DC Fandome: The Rock, Robert Pattinson e Jason Momoa confermati tra gli ospiti

The Rock, Robert Pattinson, Jason Momoa e Zachary Levi tra le star confermate al DC FanDome 2021, evento virtuale che riunirà i talent del DC Extended Universe, dell'Arrowverse The CW, dei DC Comics e molti altri.

Aquaman: il protagonista Jason Momoa in una nuova foto

Cbr.com ha pubblicato la lista completa dei talent che parteciperanno all'evento virtuale per promuovere e nuove produzioni DC in arrivo su piccolo e grande schermo:

Adil El Arbi

AJ Hudson

Aldis Hodge

Alex Garfin

Aline Diniz

Angel Manuel Soto

Ann Lemay

Anson Mount

Ava DuVernay

Azie Tesfai

Bilall Fallah

Bruce Timm

Cam Newton

Camrus Johnson

Candice Patton

Chris Wood

Christian Convery

Christina Hodson

Chukwudi Iwuji

Chyler Leigh

Danielle Brooks

David Harewood

Denys Cowan

Donald Mustard

Dwayne Johnson

Echo Kellum

Ed Boon

Elizabeth Gillies

Elizabeth Tulloch

Erico Borgo

Ezra Miller

Flula Borg

Freddie Stroma

Gaby Cam

Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer

Gino Quillamor

Grant Gustin

Hynden Walch

Jacob Bertrand

James Gunn

James Tucker

Jason Momoa

Jayden Rodrigues

Javicia Leslie

Jeffrey Brown

Jennifer Holland

Jeremy Jordan

Jesse Rath

Jim Lee

J.J. Abrams

John Cena

John Ridley

Jordan Elsass

Julie Gonzalo

Justin Hartley

Kaci Walfall

Kaley Cuoco

Katie McGrath

Leslie Grace

Lynda Carter

Matt Bomer

Matt Reeves

Mehcad Brooks

Melissa Benoist

Nicole Maines

Nandi Bushell

Noah Centineo

Patrick Redding

Patty Jenkins

Peta Sergeant

Pierce Brosnan

Quintessa Swindell

Rachel Skarsten

Reggie Hudlin

Roberto Patino

Robert Pattinson

Ron Funches

Scott Menville

Scott Snyder

Sefton Hill

Staz Nair

Steve Agee

Tara Strong

Terry LTAM

Tiffany Smith

Todd McFarlane

Tyler Hoechlin

Xolo Mariduena

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Zachary Levi

Zoe Kravitz

The Batman, Robert Pattinson: "Al DC Fandome vedrete Bruce Wayne e Catwoman in una luce diversa"

Quest'anno il DC FanDome si svolgerà a ottobre anziché ad agosto e sarà limitato a un solo giorno. Tuttavia, i fan dovrebbero comunque aspettarsi una lista piena di sorprese che includerà anticipazioni dai titoli più attesi DC. Tra questi: Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Batman, Batman: Caped Crusader, Batman: Fear State, the Batman/Fortnite comic crossover, Batwheels, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Manta, Catwoman: Hunted, DC League of Super-Pets, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, DC's Stargirl, DC Super Hero Girls, DMZ, Doom Patrol, The Flash (film e TV), Gotham Knights, Harley Quinn, Injustice, an update on the Milestone Universe, Naomi, Nubia and the Amazons, Peacemaker, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Sweet Tooth, Teen Titans Go!, Titans, Young Justice: Phantoms, Wonder Woman Historia, Wonderful Women of the World e molti altri.

L'appuntamento col DC FanDome 2021 è fissato per sabato 16 ottobre.