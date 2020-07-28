Emmy 2020, tutte le nomination da The Mandalorian a Watchmen

Le nomination agli Emmy 2020 sono state annunciate in diretta streaming e a dominare questa edizione è stato Watchmen, con ben 26 candidature nelle varie categorie, mentre Netflix conquista ben 160 possibili premi.

Tra i nominati anche The Mandalorian, la serie Disney+ ambientata nel mondo di Star Wars, e La fantastica signora Maisel.

La cerimonia dei 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards si svolgerà il 20 settembre con la conduzione di Jimmy Kimmel, mentre le nomination sono state annunciate da Leslie Jones, affiancata da Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, Tatiana Maslany e Frank Scherma.

Watchmen, il progetto della HBO ispirato all'omonima graphic novel, ha dominto con ben 26 nomination. Alle sue spalle c'è la comedy La fantastica signora Maisel, ferma a quota 20.

The Mandalorian ha conquistato ben 15 nomination tra cui quelle nella categoria Miglior Serie Drammatica e come attore guest star (Giancarlo esposito), oltre alle candidature come Miglior Doppiatore, Colonna Sonora e Costumi.

Netflix ha dominato con ben 160 nonimation e alle sua spalle è rimasta HBO che non è andata oltre quota 107 potenziali premi.

MIGLIORE SERIE DRAMA

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

MIGLIORE SERIE COMEDY

Curb your enthusiasm

Dead to me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt's Creek

What We Do in The Shadows

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Christina Applegate Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini Dead To Me

Catherine O'Hara Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae Insecure

MIGLIORE ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Jason Bateman Ozark

Sterling K. Brown This Is Us

Steve Carell The Morning Show

Brian Cox Succession

Billy Porter Pose

Jeremy Strong Succession

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Giancarlo Esposito Better Call Saul

Bradley Whitford The Handmaid's Tale

Billy Crudup The Morning Show

Mark Duplass The Morning Show

Nicholas Braun Succession

Kieran Culkin Succession

Matthew Macfadyen Succession

Jeffrey Wright Westworld

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Anthony Anderson black-ish

Don Cheadle Black Monday

Ted Danson The Good Place

Michael Douglas The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy Schitt's Creek

Ramy Youssef Ramy

MIGLIORE ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Christina Applegate Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini Dead To Me

Catherine O'Hara Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross black-ish

MIGLIORE SERIE LIMITATA

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

Jeremy Irons Watchmen

Hugh Jackman Bad Education

Paul Mescal Normal People

Jeremy Pope Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo I Know this much is true

MIGLIORE ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

Cate Blanchett Mrs America

Shira Haas Unorthodox

Regina King Watchmen

Octavia Spencer Self Made

Kerry Washington Little Fires Everywhere

MIGLIORE SERIE ANIMATA

Big Mouth • Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!

Bob's Burgers • Pig Trouble In Little Tina

BoJack Horseman • The View From Halfway Down

Rick And Morty • The Vat Of Acid Episode

The Simpsons • Thanksgiving Of Horror

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Laura Dern Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter The Crown

Samira Wiley The Handmaid's Tale

Fiona Shaw Killing Eve

Julia Garner Ozark

Sarah Snook Succession

Thandie Newton Westworld

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Andre Braugher Brooklyn Nine-Nine

William Jackson Harper The Good Place

Alan Arkin The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mahershala Ali Ramy

Kenan Thompson Saturday Night Live

Dan Levy Schitt's Creek

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Betty Gilpin GLOW

D'Arcy Carden The Good Place

Yvonne Orji Insecure

Alex Borstein The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy Schitt's Creek

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE LIMITATA O FILM TV

Dylan McDermott Hollywood

Jim Parsons Hollywood

Tituss Burgess Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Watchmen

Jovan Adepo Watchmen

Louis Gossett Jr Watchmen

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN FILM TV O SERIE LIMITATA