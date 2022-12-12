Golden Globe 2023: tutte le nomination

L'Hollywood Foreign Association Press ha annunciato le nomination dei premi Golden Globe 2023, che vedono in corsa anche James Cameron per Avatar: La Via dell'Acqua

I Golden Globe 2023 segneranno il ritorno dei premi associati dall'Hollywood Foreign Press Association in campo cinematografico e televisivo e le nomination sono state ufficialmente annunciate.

Tra i film in corsa e nella categoria dedicata ai Migliori Registi si registra la presenza di Avatar: La via dell'acqua e del suo realizzatore James Cameron, in arrivo prossimamente sugli schermi di tutto il mondo.

A sorpresa, invece, Paddy Considine non è stato nominato grazie alla sua intensa performance in House of the Dragon.

George e Mayan Lopez hanno svelato i nomi e i titoli in corsa per le statuette che verranno consegnate il 10 gennaio, durante una cerimonia condotta da Jerrod Carmichael che verrà trasmessa sugli schermi americani da NBC e Peacock.

Miglior film drammatico

Avatar: La via dell'acqua

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Miglior film commedia o musicale

Babylon

Gli spiriti dell'isola

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Miglior regista di un film

James Cameron - Avatar: La via dell'acqua

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything, Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann - Elvis

Martin McDonagh - Gli spiriti dell'isola

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Migliore attrice in un film drammatico

Cate Blanchett - Tar

Olivia Colman - Empire of Light

Viola Davis - The Woman King

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Migliore attore in un film drammatico

Austin Butler - Elvis

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Hugh Jackman - The Son

Bill Nighy - Living

Jeremy Pope - The Inspection

Migliore attrice in un film commedia o musicale

Lesley Manville - La signora Harris va a Parigi

Margot Robbie - Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy - The Menu

Emma Thompson - Good Luck to you, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Migliore attore in un film commedia o musicale

Diego Calva - Babylon

Daniel Craig - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver - White Noise

Colin Farrell - Gli spiriti dell'isola

Ralph Fiennes - The Menu

Migliore attrice non protagonista in un film

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon - Gli spiriti dell'isola

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon - Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan - She Said

Migliore attore non protagonista in un film

Brendan Gleeson - Gli spiriti dell'isola

Barry Keoghan - Gli spiriti dell'isola

Brad Pitt - Babylon

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse

Miglior film straniero

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Decision to leave

RRR

Miglior film d'animazione

Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro

Marcel the Shell with Shoes on

Inu-oh

Il gatto con gli stivali 2 - L'ultimo desiderio

Red

Migliore sceneggiatura di un film

Todd Field - Tar

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Martin McDonagh - Gli spiriti dell'isola

Sarah Polley - Women Talking

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans

Migliore colonna sonora originale di un film

Gli spiriti dell'isola - Carter Burwell

Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro - Alexandre Desplat

Women Talking - Hilur Gudnadottir

Babylon - Justin Hurwitz

The Fabelmans - John Williams

Migliore canzone originale di un film

Carolina - Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Ciao Papa - Roeben Katz, Guillermo del Toro (Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro)

Hold My Hand - Lady Gaga, BoodPop (Top Gun: Maverick)

Lift Me Up - Tems, Ludwig Goransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Naatu Naatu - Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Miglior serie drammatica

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Scissione

Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica

Emma D'Arcy - House of the Dragon

Laura Linney - Ozark

Imelda Staunton - The Crown

Hilary Swank - Alaska Daily

Zendaya - Euphoria

Miglior attore in una serie drammatica

Jeff Bridges - The Old Man

Kevin Costner - Yellowstone

Diego Luna - Andor

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Adam Scott - Scissione

Miglior serie commedia o musicale

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Miglior attrice in una serie commedia o musicale

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega - Mercoledì

Jean Smart - Hacks

Miglior attore in una serie commedia o musicale

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Bill Hader - Barry

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - Ted Lasso

Miglior mini-serie o film per la televisione

Black Bird

Dahmer

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Miglior attrice in una mini-serie o film per la televisione

Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy

Julia Gardner - Inventing Anna

Lily James - Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts - Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout

Miglior attore in una mini-serie o film per la televisione

Taron Egerton - Black Bird

Colin Firth - The Staircase

Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters - Dahmer - Mostro: La storia di Jeffrey Dahmer

Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy

Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie, mini-serie o film per la televisione

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Claire Danes - Fleishman is in trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones - Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash - Dahmer - Mostro: La storia di Jeffrey Dahmer

Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie, mini-serie o film per la televisione