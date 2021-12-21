Oscar 2022: le shortlist di 10 categorie, È stata la mano di Dio ancora in corsa per una nomination

Le shortlist di 10 categorie degli Oscar 2022 sono state rivelate, restringendo la scelta in vista delle nomination, che verranno annunciate martedì 1 febbraio, e l'Italia è ancora presente grazie a È stata la mano di Dio di Paolo Sorrentino, in corsa come Miglior Film Straniero.

L'Academy ha inoltre svelato quali sono le canzoni ancora in corsa per una prestigiosa candidatura, i documentari, nel settore del trucco e delle acconciature, i cortometraggi, i titoli presenti nelle shortlist per Miglior Sonoro, Migliori Effetti Visivi, Miglior Colonna Sonora e Migliori Cortometraggi.

Gli aggiornamenti riguardanti le potenziali nomination agli Oscar 2022 rendono sempre più vicina una vittoria di Lin-Manuel Miranda che potrebbe diventare un EGOT (vincitore di Emmy, Grammy, Oscar e Tony) grazie al brano Dos Oroguits realizzato per Encanto. Tra i grandi esclusi c'è Titane di Julia Ducournau, proposto dalla Francia.

Flee è invece il primo titolo nella storia degli Oscar a essere in corsa nella categoria Miglior Film Animato e Miglior Documentario.

Ecco le shortlist:

Miglior Canzone Originale

"So May We Start?" da "Annette" (Amazon Studios) - Ron Mael, Russell Mael (Sparks)

"Down To Joy" da "Belfast" (Focus Features) - Van Morrison

"Right Where I Belong" da "Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road" (Screen Media Films) - Brian Wilson, Jim James

"Automatic Woman" da "Bruised" (Netflix) - H.E.R.

"Dream Girl" da "Cinderella" (Amazon Studios) - Idina Menzel, Laura Veltz

"Beyond The Shore" da "CODA" (Apple Original Films) - Nicholai Baxter, Matt Dahan, Sian Heder, Marius de Vries

"The Anonymous Ones" da "Dear Evan Hansen" (Universal Pictures) - Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Amandla Stenberg

"Just Look Up" da "Don't Look Up" (Netflix) - Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Tara Stinson

"Dos Oruguitas" da "Encanto" (Walt Disney Pictures) - Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Somehow You Do" da "Four Good Days" (Vertical Entertainment) - Diane Warren

"Guns Go Bang" da "The Harder They Fall" (Netflix) - Jeymes Samuel, Scott Mescudi, Shawn Carter

"Be Alive" da "King Richard" (Warner Bros) - Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

"No Time To Die" da "No Time to Die" (MGM/United Artists Releasing) - Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell

"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" da "Respect" (MGM/United Artists Releasing) - Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

"Your Song Saved My Life" da "Sing 2" (Illumination/Universal Pictures) - Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen, Jr.

Miglior Documentario

"Ascension" (MTV Documentary Films) - diretto da Jessica Kingdon

"Attica" (Showtime) - diretto da Stanley Nelson

"Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry" (Apple Original Films) - diretto da RJ Cutler

"Faya Dayi" (Janus Films) - diretto da Jessica Beshir

"The First Wave" (National Geographic) - diretto da Matthew Heineman

"Flee" (Neon) - diretto da Jonas Poher Rasmussen

"In the Same Breath" (HBO Documentary Films) - diretto da Nanfu Wang

"Julia" (Sony Pictures Classics) - diretto da Julie Cohen, Betsy West

"President" (Greenwich Entertainment) - diretto da Camilla Nielsson

"Procession" (Netflix) - diretto da Robert Greene

"The Rescue" (National Geographic) - diretto da Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

"Simple as Water" (HBO Documentary Films) - diretto da Megan Mylan

"Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)" (Searchlight Pictures) - diretto da Quest Love

"The Velvet Underground" (Apple Original Films) - diretto da Todd Haynes

"Writing with Fire" (Music Box Films) - diretto da Rintu Thomas

Miglior Film Internazionale

"Great Freedom" (Austria) - diretto da Sebastian Meise

"Playground" (Belgio) - diretto da Laura Wandel

"Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom" (Bhutan) - diretto da Pawo Choyning Dorji

"Flee" (Danimarca) - diretto da Jonas Poher Rasmussen

"Compartment No. 6" (Finlandia) - diretto da Juho Kuosmanen

"I'm Your Man" (Germania) - diretto da Maria Schrader

"Lamb" (Islanda) - diretto da Valdimar Jóhannsson

"A Hero" (Iran) - diretto da Asghar Farhadi

"È stata la mano di Dio" (Italia) - diretto da Paolo Sorrentino

"Drive My Car" (Giappone) - diretto da Ryusuke Hamaguchi

"Hive" (Kosovo) - diretto da Blerta Basholli

"Prayers for the Stolen" (Messico) - diretto da Tatiana Huezo

"The Worst Person in the World" (Norvegia) - diretto da Joachim Trier

"Plaza Catedral" (Panama) - diretto da Abner Benaim

"The Good Boss" (Spagna) - diretto da Fernando León de Aranoa

Trucco e Acconciature

"Coming 2 America" (Amazon Studios)

"Cruella" (Walt Disney Pictures)

"Cyrano" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

"Dune" (Warner Bros)

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye" (Searchlight Pictures)

"House of Gucci" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

"Nightmare Alley" (Searchlight Pictures)

"No Time to Die" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

"The Suicide Squad" (Warner Bros)

"West Side Story" (20th Century Studios)

Miglior Sonoro

"Belfast" (Focus Features)

"Dune" (Warner Bros)

"Last Night in Soho" (Focus Features)

"The Matrix Resurrections" (Warner Bros)

"No Time to Die" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

"The Power of the Dog" (Netflix)

"A Quiet Place Part II" (Paramount Pictures)

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" (Sony Pictures)

"Tick, Tick ... Boom!" (Netflix)

"West Side Story" (20th Century Studios)

Migliori Effetti Visivi

"Black Widow" (Marvel Studios)

"Dune" (Warner Bros)

"Dune" (Warner Bros) "Eternals" (Marvel Studios)

"Free Guy" (20th Century Studios)

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" (Sony Pictures)

"Godzilla vs. Kong" (Warner Bros)

"The Matrix Resurrections" (Warner Bros)

"No Time to Die" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (Marvel Studios)

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" (Sony Pictures)

Miglior Colonna Sonora

"Being the Ricardos" (Amazon Studios) - Daniel Pemberton

"Candyman" (Universal Pictures) - Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe

"Don't Look Up" (Netflix) - Nicholas Britell

"Dune" (Warner Bros) - Hans Zimmer

"Encanto" (Walt Disney Pictures) - Germaine Franco

"The French Dispatch" (Searchlight Pictures) - Alexandre Desplat

"The Green Knight" (A24) - Daniel Hart

"The Harder They Fall" (Netflix) - Jeymes Samuel

"King Richard" (Warner Bros) - Kris Bowers

"The Last Duel" (20th Century Studios) - Harry Gregson-Williams

"No Time to Die" (MGM/United Artists Releasing) - Hans Zimmer

"Parallel Mothers" (Sony Pictures Classics) - Alberto Iglesias

"The Power of the Dog" (Netflix) - Jonny Greenwood

"Spencer" (Neon/Topic Studios) - Jonny Greenwood

"The Tragedy of Macbeth" (Apple Original Films/A24) - Carter Burwell

Cortometraggio animato

"Affairs of the Art"

"Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman's Apprentice"

"Bad Seeds"

"Bestia"

"Boxballet"

"Flowing Home"

"Mum Is Pouring Rain"

"The Musician"

"Namoo"

"Only a Child"

"Robin Robin"

"Souvenir Souvenir"

"Step into the River"

"Us Again"

"The Windshield Wiper"

Miglior Cortometraggio Documentario

"Águilas"

"Audible"

"A Broken House"

"Camp Confidential: America's Secret Nazis"

"Coded: The Hidden Love of J. C. Leyendecker"

"Day of Rage"

"The Facility"

"Lead Me Home"

"Lynching Postcards: "Token of a Great Day"

"The Queen of Basketball"

"Sophie & the Baron"

"Takeover"

"Terror Contagion"

"Three Songs for Benazir"

"When We Were Bullies"

Miglior Cortometraggio