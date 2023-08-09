Facebook

MTV: i Maneskin in lizza nella categoria Best Rock, ecco la lista dei candidati ai Video Music Awards 2023
NOTIZIA di 09/08/2023

MTV ha reso noti i nominati per i Video Music Awards 2023. Taylor Swift è in lizza in ben otto categorie tra cui 'Artista dell'anno' e 'Brano dell'anno' con la sua canzone 'Anti-Hero'. Nel panorama italiano, i Maneskin confermano la loro risonanza internazionale: il gruppo romano è stato nominato nella prestigiosa categoria Best Rock. In Italia, lo spettacolo sarà trasmesso in diretta e nella sua lingua originale durante la notte tra il 12 e il 13 settembre, a partire dalle ore 02:00, esclusivamente su MTV.

Le nomination ai Video Music Awards 2023

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

  • Doja Cat - "Attention" - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
  • Miley Cyrus - "Flowers" - Columbia Records
  • Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl" - Republic Records
  • Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire" - Geffen Records
  • Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy" - Capitol Records
  • SZA - "Kill Bill" - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
  • Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Beyoncé - Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
  • Doja Cat - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
  • KAROL G - Interscope Records
  • Nicki Minaj - Republic Records
  • Shakira - Sony Music US Latin
  • Taylor Swift - Republic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

  • Miley Cyrus - "Flowers" - Columbia Records
  • Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire" - Geffen Records
  • Rema & Selena Gomez - "Calm Down" - Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World + Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
  • Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy" - Capitol Records
  • Steve Lacy - "Bad Habit" - L-M Records / RCA Records
  • SZA - "Kill Bill" - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Records
  • Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records

BEST NEW ARTIST

  • GloRilla - CMG / Interscope Records
  • Ice Spice - 10K Projects / Capitol Records
  • Kaliii - Atlantic Records
  • Peso Pluma - Double P Records
  • PinkPantheress - 300 Entertainment
  • Reneé Rapp - Interscope Records

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

  • August 2022: Saucy Santana - "Booty" - Arena Records / RCA Records
  • September 2022: Stephen Sanchez - "Until I Found You" - Mercury Records / Republic Records
  • October 2022: JVKE - "golden hour" - AWAL
  • November 2022: Flo Milli - "Conceited" - '94 Sounds / RCA Records
  • December 2022: Reneé Rapp - "Colorado" - Interscope Records
  • January 2023: Sam Ryder - "All The Way Over" - Elektra Entertainment
  • February 2023: Armani White - "GOATED" - Def Jam
  • March 2023: FLETCHER - "Becky's So Hot" - Capitol Records
  • April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER - "Sugar Rush Ride" - BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records
  • May 2023: Ice Spice - "Princess Diana" - Heavy On It / 10K Projects / Capitol Records
  • June 2023: FLO - "Losing You" - Uptown/Republic Records
  • July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - "That Part" - Island Records

BEST COLLABORATION

  • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - "I'm Good (Blue)" - Warner Records
  • Post Malone, Doja Cat - "I Like You (A Happier Song)" - Mercury Records / Republic Records
  • Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - "Gotta Move On" - Motown Records
  • KAROL G, Shakira - "TQG" - Universal Music Latino
  • Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - "Creepin' (Remix)" - Boominati / Republic Records
  • Rema & Selena Gomez - "Calm Down" - Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World + Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

BEST POP

  • Demi Lovato - "Swine" - Island Records
  • Dua Lipa - "Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)" - Atlantic Records
  • Ed Sheeran - "Eyes Closed" - Atlantic Records
  • Miley Cyrus - "Flowers" - Columbia Records
  • Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire" - Geffen Records
  • P!NK - "TRUSTFALL" - RCA Records
  • Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records

