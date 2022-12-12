Facebook

Golden Globe 2023: tutte le nomination

L'Hollywood Foreign Association Press ha annunciato le nomination dei premi Golden Globe 2023, che vedono in corsa anche James Cameron per Avatar: La Via dell'Acqua

NOTIZIA di 12/12/2022

I Golden Globe 2023 segneranno il ritorno dei premi associati dall'Hollywood Foreign Press Association in campo cinematografico e televisivo e le nomination sono state ufficialmente annunciate.
Tra i film in corsa e nella categoria dedicata ai Migliori Registi si registra la presenza di Avatar: La via dell'acqua e del suo realizzatore James Cameron, in arrivo prossimamente sugli schermi di tutto il mondo.
A sorpresa, invece, Paddy Considine non è stato nominato grazie alla sua intensa performance in House of the Dragon.

George e Mayan Lopez hanno svelato i nomi e i titoli in corsa per le statuette che verranno consegnate il 10 gennaio, durante una cerimonia condotta da Jerrod Carmichael che verrà trasmessa sugli schermi americani da NBC e Peacock.

Miglior film drammatico

  • Avatar: La via dell'acqua

  • Elvis

  • The Fabelmans

  • Tar

  • Top Gun: Maverick

Miglior film commedia o musicale

  • Babylon

  • Gli spiriti dell'isola

  • Everything Everywhere All At Once

  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

  • Triangle of Sadness

Miglior regista di un film

  • James Cameron - Avatar: La via dell'acqua

  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything, Everywhere All at Once

  • Baz Luhrmann - Elvis

  • Martin McDonagh - Gli spiriti dell'isola

  • Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Migliore attrice in un film drammatico

  • Cate Blanchett - Tar

  • Olivia Colman - Empire of Light

  • Viola Davis - The Woman King

  • Ana de Armas - Blonde

  • Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Migliore attore in un film drammatico

  • Austin Butler - Elvis

  • Brendan Fraser - The Whale

  • Hugh Jackman - The Son

  • Bill Nighy - Living

  • Jeremy Pope - The Inspection

Migliore attrice in un film commedia o musicale

  • Lesley Manville - La signora Harris va a Parigi

  • Margot Robbie - Babylon

  • Anya Taylor-Joy - The Menu

  • Emma Thompson - Good Luck to you, Leo Grande

  • Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Migliore attore in un film commedia o musicale

  • Diego Calva - Babylon

  • Daniel Craig - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

  • Adam Driver - White Noise

  • Colin Farrell - Gli spiriti dell'isola

  • Ralph Fiennes - The Menu

Migliore attrice non protagonista in un film

  • Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Kerry Condon - Gli spiriti dell'isola

  • Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once

  • Dolly De Leon - Triangle of Sadness

  • Carey Mulligan - She Said

Migliore attore non protagonista in un film

  • Brendan Gleeson - Gli spiriti dell'isola

  • Barry Keoghan - Gli spiriti dell'isola

  • Brad Pitt - Babylon

  • Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once

  • Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse

Miglior film straniero

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Argentina, 1985

  • Close

  • Decision to leave

  • RRR

Miglior film d'animazione

  • Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro

  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes on

  • Inu-oh

  • Il gatto con gli stivali 2 - L'ultimo desiderio

  • Red

Migliore sceneggiatura di un film

  • Todd Field - Tar

  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once

  • Martin McDonagh - Gli spiriti dell'isola

  • Sarah Polley - Women Talking

  • Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans

Migliore colonna sonora originale di un film

  • Gli spiriti dell'isola - Carter Burwell

  • Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro - Alexandre Desplat

  • Women Talking - Hilur Gudnadottir

  • Babylon - Justin Hurwitz

  • The Fabelmans - John Williams

Migliore canzone originale di un film

  • Carolina - Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

  • Ciao Papa - Roeben Katz, Guillermo del Toro (Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro)

  • Hold My Hand - Lady Gaga, BoodPop (Top Gun: Maverick)

  • Lift Me Up - Tems, Ludwig Goransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

  • Naatu Naatu - Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Miglior serie drammatica

  • Better Call Saul

  • The Crown

  • House of the Dragon

  • Ozark

  • Scissione

Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica

  • Emma D'Arcy - House of the Dragon

  • Laura Linney - Ozark

  • Imelda Staunton - The Crown

  • Hilary Swank - Alaska Daily

  • Zendaya - Euphoria

Miglior attore in una serie drammatica

  • Jeff Bridges - The Old Man

  • Kevin Costner - Yellowstone

  • Diego Luna - Andor

  • Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

  • Adam Scott - Scissione

Miglior serie commedia o musicale

  • Abbott Elementary

  • The Bear

  • Hacks

  • Only Murders in the Building

  • Wednesday

Miglior attrice in una serie commedia o musicale

  • Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

  • Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

  • Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

  • Jenna Ortega - Mercoledì

  • Jean Smart - Hacks

Miglior attore in una serie commedia o musicale

  • Donald Glover - Atlanta

  • Bill Hader - Barry

  • Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

  • Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

  • Jeremy Allen White - Ted Lasso

Miglior mini-serie o film per la televisione

  • Black Bird

  • Dahmer

  • The Dropout

  • Pam & Tommy

  • The White Lotus

Miglior attrice in una mini-serie o film per la televisione

  • Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy

  • Julia Gardner - Inventing Anna

  • Lily James - Pam & Tommy

  • Julia Roberts - Gaslit

  • Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout

Miglior attore in una mini-serie o film per la televisione

  • Taron Egerton - Black Bird

  • Colin Firth - The Staircase

  • Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven

  • Evan Peters - Dahmer - Mostro: La storia di Jeffrey Dahmer

  • Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy

Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie, mini-serie o film per la televisione

  • Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

  • Claire Danes - Fleishman is in trouble

  • Daisy Edgar-Jones - Under the Banner of Heaven

  • Niecy Nash - Dahmer - Mostro: La storia di Jeffrey Dahmer

  • Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie, mini-serie o film per la televisione

  • F. Murray Abraham - The White Lotus

  • Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient

  • Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird

  • Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Mostro: La Storia di Jeffrey Dahmer

  • Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy