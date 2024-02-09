Marvel: la nuova timeline dell'MCU arriva su Disney+

La nuova timeline completa dell'MCU arriva su Disney+. L'ultimo titolo degli Studios, The Marvels, è sbarcato ufficialmente sulla piattaforma, aggiungendosi alla nuova timeline completa del Marvel Cinematic Universe, che include tutti i lungometraggi e le serie televisive suddivise per stagione.
A partire da Captain America: il primo vendicatore fino ad arrivare a The Marvels, c'è molto da scoprire in ogni angolo della galassia, compresa questa (la Terra), Asgard, Ovunque (Knowhere), Hala e tutti gli universi intermedi.
Per vedere come si presenta la timeline completa del MCU, guardate qui sotto:
-
Capitan America: Il primo vendicatore
-
Marvel Studios One Shot: Agente Carter
-
Capitan Marvel
-
Iron Man
-
Iron Man 2
-
L'incredibile Hulk
-
Marvel Studios One Shot: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor's Hammer
-
Thor
-
Marvel Studios One Shot: The Consultant
-
Avengers
-
Marvel Studios One Shot: Item 47
-
Thor: The Dark World
-
Iron Man 3
-
Marvel Studios One Shot: All Hail the King
-
Capitan America: Il soldato d'inverno
-
Guardiani della Galassia
-
Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2
-
I Am Groot 1
-
I Am Groot 2
-
Daredevil 1
-
Jessica Jones 1
-
Age of Ultron
-
Ant-Man
-
Daredevil 2
-
Luke Cage 1
-
Iron Fist 1
-
The Defenders
-
Civil War
-
Black Widow
-
Black Panther
-
Spider-Man: Homecoming
-
Punisher 1
-
Doctor Strange
-
Jessica Jones 2
-
Luke Cage 2
-
Iron Fist 2
-
Daredevil 3
-
Thor: Ragnarok
-
Punisher 2
-
Jessica Jones 3
-
Ant-Man and the Wasp
-
Infinity War
-
Avengers Endgame
-
Loki 1
-
What If...? 1
-
WandaVision
-
Shang-Chi e la leggenda dei Dieci Anelli
-
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
-
Spider-Man: Far From Home
-
Eternals
-
Doctor Strange nel Multiverso della Follia
-
Hawkeye
-
Moon Knight
-
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
-
Echo
-
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
-
Ms. Marvel
-
Thor: Love and Thunder
-
Licantropus (Werewolf by Night)
-
Guardiani della Galassia Holiday Special
-
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
-
Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3
-
Secret Invasion
-
The Marvels
-
Loki 2
-
What If...? 2