BEST HIP-HOP

  • Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - "Gotta Move On" - Motown Records
  • DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - "STAYING ALIVE" - We The Best / Epic Records
  • GloRilla & Cardi B - "Tomorrow 2" - CMG / Interscope Records
  • Lil Uzi Vert - "Just Wanna Rock" - Atlantic Records / Generation Now
  • Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - "Kant Nobody" - Young Money Records
  • Metro Boomin ft Future - "Superhero (Heroes and Villains)" - Boominati / Republic Records
  • Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl" - Republic Records

BEST R&B

  • Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - "Stay" - RCA Records
  • Chlöe ft. Chris Brown - "How Does It Feel" - Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia
  • Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - "Creepin' (Remix)" - Boominati / Republic Records
  • SZA - "Shirt" - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
  • Toosii - "Favorite Song" - South Coast Music Group / Capitol Records
  • Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - "Love In The Way" - Empire Distribution

BEST ALTERNATIVE

  • blink-182 - "EDGING" - Columbia Records
  • boygenius - "the film" - Interscope Records
  • Fall Out Boy - "Hold Me Like A Grudge" - Fueled By Ramen
  • Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - "Candy Necklace" - Interscope Records
  • Paramore - "This Is Why" - Atlantic Records
  • Thirty Seconds To Mars - "Stuck" - Concord Records / Concord

BEST ROCK

  • Foo Fighters - "The Teacher" - RCA Records
  • Linkin Park - "Lost (Original Version)" - Warner Records
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers - "Tippa My Tongue" - Warner Records
  • Måneskin - "THE LONELIEST" - Arista Records
  • Metallica - "Lux Æterna" - Blackened Recordings
  • Muse - "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween" - Warner Records

BEST LATIN

  • Anitta - "Funk Rave" - Republic Records
  • Bad Bunny - "WHERE SHE GOES" - Rimas Entertainment
  • Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma - "Ella Baila Sola" - DEL Records, Inc. / Prajin Parlay, Inc. + Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny - "un x100to" - Rimas Entertainment
  • KAROL G, Shakira - "TQG" - Universal Music Latino
  • ROSALÍA - "DESPECHÁ" - Columbia Records
  • Shakira - "Acróstico" - Sony Music US Latin

BEST K-POP

  • aespa - "Girls" - SM ENTERTAINMENT Co., Ltd.
  • BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom" - YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
  • FIFTY FIFTY - "Cupid" - ATTRAKT / Warner Records
  • SEVENTEEN - "Super" - HYBE / Geffen Records
  • Stray Kids - "S-Class" - JYP / Republic
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER - "Sugar Rush Ride" - BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records

BEST AFROBEATS

  • Ayra Starr - "Rush" - Mavin Global Holdings
  • Burna Boy - "It's Plenty" - Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment Ltd
  • Davido ft. Musa Keys - "UNAVAILABLE" - Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records
  • Fireboy DML & Asake - "Bandana" - Empire Distribution
  • Libianca - "People" - Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records
  • Rema & Selena Gomez - "Calm Down" - Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World + + + + + Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
  • Wizkid ft Ayra Starr- "2 Sugar" - Starboy / RCA Records

VIDEO FOR GOOD

  • Alicia Keys - If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral) - NETFLIX
  • Bad Bunny - "El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente" - Rimas Entertainment
  • Demi Lovato - "Swine" - Island Records
  • Dove Cameron - "Breakfast" - Columbia Records
  • Imagine Dragons - "Crushed" - KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
  • Maluma - "La Reina" - Sony Music US Latin

BEST DIRECTION

  • Doja Cat - "Attention" - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records - Directed by Tanu Muiño
  • Drake - "Falling Back" - OVO/Republic Records - Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)
  • Kendrick Lamar - "Count Me Out" - pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope + Records - Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
  • Megan Thee Stallion - "Her" - 300 Entertainment - Directed by Colin Tilley
  • Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy" - Capitol Records - Directed by Floria Sigismondi
  • SZA - "Kill Bill" - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Directed by Christian Breslauer
  • Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records - Directed by Taylor Swift

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

  • Adele - "I Drink Wine" - Columbia Records - Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra
  • Ed Sheeran - "Eyes Closed" - Atlantic Records - Cinematography by Natasha Baier
  • Janelle Monae - "Lipstick Lover" - Atlantic Records - Cinematography by Allison Anderson
  • Kendrick Lamar - "Count Me Out" - pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope + Records 0 Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra
  • Miley Cyrus - "Flowers" - Columbia Records - Cinematography by Marcell Rev
  • Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire" - Geffen Records - Cinematography by Russ Fraser
  • Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records - Cinematography by Rina Yang

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

  • Fall Out Boy - "Love From The Other Side" - Fueled By Ramen - Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner
  • Harry Styles - "Music For A Sushi Restaurant" - Columbia Records - Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios
  • Melanie Martinez - "VOID" - Atlantic Records - Visual Effects by Carbon
  • Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl" - Republic Records - Visual Effects by Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi
  • Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy" - Capitol Records - Visual Effects by Max Colt / FRENDER
  • Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records - Visual Effects by Parliament

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

  • BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom" - YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Choreography by Kiel + Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)
  • Dua Lipa - "Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)" - Atlantic Records - Choreography by Charm LaDonna
  • Jonas Brothers - "Waffle House" - Republic Records - Choreography by Jerry Reece
  • Megan Thee Stallion - "Her" - 300 Entertainment - Choreography by Sean Bankhead
  • Panic! At The Disco - "Middle Of A Breakup" - Fueled By Ramen - Choreography by Monika Felice Smith
  • Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy" - Capitol Records - Choreography by (LA)HORDE - Marine + + Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel

BEST ART DIRECTION

  • boygenius - "the film" - Interscope Records - Art Direction by Jen Dunlap
  • BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom" - YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Art Direction by Seo + Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
  • Doja Cat - "Attention" - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records - Art Direction by Spencer Graves
  • Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - "Candy Necklace" - Interscope Records - Art Direction by Brandon Mendez
  • Megan Thee Stallion - "Her" - 300 Entertainment - Art Direction by Niko Philipides
  • SZA - "Shirt" - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Art Direction by Kate Bunch

BEST EDITING

  • BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom" - YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Editing by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
  • Kendrick Lamar - "Rich Spirit" - pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope + Records - Edited by Grason Caldwell
  • Miley Cyrus - "River" - Columbia Records - Edited by Brandan Walter
  • Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire" - Geffen Records - Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel
  • SZA - "Kill Bill" - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert
  • Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records - Edited by Chancler Haynes

Come seguire Gli MTV VMAs 2023

In Italia lo show sarà trasmesso in diretta in lingua originale nella notte tra il 12 e il 13 settembre a partire dalle ore 02:00 su MTV (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW) e su MTV Music (canale Sky 132 e 704) e sarà anticipato dal pre-show a partire dalle 00.30.

Le repliche sottotitolate andranno in onda su MTV (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW) il 13 settembre alle 22, il 15 settembre alle 23.55 e il 17 settembre alle 7.35, su MTV Music (canale Sky 132 e 704) il 13 settembre alle 22.00 con la replica del pre-show e alle 23.30 lo show integrale, il 14 settembre alle 12.00, il 15 settembre alle 22.00, il 16 settembre alle 19.00 e il 17 settembre alle 13.00 e su VH1 (Canale Sky 715) il 13 settembre alle 23.00

Come votare agli MTV VMAs 2023

A partire da oggi e fino al 1 settembre, i fan possono votare per i loro artisti preferiti nelle 15 categorie gender-neutral, tra cui la nuovissima categoria 'Best Afrobeats', oltre alle ambite categorie 'Video of the Year', presentata da Burger King, e '"Artist of the Year', visitando vote.mtv.com; il voto per "Best New Artist" rimarrà attivo anche durante lo spettacolo di martedì 12 settembre.

Le nomination per le categorie social, incluse 'Group of the Year' e 'Song of Summer', saranno annunciate in seguito.