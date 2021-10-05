DC Fandome: The Rock, Robert Pattinson e Jason Momoa confermati tra gli ospiti

The Rock, Robert Pattinson, Jason Momoa e Zachary Levi tra le star confermate al DC FanDome 2021, evento virtuale che riunirà i talent del DC Extended Universe, dell'Arrowverse The CW, dei DC Comics e molti altri.
Cbr.com ha pubblicato la lista completa dei talent che parteciperanno all'evento virtuale per promuovere e nuove produzioni DC in arrivo su piccolo e grande schermo:
-
Adil El Arbi
-
AJ Hudson
-
Aldis Hodge
-
Alex Garfin
-
Aline Diniz
-
Angel Manuel Soto
-
Ann Lemay
-
Anson Mount
-
Ava DuVernay
-
Azie Tesfai
-
Bilall Fallah
-
Bruce Timm
-
Cam Newton
-
Camrus Johnson
-
Candice Patton
-
Chris Wood
-
Christian Convery
-
Christina Hodson
-
Chukwudi Iwuji
-
Chyler Leigh
-
Danielle Brooks
-
David Harewood
-
Denys Cowan
-
Donald Mustard
-
Dwayne Johnson
-
Echo Kellum
-
Ed Boon
-
Elizabeth Gillies
-
Elizabeth Tulloch
-
Erico Borgo
-
Ezra Miller
-
Flula Borg
-
Freddie Stroma
-
Gaby Cam
-
Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer
-
Gino Quillamor
-
Grant Gustin
-
Hynden Walch
-
Jacob Bertrand
-
James Gunn
-
James Tucker
-
Jason Momoa
-
Jayden Rodrigues
-
Javicia Leslie
-
Jeffrey Brown
-
Jennifer Holland
-
Jeremy Jordan
-
Jesse Rath
-
Jim Lee
-
J.J. Abrams
-
John Cena
-
John Ridley
-
Jordan Elsass
-
Julie Gonzalo
-
Justin Hartley
-
Kaci Walfall
-
Kaley Cuoco
-
Katie McGrath
-
Leslie Grace
-
Lynda Carter
-
Matt Bomer
-
Matt Reeves
-
Mehcad Brooks
-
Melissa Benoist
-
Nicole Maines
-
Nandi Bushell
-
Noah Centineo
-
Patrick Redding
-
Patty Jenkins
-
Peta Sergeant
-
Pierce Brosnan
-
Quintessa Swindell
-
Rachel Skarsten
-
Reggie Hudlin
-
Roberto Patino
-
Robert Pattinson
-
Ron Funches
-
Scott Menville
-
Scott Snyder
-
Sefton Hill
-
Staz Nair
-
Steve Agee
-
Tara Strong
-
Terry LTAM
-
Tiffany Smith
-
Todd McFarlane
-
Tyler Hoechlin
-
Xolo Mariduena
-
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
-
Zachary Levi
-
Zoe Kravitz
Quest'anno il DC FanDome si svolgerà a ottobre anziché ad agosto e sarà limitato a un solo giorno. Tuttavia, i fan dovrebbero comunque aspettarsi una lista piena di sorprese che includerà anticipazioni dai titoli più attesi DC. Tra questi: Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Batman, Batman: Caped Crusader, Batman: Fear State, the Batman/Fortnite comic crossover, Batwheels, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Manta, Catwoman: Hunted, DC League of Super-Pets, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, DC's Stargirl, DC Super Hero Girls, DMZ, Doom Patrol, The Flash (film e TV), Gotham Knights, Harley Quinn, Injustice, an update on the Milestone Universe, Naomi, Nubia and the Amazons, Peacemaker, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Sweet Tooth, Teen Titans Go!, Titans, Young Justice: Phantoms, Wonder Woman Historia, Wonderful Women of the World e molti altri.
L'appuntamento col DC FanDome 2021 è fissato per sabato 16 ottobre.