Oscar 2023: annunciate le shortlist di 10 categorie, l'Italia assente dal Miglior Film Internazionale

L'Academy ha svelato la shortlist dei possibili candidati agli Oscar 2023 in 10 categorie, tra cui quella come Miglior Film Internazionale, dove l'Italia, che aveva proposto Nostalgia di Mario Martone, è assente.

Tra i titoli in corsa per ottenere una candidatura e sperare di ottenere una preziosa statuetta ci sono invece Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale e Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, opere presenti in ogni categoria tecnica a cui potevano puntare.

Nelle shortlist diffuse dall'Academy sono presenti anche Avatar: la via dell'acqua, Babylon, The Batman, Top Gun: Maverick ed Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Le votazioni per le nomination inizieranno il 12 gennaio e si concluderanno il 17. La cerimonia di premiazione degli Oscar, invece, è in programma il 12 marzo al Dolby Theater di Los Angeles.

Ecco tutte le shortlist:

Miglior Documentario

All That Breathes

All the beauty and the bloodshed

Bad Axe

Children of the Mist

Descendant

Fire of Love

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song

Hidden Letters

A House Made of Splinters

The Janes

Last Flight Home

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Retrograde

The Territory

Cortometraggio di genere documentario

American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton

Anastasia

Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison

As Far as They Can Run

The Elephant Whisperers

The Flagmakers

Happiness Is £4 Million

Haulout

Holding Moses

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Nuisance Bear

Shut Up and Paint

Stranger at the Gate

38 at the Garden

Miglior Film Internazionale

Argentina, "Argentina, 1985"

Austria, "Corsage"

Belgio, "Close"

Cambogia, "Return to Seoul

Danimarca, "Holy Spider"

Francia, "Saint Omer"

Germania, "All Quiet on the Western Front"

India, "Last Film Show"

Irlanda, "The Quiet Girl"

Messico, "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths"

Marocco, "The Blue Caftan"

Pakistan, "Joyland"

Polonia, "EO"

Corea del Sud, "Decision to Leave"

Svezia, "Cairo Conspiracy"

Trucco e Acconciature

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Blonde

Crimes of the Future

Elvis

Emancipation

The Whale

Colonna sonora originale

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Devotion

Don't Worry Darling

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Nope

She Said

The Woman King

Women Talking

Canzone originale

"Time" - "Amsterdam"

"Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" - "Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Lift Me Up" - "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"This Is A Life" - "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Ciao Papa" - "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

"Til You're Home" - "A Man Called Otto"

"Naatu Naatu" - "RRR"

"My Mind & Me" - "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me"

"Good Afternoon" - "Spirited"

"Applause" - "Tell It like a Woman"

"Stand Up" - "Till"

"Hold My Hand" - "Top Gun: Maverick"

"Dust & Ash" - "The Voice of Dust and Ash"

"Carolina" - "Where the Crawdads Sing"

"New Body Rhumba" - "White Noise"

Miglior Cortometraggio Animato

Black Slide

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Debutante

The Flying Sailor

The Garbage Man

Ice Merchants

It's Nice in Here

More than I Want to Remember

My Year of Dicks

New Moon

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Passenger

Save Ralph

Sierra

Steakhouse

Miglior Cortometraggio Live-Action

All in Favor

Almost Home

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

The Lone Wolf

Nakam

Night Ride

Plastic Killer

The Red Suitcase

The Right Words

Sideral

The Treatment

Tula

Warsha

Sonoro

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Moonage Daydream

Top Gun: Maverick

Effetti visivi