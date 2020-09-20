Creative Arts Emmys 2020: Rick e Morty, Maya Rudolph e Eddy Murphy tra i vincitori

La notte di sabato ha portato alla conclusione i Creative Arts Emmys 2020, i premi assegnati durante la settimana in attesa della cerimonia di questa notte (Primetime Emmy Awards), durante la quale verranno annunciati i vincitori delle categorie principali, incluse la Miglior Serie Drammatica e la Miglior Serie Comedy dell'anno. A proposito, qui potete leggere le nostre previsioni sugli Emmy 2020 che saranno assegnati tra qualche ora.

Nel frattempo, vediamo cosa è successo durante l'edizione virtuale dei Creative trasmessa su FXX, che come segnalato anche da The Wrap e Variety, non è stata certo priva di sorprese o colpi di scena, a partire dall'annuncio errato del vincitore come Miglior Guest Star in una Serie Drammatica (annunciato a voce: Jason Bateman, annunciato sullo schermo ed effettivo vincitore: Ron Cephas Jones).

Intanto, eccovi la lista completa dei vincitori:

Outstanding Animated Program Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special Watchmen

Watchmen Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series Eddie Murphy, host per SNL

Eddie Murphy, host per SNL Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking The Cave

The Cave Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program RuPaul per RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul per RuPaul's Drag Race Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special Watchmen

Watchmen Outstanding Contemporary Costumes Schitt's Creek

Schitt's Creek Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling Hollywood

Hollywood Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) Euphoria

Euphoria Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) Dave Chappelle per Sticks & Stones

Dave Chappelle per Sticks & Stones Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score) Ludwig Göransson per The Mandalorian

Ludwig Göransson per The Mandalorian Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming Al Blackstone per So You Think You Can Dance

Al Blackstone per So You Think You Can Dance Outstanding Main Title Design Godfather of Harlem

Godfather of Harlem Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program Cheer

Cheer Outstanding Children's Program A pari merito: The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance e We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest

A pari merito: The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance e We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series Maya Rudolph come Sen. Kamala Harris per SNL

Maya Rudolph come Sen. Kamala Harris per SNL Outstanding Commercial Back-to-School Essentials - Sandy Hook Promise

Back-to-School Essentials - Sandy Hook Promise Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour) M. David Mullen per The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

M. David Mullen per The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special Stan Lathan per Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Stan Lathan per Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series Insecure

Insecure Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series Ron Cephas Jones per This Is Us

Ron Cephas Jones per This Is Us Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour) The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian Outstanding Television Movie Bad Education

Bad Education Outstanding Interactive Extension Of A Linear Program Mr. Robot: Season_4.0 ARG

Mr. Robot: Season_4.0 ARG Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special Dave Chappelle per Sticks & Stones

Dave Chappelle per Sticks & Stones Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More) The Crown

The Crown Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series Cherry Jones per Succession

Cherry Jones per Succession Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series The Last Dance

RuPaul rompe il record per il maggior numero consecutivo di vittorie come presentatore di un programma, Eddy Murphy porta a casa il suo primo Emmy per Saturday Night Live, mentre Maya Rudolph - anche lei alla sua prima vittoria - se ne porta a casa ben due, tra Big Mouth e SNL.

Altra curiosità, gli Emmy rimangono in famiglia in questa edizione: sono infatti stati annunciati come vincitori sia Ron Cephas Jones per This Is Us che la figlia Jasmine Cephas Jones per #FreeRayshawn, rendendoli il primo duo Padre-Figlia a vincere un Emmy nello stesso anno (Cherry Jones, invece, non c'entra nulla, ma ha vinto anche lei).

Insomma, in attesa dei Primetime, anche i Creative hanno saputo intrattenere.