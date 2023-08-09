MTV: i Maneskin in lizza nella categoria Best Rock, ecco la lista dei candidati ai Video Music Awards 2023

MTV ha reso noti i nominati per i Video Music Awards 2023. Taylor Swift è in lizza in ben otto categorie tra cui 'Artista dell'anno' e 'Brano dell'anno' con la sua canzone 'Anti-Hero'. Nel panorama italiano, i Maneskin confermano la loro risonanza internazionale: il gruppo romano è stato nominato nella prestigiosa categoria Best Rock. In Italia, lo spettacolo sarà trasmesso in diretta e nella sua lingua originale durante la notte tra il 12 e il 13 settembre, a partire dalle ore 02:00, esclusivamente su MTV.
Le nomination ai Video Music Awards 2023
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- Doja Cat - "Attention" - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Miley Cyrus - "Flowers" - Columbia Records
- Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl" - Republic Records
- Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire" - Geffen Records
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy" - Capitol Records
- SZA - "Kill Bill" - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Beyoncé - Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
- Doja Cat - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- KAROL G - Interscope Records
- Nicki Minaj - Republic Records
- Shakira - Sony Music US Latin
- Taylor Swift - Republic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
- Miley Cyrus - "Flowers" - Columbia Records
- Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire" - Geffen Records
- Rema & Selena Gomez - "Calm Down" - Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World + Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy" - Capitol Records
- Steve Lacy - "Bad Habit" - L-M Records / RCA Records
- SZA - "Kill Bill" - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Records
- Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records
BEST NEW ARTIST
- GloRilla - CMG / Interscope Records
- Ice Spice - 10K Projects / Capitol Records
- Kaliii - Atlantic Records
- Peso Pluma - Double P Records
- PinkPantheress - 300 Entertainment
- Reneé Rapp - Interscope Records
PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
- August 2022: Saucy Santana - "Booty" - Arena Records / RCA Records
- September 2022: Stephen Sanchez - "Until I Found You" - Mercury Records / Republic Records
- October 2022: JVKE - "golden hour" - AWAL
- November 2022: Flo Milli - "Conceited" - '94 Sounds / RCA Records
- December 2022: Reneé Rapp - "Colorado" - Interscope Records
- January 2023: Sam Ryder - "All The Way Over" - Elektra Entertainment
- February 2023: Armani White - "GOATED" - Def Jam
- March 2023: FLETCHER - "Becky's So Hot" - Capitol Records
- April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER - "Sugar Rush Ride" - BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records
- May 2023: Ice Spice - "Princess Diana" - Heavy On It / 10K Projects / Capitol Records
- June 2023: FLO - "Losing You" - Uptown/Republic Records
- July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - "That Part" - Island Records
BEST COLLABORATION
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - "I'm Good (Blue)" - Warner Records
- Post Malone, Doja Cat - "I Like You (A Happier Song)" - Mercury Records / Republic Records
- Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - "Gotta Move On" - Motown Records
- KAROL G, Shakira - "TQG" - Universal Music Latino
- Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - "Creepin' (Remix)" - Boominati / Republic Records
- Rema & Selena Gomez - "Calm Down" - Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World + Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
BEST POP
- Demi Lovato - "Swine" - Island Records
- Dua Lipa - "Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)" - Atlantic Records
- Ed Sheeran - "Eyes Closed" - Atlantic Records
- Miley Cyrus - "Flowers" - Columbia Records
- Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire" - Geffen Records
- P!NK - "TRUSTFALL" - RCA Records
- Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records
BEST HIP-HOP
- Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - "Gotta Move On" - Motown Records
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - "STAYING ALIVE" - We The Best / Epic Records
- GloRilla & Cardi B - "Tomorrow 2" - CMG / Interscope Records
- Lil Uzi Vert - "Just Wanna Rock" - Atlantic Records / Generation Now
- Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - "Kant Nobody" - Young Money Records
- Metro Boomin ft Future - "Superhero (Heroes and Villains)" - Boominati / Republic Records
- Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl" - Republic Records
BEST R&B
- Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - "Stay" - RCA Records
- Chlöe ft. Chris Brown - "How Does It Feel" - Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia
- Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - "Creepin' (Remix)" - Boominati / Republic Records
- SZA - "Shirt" - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
- Toosii - "Favorite Song" - South Coast Music Group / Capitol Records
- Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - "Love In The Way" - Empire Distribution
BEST ALTERNATIVE
- blink-182 - "EDGING" - Columbia Records
- boygenius - "the film" - Interscope Records
- Fall Out Boy - "Hold Me Like A Grudge" - Fueled By Ramen
- Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - "Candy Necklace" - Interscope Records
- Paramore - "This Is Why" - Atlantic Records
- Thirty Seconds To Mars - "Stuck" - Concord Records / Concord
BEST ROCK
- Foo Fighters - "The Teacher" - RCA Records
- Linkin Park - "Lost (Original Version)" - Warner Records
- Red Hot Chili Peppers - "Tippa My Tongue" - Warner Records
- Måneskin - "THE LONELIEST" - Arista Records
- Metallica - "Lux Æterna" - Blackened Recordings
- Muse - "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween" - Warner Records
BEST LATIN
- Anitta - "Funk Rave" - Republic Records
- Bad Bunny - "WHERE SHE GOES" - Rimas Entertainment
- Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma - "Ella Baila Sola" - DEL Records, Inc. / Prajin Parlay, Inc. + Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny - "un x100to" - Rimas Entertainment
- KAROL G, Shakira - "TQG" - Universal Music Latino
- ROSALÍA - "DESPECHÁ" - Columbia Records
- Shakira - "Acróstico" - Sony Music US Latin
BEST K-POP
- aespa - "Girls" - SM ENTERTAINMENT Co., Ltd.
- BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom" - YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
- FIFTY FIFTY - "Cupid" - ATTRAKT / Warner Records
- SEVENTEEN - "Super" - HYBE / Geffen Records
- Stray Kids - "S-Class" - JYP / Republic
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER - "Sugar Rush Ride" - BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records
BEST AFROBEATS
- Ayra Starr - "Rush" - Mavin Global Holdings
- Burna Boy - "It's Plenty" - Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment Ltd
- Davido ft. Musa Keys - "UNAVAILABLE" - Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records
- Fireboy DML & Asake - "Bandana" - Empire Distribution
- Libianca - "People" - Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records
- Rema & Selena Gomez - "Calm Down" - Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World + + + + + Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
- Wizkid ft Ayra Starr- "2 Sugar" - Starboy / RCA Records
VIDEO FOR GOOD
- Alicia Keys - If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral) - NETFLIX
- Bad Bunny - "El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente" - Rimas Entertainment
- Demi Lovato - "Swine" - Island Records
- Dove Cameron - "Breakfast" - Columbia Records
- Imagine Dragons - "Crushed" - KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
- Maluma - "La Reina" - Sony Music US Latin
BEST DIRECTION
- Doja Cat - "Attention" - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records - Directed by Tanu Muiño
- Drake - "Falling Back" - OVO/Republic Records - Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)
- Kendrick Lamar - "Count Me Out" - pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope + Records - Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
- Megan Thee Stallion - "Her" - 300 Entertainment - Directed by Colin Tilley
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy" - Capitol Records - Directed by Floria Sigismondi
- SZA - "Kill Bill" - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Directed by Christian Breslauer
- Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records - Directed by Taylor Swift
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Adele - "I Drink Wine" - Columbia Records - Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra
- Ed Sheeran - "Eyes Closed" - Atlantic Records - Cinematography by Natasha Baier
- Janelle Monae - "Lipstick Lover" - Atlantic Records - Cinematography by Allison Anderson
- Kendrick Lamar - "Count Me Out" - pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope + Records 0 Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra
- Miley Cyrus - "Flowers" - Columbia Records - Cinematography by Marcell Rev
- Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire" - Geffen Records - Cinematography by Russ Fraser
- Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records - Cinematography by Rina Yang
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Fall Out Boy - "Love From The Other Side" - Fueled By Ramen - Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner
- Harry Styles - "Music For A Sushi Restaurant" - Columbia Records - Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios
- Melanie Martinez - "VOID" - Atlantic Records - Visual Effects by Carbon
- Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl" - Republic Records - Visual Effects by Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy" - Capitol Records - Visual Effects by Max Colt / FRENDER
- Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records - Visual Effects by Parliament
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
- BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom" - YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Choreography by Kiel + Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)
- Dua Lipa - "Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)" - Atlantic Records - Choreography by Charm LaDonna
- Jonas Brothers - "Waffle House" - Republic Records - Choreography by Jerry Reece
- Megan Thee Stallion - "Her" - 300 Entertainment - Choreography by Sean Bankhead
- Panic! At The Disco - "Middle Of A Breakup" - Fueled By Ramen - Choreography by Monika Felice Smith
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy" - Capitol Records - Choreography by (LA)HORDE - Marine + + Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel
BEST ART DIRECTION
- boygenius - "the film" - Interscope Records - Art Direction by Jen Dunlap
- BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom" - YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Art Direction by Seo + Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
- Doja Cat - "Attention" - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records - Art Direction by Spencer Graves
- Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - "Candy Necklace" - Interscope Records - Art Direction by Brandon Mendez
- Megan Thee Stallion - "Her" - 300 Entertainment - Art Direction by Niko Philipides
- SZA - "Shirt" - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Art Direction by Kate Bunch
BEST EDITING
- BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom" - YG Entertainment / Interscope Records - Editing by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
- Kendrick Lamar - "Rich Spirit" - pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope + Records - Edited by Grason Caldwell
- Miley Cyrus - "River" - Columbia Records - Edited by Brandan Walter
- Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire" - Geffen Records - Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel
- SZA - "Kill Bill" - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records - Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert
- Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Republic Records - Edited by Chancler Haynes
Come seguire Gli MTV VMAs 2023
In Italia lo show sarà trasmesso in diretta in lingua originale nella notte tra il 12 e il 13 settembre a partire dalle ore 02:00 su MTV (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW) e su MTV Music (canale Sky 132 e 704) e sarà anticipato dal pre-show a partire dalle 00.30.
Le repliche sottotitolate andranno in onda su MTV (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW) il 13 settembre alle 22, il 15 settembre alle 23.55 e il 17 settembre alle 7.35, su MTV Music (canale Sky 132 e 704) il 13 settembre alle 22.00 con la replica del pre-show e alle 23.30 lo show integrale, il 14 settembre alle 12.00, il 15 settembre alle 22.00, il 16 settembre alle 19.00 e il 17 settembre alle 13.00 e su VH1 (Canale Sky 715) il 13 settembre alle 23.00
Come votare agli MTV VMAs 2023
A partire da oggi e fino al 1 settembre, i fan possono votare per i loro artisti preferiti nelle 15 categorie gender-neutral, tra cui la nuovissima categoria 'Best Afrobeats', oltre alle ambite categorie 'Video of the Year', presentata da Burger King, e '"Artist of the Year', visitando vote.mtv.com; il voto per "Best New Artist" rimarrà attivo anche durante lo spettacolo di martedì 12 settembre.
Le nomination per le categorie social, incluse 'Group of the Year' e 'Song of Summer', saranno annunciate in seguito.