People's Choice Awards 2021, tutti i vincitori: da The Rock a Black Widow

La scorsa notte in California sono stati premiati gli attori e i titoli designati dal pubblico: ecco tutti i vincitori dei People's Choice Awards 2021, da The Rock a Black Widow.

Una nuova edizione dei People's Choice Awards 2021 si è tenuta nelle scorse ore in California, al Barker Hangar di Santa Monica, dove sono stati incoronati vincitori i preferiti del pubblico per il 2021. Chi avrà portato a casa l'ambita statuetta?

Beh, tra i vincitori compaiono Dwayne Johnson, Simu Lu, Scarlett Johansson... Abbiamo già detto Dwayne Johnson? E poi Never Have I Ever, Loki, Squid Game, Free Guy... Ma scopriteli tutti insieme a noi, e diteci se siete d'accordo con le scelte dei votanti.