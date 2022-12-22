Oscar 2023: annunciate le shortlist di 10 categorie, l'Italia assente dal Miglior Film Internazionale

L'Academy ha svelato la shortlist dei possibili candidati agli Oscar 2023 in 10 categorie, tra cui quella come Miglior Film Internazionale, dove l'Italia, che aveva proposto Nostalgia di Mario Martone, è assente.
Tra i titoli in corsa per ottenere una candidatura e sperare di ottenere una preziosa statuetta ci sono invece Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale e Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, opere presenti in ogni categoria tecnica a cui potevano puntare.
Nelle shortlist diffuse dall'Academy sono presenti anche Avatar: la via dell'acqua, Babylon, The Batman, Top Gun: Maverick ed Everything Everywhere All At Once.
Le votazioni per le nomination inizieranno il 12 gennaio e si concluderanno il 17. La cerimonia di premiazione degli Oscar, invece, è in programma il 12 marzo al Dolby Theater di Los Angeles.
Ecco tutte le shortlist:
Miglior Documentario
- All That Breathes
- All the beauty and the bloodshed
- Bad Axe
- Children of the Mist
- Descendant
- Fire of Love
- Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song
- Hidden Letters
- A House Made of Splinters
- The Janes
- Last Flight Home
- Moonage Daydream
- Navalny
- Retrograde
- The Territory
Cortometraggio di genere documentario
- American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton
- Anastasia
- Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison
- As Far as They Can Run
- The Elephant Whisperers
- The Flagmakers
- Happiness Is £4 Million
- Haulout
- Holding Moses
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Nuisance Bear
- Shut Up and Paint
- Stranger at the Gate
- 38 at the Garden
Miglior Film Internazionale
- Argentina, "Argentina, 1985"
- Austria, "Corsage"
- Belgio, "Close"
- Cambogia, "Return to Seoul
- Danimarca, "Holy Spider"
- Francia, "Saint Omer"
- Germania, "All Quiet on the Western Front"
- India, "Last Film Show"
- Irlanda, "The Quiet Girl"
- Messico, "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths"
- Marocco, "The Blue Caftan"
- Pakistan, "Joyland"
- Polonia, "EO"
- Corea del Sud, "Decision to Leave"
- Svezia, "Cairo Conspiracy"
Trucco e Acconciature
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Amsterdam
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Blonde
- Crimes of the Future
- Elvis
- Emancipation
- The Whale
Colonna sonora originale
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Devotion
- Don't Worry Darling
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Nope
- She Said
- The Woman King
- Women Talking
Canzone originale
- "Time" - "Amsterdam"
- "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" - "Avatar: The Way of Water"
- "Lift Me Up" - "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
- "This Is A Life" - "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
- "Ciao Papa" - "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"
- "Til You're Home" - "A Man Called Otto"
- "Naatu Naatu" - "RRR"
- "My Mind & Me" - "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me"
- "Good Afternoon" - "Spirited"
- "Applause" - "Tell It like a Woman"
- "Stand Up" - "Till"
- "Hold My Hand" - "Top Gun: Maverick"
- "Dust & Ash" - "The Voice of Dust and Ash"
- "Carolina" - "Where the Crawdads Sing"
- "New Body Rhumba" - "White Noise"
Miglior Cortometraggio Animato
- Black Slide
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- The Debutante
- The Flying Sailor
- The Garbage Man
- Ice Merchants
- It's Nice in Here
- More than I Want to Remember
- My Year of Dicks
- New Moon
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
- Passenger
- Save Ralph
- Sierra
- Steakhouse
Miglior Cortometraggio Live-Action
- All in Favor
- Almost Home
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- The Lone Wolf
- Nakam
- Night Ride
- Plastic Killer
- The Red Suitcase
- The Right Words
- Sideral
- The Treatment
- Tula
- Warsha
Sonoro
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Moonage Daydream
- Top Gun: Maverick
Effetti visivi
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
- Jurassic World Dominion
- Nope
- Thirteen Lives
- Top Gun: Maverick