Emmy 2020, tutte le nomination da The Mandalorian a Watchmen

Le nomination agli Emmy 2020 sono state annunciate in diretta streaming e a dominare questa edizione è stato Watchmen, con ben 26 candidature nelle varie categorie, mentre Netflix conquista ben 160 possibili premi.
Tra i nominati anche The Mandalorian, la serie Disney+ ambientata nel mondo di Star Wars, e La fantastica signora Maisel.
La cerimonia dei 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards si svolgerà il 20 settembre con la conduzione di Jimmy Kimmel, mentre le nomination sono state annunciate da Leslie Jones, affiancata da Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, Tatiana Maslany e Frank Scherma.
Watchmen, il progetto della HBO ispirato all'omonima graphic novel, ha dominto con ben 26 nomination. Alle sue spalle c'è la comedy La fantastica signora Maisel, ferma a quota 20.
The Mandalorian ha conquistato ben 15 nomination tra cui quelle nella categoria Miglior Serie Drammatica e come attore guest star (Giancarlo esposito), oltre alle candidature come Miglior Doppiatore, Colonna Sonora e Costumi.
Netflix ha dominato con ben 160 nonimation e alle sua spalle è rimasta HBO che non è andata oltre quota 107 potenziali premi.
MIGLIORE SERIE DRAMA
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- The Handmaid's Tale
- Killing Eve
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Stranger Things
- Succession
MIGLIORE SERIE COMEDY
- Curb your enthusiasm
- Dead to me
- The Good Place
- Insecure
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Schitt's Creek
- What We Do in The Shadows
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
- Christina Applegate Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Linda Cardellini Dead To Me
- Catherine O'Hara Schitt's Creek
- Issa Rae Insecure
MIGLIORE ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
- Jason Bateman Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown This Is Us
- Steve Carell The Morning Show
- Brian Cox Succession
- Billy Porter Pose
- Jeremy Strong Succession
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
- Giancarlo Esposito Better Call Saul
- Bradley Whitford The Handmaid's Tale
- Billy Crudup The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass The Morning Show
- Nicholas Braun Succession
- Kieran Culkin Succession
- Matthew Macfadyen Succession
- Jeffrey Wright Westworld
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Anthony Anderson black-ish
- Don Cheadle Black Monday
- Ted Danson The Good Place
- Michael Douglas The Kominsky Method
- Eugene Levy Schitt's Creek
- Ramy Youssef Ramy
MIGLIORE ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Christina Applegate Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Linda Cardellini Dead To Me
- Catherine O'Hara Schitt's Creek
- Issa Rae Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross black-ish
MIGLIORE SERIE LIMITATA
- Little Fires Everywhere
- Mrs America
- Unbelievable
- Unorthodox
- Watchmen
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
- Jeremy Irons Watchmen
- Hugh Jackman Bad Education
- Paul Mescal Normal People
- Jeremy Pope Hollywood
- Mark Ruffalo I Know this much is true
MIGLIORE ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
- Cate Blanchett Mrs America
- Shira Haas Unorthodox
- Regina King Watchmen
- Octavia Spencer Self Made
- Kerry Washington Little Fires Everywhere
MIGLIORE SERIE ANIMATA
- Big Mouth • Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!
- Bob's Burgers • Pig Trouble In Little Tina
- BoJack Horseman • The View From Halfway Down
- Rick And Morty • The Vat Of Acid Episode
- The Simpsons • Thanksgiving Of Horror
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
- Laura Dern Big Little Lies
- Meryl Streep Big Little Lies
- Helena Bonham Carter The Crown
- Samira Wiley The Handmaid's Tale
- Fiona Shaw Killing Eve
- Julia Garner Ozark
- Sarah Snook Succession
- Thandie Newton Westworld
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Andre Braugher Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- William Jackson Harper The Good Place
- Alan Arkin The Kominsky Method
- Sterling K. Brown The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Tony Shalhoub The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Mahershala Ali Ramy
- Kenan Thompson Saturday Night Live
- Dan Levy Schitt's Creek
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Betty Gilpin GLOW
- D'Arcy Carden The Good Place
- Yvonne Orji Insecure
- Alex Borstein The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Marin Hinkle The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kate McKinnon Saturday Night Live
- Cecily Strong Saturday Night Live
- Annie Murphy Schitt's Creek
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE LIMITATA O FILM TV
- Dylan McDermott Hollywood
- Jim Parsons Hollywood
- Tituss Burgess Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Watchmen
- Jovan Adepo Watchmen
- Louis Gossett Jr Watchmen
MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN FILM TV O SERIE LIMITATA
- Holland Taylor Hollywood
- Uzo Aduba Mrs. America
- Margo Martindale Mrs. America
- Tracey Ullman Mrs. America
- Toni Collette Unbelievable
- Jean Smart Watchmen