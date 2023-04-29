Facebook

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023, svelati i grandi nomi dello star system che presenteranno lo show

Sono stati finalmente svelati i nomi dello star system che presenteranno gli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023: ecco chi sono

NOTIZIA di 29/04/2023

Manca poco agli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023. L'organizzazione ha finalmente rivelato chi saranno i grandi nomi dello star system che presenteranno lo show. Sono stati rivelati anche i sedici candidati per la categoria social Best Musical Moment, sponsorizzata da Sonic.

MTV ha annunciato oggi la prima serie di presentatori di fama internazionale che saliranno sul palco degli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023, che spaziano nel mondo del cinema, della televisione e della musica. L'elenco comprende:

  • Anthony Ramos (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts)
  • Ariana Madix (Vanderpump Rules)
  • Ashley Park (Joy Ride)
  • Ayo Edebiri (Bottoms)
  • Busta Rhymes
  • Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)
  • Chelsea Lazkani (Selling Sunset)
  • Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)
  • Christopher Briney (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
  • Courtney Eaton (Yellowjackets)
  • Dave Burd "Lil Dicky" (Dave)
  • Dominique Fishback (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts)
  • Gal Gadot (Heart of Stone)
  • Gavin Casalegno (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
  • Halle Bailey (The Little Mermaid)
  • Havana Rose Liu (Bottoms)
  • Jamie Lee Curtis (Haunted Mansion)
  • Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid)
  • Jasmin Savoy Brown (Yellowjackets)
  • Kaia Gerber (Bottoms)
  • Katie Maloney (Vanderpump Rules)
  • Lala Kent (Vanderpump Rules)
  • Liv Hewson (Yellowjackets)
  • Lola Tung (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
  • Nick Viall (Viall Files Podcast)
  • Rachel Sennott (Bottoms)
  • Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six)
  • Sabrina Wu (Joy Ride)
  • Sam Claflin (Daisy Jones & The Six)
  • Samantha Hanratty (Yellowjackets)
  • Sarah Michelle Gellar (Wolf Pack)
  • Scheana Shay (Vanderpump Rules)
  • Sherry Cola (Joy Ride)
  • Sophie Nélisse (Yellowjackets)
  • Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets)
  • Stephanie Hsu (Joy Ride)
  • Suki Waterhouse (Daisy Jones & The Six)
  • Tiffany Haddish (Haunted Mansion)

In contemporanea sono stati anche annunciati i 16 candidati in gara nella categoria social per il Best Musical Moment sponsorizzato da Sonic. Le votazioni si aprono ufficialmente tramite le Instagram Stories di MTV lunedì 1° maggio e si chiuderanno venerdì 5 maggio con la proclamazione del vincitore in diretta durante lo show.

I candidati includono:

  • Daisy Jones & The Six: "Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)"
  • Don't Worry Darling: "Jack's Tap Dance"
  • Elvis: "Trouble"
  • Ginny & Georgia: "I Will Survive" (Bachelorette Party)
  • M3GAN: "Titanium"
  • Matilda the Musical: "Revolting Children"
  • Purple Hearts: "Come Back Home"
  • RRR: "Naatu Naatu"
  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: "Body"
  • SNL: "Big Boys"
  • Stranger Things: "Running Up That Hill"
  • The Last of Us: "Long Long Time" (Bill & Frank Play Piano)
  • The School for Good and Evil: "You Should See Me in a Crown"
  • The Summer I Turned Pretty: "This Love (Taylor's Version)"
  • Wednesday: "Goo Goo Muck"
  • Young Royals: "Simon's Song"

In Italia lo show andrà in onda su MTV (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW) e su MTV Music (canale Sky 132 e 704) in contemporanea con gli Stati Uniti dal famoso Barker Hangar di Los Angeles nella notte di domenica 7 maggio. Inoltre, lo show andrà in replica nella versione sottotitolata lunedì 8 maggio dalle 21.00 su MTV e dalle 22.00 su MTV Music, martedì 9 maggio dalle 21.00 su VH1 (canale Sky 715 e canale 167 del digitale terrestre) e su Comedy Central (canale Sky 129) mercoledì 10 maggio dalle 22.00. Lo show sarà disponibile successivamente anche sul servizio streaming Paramount+.

In testa alle nomination per le serie televisive agli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 - presentati da Drew Barrymore - ci sono: Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things, The Last of Us, The White Lotus e Mercoledì Mentre i titoli televisivi che hanno raccolto più nomination sono: Jersey Shore Family Vacation, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills e Vanderpump Rules.

Inoltre, l'edizione 2023 degli MTV Movie & TV Awards celebra l'attrice e colonna portante di Hollywood Jennifer Coolidge con il Comedic Genius Award.