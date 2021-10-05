DC Fandome: The Rock, Robert Pattinson e Jason Momoa confermati tra gli ospiti

La lineup all-star del programma del DC FanDome include The Rock, Jason Momoa, Robert Pattinson, Zachary Levi, Scott Snyder, Ed Boon e molti altri.

NOTIZIA di 05/10/2021

The Rock, Robert Pattinson, Jason Momoa e Zachary Levi tra le star confermate al DC FanDome 2021, evento virtuale che riunirà i talent del DC Extended Universe, dell'Arrowverse The CW, dei DC Comics e molti altri.

Aquaman: il protagonista Jason Momoa in una nuova foto
Aquaman: il protagonista Jason Momoa in una nuova foto

Cbr.com ha pubblicato la lista completa dei talent che parteciperanno all'evento virtuale per promuovere e nuove produzioni DC in arrivo su piccolo e grande schermo:

  • Adil El Arbi

  • AJ Hudson

  • Aldis Hodge

  • Alex Garfin

  • Aline Diniz

  • Angel Manuel Soto

  • Ann Lemay

  • Anson Mount

  • Ava DuVernay

  • Azie Tesfai

  • Bilall Fallah

  • Bruce Timm

  • Cam Newton

  • Camrus Johnson

  • Candice Patton

  • Chris Wood

  • Christian Convery

  • Christina Hodson

  • Chukwudi Iwuji

  • Chyler Leigh

  • Danielle Brooks

  • David Harewood

  • Denys Cowan

  • Donald Mustard

  • Dwayne Johnson

  • Echo Kellum

  • Ed Boon

  • Elizabeth Gillies

  • Elizabeth Tulloch

  • Erico Borgo

  • Ezra Miller

  • Flula Borg

  • Freddie Stroma

  • Gaby Cam

  • Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer

  • Gino Quillamor

  • Grant Gustin

  • Hynden Walch

  • Jacob Bertrand

  • James Gunn

  • James Tucker

  • Jason Momoa

  • Jayden Rodrigues

  • Javicia Leslie

  • Jeffrey Brown

  • Jennifer Holland

  • Jeremy Jordan

  • Jesse Rath

  • Jim Lee

  • J.J. Abrams

  • John Cena

  • John Ridley

  • Jordan Elsass

  • Julie Gonzalo

  • Justin Hartley

  • Kaci Walfall

  • Kaley Cuoco

  • Katie McGrath

  • Leslie Grace

  • Lynda Carter

  • Matt Bomer

  • Matt Reeves

  • Mehcad Brooks

  • Melissa Benoist

  • Nicole Maines

  • Nandi Bushell

  • Noah Centineo

  • Patrick Redding

  • Patty Jenkins

  • Peta Sergeant

  • Pierce Brosnan

  • Quintessa Swindell

  • Rachel Skarsten

  • Reggie Hudlin

  • Roberto Patino

  • Robert Pattinson

  • Ron Funches

  • Scott Menville

  • Scott Snyder

  • Sefton Hill

  • Staz Nair

  • Steve Agee

  • Tara Strong

  • Terry LTAM

  • Tiffany Smith

  • Todd McFarlane

  • Tyler Hoechlin

  • Xolo Mariduena

  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

  • Zachary Levi

  • Zoe Kravitz

The Batman, Robert Pattinson: "Al DC Fandome vedrete Bruce Wayne e Catwoman in una luce diversa"

Quest'anno il DC FanDome si svolgerà a ottobre anziché ad agosto e sarà limitato a un solo giorno. Tuttavia, i fan dovrebbero comunque aspettarsi una lista piena di sorprese che includerà anticipazioni dai titoli più attesi DC. Tra questi: Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Batman, Batman: Caped Crusader, Batman: Fear State, the Batman/Fortnite comic crossover, Batwheels, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Manta, Catwoman: Hunted, DC League of Super-Pets, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, DC's Stargirl, DC Super Hero Girls, DMZ, Doom Patrol, The Flash (film e TV), Gotham Knights, Harley Quinn, Injustice, an update on the Milestone Universe, Naomi, Nubia and the Amazons, Peacemaker, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Sweet Tooth, Teen Titans Go!, Titans, Young Justice: Phantoms, Wonder Woman Historia, Wonderful Women of the World e molti altri.

L'appuntamento col DC FanDome 2021 è fissato per sabato 16 ottobre.