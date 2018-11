Godzilla accusato di aver fatto sparire un isolotto giapponese!

Yeah and these two fell off that Island as it was sinking during their game of badminton. It was such a nice day & a really good game very close. #GODZILLA #Anguirus #IslandLife #MYSTERY @GodzillaMovies @Mike_Dougherty @TohoKingdom @Danzilla93_GNP @GodzillaSays @Godzilla pic.twitter.com/KKuHwMAqYe