Marvel: la nuova timeline dell'MCU arriva su Disney+

Ecco la nuova timeline completa dell'MCU che comprende anche i lungometraggi e le serie tv.

NOTIZIA di 09/02/2024

La nuova timeline completa dell'MCU arriva su Disney+. L'ultimo titolo degli Studios, The Marvels, è sbarcato ufficialmente sulla piattaforma, aggiungendosi alla nuova timeline completa del Marvel Cinematic Universe, che include tutti i lungometraggi e le serie televisive suddivise per stagione.

A partire da Captain America: il primo vendicatore fino ad arrivare a The Marvels, c'è molto da scoprire in ogni angolo della galassia, compresa questa (la Terra), Asgard, Ovunque (Knowhere), Hala e tutti gli universi intermedi.

Per vedere come si presenta la timeline completa del MCU, guardate qui sotto:

  • Capitan America: Il primo vendicatore

  • Marvel Studios One Shot: Agente Carter

  • Capitan Marvel

  • Iron Man

  • Iron Man 2

  • L'incredibile Hulk

  • Marvel Studios One Shot: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor's Hammer

  • Thor

  • Marvel Studios One Shot: The Consultant

  • Avengers

  • Marvel Studios One Shot: Item 47

  • Thor: The Dark World

  • Iron Man 3

  • Marvel Studios One Shot: All Hail the King

  • Capitan America: Il soldato d'inverno

  • Guardiani della Galassia

  • Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2

  • I Am Groot 1

  • I Am Groot 2

  • Daredevil 1

  • Jessica Jones 1

  • Age of Ultron

  • Ant-Man

  • Daredevil 2

  • Luke Cage 1

  • Iron Fist 1

  • The Defenders

  • Civil War

  • Black Widow

  • Black Panther

  • Spider-Man: Homecoming

  • Punisher 1

  • Doctor Strange

  • Jessica Jones 2

  • Luke Cage 2

  • Iron Fist 2

  • Daredevil 3

  • Thor: Ragnarok

  • Punisher 2

  • Jessica Jones 3

  • Ant-Man and the Wasp

  • Infinity War

  • Avengers Endgame

  • Loki 1

  • What If...? 1

  • WandaVision

  • Shang-Chi e la leggenda dei Dieci Anelli

  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

  • Spider-Man: Far From Home

  • Eternals

  • Doctor Strange nel Multiverso della Follia

  • Hawkeye

  • Moon Knight

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Echo

  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

  • Ms. Marvel

  • Thor: Love and Thunder

  • Licantropus (Werewolf by Night)

  • Guardiani della Galassia Holiday Special

  • Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

  • Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3

  • Secret Invasion

  • The Marvels

  • Loki 2

  • What If...? 2