The Hunt

Tessa Thompson - Hedda

Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby

Miglior attore in un film drammatico

Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan - I peccatori (Sinners)

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Liberami dal nulla

Miglior risultato cinematografico e al botteghino

Avatar: Fuoco e cenere

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

I peccatori (Sinners)

Weapons

Wicked: Parte 2

Zootropolis 2

Miglior attrice protagonista - film (musical/commedia)

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: Parte 2

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti - Una battaglia dopo l'altra

Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Miglior attore - film - musical/commedia

Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

George Clooney - Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio - Una battaglia dopo l'altra

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Lee Byung-Hun - No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

Miglior regista - film

Paul Thomas Anderson - Una battaglia dopo l'altra

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi - Un semplice incidente

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao - Hamnet

Miglior attrice non protagonista - film

Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande - Wicked - Parte 2

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan - Weapons

Teyana Taylor - Una battaglia dopo l'altra

Miglior film d'animazione

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

La piccola Amelie

Zootropolis 2

Miglior attrice protagonista - TV

Claire Danes - The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones - Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River: I cieli di Philadelphia

Sarah Snook - All Her Fault

Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex

Robin Wright - The Girlfriend

Miglior attrice - serie tv comedy

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Jenna Ortega - Mercoledì

Jean Smart - Hacks

Miglior attrice protagonista - Serie tv drama

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Britt Lower - Scissione

Helen Mirren - Mobland

Bella Ramsey - The Last Of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus

Miglior attore - miniserie o film per la TV

Jacob Elordi - La strada stretta verso il profondo Nord

Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror

Stephen Graham - Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The ED Gein Story

Jude Law - Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me

Miglior attore - serie tv comedy

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell - Chad Powers

Seth Rogen - The Studio

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Miglior attore - serie tv drama

Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)

Diego Luna (Andor)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Mark Ruffalo (Task)

Adam Scott (Scissione)

Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Miglior sceneggiatura - film

Paul Thomas Anderson - Una battaglia dopo l'altra

Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler - I peccatori (Sinners)

Jafar Panahi - Un semplice incidente

Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao & Maggie O'Farrel - Hamnet

Miglior attrice non protagonista - TV

Carrie Coon - The White Lotus

Erin Doherty - Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Catherine O'Hara - The Studio

Parker Posey - The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus

Miglior film internazionale

Un semplice incidente - Francia

No Other Choice - Corea del Sud

The Secret Agent - Brasile

Sentimental Value - Norvegia

Sirāt - Spagna

La voce di Hind Rajab - Tunisia

Miglior attore non protagonista - TV

Owen Cooper - Adolescence

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Walton Goggins - The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman - Scissione

Ashley Walters - Adolescence

Miglior canzone - film

Dream As One - Avatar: Fuoco e Cenere

Golden - KPop Demon Hunters

I Lied To You - Sinners

No Place Like Home - Wicked: Parte 2

The Girl In The Bubble - Wicked: Parte 2

Train Dreams - Train Dreams

Miglior attore non protagonista - film

Benicio del Toro - Una battaglia dopo l'altra

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Paul Mescal - Hamnet

Sean Penn - Una battaglia dopo l'altra

Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgard - Sentimental Value

Miglior colonna sonora originale - film

Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein

Ludwig Göransson - I peccatori (Sinners)

Jonny Greenwood - Una battaglia dopo l'altra

Kangding Ray - Sirāt

Max Richter - Hamnet

Hans Zimmer - F1

Miglior interpretazione in uno stand-up comedy in televisione

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Miglior podcast