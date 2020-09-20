Creative Arts Emmys 2020: Rick e Morty, Maya Rudolph e Eddy Murphy tra i vincitori

La notte di sabato ha portato alla conclusione i Creative Arts Emmys 2020, i premi assegnati durante la settimana in attesa della cerimonia di questa notte (Primetime Emmy Awards), durante la quale verranno annunciati i vincitori delle categorie principali, incluse la Miglior Serie Drammatica e la Miglior Serie Comedy dell'anno. A proposito, qui potete leggere le nostre previsioni sugli Emmy 2020 che saranno assegnati tra qualche ora.
Nel frattempo, vediamo cosa è successo durante l'edizione virtuale dei Creative trasmessa su FXX, che come segnalato anche da The Wrap e Variety, non è stata certo priva di sorprese o colpi di scena, a partire dall'annuncio errato del vincitore come Miglior Guest Star in una Serie Drammatica (annunciato a voce: Jason Bateman, annunciato sullo schermo ed effettivo vincitore: Ron Cephas Jones).
Intanto, eccovi la lista completa dei vincitori:
- Outstanding Animated Program Rick and Morty
- Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special Watchmen
- Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series Eddie Murphy, host per SNL
- Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking The Cave
- Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program RuPaul per RuPaul's Drag Race
- Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special Watchmen
- Outstanding Contemporary Costumes Schitt's Creek
- Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling Hollywood
- Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) Euphoria
- Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) Dave Chappelle per Sticks & Stones
- Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score) Ludwig Göransson per The Mandalorian
- Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming Al Blackstone per So You Think You Can Dance
- Outstanding Main Title Design Godfather of Harlem
- Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program Cheer
- Outstanding Children's Program A pari merito: The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance e We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest
- Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series Maya Rudolph come Sen. Kamala Harris per SNL
- Outstanding Commercial Back-to-School Essentials - Sandy Hook Promise
- Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour) M. David Mullen per The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special Stan Lathan per Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
- Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series Insecure
- Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series Ron Cephas Jones per This Is Us
- Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour) The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie The Mandalorian
- Outstanding Television Movie Bad Education
- Outstanding Interactive Extension Of A Linear Program Mr. Robot: Season_4.0 ARG
- Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special Dave Chappelle per Sticks & Stones
- Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series Saturday Night Live
- Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More) The Crown
- Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series Cherry Jones per Succession
- Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series The Last Dance
RuPaul rompe il record per il maggior numero consecutivo di vittorie come presentatore di un programma, Eddy Murphy porta a casa il suo primo Emmy per Saturday Night Live, mentre Maya Rudolph - anche lei alla sua prima vittoria - se ne porta a casa ben due, tra Big Mouth e SNL.
Altra curiosità, gli Emmy rimangono in famiglia in questa edizione: sono infatti stati annunciati come vincitori sia Ron Cephas Jones per This Is Us che la figlia Jasmine Cephas Jones per #FreeRayshawn, rendendoli il primo duo Padre-Figlia a vincere un Emmy nello stesso anno (Cherry Jones, invece, non c'entra nulla, ma ha vinto anche lei).
Insomma, in attesa dei Primetime, anche i Creative hanno saputo intrattenere.