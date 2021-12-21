Oscar 2022: le shortlist di 10 categorie, È stata la mano di Dio ancora in corsa per una nomination

L'Academy ha svelato la shortlist di 10 categorie degli Oscar 2022 ed È stata la mano di Dio di Paolo Sorrentino è ancora in corsa.

NOTIZIA di 21/12/2021

Le shortlist di 10 categorie degli Oscar 2022 sono state rivelate, restringendo la scelta in vista delle nomination, che verranno annunciate martedì 1 febbraio, e l'Italia è ancora presente grazie a È stata la mano di Dio di Paolo Sorrentino, in corsa come Miglior Film Straniero.
L'Academy ha inoltre svelato quali sono le canzoni ancora in corsa per una prestigiosa candidatura, i documentari, nel settore del trucco e delle acconciature, i cortometraggi, i titoli presenti nelle shortlist per Miglior Sonoro, Migliori Effetti Visivi, Miglior Colonna Sonora e Migliori Cortometraggi.

Gli aggiornamenti riguardanti le potenziali nomination agli Oscar 2022 rendono sempre più vicina una vittoria di Lin-Manuel Miranda che potrebbe diventare un EGOT (vincitore di Emmy, Grammy, Oscar e Tony) grazie al brano Dos Oroguits realizzato per Encanto. Tra i grandi esclusi c'è Titane di Julia Ducournau, proposto dalla Francia.
Flee è invece il primo titolo nella storia degli Oscar a essere in corsa nella categoria Miglior Film Animato e Miglior Documentario.

Ecco le shortlist:

Miglior Canzone Originale

  • "So May We Start?" da "Annette" (Amazon Studios) - Ron Mael, Russell Mael (Sparks)
  • "Down To Joy" da "Belfast" (Focus Features) - Van Morrison
  • "Right Where I Belong" da "Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road" (Screen Media Films) - Brian Wilson, Jim James
  • "Automatic Woman" da "Bruised" (Netflix) - H.E.R.
  • "Dream Girl" da "Cinderella" (Amazon Studios) - Idina Menzel, Laura Veltz
  • "Beyond The Shore" da "CODA" (Apple Original Films) - Nicholai Baxter, Matt Dahan, Sian Heder, Marius de Vries
  • "The Anonymous Ones" da "Dear Evan Hansen" (Universal Pictures) - Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Amandla Stenberg
  • "Just Look Up" da "Don't Look Up" (Netflix) - Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Tara Stinson
  • "Dos Oruguitas" da "Encanto" (Walt Disney Pictures) - Lin-Manuel Miranda
  • "Somehow You Do" da "Four Good Days" (Vertical Entertainment) - Diane Warren
  • "Guns Go Bang" da "The Harder They Fall" (Netflix) - Jeymes Samuel, Scott Mescudi, Shawn Carter
  • "Be Alive" da "King Richard" (Warner Bros) - Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
  • "No Time To Die" da "No Time to Die" (MGM/United Artists Releasing) - Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell
  • "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" da "Respect" (MGM/United Artists Releasing) - Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
  • "Your Song Saved My Life" da "Sing 2" (Illumination/Universal Pictures) - Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen, Jr.

Miglior Documentario

  • "Ascension" (MTV Documentary Films) - diretto da Jessica Kingdon
  • "Attica" (Showtime) - diretto da Stanley Nelson
  • "Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry" (Apple Original Films) - diretto da RJ Cutler
  • "Faya Dayi" (Janus Films) - diretto da Jessica Beshir
  • "The First Wave" (National Geographic) - diretto da Matthew Heineman
  • "Flee" (Neon) - diretto da Jonas Poher Rasmussen
  • "In the Same Breath" (HBO Documentary Films) - diretto da Nanfu Wang
  • "Julia" (Sony Pictures Classics) - diretto da Julie Cohen, Betsy West
  • "President" (Greenwich Entertainment) - diretto da Camilla Nielsson
  • "Procession" (Netflix) - diretto da Robert Greene
  • "The Rescue" (National Geographic) - diretto da Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi
  • "Simple as Water" (HBO Documentary Films) - diretto da Megan Mylan
  • "Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)" (Searchlight Pictures) - diretto da Quest Love
  • "The Velvet Underground" (Apple Original Films) - diretto da Todd Haynes
  • "Writing with Fire" (Music Box Films) - diretto da Rintu Thomas

Miglior Film Internazionale

  • "Great Freedom" (Austria) - diretto da Sebastian Meise
  • "Playground" (Belgio) - diretto da Laura Wandel
  • "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom" (Bhutan) - diretto da Pawo Choyning Dorji
  • "Flee" (Danimarca) - diretto da Jonas Poher Rasmussen
  • "Compartment No. 6" (Finlandia) - diretto da Juho Kuosmanen
  • "I'm Your Man" (Germania) - diretto da Maria Schrader
  • "Lamb" (Islanda) - diretto da Valdimar Jóhannsson
  • "A Hero" (Iran) - diretto da Asghar Farhadi
  • "È stata la mano di Dio" (Italia) - diretto da Paolo Sorrentino
  • "Drive My Car" (Giappone) - diretto da Ryusuke Hamaguchi
  • "Hive" (Kosovo) - diretto da Blerta Basholli
  • "Prayers for the Stolen" (Messico) - diretto da Tatiana Huezo
  • "The Worst Person in the World" (Norvegia) - diretto da Joachim Trier
  • "Plaza Catedral" (Panama) - diretto da Abner Benaim
  • "The Good Boss" (Spagna) - diretto da Fernando León de Aranoa

Trucco e Acconciature

  • "Coming 2 America" (Amazon Studios)
  • "Cruella" (Walt Disney Pictures)
  • "Cyrano" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
  • "Dune" (Warner Bros)
  • "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" (Searchlight Pictures)
  • "House of Gucci" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
  • "Nightmare Alley" (Searchlight Pictures)
  • "No Time to Die" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
  • "The Suicide Squad" (Warner Bros)
  • "West Side Story" (20th Century Studios)

Miglior Sonoro

  • "Belfast" (Focus Features)
  • "Dune" (Warner Bros)
  • "Last Night in Soho" (Focus Features)
  • "The Matrix Resurrections" (Warner Bros)
  • "No Time to Die" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
  • "The Power of the Dog" (Netflix)
  • "A Quiet Place Part II" (Paramount Pictures)
  • "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (Sony Pictures)
  • "Tick, Tick ... Boom!" (Netflix)
  • "West Side Story" (20th Century Studios)

Migliori Effetti Visivi

  • "Black Widow" (Marvel Studios)
    "Dune" (Warner Bros)
  • "Eternals" (Marvel Studios)
  • "Free Guy" (20th Century Studios)
  • "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" (Sony Pictures)
  • "Godzilla vs. Kong" (Warner Bros)
  • "The Matrix Resurrections" (Warner Bros)
  • "No Time to Die" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
  • "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (Marvel Studios)
  • "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (Sony Pictures)

Miglior Colonna Sonora

  • "Being the Ricardos" (Amazon Studios) - Daniel Pemberton
  • "Candyman" (Universal Pictures) - Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe
  • "Don't Look Up" (Netflix) - Nicholas Britell
  • "Dune" (Warner Bros) - Hans Zimmer
  • "Encanto" (Walt Disney Pictures) - Germaine Franco
  • "The French Dispatch" (Searchlight Pictures) - Alexandre Desplat
  • "The Green Knight" (A24) - Daniel Hart
  • "The Harder They Fall" (Netflix) - Jeymes Samuel
  • "King Richard" (Warner Bros) - Kris Bowers
  • "The Last Duel" (20th Century Studios) - Harry Gregson-Williams
  • "No Time to Die" (MGM/United Artists Releasing) - Hans Zimmer
  • "Parallel Mothers" (Sony Pictures Classics) - Alberto Iglesias
  • "The Power of the Dog" (Netflix) - Jonny Greenwood
  • "Spencer" (Neon/Topic Studios) - Jonny Greenwood
  • "The Tragedy of Macbeth" (Apple Original Films/A24) - Carter Burwell

Cortometraggio animato

  • "Affairs of the Art"
  • "Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman's Apprentice"
  • "Bad Seeds"
  • "Bestia"
  • "Boxballet"
  • "Flowing Home"
  • "Mum Is Pouring Rain"
  • "The Musician"
  • "Namoo"
  • "Only a Child"
  • "Robin Robin"
  • "Souvenir Souvenir"
  • "Step into the River"
  • "Us Again"
  • "The Windshield Wiper"

Miglior Cortometraggio Documentario

  • "Águilas"
  • "Audible"
  • "A Broken House"
  • "Camp Confidential: America's Secret Nazis"
  • "Coded: The Hidden Love of J. C. Leyendecker"
  • "Day of Rage"
  • "The Facility"
  • "Lead Me Home"
  • "Lynching Postcards: "Token of a Great Day"
  • "The Queen of Basketball"
  • "Sophie & the Baron"
  • "Takeover"
  • "Terror Contagion"
  • "Three Songs for Benazir"
  • "When We Were Bullies"

Miglior Cortometraggio

  • "Ala Kachuu - Take and Run"
  • "Censor of Dreams"
  • "The Criminals"
  • "Distances"
  • "The Dress"
  • "Frimas"
  • "Les Grandes Claques"
  • "The Long Goodbye"
  • "On My Mind"
  • "Please Hold"
  • "Stenofonen"
  • "Tala'vision"
  • "Under the Heavens"
  • "When the Sun Sets"
  • "You're Dead Helen"