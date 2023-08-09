MTV: i Maneskin in lizza nella categoria Best Rock, ecco la lista dei candidati ai Video Music Awards 2023

Taylor Swift è in testa con otto nomination, i Maneskin in lizza con The Loneliest: 35 artisti candidati alla prima nomination

MTV ha reso noti i nominati per i Video Music Awards 2023. Taylor Swift è in lizza in ben otto categorie tra cui 'Artista dell'anno' e 'Brano dell'anno' con la sua canzone 'Anti-Hero'. Nel panorama italiano, i Maneskin confermano la loro risonanza internazionale: il gruppo romano è stato nominato nella prestigiosa categoria Best Rock. In Italia, lo spettacolo sarà trasmesso in diretta e nella sua lingua originale durante la notte tra il 12 e il 13 settembre, a partire dalle ore 02:00, esclusivamente su MTV.

Le nomination ai Video Music Awards 2023

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Doja Cat - "Attention" - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Miley Cyrus - "Flowers" - Columbia Records

Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl" - Republic Records

Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire" - Geffen Records

Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy" - Capitol Records

SZA - "Kill Bill" - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé - Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

Doja Cat - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

KAROL G - Interscope Records

Nicki Minaj - Republic Records

Shakira - Sony Music US Latin

Taylor Swift - Republic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

Miley Cyrus - "Flowers" - Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire" - Geffen Records

Rema & Selena Gomez - "Calm Down" - Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World + Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy" - Capitol Records

Steve Lacy - "Bad Habit" - L-M Records / RCA Records

SZA - "Kill Bill" - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Records

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records

BEST NEW ARTIST

GloRilla - CMG / Interscope Records

Ice Spice - 10K Projects / Capitol Records

Kaliii - Atlantic Records

Peso Pluma - Double P Records

PinkPantheress - 300 Entertainment

Reneé Rapp - Interscope Records

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

August 2022: Saucy Santana - "Booty" - Arena Records / RCA Records

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez - "Until I Found You" - Mercury Records / Republic Records

October 2022: JVKE - "golden hour" - AWAL

November 2022: Flo Milli - "Conceited" - '94 Sounds / RCA Records

December 2022: Reneé Rapp - "Colorado" - Interscope Records

January 2023: Sam Ryder - "All The Way Over" - Elektra Entertainment

February 2023: Armani White - "GOATED" - Def Jam

March 2023: FLETCHER - "Becky's So Hot" - Capitol Records

April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER - "Sugar Rush Ride" - BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records

May 2023: Ice Spice - "Princess Diana" - Heavy On It / 10K Projects / Capitol Records

June 2023: FLO - "Losing You" - Uptown/Republic Records

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - "That Part" - Island Records

BEST COLLABORATION

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - "I'm Good (Blue)" - Warner Records

Post Malone, Doja Cat - "I Like You (A Happier Song)" - Mercury Records / Republic Records

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - "Gotta Move On" - Motown Records

KAROL G, Shakira - "TQG" - Universal Music Latino

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - "Creepin' (Remix)" - Boominati / Republic Records

Rema & Selena Gomez - "Calm Down" - Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World + Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

BEST POP

Demi Lovato - "Swine" - Island Records

Dua Lipa - "Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)" - Atlantic Records

Ed Sheeran - "Eyes Closed" - Atlantic Records

Miley Cyrus - "Flowers" - Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire" - Geffen Records

P!NK - "TRUSTFALL" - RCA Records

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records

BEST HIP-HOP

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - "Gotta Move On" - Motown Records

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - "STAYING ALIVE" - We The Best / Epic Records

GloRilla & Cardi B - "Tomorrow 2" - CMG / Interscope Records

Lil Uzi Vert - "Just Wanna Rock" - Atlantic Records / Generation Now

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - "Kant Nobody" - Young Money Records

Metro Boomin ft Future - "Superhero (Heroes and Villains)" - Boominati / Republic Records

Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl" - Republic Records

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - "Stay" - RCA Records

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown - "How Does It Feel" - Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - "Creepin' (Remix)" - Boominati / Republic Records

SZA - "Shirt" - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Toosii - "Favorite Song" - South Coast Music Group / Capitol Records

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - "Love In The Way" - Empire Distribution

BEST ALTERNATIVE

blink-182 - "EDGING" - Columbia Records

boygenius - "the film" - Interscope Records

Fall Out Boy - "Hold Me Like A Grudge" - Fueled By Ramen

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - "Candy Necklace" - Interscope Records

Paramore - "This Is Why" - Atlantic Records

Thirty Seconds To Mars - "Stuck" - Concord Records / Concord

BEST ROCK

Foo Fighters - "The Teacher" - RCA Records

Linkin Park - "Lost (Original Version)" - Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers - "Tippa My Tongue" - Warner Records

Måneskin - "THE LONELIEST" - Arista Records

Metallica - "Lux Æterna" - Blackened Recordings

Muse - "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween" - Warner Records

BEST LATIN

Anitta - "Funk Rave" - Republic Records

Bad Bunny - "WHERE SHE GOES" - Rimas Entertainment

Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma - "Ella Baila Sola" - DEL Records, Inc. / Prajin Parlay, Inc. + Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny - "un x100to" - Rimas Entertainment

KAROL G, Shakira - "TQG" - Universal Music Latino

ROSALÍA - "DESPECHÁ" - Columbia Records

Shakira - "Acróstico" - Sony Music US Latin

BEST K-POP

aespa - "Girls" - SM ENTERTAINMENT Co., Ltd.

BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom" - YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

FIFTY FIFTY - "Cupid" - ATTRAKT / Warner Records

SEVENTEEN - "Super" - HYBE / Geffen Records

Stray Kids - "S-Class" - JYP / Republic

TOMORROW X TOGETHER - "Sugar Rush Ride" - BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records

BEST AFROBEATS

Ayra Starr - "Rush" - Mavin Global Holdings

Burna Boy - "It's Plenty" - Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment Ltd

Davido ft. Musa Keys - "UNAVAILABLE" - Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records

Fireboy DML & Asake - "Bandana" - Empire Distribution

Libianca - "People" - Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records

Rema & Selena Gomez - "Calm Down" - Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World + + + + + Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

Wizkid ft Ayra Starr- "2 Sugar" - Starboy / RCA Records

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Alicia Keys - If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral) - NETFLIX

Bad Bunny - "El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente" - Rimas Entertainment

Demi Lovato - "Swine" - Island Records

Dove Cameron - "Breakfast" - Columbia Records

Imagine Dragons - "Crushed" - KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Maluma - "La Reina" - Sony Music US Latin

BEST DIRECTION

Doja Cat - "Attention" - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records - Directed by Tanu Muiño

Drake - "Falling Back" - OVO/Republic Records - Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)

Kendrick Lamar - "Count Me Out" - pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope + Records - Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion - "Her" - 300 Entertainment - Directed by Colin Tilley

Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy" - Capitol Records - Directed by Floria Sigismondi

SZA - "Kill Bill" - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Directed by Christian Breslauer

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records - Directed by Taylor Swift

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Adele - "I Drink Wine" - Columbia Records - Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra

Ed Sheeran - "Eyes Closed" - Atlantic Records - Cinematography by Natasha Baier

Janelle Monae - "Lipstick Lover" - Atlantic Records - Cinematography by Allison Anderson

Kendrick Lamar - "Count Me Out" - pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope + Records 0 Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra

Miley Cyrus - "Flowers" - Columbia Records - Cinematography by Marcell Rev

Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire" - Geffen Records - Cinematography by Russ Fraser

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records - Cinematography by Rina Yang

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Fall Out Boy - "Love From The Other Side" - Fueled By Ramen - Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner

Harry Styles - "Music For A Sushi Restaurant" - Columbia Records - Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios

Melanie Martinez - "VOID" - Atlantic Records - Visual Effects by Carbon

Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl" - Republic Records - Visual Effects by Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi

Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy" - Capitol Records - Visual Effects by Max Colt / FRENDER

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records - Visual Effects by Parliament

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom" - YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Choreography by Kiel + Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)

Dua Lipa - "Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)" - Atlantic Records - Choreography by Charm LaDonna

Jonas Brothers - "Waffle House" - Republic Records - Choreography by Jerry Reece

Megan Thee Stallion - "Her" - 300 Entertainment - Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Panic! At The Disco - "Middle Of A Breakup" - Fueled By Ramen - Choreography by Monika Felice Smith

Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy" - Capitol Records - Choreography by (LA)HORDE - Marine + + Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel

BEST ART DIRECTION

boygenius - "the film" - Interscope Records - Art Direction by Jen Dunlap

BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom" - YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Art Direction by Seo + Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

Doja Cat - "Attention" - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records - Art Direction by Spencer Graves

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - "Candy Necklace" - Interscope Records - Art Direction by Brandon Mendez

Megan Thee Stallion - "Her" - 300 Entertainment - Art Direction by Niko Philipides

SZA - "Shirt" - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Art Direction by Kate Bunch

BEST EDITING

BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom" - YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Editing by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

Kendrick Lamar - "Rich Spirit" - pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope + Records - Edited by Grason Caldwell

Miley Cyrus - "River" - Columbia Records - Edited by Brandan Walter

Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire" - Geffen Records - Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel

SZA - "Kill Bill" - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records - Edited by Chancler Haynes

Come seguire Gli MTV VMAs 2023

In Italia lo show sarà trasmesso in diretta in lingua originale nella notte tra il 12 e il 13 settembre a partire dalle ore 02:00 su MTV (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW) e su MTV Music (canale Sky 132 e 704) e sarà anticipato dal pre-show a partire dalle 00.30.

Le repliche sottotitolate andranno in onda su MTV (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW) il 13 settembre alle 22, il 15 settembre alle 23.55 e il 17 settembre alle 7.35, su MTV Music (canale Sky 132 e 704) il 13 settembre alle 22.00 con la replica del pre-show e alle 23.30 lo show integrale, il 14 settembre alle 12.00, il 15 settembre alle 22.00, il 16 settembre alle 19.00 e il 17 settembre alle 13.00 e su VH1 (Canale Sky 715) il 13 settembre alle 23.00

Come votare agli MTV VMAs 2023

A partire da oggi e fino al 1 settembre, i fan possono votare per i loro artisti preferiti nelle 15 categorie gender-neutral, tra cui la nuovissima categoria 'Best Afrobeats', oltre alle ambite categorie 'Video of the Year', presentata da Burger King, e '"Artist of the Year', visitando vote.mtv.com; il voto per "Best New Artist" rimarrà attivo anche durante lo spettacolo di martedì 12 settembre.

Le nomination per le categorie social, incluse 'Group of the Year' e 'Song of Summer', saranno annunciate in seguito.