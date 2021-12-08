People's Choice Awards 2021, tutti i vincitori: da The Rock a Black Widow

La scorsa notte in California sono stati premiati gli attori e i titoli designati dal pubblico: ecco tutti i vincitori dei People's Choice Awards 2021, da The Rock a Black Widow.

NOTIZIA di 08/12/2021

Una nuova edizione dei People's Choice Awards 2021 si è tenuta nelle scorse ore in California, al Barker Hangar di Santa Monica, dove sono stati incoronati vincitori i preferiti del pubblico per il 2021. Chi avrà portato a casa l'ambita statuetta?

Beh, tra i vincitori compaiono Dwayne Johnson, Simu Lu, Scarlett Johansson... Abbiamo già detto Dwayne Johnson? E poi Never Have I Ever, Loki, Squid Game, Free Guy... Ma scopriteli tutti insieme a noi, e diteci se siete d'accordo con le scelte dei votanti.

  • Movie of the Year: Black Widow
  • Comedy Movie of the Year: Free Guy
  • Drama Movie of the Year: Cruella
  • Action Movie of the Year: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Drama Movie Star of the Year: Kevin Hart (Fatherhood)
  • Action Movie Star of the Year Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)
  • Comedy Movie Star of the Year: Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise)
  • Male Movie Star of the Year: Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise)
  • Female Movie Stare of the Year: Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)
  • Family Movie of the Year: Luca
  • Drama TV Star of the Year: Chase Stokes (Outer Banks)
  • Comedy TV Star of the Year: Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Female TV Star of the Year: Ellen Pompeo (Grey's Anatomy)
  • Male TV Star of the Year: Tom Hiddleston (Loki)
  • Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)
  • Most Bingeworthy Show of the Year: Squid Game
  • Comedy Show of the Year: Never Have I Ever
  • Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of the Year: Lucifer
  • Drama Show of the Year: Grey's Anatomy
  • Show of the Year: Loki