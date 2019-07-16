Emmy 2019, le nomination: Il Trono di Spade e Fleabag tra i favoriti

Le nomination agli Emmy 2019 sono appena state annunciate in diretta da Los Angeles, e, come ci si aspettava, anche questa volta Il Trono di Spade ha fatto la parte del leone.
La cerimonia dei 71st Primetime Emmy Awards si svolgerà il 23 settembre al Microsoft Theatre di Los Angeles, ma intanto oggi è toccato a D'Arcy Carden di The Good Place e Ken Jeong, star della serie Dr. Ken, annunciare le nomination nelle principali categorie. Soddisfazione per HBO con Il Trono di Spade, Chernobyl, Sharp Objects, seguita a ruota da Netflix che ha visto trionfare Russian Doll.
Ecco l'elenco dei nominati (in aggiornamento):
MIGLIORE SERIE DRAMA
-
Better Call Saul
-
Bodyguard
-
Il Trono di Spade
-
Killing Eve
-
Ozark
-
Pose
-
Succession
-
This Is Us
MIGLIORE SERIE COMEDY
-
Barry
-
Fleabag
-
The Good Place
-
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
-
Russian Doll
-
Veep
-
Schitt's Creek
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
-
Jason Bateman, Ozark
-
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
-
Kit Harington, Il Trono di Spade
-
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
-
Billy Porter, Pose
-
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
MIGLIORE ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
-
Emilia Clarke, "Game of Thrones"
-
Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"
-
Viola Davis, "How to Get Away With Murder"
-
Laura Linney, "Ozark"
-
Mandy Moore, "This Is Us"
-
Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"
-
Robin Wright, "House of Cards"
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
-
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
-
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
-
Ted Danson, The Good Place
-
Michael Douglas, The Kominksy Method
-
Bill Hader, Barry
-
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
MIGLIORE ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
-
Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"
-
Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
-
Julia-Louis Dreyfus, "Veep"
-
Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"
-
Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"
-
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"
MIGLIORE MINISERIE
-
"Chernobyl" (HBO)
-
"Escape at Dannemora" (Showtime)
-
"Fosse Verdon" (FX)
-
"Sharp Objects" (HBO)
-
"When They See Us" (Netflix)
MIGLIOR FILM TV
-
"Bandersnatch," (Netflix)
-
"Brexit," (HBO)
-
"Deadwood: The Movie," (HBO)
-
"King Lear," (Amazon)
-
"My Dinner with Herve," (HBO)
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
-
Mahershala Ali, "True Detective"
-
Benicio del Toro, "Escape at Dannemora"
-
Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal"
-
Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"
-
Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us"
-
Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon"
MIGLIORE ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
-
Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"
-
Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"
-
Aunjanue Ellis, "When They See Us"
-
Joey King, "The Act"
-
Niecy Nash, "When They See Us"
-
Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon"