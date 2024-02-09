Marvel: la nuova timeline dell'MCU arriva su Disney+

La nuova timeline completa dell'MCU arriva su Disney+. L'ultimo titolo degli Studios, The Marvels, è sbarcato ufficialmente sulla piattaforma, aggiungendosi alla nuova timeline completa del Marvel Cinematic Universe, che include tutti i lungometraggi e le serie televisive suddivise per stagione.

A partire da Captain America: il primo vendicatore fino ad arrivare a The Marvels, c'è molto da scoprire in ogni angolo della galassia, compresa questa (la Terra), Asgard, Ovunque (Knowhere), Hala e tutti gli universi intermedi.

Bob Iger: "Marvel ha perso il suo focus, d'ora in poi ci concentreremo solo sui franchise forti"

Per vedere come si presenta la timeline completa del MCU, guardate qui sotto:

Capitan America: Il primo vendicatore

Marvel Studios One Shot: Agente Carter

Capitan Marvel

Iron Man

Iron Man 2

L'incredibile Hulk

Marvel Studios One Shot: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor's Hammer

Thor

Marvel Studios One Shot: The Consultant

Avengers

Marvel Studios One Shot: Item 47

Thor: The Dark World

Iron Man 3

Marvel Studios One Shot: All Hail the King

Capitan America: Il soldato d'inverno

Guardiani della Galassia

Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2

I Am Groot 1

I Am Groot 2

Daredevil 1

Jessica Jones 1

Age of Ultron

Ant-Man

Daredevil 2

Luke Cage 1

Iron Fist 1

The Defenders

Civil War

Black Widow

Black Panther

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Punisher 1

Doctor Strange

Jessica Jones 2

Luke Cage 2

Iron Fist 2

Daredevil 3

Thor: Ragnarok

Punisher 2

Jessica Jones 3

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Infinity War

Avengers Endgame

Loki 1

What If...? 1

WandaVision

Shang-Chi e la leggenda dei Dieci Anelli

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Eternals

Doctor Strange nel Multiverso della Follia

Hawkeye

Moon Knight

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Echo

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Ms. Marvel

Thor: Love and Thunder

Licantropus (Werewolf by Night)

Guardiani della Galassia Holiday Special

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3

Secret Invasion

The Marvels

Loki 2