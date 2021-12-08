People's Choice Awards 2021, tutti i vincitori: da The Rock a Black Widow

Una nuova edizione dei People's Choice Awards 2021 si è tenuta nelle scorse ore in California, al Barker Hangar di Santa Monica, dove sono stati incoronati vincitori i preferiti del pubblico per il 2021. Chi avrà portato a casa l'ambita statuetta?
Beh, tra i vincitori compaiono Dwayne Johnson, Simu Lu, Scarlett Johansson... Abbiamo già detto Dwayne Johnson? E poi Never Have I Ever, Loki, Squid Game, Free Guy... Ma scopriteli tutti insieme a noi, e diteci se siete d'accordo con le scelte dei votanti.
- Movie of the Year: Black Widow
- Comedy Movie of the Year: Free Guy
- Drama Movie of the Year: Cruella
- Action Movie of the Year: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Drama Movie Star of the Year: Kevin Hart (Fatherhood)
- Action Movie Star of the Year Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)
- Comedy Movie Star of the Year: Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise)
- Male Movie Star of the Year: Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise)
- Female Movie Stare of the Year: Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)
- Family Movie of the Year: Luca
- Drama TV Star of the Year: Chase Stokes (Outer Banks)
- Comedy TV Star of the Year: Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
- Female TV Star of the Year: Ellen Pompeo (Grey's Anatomy)
- Male TV Star of the Year: Tom Hiddleston (Loki)
- Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)
- Most Bingeworthy Show of the Year: Squid Game
- Comedy Show of the Year: Never Have I Ever
- Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of the Year: Lucifer
- Drama Show of the Year: Grey's Anatomy
- Show of the Year: Loki