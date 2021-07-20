David Harbour e Anthony Mackie star di We Have a Ghost

Christopher Landon sarà regista e sceneggiatore di We Have a Ghost, film prodotto per Netflix con star David Harbour e Anthony Mackie.

David Harbour e Anthony Mackie saranno i protagonisti di We Have a Ghost, un nuovo film prodotto per Netflix che verrà diretto da Christopher Landon.

Il regista, che sarà impegnato anche come sceneggiatore, ha recentemente ottenuto una buona accoglienza con progetti come Freaky e Auguri per la tua morte.

Il film We Have a Ghost avrà nel proprio cast Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), David Harbour (Black Widow), Jahi Di'Allo Winston (Charm City Kings), Tig Notaro (Army of the Dead), Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus). Tra gli interpreti ci sono anche Erica Ash (Survivor's Remorse), Isabella Russo (School of Rock the Musical, Crashing), Niles Fitch (This Is Us), Faith Ford (Murphy Brown) e Steve Coulter (Shotgun Wedding).

Al centro della trama c'è Kevin, che trova un fantasma chiamato Ernest che "infesta" la sua nuova casa. Kevin diventa improvvisamente una star dei social media insieme alla sua famiglia, ma quando insieme a Ernest indaga sul mistero del passato del fantasma, i due si ritrovano al centro dell'attenzione della CIA.

Christopher Landon ha scritto la sceneggiatura basandosi sul racconto breve Ernest firmato da Geoff Manaugh.