Roofman, svelate le prime immagini del crime drama con Channing Tatum e Kirsten Dunst

First look at Derek Cianfrance's 'ROOFMAN,' starring Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst.



The film is based on the true story of Jeffrey Manchester, after he escapes prison and hides in a place no one would look for him - a Toys "R" Us.



(Source: @EW | https://t.co/ZszVjd6elu) pic.twitter.com/4DYIv511FF