Golden Globe 2023: tutte le nomination

I Golden Globe 2023 segneranno il ritorno dei premi associati dall'Hollywood Foreign Press Association in campo cinematografico e televisivo e le nomination sono state ufficialmente annunciate.
Tra i film in corsa e nella categoria dedicata ai Migliori Registi si registra la presenza di Avatar: La via dell'acqua e del suo realizzatore James Cameron, in arrivo prossimamente sugli schermi di tutto il mondo.
A sorpresa, invece, Paddy Considine non è stato nominato grazie alla sua intensa performance in House of the Dragon.
George e Mayan Lopez hanno svelato i nomi e i titoli in corsa per le statuette che verranno consegnate il 10 gennaio, durante una cerimonia condotta da Jerrod Carmichael che verrà trasmessa sugli schermi americani da NBC e Peacock.
Miglior film drammatico
-
Avatar: La via dell'acqua
-
Elvis
-
The Fabelmans
-
Tar
-
Top Gun: Maverick
Miglior film commedia o musicale
-
Babylon
-
Gli spiriti dell'isola
-
Everything Everywhere All At Once
-
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
-
Triangle of Sadness
Miglior regista di un film
-
James Cameron - Avatar: La via dell'acqua
-
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything, Everywhere All at Once
-
Baz Luhrmann - Elvis
-
Martin McDonagh - Gli spiriti dell'isola
-
Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
Migliore attrice in un film drammatico
-
Cate Blanchett - Tar
-
Olivia Colman - Empire of Light
-
Viola Davis - The Woman King
-
Ana de Armas - Blonde
-
Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
Migliore attore in un film drammatico
-
Austin Butler - Elvis
-
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
-
Hugh Jackman - The Son
-
Bill Nighy - Living
-
Jeremy Pope - The Inspection
Migliore attrice in un film commedia o musicale
-
Lesley Manville - La signora Harris va a Parigi
-
Margot Robbie - Babylon
-
Anya Taylor-Joy - The Menu
-
Emma Thompson - Good Luck to you, Leo Grande
-
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Migliore attore in un film commedia o musicale
-
Diego Calva - Babylon
-
Daniel Craig - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
-
Adam Driver - White Noise
-
Colin Farrell - Gli spiriti dell'isola
-
Ralph Fiennes - The Menu
Migliore attrice non protagonista in un film
-
Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
-
Kerry Condon - Gli spiriti dell'isola
-
Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once
-
Dolly De Leon - Triangle of Sadness
-
Carey Mulligan - She Said
Migliore attore non protagonista in un film
-
Brendan Gleeson - Gli spiriti dell'isola
-
Barry Keoghan - Gli spiriti dell'isola
-
Brad Pitt - Babylon
-
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once
-
Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse
Miglior film straniero
-
All Quiet on the Western Front
-
Argentina, 1985
-
Close
-
Decision to leave
-
RRR
Miglior film d'animazione
-
Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro
-
Marcel the Shell with Shoes on
-
Inu-oh
-
Il gatto con gli stivali 2 - L'ultimo desiderio
-
Red
Migliore sceneggiatura di un film
-
Todd Field - Tar
-
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once
-
Martin McDonagh - Gli spiriti dell'isola
-
Sarah Polley - Women Talking
-
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans
Migliore colonna sonora originale di un film
-
Gli spiriti dell'isola - Carter Burwell
-
Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro - Alexandre Desplat
-
Women Talking - Hilur Gudnadottir
-
Babylon - Justin Hurwitz
-
The Fabelmans - John Williams
Migliore canzone originale di un film
-
Carolina - Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
-
Ciao Papa - Roeben Katz, Guillermo del Toro (Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro)
-
Hold My Hand - Lady Gaga, BoodPop (Top Gun: Maverick)
-
Lift Me Up - Tems, Ludwig Goransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
-
Naatu Naatu - Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
Miglior serie drammatica
-
Better Call Saul
-
The Crown
-
House of the Dragon
-
Ozark
-
Scissione
Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica
-
Emma D'Arcy - House of the Dragon
-
Laura Linney - Ozark
-
Imelda Staunton - The Crown
-
Hilary Swank - Alaska Daily
-
Zendaya - Euphoria
Miglior attore in una serie drammatica
-
Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
-
Kevin Costner - Yellowstone
-
Diego Luna - Andor
-
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
-
Adam Scott - Scissione
Miglior serie commedia o musicale
-
Abbott Elementary
-
The Bear
-
Hacks
-
Only Murders in the Building
-
Wednesday
Miglior attrice in una serie commedia o musicale
-
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
-
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
-
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
-
Jenna Ortega - Mercoledì
-
Jean Smart - Hacks
Miglior attore in una serie commedia o musicale
-
Donald Glover - Atlanta
-
Bill Hader - Barry
-
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
-
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
-
Jeremy Allen White - Ted Lasso
Miglior mini-serie o film per la televisione
-
Black Bird
-
Dahmer
-
The Dropout
-
Pam & Tommy
-
The White Lotus
Miglior attrice in una mini-serie o film per la televisione
-
Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy
-
Julia Gardner - Inventing Anna
-
Lily James - Pam & Tommy
-
Julia Roberts - Gaslit
-
Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout
Miglior attore in una mini-serie o film per la televisione
-
Taron Egerton - Black Bird
-
Colin Firth - The Staircase
-
Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven
-
Evan Peters - Dahmer - Mostro: La storia di Jeffrey Dahmer
-
Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy
Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie, mini-serie o film per la televisione
-
Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
-
Claire Danes - Fleishman is in trouble
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones - Under the Banner of Heaven
-
Niecy Nash - Dahmer - Mostro: La storia di Jeffrey Dahmer
-
Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie, mini-serie o film per la televisione
-
F. Murray Abraham - The White Lotus
-
Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient
-
Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird
-
Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Mostro: La Storia di Jeffrey Dahmer
-
Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy